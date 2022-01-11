LFCC hosting site visit for review of nursing accreditation Feb. 2

The public is invited to virtually meet with the team conducting a site visit of LFCC’s associate of applied science degree in nursing program next month. A site visit team from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) will be at the college on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as part of continuing accreditation efforts. Community members can meet the team and share comments from 1:30 – 2 p.m. via this Zoom link.

Written comments are also accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Accreditation Commission for Nursing in Education, 220 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326. They should be addressed to CEO Dr. Marsal Stoll. Dr. Stoll can also be emailed at mstoll@acenursing.org.

LFCC’s nursing program was first accredited by ACEN in 2017. The U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation both recognize ACEN as the accrediting body when it comes to nursing programs. Many graduate nursing programs and some employers require that their students and new hires have graduated from a nationally-accredited body.

The college’s nursing program, begun in 2000, has always been accredited by the Virginia Board of Nursing. There were 49 registered nursing students in fall 2000; today there are 185 students, according to Kristina Simpson, LFCC’s director of health professions.

A dynamic program, LFCC’s RN program has seen numerous changes over the past five years, including new leadership, the switch to a common curriculum across all nursing programs in the Virginia Community College System, and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created both hurdles to learning, as well as unique public health experiences.

“Throughout our program’s history, we have kept a spirit of triumph over adversity,” said Director Simpson. “In keeping with our long-standing history in the community and the profession, the LFCC nursing program remains resolved and steadfast in our commitment to excellence as we move forward into the next chapter of nursing history.”

Learn more about the college’s nursing program at lfcc.edu/nursing.