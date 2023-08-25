Let’s Vote it Out

If you don’t care to read this long and detailed letter about the library’s finances, here’s the takeaway: At the insistence of 90 individuals who question the existence of LGBTQ+ people, the library will close next June, at the latest, unless the 20,549 library card holders in Warren County speak up ASAP – and VOTE for candidates who support our library. Botetourt County supervisors just said NO to library detractors – Tell your county supervisor to do the same.

Now for the facts: Having read Richard Jamieson’s letter of August 6 regarding Samuels Library’s one million dollar Investment Account, I decided to take advantage of Interim Director Eileen Grady’s offer to discuss the library’s finances in person. A summary of our conversation follows, all of which may be confirmed by any member of the Board of Supervisors (BOS), but in particular, Chairperson Vicky Cook, who attends library board meetings as BOS liaison. In the interest of transparency, I am a former board member of both the library and the Friends of Samuels Library. I have never been paid by the library for any of the services I have offered, which included assistance in raising funds to build the current facility. I also bring to bear a twenty-year career as a fundraising and organizational development consultant to a national clientele of nonprofits classified as 501(c)(3) by the IRS.

And – since I first started researching this letter, Mr. Jamieson has issued a new one (August 14), denying library board treasurer Peter Walker’s accusation of a smear campaign. In my humble opinion, if it quacks like a duck … well, you know the rest. In any case, you can judge for yourself after reading the facts, which are, I confess, rather dry. Should you get bored, I’ve inserted headings below to help you skim.

What is a nonprofit? By definition, all 501(c)(3)s are public charities or private foundations. Absorbing Samuels Library into the county government, as suggested by Mr. Jamieson, would not alter its public mission. In addition, all nonprofits are incorporated, as indicated by Inc. on their tax forms. There is nothing devious about this.

Assuming that most readers are avid to learn about nonprofit finance, I refer you to the Library of Congress website (https://guides.loc.gov/nonprofit-sector/form-990), where nonprofit tax returns, called Form 990s, are made available as soon as they are released by the IRS, which can take up to 18 months. Due to its fiscal year (FY), July 1 to June 30, Samuels filed its 990 in November. The FY-21 990 (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022) is available for review on samuelslibrary.net under About Us/Policies & More. The FY-22 990 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023) and the 2023 Financial Report will be made available following the state-mandated annual audit, which takes place in the fall. For enthusiasts, the Library of Congress also features tutorials on how to read Form 990.

Samuels Library adheres to best management practices for nonprofits, which, unlike those applicable to for-profit entities, are based on their charitable public service mission rather than financial profit. As stated by the National Council of Nonprofits (https://www.councilofnonprofits.org/running-nonprofit/governance-leadership/principles-practices-best-practices-nonprofits), “While there is no single definition of leading or ‘best practices’ for nonprofit organizations, there are well-recognized ethical standards and accountability practices that every staff and board member of a charitable nonprofit should be aware of. Specific legal obligations vary state by state, so many state associations of nonprofits share resources on state-specific legal requirements, as well as promote “best practices” to raise awareness about how ethical, accountable, and transparent practices make nonprofits more effective. Recognizing and adopting these practices not only benefits individual charitable nonprofits, but also donors, and the individuals and communities that charitable nonprofits serve.”

Why not turn Samuels over to the county? Mr. Jamieson’s comments focus on the need for and management of the library’s investment fund. Best practices (see https://nonprofithub.org/nonprofit-reserve-funds-a-primer/) recommend reserves of 9-12 months for operations in case of emergencies (such as the pandemic) or shortfalls (caused, for example, by a tax-supported county budget that does not recognize inflation). Therefore, in keeping with best practices, I was pleased to learn that the library has approximately $962,500 in its investment account and maintains a balance of $40,000-$75,000 in its liquid (cash) reserve fund.

