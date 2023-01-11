Obituaries
Lelia Margaret Smith (1927 – 2023)
Lelia Margaret Smith, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on ZOOM Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 5:30 pm. There will be no in-person service at the request of the family. To view the service, please log in with ZOOM ID: 747 626 3830 and password: ATTEND.
Mrs. Smith was born October 19, 1927, in Luray, Virginia, the daughter of the late Arthur William and Bessie Jane Koontz Long of Spring Cliff Farm.
She was a member of the Front Royal Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Surviving are her two sons, William H. Smith, Jr. (Ellen) and Robert A. Smith (Linda); two daughters, Karen L. Kidwell (Donald) and Pamela S. McFarland (Harry); grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Smith, Sr.; daughter, Lelia Madge Smith; and son, Michael E. Smith.
Obituaries
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless (1985 – 2022)
Jennifer “Jenny” Michelle Loveless, 37, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at her home on Friday, December 30, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tim Dyke officiating at a later date.
Jenny was born on September 14, 1985, in Prince William County, Virginia, to the late William Sr. and Rosalie Varner Loveless. She was also preceded in death by her son, Jacob Loveless.
Survivors include her son, Iziah Loveless; three daughters, Starr Toner, Ashley Loveless, and Dawn Loveless; five brothers, Roy Lee Bolin, Tommy Loveless, Allan Loveless, Scotty Hartley, and William Jacob Loveless Jr.; two sisters, Kelly Loveless Jennings and Lisa Loveless Rolka and her mother at heart, Paula Murray.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, to assist with funeral expenses.
Obituaries
James Alan Darr, Sr. (1946 – 2023)
James Alan Darr, Sr., 76, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, with Chaplain Roger Vorous and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Alan was born March 20, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Marvin Edward and Gertrude Cook Darr.
He was the owner and operator of Big A Drywall Company, working alongside his son, Michael Darr, who preceded him in death. He also founded and coached Darr’s Drywall softball team, which later became Front Royal Athletics.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife, Patricia A. “Patty” Darr; two sons, James Alan Darr, Jr. and wife Stephanie of Winchester and Tommy Lawson and companion Nikki Reil of Front Royal; one daughter, Debbie Creighton and husband David of Gaithersburg, Maryland; two brothers, Larry Darr of Front Royal and Terry Darr of Winchester; one sister, Donna Riley and husband Jack Clipper of Strasburg; eight grandchildren, Tayler Lippold, Tyler Darr, Kimberly Levy, Joshua Creighton, Bailey Lawson, Jessica Mautone, Meghan Mautone, and Ally Mautone; seven great-grandchildren, Aubrey Darr, Parker Lippold, Nathaniel Levy, Elizabeth Levy, Rhylen Beckwith, and Atlas and Abraham Cockerham. His beloved pets also survive him, dogs Macy and Brody and cat Gracie, all of whom he dearly loved.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Michael Darr; and a daughter, Barbie Darr Collins.
Kenny Boyd, Dwayne Day, Tommy Shell, Sammy North, Jeff Kerns, and Chuck Renner will be pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home on Thursday, January 12, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Gloria “Jean” Myers (1949 – 2023)
Gloria “Jean” Myers, 73, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in the comfort of her own home.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 574 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627, with Reverend Howard Frye officiating and Reverend Ludwell Brown performing the eulogy. The family will receive guests before the service at 11:00 am, and the burial will follow the service at Macedonia Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Jean was born on January 19, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Robert and Adeline Myers. Her brothers, Oliver V. Myers and Robert Dwayne Myers, also preceded her in death.
Surviving Jean are her sisters, Dorothy Brooks (Carl) and Jacqueline Myers; her nephew, Carl Brooks Jr. (Tina); her niece, Kimberly Brooks (Sam); her great-niece, Keiko Linere; and a host of cousins and friends.
Jean was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Flint Hill, Virginia, serving in numerous ministries. Jean was a biblical scholar and studied the bible daily. She also loved working with children and became a teacher’s assistant for that very reason.
Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church at 574 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.
Obituaries
Richard Alois “Rick” Marsala (1969 – 2023)
On January 6, 2023, Richard Alois “Rick” Marsala, 53, went home to be with his Lord and Savior.
He was born on June 27, 1969, in Chicago, IL.
On May 29, 1994, he married his best friend Kristie Marsala of Fox River Grove, IL. They were married for 28 years. He loved their daughter, Katelyn Marsala, as they always watched Marvel movies, rode roller coasters, and listened to music on their many road adventures. She was his best buddy.
