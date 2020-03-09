State News
Legislature approves mental health training for Virginia teachers
The General Assembly passed a bill that will require full-time teachers to complete mental health awareness training, though some advocates are split on how the training should be implemented.
Del. Kaye Kory, D- Fairfax, sponsored House Bill 74, which incorporated HB 716 and HB 1554. Kory, a former school board member, said teachers and faculty may be better able to understand and help prevent related issues if they are trained properly to recognize signs of mental health problems. The bill requires school boards to adopt and implement policies for the training, which can be completed online. School boards may contract the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, a community services board, a behavioral health authority, a nonprofit organization, or other certified trainers to provide such training.
Kory said the bill was requested by several teacher groups in last year’s General Assembly.
“My intention is that the training provides the ability to ask the right questions at the right time,” Kory said via email. “As substance abuse becomes more common in young people, the need for early detection and response becomes more and more clear.”
The intent of the bill is good, said 4th District Richmond City School Board Member Jonathan Young, but there are potential flaws with the online training program.
“It often ends up being nothing more than a check in the box,” he said. “I’m not interested in another check in the box, I’m interested in real mental health training for our teachers.”
Young said teachers need professional development opportunities “to increase their awareness and develop some new skill sets.”
Schools currently offer online training programs with modules tackling cybersecurity and conflict of interest training, Young said. He said learning about something as important as mental health through a computerized training module may not be effective enough to combat the current mental health crisis.
Mental health training needs to be scaled up in schools and the solution has to be legitimate, Young said.
Only 7% of expenditures for mental health go to children under 18, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Virginia, an advocacy and education group. Studies show that early intervention might reduce the prevalence of serious mental health cases, according to the organization.
Approximately 130,000 children and adolescents live with a serious mental illness and only 1 out of 5 children get the help that they need, according to the advocacy group Voices for Virginia’s Children.
Bruce Cruser, the executive director of Mental Health America of Virginia, said the youth suicide rate has gradually increased in the state. He said that usually, the people who need mental health services are people that have experienced trauma, for example, any youth that has been abused or lost their parents at a very young age.
The General Assembly also recently passed an amended bill that will allow K-12 students excused absences for mental health issues. The bill gives the Virginia Department of Education until Dec. 31 to establish guidelines for public school districts to grant students excused absences if they are dealing with mental or behavioral health issues.
Joseph Whitney Smith – Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a flagship program of VCU’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students participating in the program provide state government coverage for Virginia’s community newspapers and other media outlets.
State News
Attorney General praises passage of decriminalizing of small amounts of marijuana
RICHMOND (March 8, 2020) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today issued the following statement praising the General Assembly’s passage of his legislation to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana:
“For far too long our approach to cannabis has needlessly saddled Virginians, especially African Americans and people of color, with criminal records. Those days are over,” said Attorney General Herring. “With this historic vote, we are making Virginia a more fair, just, equal, and progressive place. Decriminalization is an important first step on Virginia’s path towards legal, regulated adult use, and one many thought was still years away, but we cannot stop now. We’ve shown that smart, progressive reform is possible and we must keep going.
“I want to thank my colleagues in the House and the Senate for helping me to make this issue a top priority and I look forward to watching the progress Virginia continues to make in the coming years.”
Attorney General Herring has become the leader on cannabis reform in Virginia following his call for decriminalization of small amounts of marijuana, action to address past convictions, and a move towards legal and regulated adult use. In his call for cannabis reform, he cited the unnecessary negative impact of a criminal conviction for possession, the expense and social costs of enforcing the current system, and the disparate impact on African Americans and people and communities of color. Attorney General Herring reiterated his call for reform when data from 2018 showed a record number of arrests for marijuana possession. In the last decade, the number of first-time marijuana convictions in Virginia has risen 53%, from 6,533 in 2008 to 10,000 in 2017.
Arrests for marijuana possession have increased by about 220%, from around 9,000 in 1999 to nearly 29,000 in 2018. The cost of marijuana criminal enforcement is estimated to exceed $81 million each year. In December 2019, Attorney General Herring held a cannabis summit for policymaking stakeholders in Virginia that focused on policy and included experts from attorneys generals’ offices, state agencies, and legislative operations in states that have legalized cannabis, as well as cannabis policy experts.
State News
Bill removing race requirement in marriage records passes
When William Christiansen married his college sweetheart, he was disturbed that they had to disclose their race to the registrar, considering they are an interracial couple.
“It reminded me and my wife of a time when interracial couples were unable to get married,” said Christiansen. “It’s an unneeded reminder of the discriminatory practices that dominated the South during Jim Crow.”
