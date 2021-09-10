Local News
LFCC cybersecurity degree program achieves prestigious ABET accreditation
With cybersecurity threats making frequent headlines, there has never been a greater need for professionals to protect data and assets from cybercriminals. Just this year alone, data breaches and ransomware hacks have targeted the U.S. military and those of our allies, telecommunications organizations, municipal networks, the airlines’ industry, health agencies, the gas industry, transportation systems, banks, individuals, and more.
In 2015, under the leadership of Dr. Henry Coffman, LFCC became one of the first two community colleges in Virginia to be designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the U.S. National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
Now, the college is proud to announce that Dr. Coffman has led the Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity to accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) Computing Accreditation Commission (CAC). ABET approved the accreditation in August, but the accreditation is retroactive to Oct. 1, 2019, and remains in effect until 2026.
The A.A.S. cybersecurity program is one of the first in the world and is the only community college program in Virginia to receive such accreditation. LFCC’s faculty have worked hard to develop a program that is a model for cyber education, and this accreditation confirms our status as a leader in the field.
ABET-CAC is considered a prestigious recognition with only select top schools accredited internationally. Having this accreditation process gives LFCC another method of continuous improvement for this program, including greater access to cybersecurity professors and practitioners who can help ensure that LFCC’s program is offering students a quality learning experience.
LFCC’s cybersecurity graduates are able to either immediately enter the workforce or transfer to a four-year university to attain their bachelor’s degrees. Alexia Maynard, a 2020 cybersecurity graduate, stated she was happy to learn of the program’s accreditation. Maynard, who was the recipient of the Ross Fellowship for Service and Scholarship during her time at LFCC, is in her senior year at George Mason University, pursuing her bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. “I have certainly been well-prepared by LFCC for my GMU classes and have had no issue applying my knowledge from LFCC to my current courses,” she said.
Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Health Ia Gomez states, “Receiving the ABET accreditation is an outstanding achievement, in addition to our current center for academic excellence designation. We have always been very proud of our cybersecurity program and the ABET accreditation not only reaffirms the strength of our program but also elevates it and places it at the forefront of cybersecurity education at the community college level. Our cybersecurity students receive great knowledge and a tremendous skill set that will make them competitive when they enter the cybersecurity workforce.”
“Accreditation by ABET signifies that the cybersecurity program meets rigorous industry standards and produces graduates who are prepared to enter a critical technical field and lead the way in innovation and emerging technologies, and anticipate the welfare and safety needs of the public,” said Dr. Melissa Stange, professor of computer science who has served as a program evaluator of cybersecurity at four-year institutions for ABET. “Students who graduate from an ABET-accredited program are also seen favorably by employers and other institutions of higher education.”
Learn more about LFCC’s cybersecurity program at lfcc.edu/cybersecurity. For more information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs, visit www.abet.org.
We will never forget
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on U.S. soil. It is a time to remember the courage of so many firefighters, paramedics, New York policemen, and New York’s Port Authority Officers that sacrificed their lives to save others and a time to honor the memory of all those who perished at Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the Pentagon, and the Twin Towers.
It is a time to show reverence for all the lives lost in just 102 minutes of the clock. As Americans, we still remember, and we must never forget.
Most recall that day and what they were doing. Many born after 1995 may not remember because they were too young or not even born yet. Some have learned about the tragic events of 9/11 through the reminders televised and the memorial ceremonies that take place every year throughout fire departments, military bases, and cities nationwide.
As a country, we lost so much and shed tears for so many. Every year, these celebrations of life and death help us to remember and to mourn.
Virginia DMV to offer appointments and walk-in service on alternating days beginning October 5
Beginning October 5, 2021, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers may choose to schedule an appointment for service or opt for walk-in service on alternating days at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs). Appointments for service will be offered only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; and walk-in service will be offered only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Hours vary by office location.
“We are pleased to continue offering appointments in addition to walk-in service since our customers greatly appreciate the convenience and efficiency appointments afford,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “Those who can plan ahead should schedule an appointment for service but, if in-person assistance is needed urgently, walk-in service will now be available two and a half days per week.”
