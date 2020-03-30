Lenten breakfast: Uova in purgatorio

As a Lenten dish, Eggs in Purgatory (uova in purgatorio) makes perfect sense since it has no meat and you can make purgatory as mild or as hot and spicy as you want!

The dish is nothing more than eggs poached in a tomato sauce — making it a favorite in Italy — but it really transcends cultures.

In Muslim countries, it is called Shakshuka, often made with lamb and feta. In Israel, you’ll find it for dinner with lovely challah bread. There is even a version made with kosher Spam. In Mexico, Huevos Rancheros are generally made with fried eggs with spicy tomato salsa.

The one thing you really need with this recipe is a crusty bread for dipping. Sliced and toasted French bread works well.

Once the eggs are finished, use a soup ladle to dish out a generous portion onto plates.

Super-easy heresy

Here’s one idea for the dish, which will be a Lenten heresy to purists, but is very fast and tasty.

Use olive oil to warm in a pan. Take pasta sauce (without meat, if you are observing Lent) and mix in your favorite salsa, in whatever proportion you prefer. Unlike the proper recipes, you don’t have to saute onions, peppers or other ingredients. Simply warm up the sauce on medium-low heat (preferably in an iron skillet) until it is hot and shimmery. Then make openings for your eggs. Most important, cover the pan so the eggs poach slowly and thoroughly. Cook 2 or 3 minutes for runny yokes.

Add chopped parsley on top for a colorful presentation.

Proper

Many variations on this dish add all sorts of ingredients.

The New York Times recommends browning garlic, red pepper flakes, and (optional) anchovies in the pan, then adding a can of diced tomatoes and a basil sprig. Mash down tomatoes and cook slowly until it becomes a thicker sauce. Add salt and butter and stir in Parmesan.

Bon Appetit recommends using 20 ounces of cherry tomatoes, slightly smashed during cooking, for a three-dimensional look.

Some recipes advise adding greens to the sauce.

For a more Middle Eastern flair, add peppers, sweet paprika, and cumin. Many recipes for Shakshuka offer some wonderful variations.