Both chambers of the General Assembly passed legislation to eliminate the race requirement on the marriage license application. Under Senate Bill 62, married couples will not have to disclose their race when filing marriage records, divorce and annulment reports to the state registrar.
The bill was introduced by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke. The legislation moved through every committee and legislative chamber without opposition from any lawmaker.
“Asking for race seems completely unrelated to whether a state should recognize a marriage,” Christiansen said. “It sends a signal that those in charge of policy related to marriage applications care little about removing the legacy of discriminatory practices of their predecessors.”
Under current law, the race of the marrying parties along with other personal data is filed with the state registrar when a marriage is performed in the commonwealth.
A lawsuit filed in September 2019 sparked the bill after three Virginia couples refused to declare their race while applying for marriage. The lawsuit resulted in Attorney General Herring declaring that couples applying for marriages would not be forced to disclose their race to the registrar.
“This is another Jim Crow law that should have been out of the books and I’m so grateful that the younger generation isn’t judging people based on the color of skin,” said Sen. Lionell Spruill Sr., D-Chesapeake.
In October 2019, a federal judge struck down the race requirement as unconstitutional. Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr. found that the law violated due process under the 14th Amendment. Alston said the law didn’t hold scrutiny against the U.S. Constitution.
“This new generation is much different,” Spruill said. “During my time, whites and blacks were thought of more differently.”
Other measures to repeal antiquated state laws were introduced during the 2020 General Assembly session. The General Assembly passed legislation that removes the crime of premarital sex, currently a Class 4 misdemeanor.
“We are looking at old laws created by an older white establishment and just removing those,” Spruill said. “It’s another step to say whites and blacks have the right to do what they want to do.”
Virginia is home to the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Loving v. Virginia that overturned laws banning interracial marriage. In 1958, a judge sentenced Richard and Mildred Loving to a year in prison for marrying each other. He suspended the sentence for 25 years if the couple moved to the District of Columbia. After the Supreme Court of Virginia upheld their sentences, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned their convictions. The court found that the law violated equal protection and due process under the 14th Amendment.
“This made both of us curious why questions like this were still on the application,” Christiansen said. “If people are of age, they should only need to identify them via Social Security number or something similar.”
Zach Armstrong – Capital News Service
State News
Lawmakers split over bill to ban plastic foam to-go containers
A bill in the General Assembly that bans expanded polystyrene containers, also known as plastic foam, at all food vendors by 2025 currently is in limbo while both chambers hash out a Senate amendment rejected by the House.
House Bill 533 would prohibit food vendors, including restaurants, catering trucks, and grocery stores, from serving food and beverages in plastic foam containers, plates, cups, and trays. The ban does not extend to the packaging of unprepared food.
Del. Betsy B. Carr, D-Richmond, is the chief patron of the bill, which has two phases. First, food chain establishments with 20 locations or more would be required to phase out the plastic foam containers by July 1, 2023. The next deadline for all food vendors to eliminate the use of such containers would be July 1, 2025. Carr’s bill exempts institutions such as schools and correctional facilities from the ban.
The bill passed the House (55-44) and the Senate passed it (23-13) with an amendment proposed by Sen. David R. Suetterlein, R-Roanoke. The amendment adds a reenactment clause stipulating the bill will not be enacted until it is voted on and passed again next year by the General Assembly.
The House overwhelming (99-1) rejected the amendment, and the Senate didn’t budge insisting (38-1) on the reenactment clause. As of Feb. 27, the bill was assigned to a conference committee to debate its fate.
Co-patron Del. Paul E. Krizek, D-Fairfax, said the reenactment clause is “a way to kick the can down the road.”
“I was really hoping that we had come to a good compromise,” Krizek said, in reference to the two deadlines given to vendors to stop distributing polystyrene materials.
Krizek’s bill HB 1046 was incorporated into Carr’s bill. He said his bill stemmed from Maine’s prohibition of polystyrene containers that passed in 2019.
“Nothing we use for a few minutes should be allowed to pollute our oceans and rivers and threaten wildlife for centuries,” Krizek said via email.
Expanded polystyrene foam, widely known as Styrofoam, breaks down into small pieces and takes an estimated hundred to thousands of years to biodegrade, according to Elly Boehmer, the state director of Environment Virginia. The organization is an affiliate of Environment America, which works to advocate for environmental issues locally and nationally.
“Polystyrene is one of the most commonly found types of litter,” Boehmer said. “By reducing this type of litter from being an option in our environment, it would do a lot to protect our wildlife and our ecosystems.”
Environment Virginia launched a campaign called “Wildlife Over Waste” in 2018 with the goal to reduce the use of plastic foam cups and containers.
The organization campaigned across the state and gathered enough signed petitions to meet with Carr and draft the bill.
