Lenten Praise and Worship at Front Royal United Methodist Church
WHAT MATTERS Warren: Need a revival of your new year’s resolution? An excuse to have a fresh start and embrace a new habit (or give up one you’d love to do without)? Welcome to the period of Lent, which runs from Wednesday, February 26, to Thursday, April 9th. Identified as the period between Ash Wednesday and Easter, it encourages the active remembrance of the 40 days and nights Jesus spent in the wilderness. Not religious? The symbolic importance of Lent can be recognized by anyone as a wonderful time to choose to make needed changes to pave the way for a better life throughout the next 40 days and beyond!
Thanks to Allyson Gillispie for her inspiring idea to provide an informal gathering filled with music and praise (and a 5 minute inspirational message) to honor the first Lent of the new decade. Join her and others at Front Royal United Methodist Church at 1 West Main Street, in Front Royal, at 6pm on each Friday of Lent for fellowship, reflection, inspiration and joyful singing:
ALL are invited to LENTEN PRAISE AND WORSHIP:
- DATE: February 28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3
- TIME: 6:00pm
- LOCATION: Front Royal United Methodist Church Sanctuary | 1 West Main Street
The 62nd Highland County Maple Festival: The official maple festival of Virginia returns with new experiences
Monterey, VA – The tradition of the annual Highland County Maple Festival returns March 14-15 and 21-22, 2020. Since 1958, visitors have been drawn to Highland County to tour real maple sugar camps for a cultural and culinary adventure. All-you-can-eat pancake and buckwheat cake meals, over 100 arts & crafts vendors, and live entertainment make this county-wide event a fun outing with lasting memories for the entire family.
This year, the Maple Festival features nine unique camps open for the public to tour at no charge. Visitors have the chance to view traditional and modern techniques for creating maple syrup from tree to bottle. In addition to pure maple syrup, some local camps offer a variety of flavored maple syrups infused with native plants or aged in spirit barrels, as well as hickory syrup. New for 2020, Tonoloway Farm is a walk-in, first-generation syrup operation on the wooded slopes of Bullpasture Mountain, just east of McDowell. In addition to wood-fired maple syrup, Tonoloway Farm plans to offer walnut syrup for yet another diverse taste of the Appalachian forests.
Local civic clubs and organizations feature delicious food, including those famous fresh maple doughnuts, pancake and buckwheat meals with sausage and gravy, trout sandwiches, pork rinds and just about anything maple-flavored! Additional food vendors on Water Street in Monterey offer treats like maple-bacon cupcakes, maple fudge, maple-bacon dates and brewery crafted nachos with maple.
Over 100 juried arts & crafts vendors will be available in Monterey and McDowell, providing one-of-akind treasures, tasty treats and special gifts. Browse and shop with new and returning vendors for a seemingly endless variety of handcrafted items, from exclusive artwork to exquisite jewelry. Admission to access vendors at the Highland High School and Elementary School gyms remains at $3, which comes with a collectible 2020 maple leaf keychain that also provides entry to both Saturdays’ 3:00 p.m. entertainment.
The Highland Center in Monterey will have an expanded presence at the festival this year, hosting the Highland County Visitor Center for festival information, children’s activities, vendors, and a “Maple Taproom,” featuring a place to sit down and enjoy an adult beverage, including the 2020 Daylight Cravings: Maple Bacon Breakfast Stout from Brothers Craft Brewing.
Regarding live entertainment, five performances will also be held at The Highland Center. The Little Switzerland Cloggers kick off the shows with a free performance at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14th. Then, award-winning banjoist and dancer, Tyler Hughes, presents old time music at 3:00 p.m. To round out the night, Bill Jenkins and the Virginia Mountain Boys perform folk music of the Appalachian Mountains at 7:00 p.m.
On Saturday, March 21st, John Bullard plays classical banjo at 3:00 p.m., followed by the all-female trio, After Jack, with their popular “hot folk” performance. Admission to the Saturday 3:00 p.m. shows is $3, or a maple leaf keychain, and the Saturday 7:00 p.m. shows is $10. These four performances are brought to the public by the Highland County Arts Council and are made possible in part by funding from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge. In addition, Hull’s Hideaway Restaurant and Tavern in Monterey will host the acoustic blues trio, Delta Junction, in a 21+ show on Saturday, March 21st at 9:00 p.m. for $10.
Many additional activities can be found on stops while driving around the countryside that features expansive scenic views. These activities include feeding of live fish at the Virginia Trout Company north of Monterey, reliving history with a Highland Museum exhibit at The Mansion House in McDowell, viewing additional vendors at The Church at the Old Oak in Meadowdale, experiencing a local restaurant or store, or enjoying hard craft cider at Big Fish Cider Co. in downtown Monterey.
In 1999, the Library of Congress designated The Highland County Maple Festival a “Local Legacy,” and in 2014, the Governor of Virginia signed a bill into law designating the festival as the “official maple festival of Virginia.” Tens of thousands of visitors arrive in the rural mountain community annually to enjoy the event. The Highland County Maple Festival is coordinated by the Highland County Chamber of Commerce and made possible with the help of countless volunteers and organizations.
Traditional hours of the festival include Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., though visitors can get a jumpstart to the day with an all-you-can-eat pancake meal as early as 7:00 a.m. More details on all the festival happenings can be found at www.highlandcounty.org/events/maple-festival or www.facebook.com/HighlandCounty.
