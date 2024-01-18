State News
Legislation to Bring Virginia Teacher Pay to National Average Gets Bipartisan Support
Legislation to raise pay for teachers and non-instructional support positions to the national average or higher in order to reduce educator salary gaps has gotten bipartisan support from Virginia lawmakers.
“This is something that we campaigned on,” said Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Suffolk, at a press conference Wednesday. “This is something that we heard our constituents all across Virginia say that they want.”
The commonwealth continues to face a significant teacher shortage in public schools, driven by multiple factors, including dissatisfaction with wages, the pandemic, and political battles over education. Data previously offered by the Virginia Department of Education from school divisions, which report their unfilled positions annually on Oct. 1, show Virginia’s teacher vacancies more than doubled from 1,063 in 2019 to 3,649 in 2023. Special education commonly has the highest vacancy rate.
House Education Committee Chair Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, said he has a very “open and transparent relationship” with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, which he said is eager to talk about investments in public education.
“This is a priority of both the House and Senate leadership, and we are interested in having this conversation as quickly as possible, not only amongst the chambers but with the administration too, to get us on onto that path,” he said.
Christian Martinez, a spokesman for the governor’s office, noted the governor has signed budgets offering teachers a 12% pay increase during his tenure.
“Teacher pay remains a key priority, and the Secretary of Education and the Virginia Department of Education are working on innovative solutions for teacher recruitment and retention and expect to provide recommendations to the governor and General Assembly this fall,” Martinez said. “The governor will review any legislation that comes to his desk that provides our teachers the pay and resources they deserve to provide a quality education to our students.”
Proposals
The legislation, which is being carried by Clark as House Bill 187 and by Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, as Senate Bill 104, would require the state to compensate public school teachers and non-instructional support staff at a rate that is at or above the national average.
Current state law says that “it is a goal of the commonwealth” to compensate teachers at or above the national rate but does not mandate it.
“We have a shortage of employees, and the reason why is because they don’t have enough money,” said Lucas, who also chairs the powerful Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Rasoul said Wednesday that Virginia generally pays teachers an annual salary of between $62,000 and $63,000.
The two bills require the state to increase salaries by 3% for the 2025-26 school year and by an additional 7% in 2026-27.
Lucas told the Mercury on Wednesday more financial details and penalties for schools not providing the raises will be addressed soon.
“Here in Virginia, we expect our teachers to be counselors, parents, nurses, security, and many more things, and we do not compensate them fairly to do so,” Clark said. “So we cannot expect our teachers to perform at the highest level if they’re worried about feeding their family and keeping the lights on.”
Bipartisan support
The proposals have gotten significant bipartisan support in both the House and Senate education committees.
Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, said on Jan. 11 that she “welcomed the bill,” telling other lawmakers that some teachers who live in her district have to work on the weekends selling donuts and staffing car dealerships to supplement their income.
While supporting the legislation, Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, said as the bill moves forward, policymakers will have to consider how the legislation could impact localities, which will have to fund the raises along with the state.
Republicans, too, have backed the idea. Every GOP member of the Senate Education and Health Committee voted in favor of the proposal, as did four GOP members of the House Education Committee on a 16-5 vote.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, a powerful Republican who does not sit on the House Education Committee, said raising teacher salaries could help address teacher shortages in rural areas.
“Some of our school divisions are struggling [in] filling those spots and meeting those needs, and a lot of folks are just not teaching right now,” he said. “I think it would be a good way to make sure that we recruit the brightest and best to come back to rural Virginia. We’re losing a lot of kids from rural Virginia or are leaving and not coming back, and this might be a good way to do that.”
Defining the national average
Some Republicans, however, have worried about how the legislation would work in practice.
Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, a former educator, said he likes the concept of the bill but is concerned it does not define what the national average is. He said he’s seen multiple figures ranging from $57,000 to $68,000.
“We don’t know how much that’s going to cost because there’s no standard for what we’re going to use as our national average,” he said.
Dels. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, and Kilgore agreed with Cherry’s concerns.
Coyner, a former school board member in Chesterfield County, said she hopes redesigning the Standards of Quality formula, which is used to calculate how much the state must contribute to public school systems, will also help in addressing teacher pay.
“I’ve always been a supporter of getting our teacher salaries to be better than the national average,” Coyner said. “I think that’s how we retain and we attract the best teachers to Virginia, because people have options of where they want to work across the country.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Halfway Through Fiscal Year: Virginia’s General Fund Revenues Align with Forecasts
Governor Glenn Youngkin recently shared positive news about Virginia’s financial health. As of December 2023, the state’s general fund revenues are keeping pace with the forecasts. With a modest growth of 0.2 percent in December compared to last year and an impressive 7.1 percent increase year-to-date, the state’s financial situation appears stable.
Governor Youngkin emphasized the accuracy of their financial projections, acknowledging the ongoing economic risks and uncertainties. He reiterated the commitment of his administration to reduce the cost of living for Virginians and foster a competitive economic environment for businesses in the Commonwealth.
Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings noted that revenue collections are slightly above the plan for the fiscal year’s first half. He reported a surplus of $363 million against the revised forecast. However, he also advised a cautious outlook due to uncertainties around refunds and non withholding collections.
A closer look at the revenue sources reveals a mixed bag. Payroll withholding taxes saw a 3.8 percent increase compared to last year, with a year-to-date growth of 2.1 percent through December. On the flip side, sales tax collections dipped by 1.3 percent year-to-date. Interestingly, corporate income tax revenues showed a significant rise of 14.8 percent compared to the previous year.
The data aligns closely with the Governor’s amendments to the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Excluding some distortions caused by the new Pass-Through Entity Tax, collections are ahead of the forecast by $85.8 million.
This financial update offers a glimpse of Virginia’s economic resilience and prudent fiscal management. It’s a delicate balance of optimism and caution as the state navigates through economic uncertainties.
State News
As Data Centers Continue Spreading Across Virginia, State Lawmakers Propose New Development Rules
As data centers continue to proliferate across Virginia, the General Assembly this winter is poised to take up a host of bills intended to address their impacts, including increased electricity costs and environmental pressures.
Virginia is home to the greatest concentration of data centers in the world. While the centers can be found around the state, most are in Northern Virginia, which has more than 300. Eastern Loudoun County, where the facilities cover roughly 573 acres, is known as Data Center Alley, and Prince William is increasingly becoming a hot spot after local officials recently approved a campus of 27 centers that would sit on 270 acres.
“They came to Northern Virginia because of the workforce, because of the existing infrastructure and proximity to the federal government,” said state Sen. Danica Roem, D-Manassas.
The industry, which receives millions of dollars in tax breaks, says data centers are a modern necessity that also provides an economic boost to the state.
“The data center industry has invested more than $37 billion in the commonwealth over the past two years, and Virginia continues to distinguish itself as one of the most dynamic and important locations in the world for the digital infrastructure that enables our innovation economy and meets the growing, collective computing demands of individuals and organizations of all sizes,” said Josh Levi, president of the Data Center Coalition.
However, environmental and some local groups say the rapid proliferation of the facilities requires officials to institute ratepayer and environmental protections.
“Virginia has an opportunity to lead here,” said Paige Wesselink, digital outreach coordinator with the Virginia chapter of the Sierra Club.
This December, Virginia’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which conducts research on behalf of the General Assembly, passed a resolution to study the overall impacts of the industry in Virginia.
In the meantime, both Democrats and Republicans have introduced about a dozen bills addressing data center growth, ranging from evaluating the costs of electric grid upgrades, requiring buffers around facilities and site assessments of land, air, and water impacts, and linking clean energy sourcing requirements to tax credit eligibility.
Any bills that pass the General Assembly will also have to gain the support of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has supported a $35 billion investment by Amazon Web Services in data center campuses across Virginia.
Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said the governor will review any legislation sent to his desk.
Del. Ian Lovejoy, R-Prince William, said he believes there is room for bipartisan agreement on many of this session’s proposals.
“There has to be for Prince William County to get anything done,” said Lovejoy. “Hopefully, the houses can work on something that the governor will find acceptable.”
Ratepayer protections
Several bills this session aim to address concerns about data centers’ large electricity demand, which can require the construction of new generation sources and grid upgrades.
According to the federal government, data centers need 10 to 50 times the energy per floor space of a typical commercial office building. In Virginia, Dominion Energy has cited expected increases in data centers as a primary driver of its request to build a new natural gas plant in Chesterfield. Additionally, higher-voltage transmission lines are often needed to deliver the power data centers need at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.
One bill from Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, would require utility regulators at the State Corporation Commission to “ensure” that any request from a utility to meet demand linked to data centers be met at the “lowest aggregate reasonable cost.”
It would also require the SCC to evaluate current rate structures to see if transmission project costs linked to data centers are being fairly applied or are being spread too widely among the broader customer base.
“One of the benefits of data centers is how much money it brings to a locality,” Subramanyam said. “And we like that, but I also want to make sure that the infrastructure needed to power those data centers, that those costs are reasonable to ratepayers and are not essentially defeating that purpose of the data centers, which is to be an economic boon for a locality.”
The idea is to begin the conversation on who should pay for the upgrades, said Dan Holmes, legislative director for Clean Virginia, a clean energy advocacy group started by millionaire Michael Bills to counter Dominion’s influence in the General Assembly. Some transmission upgrade projects may improve service for the greater community, he noted, meaning it might make sense for costs to be spread out among more customers.
“We need the SCC to affirmatively answer some of these questions,” said Holmes.
Another bill from Subramanyam and Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, would require data centers to meet certain standards, including getting 90% of their energy from non-carbon-emitting sources and demonstrating certain levels of energy efficiency, in order to be eligible for the state’s data center retail sales and use tax exemption.
“I just want my kids and grandkids to live in a community where the data centers aren’t harming them in any sort of way and that they’re not getting in the way of us addressing bigger problems like climate change,” Subramanyam said.
