LFCC hosting virtual employment and education fair for health professions

Morris & Company Realty LLC has announced its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament to be held May 1, at the Bowling Green Country Club’s North Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to support the Front Royal Able Forces Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to U.S. military veterans and their families in crisis.

Team entries are $400, $100 per person. The sign-up deadline is April 23. A BBQ lunch, with water, soft drinks, or domestic beer is included with entry fees. There will be an 8 a.m. sign-in and 9 a.m. “shotgun start” on tournament day.

Hole sponsorships with custom-made signs at your hole are available at $100 each. A 50/50 raffle and betting holes will also be part of the increasingly popular event.

For further information on entries or sponsorships contact Christine Ruffner at 540 305-4221 or Audrey Lowry at 540 683-1891 or aylowry@aol.com