Carr said in an email interview that she introduced the bill because polystyrene is a serious contributor to pollution and poses a health risk to humans and animals.
Businesses that still use polystyrene containers after the deadlines will receive a civil penalty up to $50 for each day of violation. Food vendors may be granted a one-year exemption under the basis of “undue economic hardship,” such as the inability to obtain alternatives to polystyrene containers.
Alternatives to plastic foam containers include recyclable materials such as biodegradable paper or plastics, which can be more expensive. However, the additional cost would be minimal if it is passed on to consumers, Boehmer said.
“It does reduce the cost of picking up litter and the cost is quite small,” Boehmer said. “If you get a $10 meal that comes in a to-go container, the additional cost would be less than 1% of that added to your total cost.”
The bill also empowers the Litter Control and Recycling Fund Advisory Board, which works to eliminate littering while encouraging recycling, to help oversee a newly established Litter Control and Recycling Fund. Any collected civil penalties will go directly into the fund. The advisory board’s proposed additional responsibilities include raising public awareness on the dangers of polystyrene and promoting alternatives to plastic foam containers.
Maine and Maryland have passed similar bills to ban polystyrene food service containers in 2019. Several states, such as Oregon, Montana, and New Jersey, have introduced such legislation in the past year.
David Tran – Capital News Service
State News
Lawmakers OK bill to bring solar to low-income communities
The General Assembly passed a bill that aims to increase access to renewable energy for lower-income communities. House Bill 573, introduced by Del. Mark Keam, D-Fairfax, amends an existing solar development pilot program that requires utility companies to invest in renewable energy.
Keam’s bill adds the criteria of low-income communities to the current law. The pilot program allows utility companies like Richmond-based Dominion Energy to supply residential and commercial customers with solar power from independent solar farms throughout the state. Keam’s bill mandates that utility companies have to ensure some of these farms are within a low-income community. He said Virginia needs to prioritize renewable energy and has fallen “really behind” in moving from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.
“It’s a creative way of trying to encourage more solar to be provided and incentivized at every level of Virginia,” Keam said.
The bill defines low-income communities as places where 50% of households have incomes lower than 60% of the area median gross income or have a poverty rate of 25% or more.
“This is a way to help identify a community through a pilot program and work with various stakeholders to pool our resources,” Keam said. “It allows one community to find it’s own generated solar to serve themselves, make a little profit and use the excess energy for other needs.”
Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, said he co-sponsored the bill because it focuses on low-income communities. Hurst represents the 12th District, which includes low-income communities such as Radford with a poverty rate of 30.4%, nearly three times the national average.
“It is imperative that we advance renewable energy solutions for Virginia families—part of that is making it affordable for everyone,” Hurst said in an email. “Too often we find ourselves addressing issues retroactively even when valuable technology already exists.”
Hurst said that the situation was urgent, especially for low-income families.
Kristin Vinagro, director of communications for Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity, said the bill would have a positive impact on the organization’s clients.
“At Richmond Habitat for Humanity, the majority of our homeowners earn below 60% of the area median income, which means they are living on a very fixed budget with little disposable income at the end of the month,” Vinagro said in an email.
She said the bill could help decrease utility costs and increase monthly savings.
Rayhan Daudani, media relations manager for Dominion Energy, said Dominion is in the process of establishing a site for Community Solar, the official pilot program name.
“Community Solar is a way for interested customers to opt into a program to access clean energy for part or all of their usage,” Daudani said in an email. “Dominion Energy’s first site will come online later this year. We appreciate efforts to provide access to solar for low-income residents.”
Devin Welch, CEO of Sun Tribe Solar in Charlottesville, thinks the bill will help expand solar use to more communities. Sun Tribe Solar works with businesses, schools and government organizations to provide solar, including in rural areas of Southwest Virginia.
“Building a clean energy future we can all be proud of starts with ensuring that more communities throughout the commonwealth have a chance to see the benefits of solar power,” Welch said in an email. “With this legislation, we can take another step forward towards making that future a reality.”
Keam also introduced HB 572, which removes the 1% cap on the amount of solar or renewable energy that can be net metered in a utility service area. The bill allows residents, nonprofits, and schools to more easily seek and secure alternative energy sources such as rooftop solar. That bill and a similar Senate bill are both in conference committees.
“Other states have gone way above us in terms of encouraging [renewable energy] by having tax credits, subsidies, or allowing for their power utility to provide solar as part of their energy offerings,” Keam said.
He said the state’s economy has remained strong, but “it doesn’t mean that everybody in Virginia is doing well.”