Environmental protections
In addition to the strain on the grid, concerns over potential environmental harms have led to a handful of legislative proposals.
One of Roem’s bills would require data centers sited within one mile of a national or state park to minimize their stormwater runoff. In Prince William County, a conservation group recently found data centers increase such runoff.
Three other bills — from Roem, Del. Joshua Thomas, D-Prince William, and Lovejoy — would require various land buffers between data centers and parks and residences.
“The building of data centers is very close to residential neighborhoods, communities that were originally sites of land that were originally slated for residential being rezoned as light industrial,” said Lovejoy. “We wanted to make sure that that wasn’t being ignored.”
Still, other measures focus on water usage. According to Venkatesh Uddameri, a professor and director of the Water Resources Center at Texas Tech University, a typical data center requires 3 to 5 million gallons of water a day in order to keep its machines cool enough to operate.
Data centers are able to recycle water, but only to a certain point. A presentation by Caroline County Public Utilities about one data center proposal found the facilities can only recycle 25% of the water they use because the rest evaporates.
Bills from Thomas and Roem would require localities to conduct site assessments to examine the effect of a data center on water usage and carbon emissions. A different bill from Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George, would ask the state Department of Environmental Quality to study the impact of data centers on groundwater supply, while a proposal from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, would create different water and sewer rates for data centers than those charged to other customers.
Calls for environmental protections also extend to the noise generated by data centers, which some adjacent residents have said sounds like constant lawn work. A separate bill from Roem would require that a noise analysis be done by a third party as part of the local approval process. The bill would apply to future development and also limit backup generators to only running between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Some people live in situations where they sleep at different hours than anyone else,” Roem said. “So maybe somebody needs to be sleeping in the early evening or whenever because they’re working the night shift or just anything.”
Altogether, the measures are intended to provide some protection for future development of the industry, said Kyle Hart, manager at the National Parks Conservation Association.
“This is an industry that is fully capable of meeting these expectations,” said Hart. “This is [a] long-term vision for this industry.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Three Interesting Bills of the Week: Animal Cruelty Offenders, Age of Marriage and Towing Fees
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In the return of this weekly series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of lawmakers’ 2024 proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 223 and Senate Bill 11: Restricting animal cruelty offenders from owning more animals
These twin proposals from Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, and Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would restrict the ability of a person convicted of animal cruelty to own or possess animals in the future.
Under the legislation, people with misdemeanor cruelty convictions could be prohibited from owning or possessing animals for up to five years, and people with felony convictions could be prohibited for life. The bill would apply to cruelty against all animals, not just companion animals like cats and dogs.
People who flouted those restrictions could be punished for contempt of court and have the animal confiscated. The court could then order the animal to be transferred to a local shelter, euthanized, or given to another person with a legal right to it.
Two other bills introduced this session by Del. Ellen Campbell, R-Rockbridge, and Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, would create a state animal cruelty conviction list and local animal cruelty registries, all of which would be publicly accessible online.
House Bill 994: Setting Virginia’s legal age of marriage at 18
HB 994 from Del. Karen Keys-Gamarra, D-Fairfax, would set the legal age of marriage in Virginia at 18 years with no exceptions.
Under current law, a minor who is aged 16 or older may be emancipated for the sole purpose of getting legally married. Additionally, 16- and 17-year-olds who have already been legally emancipated can enter into a legal marriage.
The most recent change to Virginia’s legal age of marriage happened in 2016, when former state senator and now U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan successfully carried a bill prohibiting minors younger than 16 from getting married if they were pregnant and had parental consent.
McClellan’s legislation aimed to curb forced marriage, human trafficking, and statutory rape disguised as marriage. According to the national nonprofit Tahirih Justice Center, 87% fewer minors were married in the year after McClellan’s bill passed compared to the year prior.
Senate Bill 66: Reducing towing fees
This bill from Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, would decrease the maximum amount a driver could be charged for the initial hookup and towing of their car without their consent from $150 to $50. It would also remove minimum hookup and towing fees currently in place in certain localities.
Towing regulations have increasingly become a hot topic in the General Assembly following a 2020 lawsuit by former Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring against Arlington towing company Advance Towing over allegations the company’s conduct was “frequently predatory, aggressive, overreaching and illegal.” A judge found only some of the state’s claims had merit and awarded Virginia just $750 in civil penalties.
More recently, Richmond-based towing company No Limit Towing sparked outrage among city residents this August when police accused it of illegally towing cars from private lots and then demolishing or selling the vehicles, sometimes within one day of taking the car.
Other bills this session from Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, and Stanley would prohibit tow truck drivers from offering their services at the scene of any incident that leaves a vehicle wrecked or disabled to the extent that law enforcement has requested that it be towed.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Historic Display of Racial, Gender Diversity Marks the Start of 2024 General Assembly Session
After making history as the first Black person chosen to lead the 405-year-old Virginia House of Delegates, new Speaker Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said the weight of the moment wasn’t lost on him as he looked out over the chamber.
