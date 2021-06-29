LFCC holding covid vaccine clinic for students, employees and families July 9

Just in time for the start of a new school year, LFCC is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Middletown Campus next week.

The first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be given Friday, July 9, with the follow-up shot provided four weeks later, Friday, Aug. 6. Second shots will be available July 9 for those who have received their first dose at least 21 days prior and who have brought their vaccination record card with them.

Rotz Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy located at 1338 Amherst Street in Winchester, is providing the vaccines.

Free vaccinations are being offered to LFCC employees and students and their families. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to anyone age 12 and up.

Earlier this year, LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy teamed up to provide more than 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to members of the community. LFCC nursing students checked in those getting vaccinated, administered shots, and then monitored individuals post-vaccine.

“Getting our students and staff safely back on campus is a high priority for us, and these clinics have been instrumental in helping to make that happen,” LFCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Craig Short said. “The vaccination clinics we’ve been having with Rotz Pharmacy embody the LFCC values of teamwork and service to our students and service region. Next week’s clinic is a continuation of those efforts as we come through the other side of the pandemic and a full return to campus this fall.”

To register for the vaccine clinic – you must be available to come both days if you have not yet received the first dose – go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rph070921-lfcc. If not enough registrations are received, the shots will be administered at Rotz Pharmacy.

Anyone ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the pharmacy, between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.