Regional News
LFCC celebrates its 51st graduating class with two commencement ceremonies
LFCC’s 51st commencement exercises were held during two separate ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. The college’s health professions graduates had their ceremony Friday afternoon, with the remainder of the Class of 2022 graduating Saturday morning.
Both ceremonies were outside on the grounds of the Middletown Campus. There are nearly 1,000 students in this year’s graduating class.
“This is a wonderful day of celebration and my favorite day of the year,” LFCC President Kim Blosser told the graduates. “This is what it’s all about – recognizing our outstanding graduates and the hard work that has brought you to this point. For college personnel, this is the event that brings us our greatest satisfaction and pride.”
She noted that resilience and perseverance are needed to complete a college credential, especially in light of the challenges placed before students during the past two pandemic-marked years.
“I know that many of you have been fighting through challenges your entire college career and we’re so proud of you for continuing to move forward and accomplish your goals,” said Dr. Blosser. “Thank you for the resilience, grace and compassion that you have demonstrated. Whatever your journey entailed and wherever it takes you next, you have earned this moment.”
Commencement speaker Luna Chiarito told her classmates there are three keys to success: showing up, dreaming about your future and always welcoming new opportunities.
“Think about your own dreams and goals,” she said. “Sometimes we are so overwhelmed by the challenges we face, we forget it is okay to take a moment and focus on the small things. As you accomplish smaller tasks, you will be one step closer to fulfilling your bigger goals.
“The best advice I can give you is to always push through the most challenging situations, take risks, and enjoy everything that life gives you. Before you know it, you will be showing up for those that you care, dreaming about your future, and welcoming new opportunities.”
Two students were named Outstanding Graduates for 2022, one for the Fauquier Campus and one for the Middletown Campus. The Fauquier Outstanding Graduate was Elayna Caron, who earned her associate degree in general studies, with a specialization in administration of justice, and is heading to the U.S. Air Force Academy this fall. The Middletown Outstanding Graduate was Emma Hockman, who also received the Col. Harry Rusham Outstanding Achievement in Agriculture/Natural Resources award, and is transferring to Virginia Tech.
Additionally, the college has conferred emeritus status to two recently-retired professors: Engineering Professor Bill Lewis, who retired in 2021, and Anatomy and Physiology Professor Ramon Selove, who retired in 2020. Professor Lewis was responsible for creating the college’s engineering program and taught more than 35 different courses during his tenure. Professor Selove prepared thousands of students for careers in the health professions, and his dedication to his students was demonstrated through his creation of the B.O.N.D. (Bureau of Neuro-Diversity) club.
Also, the College Board recently presented Medallions of Recognition to the following individuals:
- Math Professor Frank Borleske, who is retiring this spring – although he is returning as an adjunct professor. Professor Borleske has been with LFCC since the very first day the college opened in September 1970.
- Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn DuBois, who is retiring in June after more than two decades in the role. Among the VCCS’s accomplishments during his tenure are transfer agreements signed with dozens of universities, tuition rates that are one-third the cost of those at four-year universities and being the state’s top provider of workforce development training.
- Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, who continues to teach political science. Dr. Fitzsimmons and SU have forged stronger ties with LFCC, and also were responsible for vaccinating thousands of individuals against Covid-19 through clinics set up at the university in partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District.
- Dr. Colin Greene, who was the director of the Lord Fairfax Health District – and interim director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District – during most of the pandemic and guided local leaders as they navigated how to keep students and staff as safe as possible while keeping them in class. Dr. Greene has been appointed acting state health commissioner by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
For more about this year’s commencement, including photo galleries, visit lfcc.edu/commencement.
Regional News
Millions of dollars raised In Maryland congressional races, but just a couple of real contests
WASHINGTON – Candidates in competitive congressional races in Maryland are raising millions ahead of the July 19 primary, while Democratic incumbents in what are considered safe seats are using their fundraising power to support the party and its candidates elsewhere Federal Election Commission filings show.