“Every time I look around this room, I see this: I see the ghosts of those people who worked here, those Black folks who were enslaved here, whose dignity and humanity was discounted right here in this room,” Scott said Wednesday. “I see those people. And I know we, not just I, we carry their hopes and dreams.”
Scott’s ascension to the top House job was one of several historic firsts as the Virginia General Assembly began its 2024 legislative session, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both chambers and Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin holding the veto pen. Democratic victories in last year’s General Assembly elections have given the party a new chance to go on offense, but they’ll still have to work with Youngkin in order to push through any major legislation.
Over the next 59 days, the legislature will debate the state budget and taxes, the possibility of a new sports arena in Northern Virginia, legalizing marijuana sales, school funding, abortion, guns, crime, and voting rights. But the first day was mostly about swearing in new members, honoring new leaders, and getting organized.
13 things to watch in the 2024 Virginia General Assembly session
About a third of the legislature’s 140 members were sworn into office for the first time, bringing a new infusion of diversity most evident in the Virginia Senate.
The traditionally male-dominated Virginia Senate now includes a record 15 women among its 40 members, up from 10 in the 2023 session. With 11 women in its ranks, the 21-person Senate Democratic Caucus is now majority female.
In a speech re-upping longtime Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar for another four-year term, Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, recalled that when she arrived in the Senate in 1992, there was no women’s restroom, and the dress code prohibited women from wearing pantsuits.
“This looks like Virginia,” Lucas said in an interview when asked about the 2024 Senate. “And it’s the way it ought to be.”
When she was sworn into her new role, Sen. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, became the first transgender lawmaker to serve in the upper chamber, the latest indicator of the growing LGBTQ+ presence in the state legislature. During the welcoming of new senators, new Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, D-Fairfax, was introduced as the first Bangladeshi-American to serve in the Senate.
In an interview, Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said she believes policy changes at the federal level, including the fall of Roe v. Wade and the end of affirmative action in college admissions, inspired more people to run for office as “change makers.”
“I think it’s good for the commonwealth because it means that there will be diverse voices,” Locke said. “Women and minorities bring a different point of view to issues. And we need that in terms of better policy.”
The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus saw its ranks swell to a record 32 members, many of whom hold top legislative positions. With Scott taking power in the House and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears presiding over the state Senate, Black leaders — one Democrat and one Republican — are now overseeing daily business on both ends of the state Capitol.
“It is my hope that all of us as Virginians will have an appreciation for history,” Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said as he nominated Scott for the speakership. “For over 400 years ago, people who looked like Delegate Scott gave their sweat, blood, and tears to help build this Capitol.”
A Portsmouth attorney and U.S. Navy veteran, Scott, 58, was joined by his wife, teenage daughter, and 88-year-old mother as he took the oath of office. He credited his mother for his “toughness” and tearfully thanked his wife for believing in him when he was “at his lowest,” a reference to the nearly 8-year federal prison sentence he once served for a drug-related offense.
“There are those who would tell you that you should be defined forever by a mistake,” Scott said. “I’m here to tell you: Do not believe them.”
The House elected Scott as speaker in the usual bipartisan, unanimous vote. Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, seconded the motion for Scott, saying he’s confident the new speaker can “bring us together.”
Who Virginia Dems and the GOP picked to lead them in the 2024 General Assembly
“I thank you for the opportunity to be part of this moment,” Austin said. “Relationships will always overshadow partisan differences.”
Scott also praised former Republican Speaker Todd Gilbert, calling the now-minority leader a “tenacious fighter” who has helped make the speakership transition “very easy.”
“I know folks don’t believe that civility and cordiality can exist across the aisle,” Scott said. “But I’m telling you it can.”
The growth in Black representation this year, which came after a tumultuous redistricting process that forced many incumbents into retirement, was fueled partly by more Black candidates winning in whiter parts of the state without majority-Black voting populations.
The Richmond region and Hampton Roads have traditionally been Virginia’s centers of Black political power. But Northern Virginia’s delegation now includes several Black representatives such as Sen. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William, whose victory last year made her the first Black person to represent the region in the Senate.
“That has, I think, been the real game-changer and the thing that I think is most promising,” said Sen. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, the chairman of the Black Caucus. “We’ve been able to illustrate that Black folks can run in majority-majority districts and win.”
At a press conference laying out Black Caucus priorities Wednesday morning, Bagby noted that the caucus now has “dynamic duos” running key committees in both chambers. On the budget-writing front, Lucas will chair the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, and Torian is again chairing the House Appropriations Committee.
“We’re pretty proud of that,” Bagby said. “Gov. [Doug] Wilder always said start with the money and follow it. Doesn’t matter what the issue is. Follow the money.”
In a state that once intentionally sought to disenfranchise Black voters, Black lawmakers now run both committees dealing with voting and election issues. Sen. Aaron Rouse, D-Virginia Beach, is leading the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee. On the House side, Del. Marcia Price, D-Newport News, who has championed a state-level voting rights law, is chairing the elections committee.
