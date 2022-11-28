Connect with us

Lennox D. Bundy (1932 – 2022)

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Lennox “Duke” Bundy, 89, of Silver Spring, MD, on November 24, 2022. He was a beloved husband of Jo Ann Bundy; dedicated father of Demetria Julanne (Peter) Leavitt, Donna Bundy, Deborah Regina Bechard, and Lennox Duke (Lucja) Bundy II; brother of Alyce Bundy and the late Joseph Barker Jr. and Charlotte Moore; adoring grandfather of Takesha Bundy-Williams, Jasmine Hall, Erica Robidoux, Serena Leavitt, Kayla Bundy, Kelly Paschall, and Lennox D. Bundy III; proud great-grandfather of Lexi, Landon, Lincoln, Treyvanna, Brianna, and Brandon.

Lennox D. Bundy

To honor Duke’s memory, we are holding a celebration of his life on December 3, 2022. Friends and relatives may call at Mt Nebo Church, 792 Loop Road, Front Royal, VA, beginning at 10 am, followed by Funeral Service at 11 am. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life. Interment will be held immediately after at Good Hope Cemetery, 811 Happy Creek Road, Front Royal, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Nebo Baptist Church.

George D. Gwinn (1940 – 2022)

November 28, 2022

George D. Gwinn, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Mr. Gwinn was born August 24, 1940, in Hinton, West Virginia, the son of the late George Edward and Eleanor Mae Humphries Gwinn.

He was a National Guard veteran and retired after many years of hard work.

Surviving are two sons, Edward L. Gwinn and wife Vickie of Pennington Gap, Virginia, and Anthony W. Gwinn of Front Royal; two daughters, Stephanie L. Showers and husband Ricky of Maurertown and Kimberly K. Henry and husband Jackie of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 2, from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or to Front Royal Fire and Rescue Company 1, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Shirley Mae Wines (1934 – 2022)

November 28, 2022

Shirley Mae Wines, 87, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at her son’s residence.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 2 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Wines was born on December 20, 1934, in Green County, Virginia, to the late Lloyd and Edna Roberts Morris. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lloyd Morris Jr., and her sister, Snookie Figgins. She was a member of the Old Graham Road United Methodist Church in Falls Church.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Kenneth Wines, Sr. of Falls Church; three sons, Kenneth Wines, Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia, Kevin Wines (Julie) of Burke, Virginia, and Keith Wines of Warrenton, Virginia; five grandchildren, Tyler Wines, Joshua Wines, Kayla Wines, Kirk Wines and Malorie O’Dell (Josh); and four great-grandchildren, Denver O’Dell, Westin O’Dell, Kaydance O’Dell, and Colton O’Dell.

Arthur "Whitey" Oswood Smoot Jr. (1942 – 2022)

November 27, 2022

Arthur “Whitey” Oswood Smoot Jr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mr. Smoot was born on February 28, 1942, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, to the late Arthur Sr. and Goldie Riley Smoot. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Mills Smoot. He was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Brethren, a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Morgan Oil Corporation.

Survivors include his son, Scott Lee Smoot, and wife, April Ann of Pasadena, Maryland; daughter, Dasha Dawn Sealock, and husband, Stephen of Front Royal and two brothers, William “Bud” Smoot of Culpeper, Virginia and Gary Smoot of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 W 13th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Herbert Daniel Ewing (1950 – 2022)

November 22, 2022

Herbert Daniel Ewing, 72 of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

Danny was born in 1950 in Danville, VA, the son of the late James and Beatrice Ewing. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the United States Navy. Danny was a member of the American Legion, an avid hunter and liked to have a good time.

He is survived by daughters, Sarah Tokushima (Ken) of Sendai, Japan, Jennifer Walker (Dwayne) of Buckley, WA; son, James Paul Ewing (Lauren) of Front Royal, VA; grandchildren, Teaghan Ewing, James Walker, Avery Walker and Savannah Walker.

All services for Danny will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Danny to DWR Non Game Program, P.O. Box 90778, Henrico, VA 23228-0778.

Please visit obituaries and tribute wall to ompsfuneralhome.com.

Lillian "Lill" Ruth Swiger (1943 – 2022)

November 21, 2022

Lillian “Lill” Ruth Swiger, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.

Services will be private at a later date.

Mrs. Swiger was born on June 15, 1943, in Oakland, Maryland, to the late Elihugh and Myrtle Brown Loughry. She was also preceded in death by numerous siblings. She was an avid BINGO player at the Front Royal Fire Hall.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” R. Swiger of Front Royal; son, William Otis Swiger (Karen) of Cocoa, Florida; daughter, Joyce Ann Martin (Sam) of Winchester; four brothers, Don Loughry of Spotsylvania, Virginia, Ron Loughry of Spotsylvania, Everett “Butch” Loughry of Stephens City, Virginia and Richard “Rich” Loughry of Spotsylvania; sister, Dessie Hall of Petersburg, West Virginia; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon Lee Guirand (1963 – 2022)

November 19, 2022

Sharon Lee Guirand, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

Services will be private.

Sharon was born on July 3, 1963, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Charles Tigney and Pearl Robinson.

Surviving Sharon is her loving children, Rosetta Clowser, Sheri Brent, Ordessa Bailey, Charles Baltimore, and Gilbert Baltimore; her partner, Robert Hughes; her siblings, Christine Tigney and Rosalind Waller; her grandchildren, Kyra, Madison, Kaiden, Eniyah, Tillman, Ka’Miyah, Barron, Josiyah, Aniyah, Charles Jr., Ariané, Traeshaun, Aluna and Alijah; her great-grandchild, Ke’moni; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon loved to cook, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home.