Maryland has just two high-profile House contests this year.
In the 4th District, a handful of Democrats are vying in the primary to succeed Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Upper Marlboro, including former Rep. Donna Edwards. A primary victory is tantamount to an election in the heavily Democratic district.
In the 1st District, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Cockeysville, is running in the more competitive territory and appears headed for a serious challenge in November, most likely by well-funded Democrat Heather Mizeur.
The stakes for Democrats are high in the midterms.
“History would tell us to expect Democrats to lose both chambers — definitely lose seats in both possibly,” Candace Turitto, a University of Maryland political science professor, told Capital News Service. “Then you have divided government. You’re kind of putting on the chopping block (President Joe) Biden’s entire second-half agenda. He needs congressional action on a lot of things.”
Nine Democrats are vying for the 4th District seat, but only two have shown fundraising prowess.
Edwards, who represented the district for eight years before losing a Senate bid in 2016, has raised over $625,000 since January 2021. Glenn Ivey, the former Prince George’s County state’s attorney, raised more than $297,000 since January. Ivey entered April with more than $583,000 cash on hand, while Edwards had more than $460,000.
Ivey is making a third run for the 4th District seat: he ran unsuccessfully against Edwards in 2011 and in 2016 lost to Brown, who is leaving Congress to run for Maryland attorney general.
Former Del. Angela Angel was the only other Democratic candidate to file an FEC report. She has raised just over $99,000.
Of the three Republicans in the GOP primary, Jeff Warner has raised less than $38,000. The two other candidates did not file reports.
Ivey has received endorsements from state lawmakers and is also backed by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee political action committee, which gave him more than $158,000 this cycle. Ivey also loaned his campaign $150,000 in February.
Edwards has snagged endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and other lawmakers in the House. Emily’s List, the liberal group that supports female candidates, endorsed Edwards and gave her $5,000 in March.
Harris has been in the House since 2011 and has occupied what analysts considered a safe Republican seat.
But redrawn district lines encouraged a serious challenger in Mizeur, who has outraised the incumbent so far, with a total of more than $1.7 million to Harris’ nearly $1.3 million. But Harris reported more than $1.8 million in cash on hand, while Mizeur reported more than $1.1 million.
Victory Now, a leadership PAC of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, has given Mizeur’s campaign $5,000. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Kensington gave $5,000, while House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, gave $4,000 to support Mizeur’s House bid.
Mizeur’s primary opponent, Dave Harden, a former official in the Obama administration, raised close to $333,000. Another Democratic challenger, Malcolm Colombo, raised less than $2,000 and withdrew last month.
The Maryland primary was originally scheduled for June 28 but was moved to July 19 because of delays in the redistricting process.
A state judge rejected the Democrats’ redistricting map in mid-March, arguing that it was a blatant bid to gerrymander districts in their favor and get rid of the only Republican-held seat in Congress. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan finally approved a map in late April that increased the number of Republican-leaning areas in Harris’ district.
The new map also rendered the 6th District, now held by Rep. David Trone, D-Potomac, more competitive. The Cook Political Report, for example, considers the seat competitive but leaning Democratic.
The National Republican Campaign Committee included Trone on its target list this cycle.
Trone loaned his campaign $2 million in March, according to FEC filings. Trone’s personal loan total is more than $2.5 million this cycle.
Trone largely self-funded his unsuccessful 2016 House bid, as well as his winning 2018 and 2020 campaigns.
Trone is also boosting the party, giving $365,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. His wife, June Trone, gave $95,000 to the DCCC in February.
Of Trone’s three Democratic primary challengers, Benjamin Smilowitz raised close to $63,000 by the end of March after spending nearly $28,000 since January.
On the GOP side, six candidates are vying for the chance to take on Trone.
Washington County Del. Neil Parrott, who ran against Trone two years ago, easily leads in fundraising, taking in more than $188,000 this cycle and ending March with nearly $262,000 in cash on hand. Two other Republican candidates in the race, Jonathan Jenkins and David Wallace, collectively raised slightly more than $60,000.