“On this historic day, as we will witness many firsts in leadership in both chambers, it reminds us how far we have come and what we have to celebrate,” Price said. “The House and the Senate will look more like Virginia this year. And we all know that representation matters.”
Mercury reporter Charlie Paullin contributed to this story.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Youngkin Re-Ups Call for Tax Changes, Vows to Veto Right-to-Work Repeal
In a formal speech Wednesday to the Virginia General Assembly at the self-described “halftime” of his term, Gov. Glenn Youngkin reemphasized his plan for a tax overhaul, promised to veto a pro-union measure if the legislature’s new Democratic majorities send it to him, and pushed back against accusations his budget shortchanges public schools.
As he addressed lawmakers on the opening day of the 2024 legislative session, Youngkin pitched his plan to lower state income taxes and eliminate the car tax as part of a broader effort to win the “opportunity sweepstakes” and make Virginia more attractive to families, workers, and businesses.
“We are going to compete and win and ensure Virginians keep more of their hard-earned money,” Youngkin said. “And to do this, we must lead.”
The governor’s tax plan appears to be facing long odds in the legislature after being criticized by Democratic leaders who say it disproportionately benefits the wealthiest at the expense of the poor. Some lawmakers have also expressed doubt that the governor’s proposed tax cuts can be offset by his planned increases in the sales and use tax and beefed-up taxes on tech products like streaming services, software, and digital purchases.
Youngkin seemed unswayed by that pushback, stressing that his proposal also includes an increase in the earned-income tax credit that benefits lower-income workers. He also hinted he doesn’t want to see his plan picked apart, calling it a “package deal.”
“I’m only interested in a plan that reduces taxes for Virginians,” the governor said.
New Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said the speech left him and other Democrats feeling Youngkin remains more interested in campaign slogans than serious policymaking.
“A lot of the policy proposals we heard tonight were all dependent on a magic money tree growing somewhere on Capitol Square,” Surovell said in an interview.
Youngkin made another sales pitch for the pending economic development deal that could bring both the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals to a new sports arena in Alexandria, calling it a rare opportunity to deliver a “huge win” for the state. However, that plan, too, faces an uncertain path in the legislature, with many lawmakers saying they’re still reviewing the details to make sure the plan makes sense for the region.
Between numerous calls for bipartisanship, Youngkin issued one clear veto threat. He promised to block any effort to repeal the state’s right-to-work law, which inhibits labor organizing by barring unions from requiring workers to pay dues in unionized workplaces.
“Please don’t bring me a bill that impacts Virginians’ right to work, as it will be met with the business end of my veto pen,” Youngkin said.
It’s unclear if Democrats plan to pursue right-to-work repeal. The issue has divided the party in the past, with progressives pushing repeal as a top labor priority and more centrist, pro-business Democrats resisting the idea.
Youngkin spent most of Wednesday’s speech talking about his own priorities.
He talked up his efforts to bring more intensive tutoring resources to K-12 schools to combat pandemic learning loss and said his latest education budget, totaling roughly $20.2 billion, is again the largest in Virginia history.
“This has been a tremendous effort on all of our behalf to fund our schools at unprecedented levels. And I would caution us from drawing strong opinions from out-of-date facts that precede this great work that all of you facilitated,” Youngkin said, an apparent reference to a recent state study that found Virginia’s K-12 school funding trailed the national average by about 14%.
He also emphasized his efforts to shore up Virginia’s struggling mental health system, a push that’s drawn widespread bipartisan support.
Many of Youngkin’s legislative priorities were familiar from last year’s campaign season. He called for the repeal of a Democratic-backed law tying Virginia to California’s vehicle emissions standards, even though the federal Clean Air Act requires states to either follow federal standards or the California standards.
He also called for new rules to restrict tech companies from selling data gathered from minors, tougher criminal penalties for drug dealers whose products lead to overdoses and stiffer punishment for those who commit crimes with guns.
“We should also know that Virginia’s gun laws are already among the toughest in the nation,” Youngkin said, seemingly laying down a marker against a proposed assault weapon ban and numerous other gun-control bills Democrats are expected to pass this session. “Therefore, I’m asking you allow us to hold accountable those criminals that commit crimes with guns by
lengthening and making more severe the penalties in order to keep them off the streets.”
There were a few new proposals in the speech. After championing legislation last year to adopt a new definition of antisemitism, Youngkin called for new legislation seemingly tied to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel and the ongoing debate about how American institutions should respond to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
“Pass a bill which says the commonwealth of Virginia won’t do business with companies that boycott Israel,” Youngkin said. “Pass a hate crime bill which ensures all forms of antisemitism, not just religious bigotry, are treated as hate crimes under the law.”
Surovell, the Senate Democratic leader, said that for all Youngkin’s talk of bipartisanship, it was light on policy specifics and issues the Democratic legislature might support.
“It’s hard for us to know where he stands,” Surovell said. “Because he never takes positions on a lot of important issues.”
