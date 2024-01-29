Levi’s CEO Suggests an Unusual Jean-Cleaning Method: Showering With Them On

Alternative Denim Care Tip Raises Eyebrows and Questions.

In a surprising twist to conventional laundry practices, Charles Bergh, the CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., has recommended a unique method for cleaning jeans: wearing them in the shower. As Bergh suggests, this unconventional approach involves using body wash while showering with the jeans on, a practice that challenges the traditional use of washing machines for denim care.

This revelation by the CEO of one of the world’s most renowned denim brands has sparked both curiosity and skepticism. According to a writer for Reader’s Digest who tried this method, the experience of showering with jeans on is not as straightforward as it might seem. The jeans become heavy when wet, making them difficult to keep on and even harder to remove post-shower. Additionally, the writer noted that the jeans did not have a fresh, clean scent after the process.

The idea behind not washing jeans in a machine is rooted in preserving the fabric’s integrity and color. Washing machines can be harsh on denim, leading to fading and wear over time. However, the practicality and effectiveness of shower-washing jeans remain debatable.

Despite the CEO’s unique stance, denim enthusiasts and casual wearers alike are left to ponder the feasibility of this method. Traditionalists might stick to machine washing or hand washing, while others might be intrigued enough to try this shower technique.

While the suggestion from Levi’s CEO adds an interesting twist to denim care, it may not be a one-size-fits-all solution. The debate over the best way to wash jeans continues, with this new method adding another layer to the denim care conversation.