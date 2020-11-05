Community Events
LFCC honoring service members in virtual Veterans Day celebration
Join us as we pay tribute to our veterans on Wednesday, November 11, with an online Veterans Day ceremony.
The Zoom event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will feature a video honoring veterans and their families. Some of LFCC’s veterans, including biology instructor Jerome “Butch” Austin, LFCC Police Officer Brian Higgins, alumnus Jobe Wood and student Erich Galaviz, will share their personal stories and memories of their time in the service.
You can join our virtual program via Zoom at vccs.zoom.us.
LFCC is inviting the community to take an active role in supporting service members this year. You can submit a picture with the name of a veteran or veterans for a virtual wall of honor. Please include their military background and any message you would like to submit.
This virtual wall of honor will be featured during the Veterans Day presentation, and will also be available to view later. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, through this link.
Additionally, LFCC students, staff and faculty can sign up to complete a pack of 10 holiday cards for service members as part of America’s Adopt a Solder program. Sign up between November 9 and 13 through this link.
LFCC Campus Life and Student Engagement Specialist Chris Lambert started the Veterans Day program on the Fauquier Campus in 2013.
“I’m excited to offer it across the board to the entire LFCC community this year virtually,” Lambert said. “I’m also excited that we can record it and offer it for anyone to view at a later date! The popularity of the program has grown each year, and for the past two years we’d moved it to the Barn, and it’s been packed each time.”
Both the Middletown and Fauquier campuses have their own dedicated Veterans Center where veteran students can meet with their academic advisors/school certifying officials, use free printing services, and share coffee and fellowship.
During the spring semester, about 200 veteran students were served by LFCC. Every year for the past decade, the college has been named a Military Friendly® School by Viqtory, which connects military members to civilian jobs, schooling and more.
As a Virginia Values Veterans (V3) partner, LFCC has received education and training in the best practices of recruiting, hiring and retaining employee veterans. Learn more about LFCC’s veterans services at www.lfcc.edu/veteran.
The Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony to be held at Virginia War Memorial on November 11th
The 64th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony honoring Virginia’s men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces will be held at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, 11 a.m. EST, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, attendance at the 2020 Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony is capped at 250 pre-registered guests.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS6.1 and CBS6.3 in Richmond. It will also be livestreamed on the Facebook page of the Virginia War Memorial, the Facebook pages of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, WTVR CBS6, (Richmond) WTKR News Channel 3 (Norfolk) and other select social media channels.
Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the ceremony. Scheduled speakers will be senior Virginia leadership, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos L. Hopkins and Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) Commissioner John Maxwell.
Patriotic music will be provided by the 380th Army Reserve Band and the bagpipes and drums of the Combined Bands of Clan MacLeod and Benedictine College Preparatory of St. Andrew’s Legion. The program will also include recognition of winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
“One in every 12 Virginians is a veteran,” noted Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Virginia War Memorial Director. “As our Shrines of Memory, exhibits, and documentary films here at the Memorial showcase, Virginians have proudly answered the call to duty to defend and protect our nation and our commonwealth in peacetime and in war for over 250 years. Veterans Day gives all of us the opportunity to honor and thank these men and women for their service and sacrifice.”
“We regret that we must cap the number of attendees at the ceremony this year because of COVID-19 guidelines, but we encourage everyone to participate by viewing the event as we livestream and broadcast across the Commonwealth on November 11 at 11 a.m.,” said VDVS Commissioner John Maxwell.
For more information about the 2020 Commonwealth’s Veteran Day Ceremony, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org or www.dvs.virginia.gov or call 804.786.2060.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits and provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two state veterans nursing homes, provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries, and operates the Virginia War Memorial. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia War Memorial
The mission of the Virginia War Memorial is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. Dedicated in 1956, the Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military.
The Virginia War Memorial is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220. The Memorial is open Monday through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 guidelines, visitation to the Memorial’s Galanti Education Center and Wright Pavilion are limited to 50 guests at one time. Social distancing and facemasks are required. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
Front Royal Kiwanis 64th Annual Pancake Day, drive-thru style
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is celebrating its 75 anniversary this year and are committed to holding the annual Pancake Day fundraising event. This event raises significant funds which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. Of course, due to the COVID pandemic, a few adjustments have to be made.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will not be allowed to hold our event inside, so the event will be brought to you drive-thru style! You simply pull up with your ticket or cash, and we bring the order out to you! Pancake Day is traditionally an “all you can eat” event, but since we cannot do that this year, we are giving each person a significantly larger order than usual.
- Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
- Time: 7:00 am – 1:00 pm
- Location: Warren County High School
- Cost: $5.00 – pancakes & sausage with butter and syrup packets
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world One Child and One Community at a time. All proceeds go right back into the community!
12th annual Camping for Hunger event starting November 16th
For the 12th consecutive year, The River 95.3/WZRV will be hosting ‘Camping for Hunger,’ from Monday, November 16th through Saturday, November 21st to raise food, monetary donations and awareness of hunger in the northern Shenandoah Valley.
2019 donation totals again exceeded the previous years’, with over twelve tons of food donated and nearly $8000 in cash donations. However, with the need ever-increasing and increased employment issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal for 2020 is to top that. The total amount of food collected provides approximately six months’ worth of food for C-CAP’s pantry program.
On-Air personalities Lonnie Hill, Randy Woodward, and Alyssa McBeth along with station owner Andrew Shearer and other staff members won’t be sleeping on the bus this year, but instead will be hosting a virtual radio-thon and collecting your donations daily in the parking lot of the WZRV/WFTR Studios at 1106 Elm Street, Front Royal. During the week-long campout event, The River 95.3 will broadcast live asking for community support and donations for Front Royal/Warren County C-CAP’s food pantry. In-person collections will take place Camping week between 9 am and 4 pm. An on-line donation link direct to C-CAP, a 501-c(3) non-profit, will also be provided.
Royal Broadcasting President, Andrew Shearer commented, “We are able to garner support from community groups and area businesses in order to make this happen – but it‘s the individual donations that make this such a success. Our neighbors are very generous.”
Past supporters have included the Front Royal Police, Warren County Fire & Rescue, Royal Plaza Shopping Center, CenturyLink, and C-CAP. Numerous local companies have already started in-house food drives to help grow the totals and all donations stay in our local community.
The River 95.3 is committed to continuing to serve the community through direct-involvement events and activities. For more information, contact the station: 540-635-4121; email: andrew@royalbroadcasting.net or visit theriver953.com.
Special announcement to be made at Salvation Army Kettle Kick-Off
Salvation Army Front Royal Corps’ new lieutenant, Michael Fadler, will make a special announcement at the Corps’ annual Kettle Kick-Off, which will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 13, in front of Rural King. This year’s Kick-Off will also be streamed live via the Corps’ Facebook page.
“I can’t reveal the specifics of this announcement, but I will say that it is very timely and relevant, given these difficult times,” said Lt. Fadler.
Each year, the Kick-Off begins the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign. This year’s theme is “Rescue Christmas.” With the current pandemic causing economic hardship for many families, the need for assistance is greater than ever. The Kettle Campaign is an opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to come alongside the Salvation Army and make a real difference in the local community, as funds raised throughout the season go directly back to the local community, to support those in need.
The public is invited to attend the Kick-Off and show their support. Those who cannot attend but still wish to support the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign online can make a gift HERE.
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps supports the counties of Warren, Page, and Rappahannock, as well as the city of Strasburg. For more information, contact Lt. Michael Fadler at 540-635-4020, or go to the Corps Office at 357 Cloud Street.
Children invited to join the Aspiring Artists Art Contest at Samuels Public Library
The Youth Services Department of Samuels Library announces its Aspiring Artists Art Contest. Young artists are encouraged to draw inspiration from one of the recent virtual Aspiring Artists programs: Still Life (Cezanne), Starry Night (Van Gogh), or Marvelous Mosaics. Based on one of those art programs, children are invited to create their masterpieces, and bring them to the library to see who will win first, second, and third place prizes. All entries will be displayed in Samuels Library. This contest is for children ages 7 and up. Entries should be turned in to the Youth Services Department, and are due by Friday, December 1, at 5:00 P.M. The Aspiring Artist programs may be viewed on the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel.
“We are always amazed at the wonderful pieces of art that children make when they come to our Aspiring Artists program,” noted Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “We miss the children and their creative work, so we are making an opportunity for them to show us and the community their talent.”
Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 6th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 50% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, November 6:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $9
- Child (under 12): $6
- Military: $7
- Student (college): $7
- Senior: $7
- Matinees, All Seating: $6
- RealD 3D Shows add $3
Other movies coming soon to Royal Cinemas:
- “Freaky”
- “Croods 2”
- “Free Guy”