One big question hanging over the 2024 session is whether Youngkin can be convinced to move forward with legalized sales of marijuana, a proposal that’s drawn at least some bipartisan support as a way to restore order to Virginia’s cannabis laws. Democrats decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot in 2021, and the state now allows home growers to cultivate up to four marijuana plants for their personal use. But there’s still no way to purchase marijuana for recreational use legally.
Speaking to reporters after the speech, Youngkin said, “I just don’t have a lot of interest in pressing forward with marijuana legislation.”
Mercury reporters Charlie Paullin and Nathaniel Cline contributed to this story.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
13 Things to Watch in the 2024 Virginia General Assembly Session
There’s a new building. A new tunnel. And lots of new politicians.
The Virginia General Assembly will convene in Richmond today to begin its 2024 legislative session, a 60-day work period that’s supposed to end with a new, two-year state budget.
Breakthroughs on the budget and other big policy items will again require bipartisan cooperation as Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin faces a legislature under full Democratic control for the first time since 2021. Democrats gained power in last year’s legislative elections, positioning the party to go on offense in a way it hasn’t been able to since Youngkin took office two years ago.
That means some legislation could sail through the Capitol only to perish under Youngkin’s veto pen.
The first bills of the 2024 Virginia General Assembly have dropped. Here’s what they would do.
Leaders on both sides are sounding the usual notes about seeking areas where they can work together to help regular Virginians, but the session could bring plenty of high-octane politics heading into a presidential election year when Democrats and Republicans will be laying out starkly different priorities and governing visions.
The upcoming session could also force Youngkin to clarify his brand of purple-state conservatism as Democrats use their expanded power to send him a wave of bills on hot-button topics like gun control, marijuana sales, the minimum wage, abortion, and same-sex marriage.
Bills are still being filed this week, but here’s a baker’s dozen issues to watch as the session gets underway.
Budget and taxes
It’s been almost three weeks since Youngkin introduced his “Unleashing Opportunity” budget, the first time he’s crafted a state spending plan that’s not partially inherited from his predecessor, former Gov. Ralph Northam. Democrats, in control of both the legislature’s chambers, have already pushed back against the Republican governor’s calls to slash income taxes, eliminate the car tax and increase the state’s sales and use tax.
Youngkin budget calls for income tax cuts, sales tax increases
The criticism has largely focused on claims that tax changes favor the wealthy and hurt the poor. Youngkin’s administration has said the governor is trying to make Virginia more economically competitive with peer states.
With fewer funds available due to dried-up pandemic aid and a recession predicted later in 2024, the battle of the budget may be one of the most contentious issues lawmakers debate this session.
Virginia operates under a biennial budget system; the spending plan is adopted by the House and Senate in even years and amended in odd years. Gov. Youngkin last September signed amendments to the budget adopted in 2022, after nearly six months of delay fueled by heated debate between the Democratic-controlled Senate and then-Republican-controlled House about how to spend billions in surplus funds.
When Youngkin unveiled his 2024-2026 budget in December, he urged lawmakers not to repeat the dragged-out deliberations they undertook last year and to instead wrap up their budget work before the session adjourns in March. The key components of Youngkin’s plan call for a 12% cut in income taxes for all Virginians, dropping the tax rate from 2% to 1.75% for the lowest bracket of earners and from 5.75% to 5.1% for the highest.
Also included in Youngkin’s budget is a proposed increase in the state’s sales and use tax from 4.3% to 5.2%, and a broadening of the category of goods and services for which the tax is levied. The plan also would allow lower-income residents to claim an enhanced earned income tax credit equal to 25% of the federal credit, a 5% boost from the existing 20% credit.
Youngkin will make another high-profile pitch for his priorities in his annual speech to the General Assembly tonight.
Guns
One of the first proposals Democrats filed for the upcoming session was legislation to ban future sales of assault-style firearms and prohibit Virginians under 21 from possessing them. Democrats have long talked about a potential ban on assault weapons, but they failed to achieve that goal the last time they had full legislative control due to disagreements over how sweeping the restrictions should be.
Youngkin — who notably wasn’t endorsed by the National Rifle Association during his campaign — has presented himself as a gun-rights supporter, but he hasn’t talked about the issue with as much vigor as he’s shown with other conservative causes. An assault weapon ban would likely be too contentious to win his support, but a number of other gun-related bills could present tougher calls.
Democratic lawmakers have also filed proposals to incentivize gun owners to store their guns safely around minors, impose a three-day waiting period for gun purchases, ban so-called “ghost guns” made with do-it-yourself kits and prohibit concealed carry permit holders from taking handguns into restaurants, and other establishments that serve alcohol.
Republicans have re-filed bills seeking tougher punishments for repeat offenders who commit crimes with guns.
School funding
With federal pandemic relief funds drying up, local governments will be following discussions on how Virginia will address the underfunding of public schools identified in a state study last year.
After a state study found Virginia is underfunding schools, local governments want action
Last July, researchers with the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission reported that Virginia schools received 14% less state funding than the 50-state average, equal to roughly $1,900 less per student.
