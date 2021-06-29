Local News
LFCC holding covid vaccine clinic for students, employees and families July 9
Just in time for the start of a new school year, LFCC is hosting a vaccination clinic at the Middletown Campus next week.
The first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be given Friday, July 9, with the follow-up shot provided four weeks later, Friday, Aug. 6. Second shots will be available July 9 for those who have received their first dose at least 21 days prior and who have brought their vaccination record card with them.
Rotz Pharmacy, an independent pharmacy located at 1338 Amherst Street in Winchester, is providing the vaccines.
Free vaccinations are being offered to LFCC employees and students and their families. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to anyone age 12 and up.
Earlier this year, LFCC and Rotz Pharmacy teamed up to provide more than 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to members of the community. LFCC nursing students checked in those getting vaccinated, administered shots, and then monitored individuals post-vaccine.
“Getting our students and staff safely back on campus is a high priority for us, and these clinics have been instrumental in helping to make that happen,” LFCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Craig Short said. “The vaccination clinics we’ve been having with Rotz Pharmacy embody the LFCC values of teamwork and service to our students and service region. Next week’s clinic is a continuation of those efforts as we come through the other side of the pandemic and a full return to campus this fall.”
To register for the vaccine clinic – you must be available to come both days if you have not yet received the first dose – go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rph070921-lfcc. If not enough registrations are received, the shots will be administered at Rotz Pharmacy.
Anyone ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the pharmacy, between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. No appointment is necessary.
Valley Health System welcomes new Vice President
Jennifer A. Coello, MHA, FACHE, joined the Valley Health administrative team on June 28, 2021, as Vice President of Operations and Administrator for Warren Memorial Hospital (WMH); she will serve as Valley Health’s lead executive in Front Royal, Va. She assumes a new position that will evolve as WMH President Floyd Heater transitions to retirement in the coming months.
Coello was selected to lead the WMH team following a national search process. She brings rich healthcare experience including work at a national health quality association, a regional health planning agency, and in the management of hospitals ranging in size from 140 to 758 beds in Virginia, Georgia, and Ohio. Coello most recently served as Administrator for East Ohio Regional Hospital where during her tenure, the hospital grew its clinical service lines, achieved a significant decrease in its overall readmission rate, and attained the 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award by Healthgrades.
A graduate of the University of Virginia, Coello earned a Master of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is board certified in healthcare management by the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and was the recipient of the 2013 ACHE Regent’s Award, which recognizes healthcare executives who have made significant contributions to the advancement of healthcare management. Coello is community-minded, having served on the boards of Chambers of Commerce, Kiwanis, and other local health and arts organizations.
“We were impressed with Jennifer’s healthcare background and her commitment to her community, and selected her based on her skills and fit for our team,” said Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, Senior Vice President, Acute Care Hospitals, Valley Health. “We welcome her leadership in serving our community by improving health at the new Warren Memorial Hospital. We expect she will inspire the WMH team to excellence in employee and provider engagement, patient experience, and clinical program growth and outcomes, in service to the residents of Front Royal and the surrounding communities.”
Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice partner to enhance patient care
Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice have formed a partnership to support the continued growth and accessibility of high-quality medical care in the region.
On June 25, Front Royal Family Practice moved to the new Warren Memorial Hospital campus off Leach Run Parkway and re-opened at its new location this morning. The practice name has changed slightly to reflect its alignment with a team of Valley Health specialty care providers: Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic Valley Health.
The new partnership brings FRFP’s primary care providers together with specialists in cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, pulmonary medicine, urology, and vascular surgery. The family medicine providers now occupy Level Three of the new medical building adjoining the hospital at 351 Valley Health Way. The specialty care offices will be on Level Two.
“Front Royal Family Practice has cared for generations of area families for more than 40 years and is well-respected in our region,” said Warren Memorial Hospital President Floyd Heater. “This partnership reflects our commitment to working collaboratively with physicians in our community to expand services and improve access to care for patients in Front Royal and Warren County.”
