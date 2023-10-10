Leslie Mathews: A Beacon of Hope for Real Change in Warren County Education

As many of us have learned in recent years, what happens at our local School Board is as important as what occurs at the Federal and State level. From Loudoun County, where the School Board tried to hide the fact that one of their students was assaulting females in their restrooms, to porn being allowed in our school libraries, the list goes on and on.

In Warren County, we have a brave woman named Melanie Salins, who has taken on the Education Establishment and has won significant victories. However, she needs help. And the best way to help Melanie is to elect Leslie Mathews to the Warren County School Board, South River District.

While many on School Boards are now trying to hide their partisanship by saying that School Boards are supposed to be “non-partisan,” the fact is that School Board elections have become, thanks to a group of radical leftists, as partisan as any office in Virginia. And too many local elected officials are more in the business of “ let’s go along and get along.” This includes the current incumbent of the South River District.

Leslie is a lifelong resident of Warren County and is very active in the Community. And where a recent Reader Commentary about Leslie’s opponent states that she has no idea what her preferred candidate’s political leanings are, it should be stated that the current incumbent attempted to obtain the Warren County GOP endorsement and only became “non-political” after losing the GOP endorsement to Leslie Mathews. So the current “non-political” incumbent is actually very political, and now that she has lost the GOP endorsement, she is trying to reach out to the political left in order to keep her own career viable. If that’s not political, then what is?

Leslie recently spoke about the lack of discipline in the schools. Anyone who attended the most recent Warren County School Board Meeting or watched it on video was horrified at the story of the mother whose 7th-grade child was brutally beaten having a broken jaw. The fact that the student who administered the beating had not been suspended immediately shows that there is a lack of discipline in Warren County Schools. It seems that the Warren County Superintendent was aware of multiple incidents like this and did nothing. And that, with the exception of Melanie Salins, the other School Board Members were not phased. Leslie Mathews is no shrinking violet. Leslie Mathews will take on the educationists.

Leslie Mathews is a Mama Bear who will protect our children from bullies. Leslie Mathews is the kind of woman who wants to make sure our children get a good education. The choice is clear come November – either vote for real improvement for the students or support the Education Establishment. Leslie Mathews stands for real and positive change.

John Massoud

Chairman of the 6th Congressional District

Republican Party