Policymakers are expected to consider changing the state’s existing funding formula, which is based on the staffing needs of each school division, to a formula more tailored to the needs of students.
JLARC estimated that if Virginia had used the student-based rather than staffing funding formula, schools would have received an additional $1.17 billion in fiscal year 2023.
The governor’s administration is also receiving criticism from education advocates who say that the proposed budget presented by the governor reduces state general funds for K-12 education by nearly $300 million over the two-year budget compared to the current funding level.
Democrats and groups following the budget process, such as the Virginia Education Association, said the administration is using the relief funds to offset K-12 education costs.
The administration said that “it is not obligated to replace one-time federal COVID allocations with ongoing state funds,” the Richmond Times Dispatch reported.
Marijuana
After two sessions of failed bipartisan attempts to legalize retail sales of marijuana, legislators will likely try again this year to create a framework for state-regulated weed dispensaries.
The effort may finally move forward this year because Democrats hold majorities in the House and Senate, but Youngkin’s stance on marijuana remains the wild card. The Youngkin administration has been cold to the idea of establishing a recreational weed market on his watch, but it’s unclear if that opposition is so strong the governor would veto a bipartisan bill if it gets to his desk.
The substance became legal for adults to possess in small amounts in 2021, thanks to Democratic majorities in power at the time, and Virginians are allowed to grow up to four marijuana plants in their homes. However, the pathway to regulated retail sales has been more difficult, even though many legalization supporters say the lack of regulated retail stores has contributed to the proliferation of black-market cannabis products.
No bills had been filed as of Tuesday afternoon, but Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Fairfax, and others previously pledged to carry legislation again to legalize retail weed sales in the 2024 General Assembly session.
Abortion
Democrats campaigned heavily last year on preserving abortion access in Virginia, and they’re moving to deliver on that promise.
They’ve introduced a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion rights in the Virginia Constitution. That amendment, which anti-abortion critics argue goes further than the legal framework established under Roe v. Wade, declares that “every individual has the fundamental right to reproductive freedom.”
Constitutional amendments don’t need Youngkin’s signature. In order for the abortion rights amendment to become law, the General Assembly would need to pass it again in 2026, then it would go to Virginia voters for a final decision.
Democratic lawmakers have also introduced legislation to block authorities from accessing menstrual data stored in period-tracking apps and prevent abortion-related extraditions to other states that have banned the procedure. Those less-sweeping measures would require approval from Youngkin, who has called himself a “pro-life governor.”
Because constitutional amendments can’t be changed once the multi-session process has started, the final text Democrats land on this year is significant because it will shape debate on pending amendments for the next two years.
Same-sex marriage
Some LBGTQ+ legislators have been stunned by their Republican counterparts’ continued opposition to repealing Virginia’s 2006 ban on same-sex marriage, which has been legally moot for almost nine years.
But with Republicans no longer able to control the legislative flow in committees, there are fewer obstacles in the way of Democratic efforts to protect marriage equality from any future action by the conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court.
A constitutional amendment formally scrapping the same-sex marriage ban has been introduced, but it, too, must be reapproved by the General Assembly before it can go to voters in 2026. Democrats have also introduced regular legislation, which would go to Youngkin this year if it passes, requiring marriage licenses to be issued to same-sex couples.
That bill alone wouldn’t preserve same-sex marriage if Virginia’s constitutional ban goes back into effect, but it could put Youngkin on the spot and force him to take a clearer stance than he has before. The governor has previously claimed that Virginia law already protects same-sex marriage, a statement PolitiFact VA deemed “mostly false.”
Sports arena
Legislators will take another shot at bringing not one but two pro sports teams to the commonwealth. There are questions about and pushback against the idea, however, by some residents in the city of Alexandria, where the project would be located.
The proposed price tag to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals requires lawmakers to create a new authority that would issue $2 billion in bonds to develop an entertainment district in the city of Alexandria to include a sports arena, a practice facility for the Wizards, a performing arts venue and an expanded esports facility.
The governor and his partners with the project are facing opposition from some residents questioning the proposal’s perceived lack of transparency and the negative impacts on taxpayers and their quality of life.
The same group of residents, who have formed a coalition, “Stop the Arena at Potomac Yard,” have also questioned the validity of the project’s economic study.
If lawmakers can agree to the proposed deal, the pro teams’ owner, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, would have a 40-year lease of the site and would repay the bonds annually through rent payments, arena parking revenues, district naming rights, and incremental taxes generated by the development.
Some lawmakers have expressed interest in Virginia providing toll relief for drivers in the Portsmouth area and funding to address Metro’s shortfall in Northern Virginia as part of negotiations for the arena deal.
Minimum wage
Will Virginia’s minimum wage keep going up? It depends on how policymakers vote on two pieces of proposed legislation in this year’s General Assembly session.