Since January, Raskin raised nearly $908,000, bringing his total contributions this midterm election cycle to more than $2.8 million to retain his seat in the 8th District.
Raskin, who rose to national prominence during impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, has given the DCCC $250,000, FEC records show. He transferred another $100,000 to the committee in March, bringing his total contributions to $350,000.
In the 5th District, Hoyer raised over $1.9 million this cycle, including more than $388,000 since January, according to FEC filings.
Hoyer has two primary opponents, but only McKayla Wilkes, a progressive Democratic challenger, filed an FEC report. She raised over $134,000.
Of seven GOP primary candidates in Hoyer’s district, Republican Christopher Palombi was the only one to file a report with the FEC, and it showed he raised less than $24,000.
Democratic incumbents continued to outraise their challengers in the other House districts.
In the 3rd District, Rep. John Sarbanes of Towson raised more than $150,000 this cycle, including more than $47,000 since January. His campaign had over $1 million in cash on hand heading into April, according to FEC filings. His four Republican challengers have collectively raised less than $84,000.
In the 2nd District, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, D-Timonium, raised over $625,000 this cycle. His three other Democratic challengers, including former Baltimore County progressive activist Brittany Oliver, collectively raised over $58,000.
Republican candidate Bernard Flowers raised just over $10,000. The other Republican challengers in the race did not submit FEC reports.
In the 7th District, Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Baltimore entered April with more than $476,000 million in cash on hand. The former NAACP president raised nearly $287,000 this cycle. Neither of the two other Democratic primary candidates and none of the four GOP candidates filed fundraising reports with the FEC.
Van Hollen, running for his second term in the Senate, is far outraising his challengers.
His campaign has raised more than $7.6 million this cycle.
Ten Republicans are vying for the opportunity to take on Van Hollen. Only one, James Tarantin, a merchandising company owner, has raised significant sums: just over $164,000.
The Cook Political Report rates the seat as solidly Democratic.
Van Hollen finished March with more than $5.4 million in his war chest.
Van Hollen’s Victory Now leadership PAC gave $15,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in March 2021 and another $15,000 in February.
The PAC also gave to the campaigns of Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Mark Kelly in Arizona, among others in the Senate.
By TATYANA MONNAY
Capital News Service
Regional News
White House: A Proclamation on Remembering the 1,000,000 Americans Lost to COVID-19
Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a Nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them.
As a Nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible. In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans. For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America.
In memory of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19 and their loved ones left behind, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset May 16, 2022. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same period at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twelfth day of May, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.
JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.
Local News
Fauquier Health spreads awareness through Pediatric Bikeathon event
On Saturday, April 23, 2022, the Fauquier Health Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation team hosted its first ever Pediatric Bikeathon Event in the Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Parking lot on West Shirley Avenue in Warrenton, Virginia. The event was orchestrated by the Pediatric Therapist Team and encouraged families, friends, and staff to come together in a safe environment to cheer on the pediatric patients. The event consisted of chalk raceways, bubbles, signs of encouragement, and necklace medals for participation.
To date, 15 of our pediatric rehabilitation patients received a special needs bike donated by the Bloomfield Foundation located in Marshall, Virginia.