“This partnership builds on our decades-long collaboration with Warren Memorial Hospital and Valley Health,” said Thomas Ball, MD. “We pride ourselves on delivering the best care for our patients, and are excited to work together to accelerate innovation and strengthen coordination of care.”
Front Royal Family Practice includes nine board-certified family medicine physicians, four certified nurse practitioners, and dozens of other staff:
• Tommy Ball, MD
• Jennifer Barron, MD
• Francis X. Dennehy, MD
• Jeffery Groesbeck, DO
• Ellis Johns, MD
• J. William Kerns, MD
• Tamara Spriggs, MD
• Jonathan Winter, MD
• Candace Wise, DO
• Sara Lombardy, CFNP
• Eilene O’Neill, NP-C
• Sharon Rice, CFNP
• Katherine Winter, CFNP
For more information or to make an appointment, call Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic at 540-631-3700.
The Multispecialty Clinic on Level Two includes cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. The main number is 540-636-0600.
Rotary Club of Warren County names Rotarian of the Year
The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to announce that Debbie Grove is the recipient of this year’s Rotarian of the Year award. A charter member of the Warren County club, Grove is an active member of the Service Committee and has participated in numerous local service projects including, donating food for Blessing Boxes and books for Book Boxes, Tuesday’s Table, Community Shred Day, greeting cards for local nursing home residents, coordinating efforts for specific holidays, and teacher & school staff appreciation project.
She rolled her sleeves up to help in the planting for the Community Garden project (CHEO), Blue Ridge Opportunities projects, and school supplies for E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Grove received the Rotarian of the Year award from 2020-2021 Club President Melanie Barber at the club’s June 23 meeting.
Originally sponsored by the Rotary Club of Front Royal, the Rotary Club of Warren County was chartered in April 2005. For more information, visit warrencountyrotary.org.
New law takes effect July 1st: Motorists will be required to change lanes to pass bicyclists
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants residents to be aware of a new law, effective July 1, that requires motorists to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane of travel is not wide enough to accommodate three feet in distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle.
Current law allows but does not require, a motorist to move into the other lane when passing a bicyclist in order to ensure at least three feet of distance between the bicyclist and the overtaking vehicle. In addition to bicycles, this provision also applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal, or animal-drawn vehicle.
“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We all share our roads, and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”
The new law also removes restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This provision applies to people riding on electric personal assistive mobility devices or motorized skateboards or scooters.
Samuels Public Library introduces AWE Learning Computers
Samuels Library has added two AWE Early Learning Stations to its children’s area. AWE Learning computers are pre-loaded with more than eighty games and activities that are fun and promote learning for children ages 2-8. These award-winning programs cover many subject areas, such as science, math, reading, and geography.
“I am extremely pleased to have these stations because they provide a huge assortment of both educational and entertaining content. Content features a vast array of subjects: science, math, literacy, writing, typing, and more. The interface is simple, and the content is colorful and easy to use,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “I am super excited and proud to feature such a fantastic product to our community!”
The new AWE computers are available to young patrons in the Youth Services department. Children will appreciate the colorful, easy-to-read keyboards and child-sized mice. The computers can be used for one-hour sessions. Children are encouraged to bring in their own headphones or earbuds or purchase some at the circulation desk.
About Samuels Public Library
Samuels Public Library brings people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build community. A 501(c)(3) organization, the library annually serves 200,000 visitors, checks out nearly 400,000 books, electronic and digital services, and provides essential computer access, wireless service and public meeting spaces for the community. To learn more, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call
(540) 635-3153.
Town Notice: Year-End Processing
Due to the Town’s Fiscal Year ending, online payments will NOT be accepted on the Town’s Website beginning Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm and ending Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 10:00 am.
There is a secure 24-hour depository located at the back of Town Hall (102 E. Main Street near the Drive-Thru) for your convenience.
If you have questions or concerns please contact the Town’s Finance Department Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm at (540) 635-7799.
(Press Release from the Town of Front Royal)
