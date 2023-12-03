Obituaries
Leon Wayne Fristoe (1948 – 2023)
Leon Wayne Fristoe, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, December 1, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Wayne was born February 1, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Atley Leon and Mary Catherine Lockhart Fristoe.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era and retired after many dedicated years as a Software Engineer.
Surviving are two daughters, Saundra Michelle Beal of Front Royal and Corrie Ellen Fristoe of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; one son, Kevin Wayne Fristoe of Stephens City; two sisters, Carol F. Vaughan of Front Royal and Nancy Lynn Fristoe of Haymarket; one brother, Ronald Barry Fristoe of Stephenson; six grandsons; and two great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 14, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m..
Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to The SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen (1965 – 2023)
Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen, 57, of Rileyville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at INOVA Alexandria Hospital.
A graveside service will be held for Nunie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, 2537 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.
Nunie was born on December 2, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Howard Jenkins Sr. and Dorothy Hyatt.
Surviving Nunie is her loving husband of 18 years, James Pullen; her sister-in-law, Tammy Breeden of Luray, Virginia; her sister, Pamela Wilds of Morgantown, West Virginia; her brother Cliff Jenkins of Stephens City, Virginia; and her step-mom, Tonya Jenkins of Bentonville.
Nunie was a very loving woman; she was the most precious soul anyone would ever meet. She loved life, was always positive, and was very generous. She loved her Chihuahuas almost as much as she loved her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nunie’s services at Maddox Funeral Home.
Josephine E. Shaffer (1931 – 2023)
Josephine E. Shaffer, 91, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville, VA.
Josephine “Jo” enjoyed dancing, baking, and decorating for the holidays.
Jo was born in Front Royal on December 17, 1931, to the late Herbert and Flora Fletcher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rollen Shaffer; her sisters, Mae Ruth Britton and Cecil Fletcher Price; and her brothers, Vance Henry, Aubrey Fletcher, and Buck Fletcher.
Surviving Jo are her daughters, Holly Shaffer of Front Royal and Lisa Shaffer Hannah of Virginia Beach, Va.; two grandchildren, Ken Hannah III and Logan Hannah Lilliot of Virginia Beach, along with their spouses and four great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Vicki and Daryl Davidson, along with the caring staff of Hidden Springs Senior Living.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Juanita Belle Hutchison Manuel (1935 – 2023)
Juanita Belle Hutchison Manuel, 88, of Browntown, VA, went home to our heavenly father on November 20, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, VA.
Juanita was born on January 12, 1935 to Floyd A. Hutchison and Mary S. Painter Hutchison of Lantz Mills, VA. She married Claude Milton Manuel on October 10, 1935, in Front Royal, VA, and made their home in Browntown, VA.
She enjoyed sewing, making dresses for her daughters, and many beautiful things for the home. She was an avid gardener and canned a huge harvest every year. She was a wonderful cook and prepared every holiday meal with love.
Juanita was raised in the church. Her faith in God was unwavering. She was a member of the Browntown Baptist Church and later the Agape Church.
She had a strong love for family and community. She organized the Hutchison family reunion for years, sewed angel costumes for the church Christmas pageants, and helped boil apple butter for the South Warren Volunteer Fire Department.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters and their husbands, Anna Margaret Fultz (Elwood), Ruth Rosenberger (Robert), and Betty Wolverton (Richard).
Juanita is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Claude Milton (Red/Sonny) Manuel; her four children, Janet J. Manuel of Browntown, VA, Carl M. Manuel of Slainesville, WV, Vivian A. Manuel of Front Royal, VA and Nora M. Ramey (Roger) of Middletown VA; two grandchildren, Sara A. Smith (Frank) and Roger A. Ramey III (Catalina); two great-grandchildren, Marshall and Hudson Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
As per Juanita’s final wishes, funeral arrangements will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to your local fire and rescue department.
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson (1962 – 2023)
Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson, 61, of Springfield, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his son’s home in Middletown, Virginia.
His life will be celebrated Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at 7047 Old Keene Mill Road, Springfield, Virginia 22150.
Dan was born on January 19, 1962, in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, to the late Harrison and Geraldine Wilcoxon Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Christopher Davidson II; brother, Dixon Davidson; and former wife, Robyn Davidson.
Survivors include his two sons, Austin Robert Davidson and Kyle Davidson (Brittany); daughter, Breanna Wisseman (Scott); two brothers, Dudley Davidson and Dwight Davidson; sister, Diane Cowan; three grandchildren, Daniel III, Willow and Emma and his daughter-in-law, Divinia Davidson.
Heidi Elizabeth Silvis (1960 – 2023)
Heidi Elizabeth Silvis, 63, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at her daughter’s home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Silvis was born in Germany on October 30, 1960, to the late John and Nancy Flynn Higgins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Silvis, and son, Jonathan Higgins.
Survivors include her two daughters, Caitlin Silvis and Jenna King (Travis); four grandchildren, Liam, Holden, Keegan, and Delia; and one grand dog, Blu.
Thomas A. “Big Mac” McIntyre Jr. (1959 – 2023)
Thomas A. “Big Mac” McIntyre Jr., 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Reverend Doug Lowell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Big Mac was born in Front Royal on April 10, 1959, to the late Thomas Sr. and Mazie Henry McIntyre. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley McIntyre Printz.
He retired from the Front Royal Police Department in 2009 and was a member of the Front Royal Sons of the American Legion and an honorary member of the Front Royal VFW.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Tammie M. McIntyre; two sons, Thomas A. “Little Mac” III (Crystal) and Kevin Lee McIntyre; sister, Janet McIntyre Hill; and five grandchildren, Hunter Allen McIntyre, Mackenzie Nicole McIntyre, Logan Thomas McIntyre, Camden Lucas McIntyre and Jaisden Ray McIntyre.
Pallbearers will be Hunter McIntyre, Dave Lamb, Tom Ratigan, Dylan Hill, Kent Printz and Andrew Feldhauser.
Honorary pallbearers are Andrew Printz, Adam Printz, Ashton Prince, Ashlee Perry, Mackenzie McIntyre, Logan McIntyre, Kamden McIntyre, Jaisden McIntyre, and Christpher Wigington. The honorary pallbearers are listed to honor Big Mac and are not required to assist with the services.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.