Local News
LFCC inducts students into technology honor society in virtual ceremony
LFCC technology students now can aspire to join an honor society devoted to their field. Computer Science Professor Melissa Stange has brought Epsilon Pi Tau to LFCC. It is open to students taking both credit and non-credit classes.
Twenty-seven members were inducted into Delta Phi chapter of Epsilon Pi Tau earlier this spring. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held remotely. The inductees included 17 students, eight faculty and two professors emeriti. In the future, membership will be open to alumni and professionals.
“I brought this society to LFCC to acknowledge the amazing and talented technology students both on the academic and workforce side of LFCC,” said Professor Stange. “The Shenandoah Valley has some very talented technologists and technology companies who aren’t always recognized for their value to society.
This honor society is one way of recognizing their hard work.
“Additionally, the international society structure allows LFCC to provide a networking opportunity for our technology stakeholders. Students get the opportunity to network with potential employers and professionals working in the field. Professionals are given an opportunity to mentor students who soon will be entering the job force, and employers get to network with their future employees.”
In addition to networking opportunities, the honor society will offer scholarships to students and faculty, provide opportunities for publication, and hold community service activities.
To join Epsilon Pi Tau, students must have a minimum 3.5 GPA, and must maintain a GPA of 3.2 through graduation, be enrolled in a program that promotes the use of technology and have completed at least 30 semester hours. Faculty members must have taught in a technology program for two years or more, or be retired from teaching a technology program.
The LFCC chapter is co-led by Information Technology Professor José Nieves. A National Center for Women & Information Technology grant covered the cost of the inaugural ceremony.
Click here for the chapter’s website.
Local News
Saturday night fireworks accident causes significant injuries
On Saturday, May 16, 2020, at approximately 9:00 pm, the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to the 300 block of Briar Lane in the Shenandoah Farms Community of Warren County for a report fireworks accident.
Emergency Medical Service units arrived on the scene to find a 57 year old male who sustained a significant traumatic injury to his hands as a result of a firework exploding in the proximity of his person. Crews treated the victim on the scene and transported the patient to an awaiting medivac helicopter where the patient was flown to Reston Hospital Center.
The incident was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office which determined the incident to be a result of the use and discharge of illegal fireworks. According to Fire Marshal Gerry Maiatico, it is illegal to possesses, ignite or discharge any firework that travels into the air or explodes. Fireworks should be handled and used in strict accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and all warning labels. “The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to watch them at a community event where professionals handle them,” says Fire Chief Richard E. Mabie. Failure to comply with the Commonwealths Fireworks laws can be punishable by a Class 1 Misdemeanor. Class 1 misdemeanors are the most serious misdemeanors in Virginia. A Class 1 misdemeanor is punishable by up to 12 months in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.
As a result of the investigation, the owner of the involved fireworks in this incident voluntarily surrendered 91 illegal fireworks devices for destruction. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident investigation.
This unfortunate incident should serve as a reminder that fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and injuries. You can help us prevent fireworks-related injuries and deaths by safely utilizing lawful fireworks devices. For more information on fireworks safety, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
Local News
Stay safe and support local business by purchasing masks through “Alterations by Millie” in Front Royal
WHAT MATTERS Warren–Support local business and give the gift of stylish safety! ”Alterations by Millie” is offering our community custom machine-washable masks at $5 each, or five for $20, through curbside pick-up (or priority shipping) at 201-E Jackson Street, Front Royal. Check out their Facebook page to view the 37 designs available. Choose to customize masks or select from dozens already made and available for immediate pickup or shipment. For custom orders, customers are invited to choose from head elastic, ear loops or ties. To place an order, call 540-671-7672 or pop by the office at 201-E Jackson Street (located one block from Main Street).
Millie and team offer matching baby/mother masks, sports themed masks, solid color masks, child-friendly masks and more. Don’t miss this opportunity to support a local business owner who has pivoted her business to keep her employees working during the COVID crisis. Prom and wedding seasons have been canceled, but Millie and team are hard at work to fill a need in our local community and beyond by putting their skills to use.