In January 2023, Virginia raised its minimum wage from $11 to $12 per hour, the tail end of a three-year gradual increase plan designed by Democrats and made law in 2020. At that time, the state’s minimum wage had been stuck at $7.25 for more than 10 years.
The same plan called for the state’s minimum wage to increase to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026, but only if the General Assembly reapproved those hikes this year.
House Bill 1 from Del. Jeion Ward, D-Hampton, and Senate Bill 1 from Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, aim to do just that. However, Republican legislators have been resistant to a higher minimum wage, and Youngkin could put the brakes on the effort once the legislation reaches his office.
Data centers
About 70% of the world’s internet traffic flows through warehouse-like data centers in Northern Virginia. A projected increase in them has prompted calls for guardrails against their development.
Environmental groups and community members say building them leads to increased electric utility costs, a drain on water resources for their cooling, and an impact on nearby parks and residences.
But the industry, which received about $100 million in tax exemptions in 2023, says data centers positively impact the economy. Prince William County is expecting an estimated $400 million in annual tax revenue from one campus.
Department of Environmental Quality revises air pollution exception for data centers
In addition to bills that require site, resource, and cost evaluations, proposed legislation from Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington, and Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, would require data centers to meet an energy efficiency standard in order to receive tax credits. Sullivan and Subramanyam’s bills would also ban the use of diesel for onsite power generation.
Voting rights
The Youngkin administration’s process for restoring voting rights to Virginians with felony convictions has been a sore spot for many progressive activists, but Democrats can now use their majorities to begin the process of taking that power away from the governor and making rights restoration automatic.
Virginia’s current constitutional rule — in which a felony conviction brings a lifetime prohibition on voting unless a governor chooses to restore an ex-offender’s civic rights — has made the state a national outlier, sparking calls for a more lenient process that better helps former inmates rejoin society after completing their sentence.
Voting rights advocates blast Youngkin admin over error affecting 3,400
Last year, Republicans blocked a constitutional amendment that would have automatically restored voting rights to people exiting incarceration. But the push for reform has drawn bipartisan support, and tough-on-crime Republicans no longer have the numbers to block the proposal that’s been re-upped this year.
A Republican lawmaker has introduced a competing proposal that only makes the process automatic for nonviolent offenders who have also paid off any fines, fees or restitution owed to a victim.
Democrats have resisted those limitations, and they must now decide whether to try to seek a bipartisan compromise with the GOP — which could ensure the measure keeps moving forward if Republicans retake the House of Delegates in 2025 — or push through a stronger bill at the risk of losing votes on the other side.
SCC judges
Two vacant seats on the three-member State Corporation Commission– which regulates utilities, insurance and business – could be filled this session. Retired judges have been recalled for temporary stints to maintain a quorum on the panel during the legislature’s quarrels over electing members to it.
One of the vacant seats has been empty since the 2022 session, while the other hasn’t been filled since the end of 2022 because of a political standoff between the formerly GOP-controlled House and the Democratic-controlled Senate. Former Democratic legislators Lynwood Lewis and Chap Petersen have been floated as potential candidates to be chosen for the positions.
Mental health reforms
Out of all the state’s big policy issues, Democrats and Republicans perhaps share the most common ground when it comes to improving Virginia’s struggling mental health system. Topics expected to garner significant discussion are how to decrease unnecessary emergency room visits, as well as improving the nine significantly overcrowded and understaffed state mental health hospitals revealed in a recent JLARC report.
In December, state Behavioral Health Commission lawmakers agreed to adopt several recommendations from the JLARC report to introduce as bills and budget amendments this session. Those include changing the definition of mental illness so that having a neurocognitive or neurodevelopmental disorder isn’t a basis for temporarily and involuntarily detaining individuals at hospitals.Other legislation proposes increased funding for more staff at state hospitals and enabling private hospitals to admit more involuntary patients.
While the JLARC report indicates much of the state hospital overuse is due to the state’s 2014 bed of last resort law — which requires state psychiatric hospitals to accept any patient under a temporary detention order if a bed cannot be found at a privately operated facility — legislators didn’t recommend any changes to the law.
State report recommends sweeping changes to Virginia psychiatric hospital system
Additionally, a bill proposed this session by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, would require access to behavioral health screening and treatment when receiving emergency medical services, as well as requiring health insurance to cover crisis centers where mobile crisis response services may be provided.
Prescription Drug Affordability Board
Democratic and Republican lawmakers are introducing bills this session to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board in a bipartisan effort to set price limits on certain drugs, following four years of previously failed attempts by Democrats.
The two other bills included in the drug affordability package aim to create transparency on pharmacy benefit managers fees and improve efficiency for state government prescription drug spending.
Last year’s prescription drug board legislation faced opposition from both House Republicans, who quickly tabled the bill, and the Youngkin administration, which called it too “wide-reaching.”
During a press conference Tuesday, bill patron Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, said the legislation is an example of both parties finding common ground, which Youngkin emphasized following November’s elections.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 0mph SSW
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.06"Hg
UV index: 0
21°F / 16°F
30°F / 9°F