Pamela DeRivero, Pediatric Physical Therapist Assistant, said, “The main goal of this event was to bring the kids together who have received a Freedom Concepts Tricycle from the Bloomfield Foundation. We wanted to give thanks back to the foundation and, provide a place for the kids to have fun together. It was an opportunity for the kids’ family members to come celebrate and share time together with others who are on a similar journey. It was an honor to participate in such a beautiful heartwarming event that was filled with joy and love. I am thankful we have a great team that was able to pull the resources together necessary to make this a special day for all. We are looking forward for next year’s 2nd Annual Fauquier Health Pediatric Rehab Bikeathon”
The fun did not stop there. Other community organizations heard about the event and wanted to pitch in. Warrenton Police department came out and brought their bikes out to ride with and support the kids at the event. Chai Fuller, Public Information and Community Engagement Officer for the town of Warrenton Police Department, commented on what participation in an event such as this means to the community:
“Well first off, interacting with the community is one of the most important things to do as a police officer. Personally, it is one of the main reasons I became a police officer. Secondly, Chief Kochis appointed me to my position as the Public Information and Community Engagement Officer because of how involved I am with the community and how important it is to me. I’m in this position because it is my passion to help, engage, and positively influence the community. This event was very important to me and the department because it reached a different group of kids on their level, which made them extremely happy. Which, you could see it in their smiles and attitude that the kids enjoyed themselves and that’s what we like to see. There is always the typical police work to be done, but engaging and having fun with kids, who also love police officers, or want to be one, or who likes being around police officers, is most rewarding! How awesome was it to see these kids excited to ride their bikes with cops that ride bikes like them? We, as cops as, are human too, so it’s a great feeling knowing that you are making one’s day as it is making yours as well.”
Walmart, located right in the Town of Warrenton, also got involved by donating some of the supplies that were used to make the event a success – including chalk, bubbles, poster boards, markers, and more. Panera Bread, located in the Town of Warrenton, provided coffee and bagels for breakfast for the attending parties.
The owners at the Bloomfield Foundation in Marshall even made an appearance to support the event. It is their generosity that encouraged this event to take place. We are proud to share that we were able to raise $3000 in total donations to give back to the Bloomfield foundation.
If you want to get involved by supporting the Bloomfield Foundation, donations can be made to the Bloomfield Foundation and sent to Treasurer Mrs. Henry Baxley at 4406 Winchester Rd, Marshall, VA 20115.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center; a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs; and outpatient Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation for Adults and Pediatrics. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and other specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Regional News
In sheer numbers, U.S. and NATO forces far outstrip Russia’s military
WASHINGTON – In the more than two months since Russia invaded Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly threatened the NATO alliance not to interfere.
Ignoring those warnings, the United States and its NATO allies have supplied Ukraine with weapons and intelligence that have been used to great effect.
And in the background, policymakers and subject experts have questioned whether this conflict in Europe represents the beginning of a new Cold War.
A central theme of the first Cold War was a race between the United States and NATO on one side and the then-Soviet Union on the other to compile the largest arsenal of weapons.
While war is not solely a game of numbers, having numerical superiority in firepower is certainly an advantage. So how do the US and NATO forces stack up against those of Russia?
From a purely quantitative point of view – very well: in fact, by all measures, Russia is outgunned by the western alliance.
Below, five numerical comparisons of military components of the United States, NATO, and Russia are represented. The figures are best estimates based on available information. Numbers for the United States are shown both individually and included in the NATO totals.
MANPOWER
The infantry is often referred to as “the queen of battle” – a chess reference recognizing the influence of boots on the ground. But not every soldier is a rifleman; the majority fulfill support roles, making the mobilization of the infantry possible.
(The first graphic comparing active personnel goes here and has the following embed code: )
The manpower chart represents the total number of active-duty personnel in the military of each force. The NATO alliance has more than three times the personnel Russia fields. The numbers do not factor in reserve or national guard members in each country.
ARMOR
A mainstay on the battlefield since World War I, main battle tanks have an imposing presence. Combining armor, a suite of weapons, and mobility, they are a pillar of modern military strategy.
(The second graphic comparing armor goes here and has the following embed code: )
The tanks chart represents the total number of main battle tanks in each arsenal, combining the number of vehicles actively fielded and held in storage.
Along with tanks, U.S., NATO, and Russian forces each have hundreds of thousands of armored fighting vehicles, trucks, and support vehicles.
SEA POWER
One of the main ways to project power in a foreign land, a navy allows a nation’s military to project force beyond its borders.