Unfortunately, like our own personal retirement savings, the accumulation of these funds usually requires years of fundraising and judicious investment. In addition, portions of donated funds may be restricted by donors for specific purposes. Therefore, contrary to Mr. Jamieson’s assumptions, if the BOS decides to defund the library, Samuels might be able to operate through the end of the fiscal year (June 30, 2024). After that, if not before, closure is guaranteed. – But then, what would happen if you were required to spend all of your retirement savings in one year?

Mr. Jamieson claims that this situation could be avoided if the County would simply take over the library. Of course, as an independent 501(c)(3), the library would have to agree to that first. But according to Ms. Grady, who served on the Town Council from 2004 to 2008, when the library budget was shared by the County and Town, a County-run library would actually cost more. For one, government entities must meet state-mandated standards for employee compensation, insurance, and pensions, all met by Warren County for its own employees but significantly higher than the library’s current staff costs.

Furthermore, donations and volunteer participation would likely diminish since most people don’t see why they should support a government institution beyond their tax dollars. (My own experience as a fundraiser for dozens of organizations confirms this.) In FY-23, Samuels volunteers donated 8,308 hours, equivalent to eight full-time positions at the library’s average staff salary of $33,000. Loss of volunteer power would thus increase the need for more staff.

Show me the money! Eighty percent of the library’s budget comes from the County, 15% from the State ($197,222 in FY-23), and 5% from its own fundraising. County funding has remained relatively stagnant: $991,758 in FY-20, $1,003,087 in FY-21 and FY22, and $1,024,000 for FY23 and FY24 (a 2% increase over FY-21-22). It is important to note that state aid is tied to County funding via a complicated formula (https://www.lva.virginia.gov/lib-edu/ldnd/state-aid/), not to exceed $250,000. And, as per Virginia Administrative Code 17VAC15-110-10: Requirements: Local operating expenditures from taxation or endowment for any library, or library system, shall not fall below that of the previous year. Therefore, even if the County funds the library below last year’s allocation, state aid will be discontinued.

Mr. Jamieson claims that the library’s investments have been poorly managed. The library’s highly readable investment policy prioritizes balanced growth and income with a moderate tolerance for risk. (Please see samuelslibrary.net under About Us/Policies & More).

For a decade, investments have been managed by an advisor from Truist, who gives an annual report at the September board meeting, open to the public. At this time, the Investment Account includes:

Proceeds invested from the County ’ s purchase of the Villa Avenue facility in 2012, now the Warren County Community Center. The original mortgage of $293,628 was paid to the library by the County over a period of years, terminating in 2019;

in 2012, now the Warren County Community Center. The original mortgage of $293,628 was paid to the library by the County over a period of years, terminating in 2019; A $57,000 restricted endowment. This is divided between a donor-restricted bequest of $50,000 in 2021 and a $5,000 seed fund created simultaneously by the library so that other community members could donate smaller amounts to a permanent endowment.

Additional funds donated by other community members and organizations. In FY-23, 427 donors contributed to the library. Of these, 52% (344) were individual community members, 35% (23) community groups such as Rotary or Elks, 23% (56) local corporations, 9% (3) regional foundations, and 1% (2) government entities (other than Warren County and Virginia Library Foundation). These figures, representing a 25% increase over FY-22 and 51% over FY-21, indicate strong and growing support from the community.

As per the Library’s Investment Policy, Samuels is also allowed an annual distribution of 3% or less from the Investment Account, “as the Board shall specify, or unrestricted principal” … “for use in special projects, or as otherwise determined by the Board.”

The library’s Reserve Account houses 1) donations restricted to the current fiscal year (for example, most community groups donate to specific programs or purchases) and; 2) a portion of unrestricted donations to cover shorter-term (2-4 months) cash flow shortages, emergencies (e.g., unanticipated attorney fees (!) or an HVAC repair), or planned projects that exceed the county’s allocation (e.g., the newly reconfigured Young Adult section).