In accordance with Executive Directive Seven (as amended) to address the pandemic, DMV began operating by appointment only as it reopened offices in May 2020 after a temporary closure due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. Operating by appointment has proven to be overwhelmingly popular with customers, 77% of whom said in a survey that they wished to see appointments continue. During the pandemic, customers shifted the way they do business with DMV in that more customers are taking advantage of online and mail-based services. DMV is conducting over 10% more transactions per week cumulatively through all service channels than before the pandemic. For the week ending September 4, 2021, customers completed 359,452 transactions across all service channels, as compared to the pre-pandemic weekly average of 309,111 total transactions.
At the direction of the General Assembly, DMV will be integrating walk-in service back into its operations in addition to appointments. DMV researched other state motor vehicle agencies’ best practices through the pandemic and found that those offering walk-in and appointment service simultaneously were met with long lines and confused and dissatisfied customers. Based on research, surveys, experience, and the ongoing pandemic, DMV developed a hybrid service model on alternating days which will offer flexibility for customers and the agency.
Customers who have scheduled an appointment and instead decide to walk in for service should cancel that appointment to make it available for other customers. Walk-in service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis based on the type of transaction; customers should anticipate wait times. For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs will be spaced, and all customers are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.
Preparation is key to a successful in-person visit to a CSC, whether it is scheduled or not. Resources for preparation can be found at dmvNOW.com.
DMV also continues to offer many service alternatives outside the CSC. More than 50 transactions are available at dmvNOW.com and many can be conducted by mail. Customers may obtain vehicle-related services at DMV Select partner offices, most of which are operating by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s mobile DMV Connect teams. Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at CSCs. Staff will process the work and contact customers to pick up the title within five days. During the pandemic, customers changed the way they do business with DMV; as a result, the vast majority of transactions conducted are by service methods other than in person at a CSC.
FRPD investigating alleged accidental shooting incident discovered by Sheriff’s Office at town traffic stop
FRONT ROYAL, VA: At 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021, Front Royal police officers were requested to respond to the 200 block of North Royal Avenue by Warren County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate a shooting incident. Minutes earlier, deputies had conducted a traffic stop on North Royal Avenue for a vehicle speeding and found the passenger in the vehicle was suffering from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound to the arm.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Stephens City resident, Zackary Allen Funk. The driver and passenger indicated the firearm had accidentally discharged while at a residence in town and were en-route to the hospital for treatment. Funk was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound and released after treatment.
Front Royal Police Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident, and there are currently no charges.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective, Sergeant J.M. Winner at (540) 635-2208 or by email at jwinner@frontroyalva.com.
(From an FRPD Press Release, 9-9-21)
Emergency Services update: more storm potential, road and RR work, county COVID numbers continue above state averages
Late Wednesday morning, September 8, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall released an update to his weekly Situation Reports (SITREP). That update indicates Warren County numbers continuing to trend comparatively high to statewide numbers, even as the county’s COVID-19 fully vaccinated rate finally passed the 38% mark to 40.2%. That is still 17.2% below the statewide average of 57.4% of fully vaccinated Virginians. A check of the Virginia Health Department website Tuesday afternoon indicated Warren County at 3,863 reported COVID-19 cases, 139 having been hospitalized with the disease, and fatalities numbered at 65.
See other comparative county pandemic numbers, as well as the area’s severe weather forecast, and road and railroad crossing work update below:
Below is a brief Emergency Management Update:
- Hazardous Weather (as of 05:03 AM EDT Wed. Sept. 8, 2021).
(a) DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, primarily near and east of Interstate 81. Locally heavy rain may also lead to isolated instances of flooding during this period, mainly near north-central Maryland.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Thursday through Tuesday). No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
- COVID-19 Data (Summary).
(a) As of today (data from 8/29-9/4), the County’s rate of new cases per 100,000 persons is 493.0, and is considered “High” (by comparison, the State rate is 276.0, and is also considered “High”). Our percentage of PCR tests that are positive is reported at 13.3% (by comparison, the State rate is 9.5%). Note this is an increase from what was reported last week.
(b) The County’s current hospitalization count is 3.6% and the death count is 1.7% of the case count.
(c) The County’s (COVID-19) fully vaccinated rate is 40.2%; the State is 57.4%.
