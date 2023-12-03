Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen (1965 – 2023)

Leona “Nunie” Louise Pullen, 57, of Rileyville, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 1, 2023, at INOVA Alexandria Hospital.

A graveside service will be held for Nunie at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery, 2537 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Bentonville, Virginia 22610.

Nunie was born on December 2, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Howard Jenkins Sr. and Dorothy Hyatt.

Surviving Nunie is her loving husband of 18 years, James Pullen; her sister-in-law, Tammy Breeden of Luray, Virginia; her sister, Pamela Wilds of Morgantown, West Virginia; her brother Cliff Jenkins of Stephens City, Virginia; and her step-mom, Tonya Jenkins of Bentonville.

Nunie was a very loving woman; she was the most precious soul anyone would ever meet. She loved life, was always positive, and was very generous. She loved her Chihuahuas almost as much as she loved her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nunie’s services at Maddox Funeral Home.