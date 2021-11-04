Community Events
LFCC celebrating Veterans all week
LFCC is proud to celebrate its student veterans – as well as other area veterans – Nov. 8-12 in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The various activities and commemorations include sharing pictures of veterans on social media and on campus, providing opportunities to share messages with vets, offering lunches to our student veterans and a Veterans Day Zoom celebration on Nov. 11. To see the full slate of activities and learn how you can participate, visit www.lfcc.edu/veteransweek.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, the college will host a Veterans Day Zoom celebration. LFCC Police Sgt. Brian Higgins and Anatomy and Physiology Professor Jerome “Butch” Austin will be among the speakers.
“It is with great pride that LFCC honors our student veterans,” said veteran academic advisor/certifying official Sharon Painter. “I personally enjoy collecting veteran’s service photos for our Faces of LFCC Veterans slideshow. As their advisor, I know their academic stories, but Veterans Week allows me to know more about their service.”
For the past 11 years, LFCC has been named a Military Friendly® School. The distinction was determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council, using survey responses and publicly-available data.
There are dedicated veterans centers on both the Middletown and Fauquier campuses where students are able to meet with academic advisors/school certifying officials, use free printing services, have coffee and meet with fellow vets.
As a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner, Lord Fairfax has received education and training in the best practices of recruiting, hiring and retaining employee veterans.
Save the date for the valley’s first Techstars Startup Weekend event
Valley-area entrepreneurs will test their mettle November 12-14 at Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester where they will create and present startup business concepts in just 54 hours. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund (SCCF) is partnering with Shenandoah University to sponsor the event. Startup Weekend Winchester marks the first of a series of Startup Weekend events that will occur throughout the Valley.
Currently, SCCF is calling on hopeful entrepreneurs to sign up for Startup Weekend Winchester.
“Having just received the Build to Scale program grant through the Economic Development Administration, SCCF is especially poised to support the launch of scalable tech startups,” says Debbie Irwin, executive director for SCCF. “The Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester event will be the first of many that will help us identify tomorrow’s tech stars.”
Participants will form teams and work together to share business ideas, mentors will validate their ideas and provide guidance, and judges will evaluate each teams’ business pitch.
“Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester is an inclusive event. Anyone with ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit is welcome,” says Montressa Washington, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Management and director of the Shenandoah University Institute for Entrepreneurship. “We have the methods, tools and support to transform where you are in a 54-hour period. Don’t wait. Don’t stand on the sidelines.”
Startup Weekend is one among several startup programs operated by Techstars, an international platform for innovation and investment. Techstars connects with and convenes entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, investors, and community and corporate leaders to help businesses grow.
For more information about Techstars Startup Weekend Winchester, contact Abena Foreman-Trice at abena@sccfva.org or (540) 217-6719.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 4th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, November 4:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Clifford the Big Red Dog”
- “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”
- “Encanto”
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center accepting applications for 2022 Dare to Dream grants
Applications are now being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2022 Dare to Dream grants. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $,1000 grant. One $1,500 Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for education is also awarded each year through this program.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school. Application deadline is January 14, 2022. Recipients will be announced in March 2022.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 182 grants totaling more than $132,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available on November 1, 2021 at Samuel’s Public Library or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $132,000 in grants and scholarships to 182 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC.
Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate.
New exhibit honoring Virginia heroes opening Veterans Day, November 11 at Virginia War Memorial
“Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering,” a major new exhibit at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, will officially open to the public on Thursday, November 11, 2021, immediately following the Commonwealth’s Veteran Day Ceremony. The ceremony will be held Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m. EST.
The exhibit will highlight the lives of thirty-two Virginia men and women who were killed in action and whose names are among the nearly 12,000 names of Virginia heroes inscribed on the glass and stonewalls of the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory-20th Century and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.
“Our mission at the Virginia War Memorial is to honor and remember our fellow Virginians who gave the ultimate sacrifice defending our Nation and to pass on their stories of service and sacrifice,” said Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “This new exhibit uses personal photos and items, letters and artifacts from our collection to better tell the stories about a few of them so they are more than simply names on the walls in our Shrines of Memory.”
