Leon Wayne Fristoe (1948 – 2023)

Leon Wayne Fristoe, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Friday, December 1, 2023.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 14, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Wayne was born February 1, 1948, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Atley Leon and Mary Catherine Lockhart Fristoe.

He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam Era and retired after many dedicated years as a Software Engineer.

Surviving are two daughters, Saundra Michelle Beal of Front Royal and Corrie Ellen Fristoe of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; one son, Kevin Wayne Fristoe of Stephens City; two sisters, Carol F. Vaughan of Front Royal and Nancy Lynn Fristoe of Haymarket; one brother, Ronald Barry Fristoe of Stephenson; six grandsons; and two great-grandsons.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 14, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m..

Memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to The SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia 22601.