Support local business and give the gift of stylish safety to yourself and others. Consider buying masks to keep in your car to give to friends you see when you are venturing out and about. Or contact your family to offer a gift of custom masks for children who may be more likely to wear masks if they are “cool!” Make having to wear masks less of a drag by sporting custom face coverings while supporting a local entrepreneur and her dedicated team in the process!
WHAT MATTERS INITIATIVE
Are you or your group in need of a free video that could be created to help market your cause or event? Beth’s WHAT MATTERS Warren videos post on Facebook and YouTube.
Learn more Beth’s nonprofit, WHAT MATTERS, a 501 (c) (3), at www.whatmattersw2.com – check out the “Community” section to request a TOWN TIP or WHAT MATTERS WARREN BETHvid or contact her at 540-671-6145 or beth@whatmattersw2.com.
About WHAT MATTERS:
WHAT MATTERS is a 501(c)(3) that focuses on local and global outreach to help spread the word, support and raise funds for causes that matter (primarily through Facebook). WHAT MATTERS has ZERO overhead as 100% of the expenses are funded by Beth’s real estate business thanks to her clients and supporters. Every cent raised goes to the cause she’s promoting and most are matched by Beth. If you’d like to get involved, or travel to Africa with her on a future trip to work with the children of Light up Life Foundations, please visit www.whatmattersw2.com.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – May 17, 2020; survey results
The damage of the coronavirus is twofold. It is both a health crisis and an economic crisis. It has led to tragedy for families across our Nation and wreaked havoc on the global economy, putting millions out of work in the U.S. alone. We must work to address both of these problems, keeping our Nation’s citizens healthy without infringing on their constitutional rights and God-given freedoms.
As conceived in our great Constitution, our system of government is a federalist one, in which power is split between the federal government and the states. The President has unveiled Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts to guide state and local officials in their efforts to safely return their states and localities to normalcy. States all across the Union are now issuing guidelines for opening a business within their borders, including right here in our part of Virginia.
As your Representative, it is my top priority right now to provide you with the most up-to-date information regarding Congress’s response to the pandemic, as well as hear your thoughts so that I can best represent you.
One-On-One With ABC 13:
I recently joined ABC 13 to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the resources that are available to help individuals and small businesses. As our Nation gets back to work, we can ensure that the American people have the tools they need to triumph over this evolving crisis.
Emergency Relief Checks:
If you have questions regarding your Emergency Relief Check authorized through the CARES Act, I encourage you to visit the IRS’s FAQ page at irs.gov/coronavirus.
H.R. 6800:
Since the coronavirus outbreak in the United States began, the federal government has acted to address the needs of Americans. The CARES Act, which the President signed in late March, mobilized new resources to fight on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic and injected funding into the economy to help American workers, families, small businesses, and industries so that our country can not only survive this crisis but thrive when we do. While I did not agree with every provision of the CARES Act, I put my differences with my colleagues aside and supported the bill because I believed it provided much-needed assistance to the American people, while targeting that assistance to address the spreading coronavirus. The same cannot be said for H.R. 6800, which passed in the House on Friday.
While there are a few provisions in this bill that I could support and, in fact, have supported in the past, this specific bill is primarily an 1800-page wish-list of liberal policies along with billions of dollars of taxpayer funding for programs entirely unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. It is a massive overstep and expansion of the size and scope of the federal government.
While the CARES Act provided billions in assistance to Virginia and other states, it focused that funding toward those costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It did not allow states to put federal funding toward any program they wanted, especially those unrelated to the coronavirus. Unfortunately, H.R. 6800 has no such protections. An open-ended $500 billion for states and $375 billion for localities would send a message to these officials that they are not interested in pursuing fiscal responsibility. H.R. 6800 is an open door for states and localities to spend recklessly and get a handout from struggling federal taxpayers for past fiscal mismanagement.
Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Congress has spent trillions of dollars to help struggling families and businesses. Now, instead of swiftly, directly, and specifically helping those hurting the most, Democrats in the House are using the pandemic as a pretext to accomplish their longstanding political goals. In addition to extending Medicaid coverage to illegal aliens, H.R. 6800 removes voter ID requirements and expands mandates on employers. Further, it provides millions to the National Endowment for the Arts, authorizes the release of federal prisoners, and repeals work requirements for welfare. Congressional leadership should focus on helping the households hit the hardest by this catastrophe, instead of pushing pet projects and pork-barrel spending.