Mountcastle noted that the thirty-two fallen heroes featured in the exhibit represent the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard. They have many different personal backgrounds and were from localities throughout the state. Those profiled served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan.
Virginia War Memorial Curator Jesse Smith, who heads the team responsible for the new exhibit, said that it features the profile of sailor John A. Hildebrand, Jr. of Augusta County, a victim of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. The exhibit also includes the story of two cousins, Alfred and Leslie Gregory from Buckingham County, who enlisted in the Army on the same day and who both died on the same day during the Korean War.
The youngest veteran profiled in the exhibit is Leslie Jackson from Richmond, who was only 18 years old when she was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on May 20, 2004.
Smith has a personal connection to one of those profiled – his great-uncle Robert Long from Buena Vista. Long was part of a US Army Air Forces crew who was lost in the English Channel when his badly-crippled B-17 bomber attempted to return to base after a mission over Germany.
“It is our hope that this exhibit will give visitors a better idea of who these heroes were when they see their photos, read their letters, and see their personal items,” Smith said. “We are also hoping that relatives and friends of other men and women honored in our Shrines will contact us and donate photos and artifacts they may have so that we can add these to our collection and perhaps feature more of them in future exhibits. Unfortunately, we simply don’t have photos for many of the heroes honored here.”
“Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will be open from November 11 through 2022. There is no charge to visit the Virginia War Memorial to see this or the many other exhibits and documentary films in the Memorial’s Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center and C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.
The exhibit is made possible in part by contributions from the Virginia War Memorial Foundation, TowneBank-Richmond, NewMarket Corporation, The Windsor Foundation Trust and The Peachtree House Foundation.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, the Korean, Vietnam, and Persian Gulf wars and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is and will always be the Commonwealth’s tribute to those who served and most especially, to those who died defending our freedoms. Every day is truly Memorial Day at the Virginia War Memorial. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; and provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About The Virginia War Memorial Foundation
Established in 2000, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation (VWMF) is the private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that provides financial support for the educational outreach, patriotic events, and historical programs, exhibits, and documentary films of the Virginia War Memorial. The Foundation depends on the generous support of individuals, corporations, military and veterans organizations, civic groups, and grants for its funding. For more information or to make a gift, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Sons of the American Revolution participate in Flag Retirement Ceremony
On October 25, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Flag Retirement Ceremony conducted by the Ketoctin Chapter, Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution.
The United States Flag Code states “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” The Flag Code does not actually give specifics on how to destroy the flag. However, one should use common sense making sure the procedure is in good taste and shows no disrespect for the flag. During a burning ceremony, a flag that is worn is presented and verified that it has served and is to be retired with respect and honor. For some ceremonies, the flag is cut up to facilitate the burning. When the blue field is removed, it remains in one piece to show unity of the country.
The emcee for this event was Kecia Brown, Regent of the Ketoctin Chapter of the DAR. After calling the gathering to order, an invocation was presented and the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Color Guard presented the colors.
Loudoun Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Joan Whitemer led the singing of God Bless America. The colors were then posted by the Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard. Flags were presented and then retired followed by the playing of Taps.
Participating for the Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Barry Schwoerer and Jacob Schwoerer.
Royal Tumble & Cheer Halloween Bash to be held October 30th
ROYAL TUMBLE & CHEER will be hosting their big Halloween Bash on October 30, 2021, from 12pm to 8pm. Come on out and join the fun at 508 D Kendrick Lane, Front Royal, Virginia.
The event is featuring: Trunk or treat, cookout (6pm-8pm), moon bounces, face painting, hay ride, Halloween Contest, inside trick or treating for little ones and obstacle course.
Come one, come all, and wear your mask (after all who are you) …it’s Halloween! Enjoy bringing our community back together while being scared to death. BOO!
For more information call: 540-683-5030