Rick is survived by his mother, Mary Bouray of Rockford, IL, and his two sisters, Dawn (Dave) Seeman; and Tina LeJeune. He was proud of his nieces and nephews, Samantha, Brad, Jackie, and James. He especially loved being a great uncle to Floyd, Maisey, Elliot, Charlotte, Sydney, and Lydia.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Marsala Sr.
Rick was a graduate of Marengo High School. He was affiliated with many organizations that were close to his heart, including the Appalachia Service Project, the barber shop 2nd City Chorus, and a member of the Frist United Methodist Church of Belvidere, IL. Upon moving to Virginia, he was a great part of the Riverton United Methodist Church, serving on the Elder Board, singing in the choir and the Methodist men’s group, and playing his trumpet in the orchestra.
He was employed with Johnson Controls for 29 years. He was hardworking, dedicated to his work, and proud of his accomplishments.
He enjoyed being in the garage to fix and rebuild old cars whenever he could, with his music or a classic radio story like “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar” up nice and loud. If he was not tinkering with cars in the garage, he was enjoying his self-made movie theater with full surround sound. He really loved NASCAR racing and would always watch on Sunday or listen to it with his headphones while mowing grass, always super-fast, of course.
Fishing with friends was always a great activity that he looked forward to. His family called him the “bird whisperer,” for he liked to attract and watch the various birds that live around his home. His love, compassion, respect, humor, and a wonderful smile touched more people’s lives than he knew.
A celebration service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, at Riverton United Methodist Church by Pastor Marc Roberson, with the receiving of family and friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Following the service, there will be light refreshments at the church.
The private burial will be at a later date. His final resting place will be at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Obituaries
Craig Detwiler (1961 – 2023)
Craig was born on September 27th, 1961, and passed away on January 3rd, 2023, at the age of 61.
Best husband ever. Loved by all. Brought love, joy, laughter, kindness, happiness, generosity, and light with him everywhere. Always willing to give a helping hand. He will be sorely missed but remembered affectionately by everyone his spirit touched.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; daughter, Lauren Nicole (Nikki) Detwiler and grandson, Nolan Detwiler; stepson, Jesse Kenneth Cash; brothers Rodney and Wayne Detwiler; sister, Linda Lee Hemmen; brother-in-law, Dick Sullivan and all of their families; as well as many friends, especially including Rocky Dyer and all of his family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Linden Volunteer Fire Department, 4561 John Marshall Highway, Linden, VA 22642, for their constant, cheerful, and gracious goodwill during repeated service calls or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
A Life Celebration will be held in the spring. Details will be posted on Social media.
Obituaries
Norman H. “Norm Henry” Schmidt (1950 – 2023)
Mr. Norman H. “Norm Henry” Schmidt, 72, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Born January 9, 1950, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late William and Matilda (Schrurer) Schmidt.
Norman attended Catholic School for his elementary and middle school years and then graduated from Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD, with the class of 1968. He studied radio at Career Academy, School of Broadcasting, where he graduated early by obtaining his first radio job.
He married the love of his life, Mrs. Lori (Minnick) Schmidt, on December 22, 1991.
Norm got his first on-air job at WFTR in Front Royal, VA, while he was still in school. He moved on to WFFV- Front Royal/Middletown, VA, and also worked at the A&P store. He then moved to WEPM AM/ WESM FM in Martinsburg, WV. He spent 10 years at WGLL-WRCV 92.1 Gold in Mercersburg/Greencastle, where he became known as “Norm Henry.” He hosted the “Golden Oldies Hour” for many years before moving on to WAFY (KEY103) Frederick MD for another 13 years. He then tried his hand at car sales with Buchanan Auto Park before landing his last radio job with his good friend Lou Scally at WJEJ, Hagerstown, MD. While working at WJEJ, he also delivered Krumpee’s Donuts for several years before Alzheimer’s robbed him of his capability to continue his beloved radio profession.
Norman was a longstanding member of the First Christian Church in Hagerstown, MD, where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. Many years ago, he was the founder and president of the Hagerstown Computer Club that met at Haven Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, Norman is survived by his children Natasha Schmidt of Strasburg, VA, Nicole Schmidt of Mercersburg, PA, Scott Reed of Johnstown, PA, Matthew Reed of Camp Hill, PA, Michael Reed of Greencastle, PA, granddaughters, Evangelina Schmidt and Mia Reed; and sisters Anita McCusker of Westminster, MD and Rita Tolbert of Reisterstown, MD.
Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD, with Rev. Dr. David T Britt officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin Hospice at: www.franklinhospice.org/donate or for the sound system at First Christian Church, 1345 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
A special thank you to all the family, friends, and the team at Franklin Hospice for their wonderful care and support while Lori cared for Norman at home.