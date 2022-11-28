Lennox D. Bundy (1932 – 2022)

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Lennox “Duke” Bundy, 89, of Silver Spring, MD, on November 24, 2022. He was a beloved husband of Jo Ann Bundy; dedicated father of Demetria Julanne (Peter) Leavitt, Donna Bundy, Deborah Regina Bechard, and Lennox Duke (Lucja) Bundy II; brother of Alyce Bundy and the late Joseph Barker Jr. and Charlotte Moore; adoring grandfather of Takesha Bundy-Williams, Jasmine Hall, Erica Robidoux, Serena Leavitt, Kayla Bundy, Kelly Paschall, and Lennox D. Bundy III; proud great-grandfather of Lexi, Landon, Lincoln, Treyvanna, Brianna, and Brandon.

To honor Duke’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on December 3, 2022. Friends and relatives may call at Mt Nebo Church, 792 Loop Road, Front Royal, VA, beginning at 10 am, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life. Interment will be held immediately after at Good Hope Cemetery, 811 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Nebo Baptist Church.