Aircraft carriers take this to the next level, greatly expanding the reach of sea power. While carriers are extremely visible, submarines operate below the waves in secret. And all are supported by a fleet of vessels ranging from destroyers to tankers carrying fuel.
(The third graphic comparing sea power goes here and has the following embed code:
)
The aircraft carrier numbers represent vessels meant to launch either airplanes or helicopters.
Submarines come in three types: attack subs meant to target other vessels, subs that can launch conventional cruise missiles, and subs that serve as a mobile launch platform for nuclear warheads.
AIR POWER
Air superiority is a dominant factor in the outcome of a battle - and even a war, providing large and pinpoint firepower at a moment’s notice.
The absence of Russian air superiority in Ukraine since the invasion has been a hot topic in the news. That shortcoming has hampered Russia’s ability to achieve its early objectives. Russia still has not achieved dominance in the skies over Ukraine.
(The fourth graphic comparing air power goes here and has the following embed code:
)
The combat aircraft chart shows the number of airplanes and helicopters used for combat. It does not include the transportation and fueling of aircraft in the U.S., NATO, and Russian fleets.
WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION
The scariest and most lethal weapons in any country's arsenal, nuclear warheads are considered the very last line of escalation in a conflict.
Aside from the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan by the United States at the end of World War II, nuclear weapons have never been used in subsequent conflicts.
With the capability to destroy entire cities within seconds, nuclear warheads primarily serve as a deterrent - a threat to the other side should they be contemplating a first strike.
(The fifth graphic comparing weapons of mass destruction goes here and has the following embed code: )
The numbers in the nuclear warhead chart show how many warheads are in the U.S., NATO and Russian arsenals. Some warheads are mounted to delivery devices such as intercontinental ballistic missiles and conventional bombs; most are held in storage.
Only the United States, the United Kingdom and France possess nuclear weapons in the NATO alliance.
While those three nations currently only have the large, city-destroying weapons, Russia has both the high-yield warheads as well as low-yield warheads, which have a blast radius of a few hundred yards and are easily portable. Experts agree that low-yield devices lower the threshold for use, making their usage much more likely.
What is not revealed by displaying only the numbers is the technology behind the personnel and equipment.
The United States, NATO, and Russia field updated versions of the weapons they deployed during the Cold War. These weapons were purpose-built to combat the other should a Cold War turn hot.
The numbers displayed in this article do not take into account the equipment Russia currently is losing in Ukraine. Estimates vary, but Russian personnel losses could be as high as 40,000 soldiers.
Ukraine is not a NATO member, and while that nation has surprised the world with its fierce resistance to the Russian invasion, the current size and state of its military is not known.
Finland and Sweden have recently expressed their intent to join NATO in light of the Russian aggression in the region. Both countries are set to make their decisions this month, potentially adding their manpower and arsenals to the alliance’s tally. The move would expand NATO defenses along the Russian border.
By RYAN WHITE
Capital News Service
Note: Research for this story is based on readily available public information from government and non-government, non-partisan organizations, as well as international sources and media reporting, including the Center for Strategic and International Studies, NATO, and Flight International.
Community Events
Middleburg, Virginia to hold Town-wide career fair
Middleburg is a small, charming and historic town approximately 50 minutes west of Washington, D.C. and 30 minutes from Washington Dulles International Airport. It’s in the heart of Virginia horse country and annually welcomes a number of celebrities, famous athletes, celebrity chefs and a host of other VIPs including U.S. Presidents.
With businesses from the world-renowned Salamander Resort & Spa and other inns and hotels to boutique retail, popular restaurants, wineries and breweries, art galleries, financial services and more, the town employs a wide array of people in a variety of sectors who either live nearby or enjoy the reverse commute from the Washington, D.C. region.
On Wednesday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Town will host a career fair at the Middleburg Community Center (300 W. Washington St., Middleburg 20117.) Those interested in attending should sign up online.