(d) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
(e) https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia/community-transmission/
|COVID-19 Level of Community Transmission – Coronavirus
To determine the level of community transmission, CDC and VDH recommend the use of two measures: total number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and the percentage of nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs) including RT-PCR COVID-19 tests that are positive during the last 7 days.
www.vdh.virginia.gov
- Rockland Road RR Crossing work is in progress.
(a) According to Norfolk Southern, the RR crossing site on Rockland Road (vicinity of Fishnet Blvd.) is in progress. The work is anticipated to be complete this week. Please plan your emergency responses and travel accordingly.
(b) The work/improvements at the US 340 / Buck Mountain Road crossing is complete; the US 340 Bentonville Road crossing work is to be scheduled.
- Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC)
(a) The next scheduled LEPC meeting is to be determined; anticipate the meeting in November 2021.
Front Royal Rotary raised $157,000 last year; launches 2021-2022 drive for funds
While once again calling for support of its annual Corporate Sponsorship campaign – its 18th – the Rotary Club of Front Royal reported making either directly or indirectly financial contributions of $157,000 to a host of mainly local community projects during its last fiscal year, just passed June 30.
Led by $20,000 in scholarship money for seniors at Warren County public and private schools, major local and international contributions went to the likes of a $17,286 grant supporting an Uganda well-water project; $8,500 for playground equipment at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School; and $9,275 for its own Rotary Foundation.
Fourteen organizations each received checks for $1,000. They were Warren Heritage Society, Camp Fantastic; House of Hope; Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation; St. Luke Community Clinic; Samuels Public Library; Humane Society of Warren County; the Warren County Blue Ridge Heritage Chimney Project; Warren County Educational Endowment; Warren County Middle School One Book Program; QD Gasque Fund (Mason Langlis); Front Royal Women’s Resource Center; Reaching Out Now; and Blue Ridge Hospice.
Other donations went to the Brody Michael Youth Scholarship Fund ($5,947); Northern Virginia 4-H Center ($5,200); Ressie Jeffries Playground Project ($5,000); Blue Ridge Arts Council and North Warren Volunteer Fire Department $4,000 each.
Also, Doc Smith Christmas Baskets ($3,915); Polio Plus ($2,870); Blue Ridge opportunities ($3,750); Dolly Parton Imagination Library ($3,200); Arts Scholarship Endowment Fund ($3,000); Habitat for Humanity ($2,500); Warren Memorial Hospital (trail benches); Coats for Kids ($1,600); and Marlow-Moore Student Athlete awards ($1,500).
Other smaller contributions ranging from $623 for Warren County Parks to $100 supporting Warren County Girls’ Softball went to (all receiving $500) Blauvelt-Crump Student Art Awards, C-CAP, Girl Scouts Daisy Troop, Boy Scouts Troop 4, Warren County Day of Caring, Healthy Families, Little League Baseball, DARE program, and the Skelton Endowment.
Warren County public school teacher awards amounted to $474 and the Front Royal Soccer Association received $250.
Indirect contributions included those to the 2020 JDRF Walk ($23,550), the Gates Foundation Polio-plus Match ($5740); and the Salvation Army Kettle Drive ($3,878).
Announcing the 18th Annual Corporate Sponsorship Campaign for 2021-2022, Rotary’s Sponsorship Committee chair Bret W. Hrbek termed the program “a huge success and has turned into one of our club’s major fundraisers.” This year, there are five sponsorship levels: Platinum ($2,500); Gold ($1,000); Silver ($750); Bronze ($500) and Associate Sponsor ($250)
To participate, contact Hrbek at BretHrbek.Rotary@gmail.com by October 1.
Local Front Royal man struck by vehicle on South Royal Avenue
The Front Royal Police Department is investigating a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle Friday night in the 500 block of South Royal Avenue.
Elmo Russell Edwards, 62, of Front Royal was crossing the 4-lane roadway from east to west at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 3rd. A 2018 Kia SUV, being driven by Gabriel Kajeckas of Herndon, VA, was traveling south in the right lane and struck Edwards. Kajeckas and another witness remained on the scene. Preliminary investigation showed speed and alcohol were not a factor regarding the driver of the vehicle, and Edwards was not utilizing a crosswalk.
Edwards was air-lifted to Fairfax Inova Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains active and anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer J. Seal at (540) 635-2111 or by email at jseal@frontroyalva.com.