“For every wealthy family in Northern Virginia, where I represent, there are many, many lower-income families struggling in other parts of our commonwealth,” he said.“My goal is to ensure that one of their fixed costs, the energy bill that they pay every month, is reduced as much as possible.”
HB 573 now heads to the governor’s desk.
Macy Pressley – Capital News Service
State News
Bill to manage wildlife collision rate passes General Assembly
The General Assembly recently passed a measure that will create a plan to reduce wildlife-related vehicle accidents, though opponents tout the bill as an example of wasteful government spending.
The bill, introduced by Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, directs the Virginia departments of Game and Inland Fisheries, Transportation, and Conservation and Recreation to conduct a study to identify areas where wildlife habitat is fragmented by human development and roads with a high wildlife collision rate.
Marsden said the measure, known as the Wildlife Corridor Action Plan, is intended to help prevent wildlife related car accidents. There were 61,000 such collisions reported in 2016, according to VDOT.
“People get killed in wildlife collisions, mostly with deer,” Marsden said.
There were 211 deaths from such collisions in the United States, according to State Farm, which tracks deer-related insurance claims across the nation.
The bill would give the DGIF two years to complete a study. Marsden said that after the study is done, the General Assembly will look into building wildlife overpasses along roads identified as problem areas. He said wildlife overpasses were successfully implemented in Charlottesville.
“They tried this on I-64 in Charlottesville and reduced wildlife collisions by 98%,” Marsden said.
Ryan Brown, DGIF executive director, said the bill addresses a complex issue and is intended to protect wildlife in two ways.
Brown said his department will work with other agencies to identify places where development has fragmented wildlife habitats and address the work needed to avoid human and wildlife conflict.
“Wildlife moves around and they don’t read road signs,” Brown said.
The agencies will identify wildlife corridors and study migration routes of native, game and migratory species using existing state data. They will assess human barriers such as roads, dams, power lines and pipelines and determine areas with a high risk of wildlife-vehicle collisions. The study will contain maps to detail such wildlife corridor infrastructure, as well as recommendations for creating safe wildlife crossings. Brown said options might include fencing along problem roads and bridge-like structures to assist wildlife with safe crossing.
Brown said this issue is likely to get worse over time.
“As wildlife habitat becomes more and more fragmented in an urbanizing Virginia, that makes it difficult in terms of management of wildlife population,” he said.
Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, voted against the bill. He said the measure would be too costly.
“ I do not believe the legislation is needed and it will end up creating another bureaucratic process that will cost time and money for no real benefit,” Cole said in an email. “The government is very good at establishing needless bureaucratic hurdles.”
Marsden said the legislation is worthwhile, considering Virginia is one of the top states for wildlife collisions. In 2018, Virginia ranked 12th for deer collisions, with drivers facing a 1 in 99 chance of hitting a deer, according to data from State Farm.
“It’s good for the animals and the drivers,” Marsden said. “It’s worth the effort to save property and save lives.”
The bill now heads to the governor’s desk.
Macy Pressley – Capital News Service
State News
Attorney General Herring urges Virginians to be wary of coronavirus related scams
As public health concerns continue to grow surrounding the coronavirus, Attorney General Mark R. Herring is urging Virginians to be wary of any coronavirus related scams. Scams could include selling products that purport to prevent the coronavirus, spreading misinformation, or pretending to solicit donations for victims of the disease.
“Unfortunately, scammers oftentimes take advantage of natural disasters or public health fears like the coronavirus to make a buck,” said Attorney General Herring. “It is so important that Virginians stay vigilant and do their research before giving their money to anyone purporting to sell preventative medications or raising funds for victims. I would also encourage all Virginians to take the necessary healthcare precautions to protect against the coronavirus and prevent it from spreading.”
Below are some tips and ways to protect yourself from coronavirus scams:
- Look out for emails that claim to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying that they have information about the coronavirus. For the most updated information, you can visit the CDC and the World Health Organization
- Do not click on any links from unknown sources. This could lead to downloading a virus on your computer or phone.
- Ignore any offers, online or otherwise, for a coronavirus vaccine. If you see any advertisements for prevention, treatment or cures ask the question: if there had been a cure for the disease would you be hearing about that through an advertisement or sales pitch?
- Thoroughly research any organizations or charities purporting to be raising funds for victims of the coronavirus.
- Look out for “investment opportunities” surrounding the coronavirus. According to the S. Securities and Exchange Commission, there are online promotions claiming the products or services of certain publicly-traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure the disease and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase because of that.
Virginians who have a question or concerns should contact Attorney General Herring’s Consumer Protection Section:
- By phone: (800) 552-9963
- By email: consumer@oag.state.va.us
- Online Complaint Form
- Online Contact Form