The event is in partnership with Visit Middleburg, Loudoun Workforce Resource Center and Loudoun County Economic Development.
Participants include Salamander Resort & Spa, Boxwood Estate Winery, Northwest Federal Credit Union, Old Ox Brewery, Goodstone Inn & Restaurant Atlantic Union Bank, The Byrne Gallery, Briar Patch Bed & Breakfast Inn, The Middleburg Museum, Middleburg Common Grounds, Crème de la Crème, Brick and Mortar Mercantile, lou lou boutiques, Zest Clothing & Co., Market Salamander, King St. Oyster Bar. Job openings are full time, part time and a few volunteer opportunities.
Please contact Ali MacIntyre, director of business development and community partnerships with the Town of Middleburg at amacintyre@middleburgva.gov.
For more information on Middleburg, visit www.middleburgva.gov.
Regional News
Opioids killed thousands of Maryland residents in 2021
In 2021 there were over 100,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States, with over 76,975 of these deaths being attributed to opioids, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Opioid and fentanyl-related deaths have been growing nationwide in recent years. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA), 70% of all overdose deaths in 2018 (some 46,802 deaths altogether) involved opioids.
Maryland saw an increase in opioid and fentanyl-related deaths in 2021. When looking at data spanning from January through September, opioid-related deaths increased by 2.09 percent from 1,865 in 2020 to 1,904 in 2021, and fentanyl-related deaths increased by 3 percent from 1,731 to 1,783.
In 2020, there were 964 deaths from opioids in Baltimore City, nearly triple the number of people who were victims of homicide.
In 2018, Maryland’s opioid-related death statistics were even higher than the national average, with 2,087 deaths, making up “nearly 90% of drug overdose deaths,” according to NIDA.
Synthetic opioid-related deaths other than methadone, including fentanyl, also increased in 2018 to 1,825 in Maryland and were involved in upwards of 90 percent of all opioid-related deaths.
These numbers increased in 2019, with the CDC reporting that nationwide, “overdoses involving opioids killed nearly 50,000 people in 2019, and nearly 73 percent of those deaths involved synthetic opioids.”
The CDC splits opioid deaths and overdoses into four different categories, natural opioids (which include morphine, codeine, and semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, and oxymorphone), methadone, synthetic opioids other than methadone (fentanyl and tramadol) and heroin.
According to the CDC, “reports indicate that increases in synthetic opioid-involved deaths are being driven by increases in fentanyl-involved overdose deaths, and the source of the fentanyl is more likely to be illicitly manufactured than pharmaceutical.”
The growth of fentanyl in the United States over the past decade has been substantial. According to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, reports of fentanyl identified in forensic laboratories increased from 5,541 in 2014 to 100,378 in 2019 in the United States.
While opioid-related and fentanyl-related deaths have continued to grow, heroin-related deaths have trended downwards.
From 2018 to 2019, heroin-related deaths nationwide decreased by over 6 percent, while opioid-related deaths and synthetic opioid-related deaths increased by over 6 and 15 percent, respectively.
According to American Addiction Centers, fentanyl is cheaper, stronger, and easier to obtain, part of the reason for its popularity.
Fentanyl deaths are also on the rise among teens. According to a study conducted by The Journal of the American Medical Association, adolescent drug rates didn’t change much over the last decade, with the rate only growing by 0.2 percent between 2010 and 2020. Yet, the study found overdose deaths among teens grew exponentially, with the overdose mortality increasing by 94.03 percent from 2019 to 2020 and then again by 20.05 percent from 2020 to 2021.
The study found that fentanyl use among adolescents was “identified in 77.14% of adolescent overdose deaths.”
It was also found that American Indian and Alaska Native adolescents had the largest overdose rate at 11.79 per 100,000, something that remained consistent among the adult population in 2020 as well. Latinx adolescents were second with a rate of 6.98 per 100,000, followed by white, non-Hispanic, and black, non-Hispanic.
By Riley Brennan
Capital News Service