The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) membership nonprofit organization with a mission to lift up local businesses and entrepreneurs, promote Highland County, and champion economic prosperity and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.highlandcounty.org.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of February 27th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, February 27:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Onward” – PREMIERES THURSDAY, MARCH 5TH
- “A Quiet Place Part II”
- “Mulan”
- “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”
- “No Time to Die”
Veterans Service Announcement
Able Forces Foundation will once again be hosting a visit by Andre Miller, Resource Specialist, Virginia Veteran and Family Support, Department of Veteran Services, Commonwealth of Virginia, and Danielle Cullers, Homeless Veteran Advocate-Volunteers of America on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 9 a.m. to noon.
As the VA does not have an office here any longer, Able Forces is making space available each month so that local veterans and their families have local access to VA representatives regarding claims, forms, or any other matter related to Veteran issues.
If you are interested in meeting with Andre or Danielle, please call our office at 540-631-9600 to make an appointment, or just come by 115 Chester Street, Suite B.
Conversation of Hope is Tuesday, February 25th
The WHAT MATTERS community meeting space, “Open House: Meet in the Middle” (213 E. Main Street next to the Daily Grind) serves as a meeting place for community members seeking positivity in this time of controversy for our town and county. At 7 pm on the 4th Tuesday of each month, community leaders and citizens gather to engage in one hour of positive reflections and hope.
This month’s conversation is on Tuesday, 2/25 from 7-8 pm. Check our Facebook page.
During the first “Conversation of Hope” in June, Chief Kahle Magalis shared a fitting quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Finish each day and be done with it. You have done what you could. Some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. Tomorrow is a new day. You shall begin it serenely and with too high a spirit to be encumbered with your old nonsense.”
Comments shared throughout our times reflecting have included positive feedback about the school system, about the giving & caring individuals in our community, encouragement to focus on the positive and move forward without delay (by sharing concern but finding solutions and moving on), the acknowledgment that we have a strong sense of community that’s full of characters and memories and that we have so much potential and good energy. It has been expressed that this is a good time to be forced to confront what we love and value and to picture the past and what’s good about the area.
“This too shall pass” is often uttered as well as the fact that our community has so much to offer as a busy, active and unique area (full of outdoor assets and beauty) where people care about each other and don’t let tragedy define us. Niki Foster of the FR/WC Chamber of Commerce encouraged everyone to share the wonderful things we see and be louder than the ugly noise. Representatives of area clergy have been in attendance and said they want to support and serve, especially in these times we are facing.
Please join us on the 4th Tuesday at 7 pm at 213 E. Main Street- OPEN HOUSE, to share and witness more encouraging conversations. You are guaranteed to enjoy the hour spent with a wide range of citizens, public officials, volunteers, and kind souls!
*Please note that these gatherings are ones of positivity, not negativity. Politics and current events will not be discussed—instead, we will remind ourselves why we love our community and provide an opportunity to briefly join together those who care together in the spirit of hope…
Samuels Public Library and Valley Disability Support Group co-sponsor Brain Injury Awareness
The community is invited to join the Valley Disability Support Group’s first annual Brain Injury Awareness and Education event for Brain Injury Awareness Month. Teaming up with Samuels Public Library, Valley Disability Support Group brings an author presentation and book signing by Brian and Sheila Lloyd, authors of “It’s OK, I had a Stroke.” The couple shares their faith journey in Brian’s recovery from a massive stroke.
“Positive stories of how survivors cope, live their daily lives and persevere with an Acquired Brain Injury is how we wanted to kick-off our first Brain Injury Awareness Month,” says an enthusiastic Victoria Newman, PhD, Founder of Valley Disability Support Group.
Dr. Newman is more than a host of this interactive informational session, she returns to her native Front Royal as a Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor and Advocate for individuals and families cross-disabilities. Since the launch of Valley Disability Support Group in November 2019, Dr. Newman has offered monthly information sessions to support individuals and families living with disabilities.
“Counselors agree that scientific statistics prove that belief in something greater than ourselves can improve outcomes. As with the Lloyd’s,” Newman continues, “there can be something very beautiful awaiting us at the end recovery. Healing can manifest in mysterious ways.” A Psychology Today blog post by Nigel Barber, PhD, explains it this way – From a scientific perspective, faith healing is unexplained, incomprehensible, and should not work. Yet it does work.
The event will be held at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal, Virginia, on Saturday, March 7th, from 1:30pm to 3:00pm. Visit www.valleydisabilitysupport.com for more details.
Watch: 44th Military School Band & Festival Concert
On February 23, 2020, the 44th Annual Military School Band and Choir Festival performed their culminating concert in the Melton Gymnasium on the R-MA campus.
The students have spent hours in clinics and rehearsing to bring this concert together. The Festival Concert Band Conductor was Lieutenant (junior grade) Joel Thiesfeldt of the U.S. Navy and the Festival Choir Conductor was Master Sergeant Kerry Wilkerson, USA, Retired.
The festival brought together the top musicians from eight military schools and colleges across the country, including bandsmen and singers from Army & Navy Academy in Carlsbad, CA; Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, VA; Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, TX; Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, MO; New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM; Randolph-Macon Academy in Front Royal, VA; Saint John’s Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, WI; and the U. S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT.
Watch and enjoy this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