Mr. Jamieson cites a loss of $93,649 during FY-22. Like many investors, the library experienced strong returns during the extended bull market. Indeed, at the beginning of FY-22 (July 1, 2021), the balance of the investment account was $984,154. Due to the recession, it had shrunk to its low point, $890,505 by June 30, 2022, the end of the fiscal year. However, despite withdrawals of $29,317 in FY-22 and $24,879 in FY-23, the balance now stands at $962,517 (July 31, 2023). Had the county’s allocation kept pace with inflation, no withdrawals would have been required. Instead, withdrawals were required to cover cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), keeping salaries apace of the rampant inflation we’ve all experienced over the past two years.

Mr. Jamieson’s letter also cited a decrease of $52,904 on July 10, 2023, apparently attributed to poor management or needless spending – he’s not really clear. Coincidentally this figure accords with the value of the endowment around that time, and there is no record of a withdrawal, so perhaps he’s confused an asset with a loss.

Assuming a new Memorandum of Agreement is approved by all parties, County funding is likely to remain flat – necessitating further withdrawal from the Investment and/or Reserve Account. In FY-24, this translates to a total withdrawal of $67,590 in order to balance the FY-24 library budget. As mentioned, the County’s allocation fails to account for COLA, medical insurance hikes (which have increased 8-10%), increases in utilities such as the $75,000–$80,000 cost of heating and cooling a 28,000-square-foot building, and other practicalities.

Community members respond. Spectacular volunteer support (mentioned above) and an outstanding 65% repeat donor rate (donor retention) that exceeds the national average of 45% believe Mr. Jamieson’s claims that the library fails to serve its community, to say nothing of 2,035 new patrons registered during FY-23 alone. (Approximately half the residents of Warren County now hold library cards.) Last week, an anonymous donation of $25,000 was made in memory of a transgender family member. This is hardly the portrait of an institution that has failed to fulfill its community mission – unless, of course, you believe that these people are fictitious.

Quacking like a duck: The third definition of “smear” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is “a usually unsubstantiated charge or accusation against a person or organization — often used attributively.” “Smear campaign” is given as an example. (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/smear) Giving the benefit of the doubt, in Mr. Jamieson’s “Lotta Money” letter of August 6, he apparently lacked the time to prepare a fully documented case or didn’t know where to find the answers to his questions. Among the many unsubstantiated claims and inferences in his penultimate paragraph:

That Warren County taxpayers would pay for legal fees and communications consulting. In essence, this is true. Assuming that library supporters are also Warren County taxpayers, the library has received a total of $7,736 in unsolicited donations from more than 40 community members toward legal fees.

In essence, this is true. Assuming that library supporters are also Warren County taxpayers, the library has received a total of $7,736 in unsolicited donations from more than 40 community members toward legal fees. That potential litigation against the County would be funded by taxpayer money, which he states “ has the feel of extortion. ” So far, in addition to the contributions just mentioned, the library is covering the rest of its reserves, funds that could be better spent for community programming, and the purchase of library materials.

So far, in addition to the contributions just mentioned, the library is covering the rest of its reserves, funds that could be better spent for community programming, and the purchase of library materials. That “there was no discussion about these additional budget items.” I guess he didn’t attend the May 8 library board meeting (or request the minutes), during which this decision was discussed in preparation for a July vote.

Democracy anyone? Our nation’s founders believed that democracy depended on an educated populace. Children of the Enlightenment promoted civil discourse, scientific methods, and reliance on reason in order to prevent voters from falling prey to superstition, rumor, and demagoguery. Researching and writing this letter required a week of my time. My disappointment in Mr. Jamieson, soon to assume stewardship of our public resources, stems from his failure to verify his claims of financial impropriety. The job of county supervisor comes with a lot of homework. How can democracy function if those we elect betray our trust through negligence or, worse, intentional proliferation of misinformation?

Please take advantage of your local library to educate yourself about the world in its infinite variety – and about the library itself. Learning about complex topics such as finances takes time, dedication, and energy, but the rewards are many for you and your country. Even though I am not running for office, I take full responsibility for any errors cited above and would appreciate any verified factual corrections. Thank you – and please speak out on behalf of your library.

Sonja Carlborg

Front Royal