Veteran Resources:
In an effort to help civilians and veterans deal with the stresses of daily life caused by the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a mobile app called COVID Coach. To learn more and to find available resources, please visit mobile.va.gov
Further, the Under Secretary of the Veterans Benefits Administration will be hosting a telephone town hall this Thursday at 4 pm to answer service members’ questions regarding the benefits they have earned.
May 2, 2020, Survey Results:
Two weeks ago, you received a survey, requesting your opinions on reopening the economy. For those who took the time to fill it out, thank you for the opportunity to hear from you. Below you can view the results.
Based on what you know and have heard, when do you think Virginia should begin to allow “nonessential” businesses to reopen?
2,164 (37.79%) Immediately, but with public health safeguards in place
710 (12.57%) 2 or 3 weeks from now, but with public health safeguards in place
2,394 (41.82%) Not until the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia declines for 14 days in a row
458 (7.99%) Other Answers
Should the Governor implement a plan to reopen Virginia on a regional basis, allowing areas that have fewer reported cases of COVID-19 to reopen first, or should he wait until the entire Commonwealth has met the federal standards for reopening?
3,380 (60.08%) Open areas with fewer COVID-19 rates first
1,787 (31.76%) Wait until entire Commonwealth has met federal standards to reopen
458 (8.14%) Unsure
Should Virginia public K-12 schools, colleges, and universities open this fall for classes, even if there are still new cases of COVID-19 being reported?
2,655 (46.71%) Yes
1,401 (24.64%) No
1,628 (28.64%) Unsure
With health care professionals, first responders, and other front-line workers reporting to duty every day, should Congress also return to Washington to get back to work?
4,452 (79.58%) Yes, but with appropriate health safeguards in place
916 (16.37%) No, not until there are fewer health risks
266 (4.75%) Unsure
According to reports, China knew about the spread of COVID-19 earlier than first reported but suppressed information and denied access to U.S. health officials. Should Americans be allowed to sue the Chinese government for monetary damages sustained as a result of the spread of COVID-19?
3,025 (47.29%) Yes
2,068 (32.33%) No
1,303 (20.37%) Unsure
At cline.house.gov/covid-19, you can access further information about the coronavirus pandemic, including administrative, congressional, and state action that has been taken to curb the spread of the virus, resources for businesses, and information from the CDC on how to keep you and your families healthy. Rest assured, I will continue to monitor the situation in Virginia and around the country and work with my colleagues to ensure the full, coordinated force of the federal government is behind our efforts to stop the spread of this disease.
Centers for Disease Control Resources:
Centers for Disease Control
How to Protect Yourself
Symptoms and Testing
If You Are at Higher Risk
If You Are Sick
Frequently Asked Questions
Follow @CDCgov on Twitter
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington, please follow my social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – May 15, 2020; types of testing; entering Phase One
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here is the latest update:
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for – May 18-22, 2020
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report…
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 9 to 8, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 12, eastbound and westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridges over Route 647, Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Exit 13, westbound – Left shoulder closures along off-ramp to Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) for shoulder improvements. Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming during daylight hours from Monday through 12 noon Friday.
Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.
Local News
Summer staycation – Be a tourist in your own town!
You don’t have to venture far to make the most out of your summer. In fact, there are several advantages to remaining close to home. You’ll save money on transportation and accommodations, contribute to the local economy, and feel more connected to our community.
Summer is the perfect time to soak up the sun at local parks, campgrounds, or to learn something new at nearby museums, art galleries, and historical sites. You could also lower your handicap at the golf course, browse through local boutiques, and outdoor dine at nearby restaurants. Also, be sure to check out the shows, festivals, and performances taking place right in our town later this summer.
This summer, why not play tourist in your own town? Simply consult the Royal Examiner or visit the visitor center to put together a list of places to go and things to do. Check out the website ‘Discover Front Royal’ for things to do in our community.
We’ll be back open soon, so start your plans now.
