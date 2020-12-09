Regional News
LFCC preparing for opening of new Luray-Page County Center
As 2020 comes to a close, LFCC is shutting the doors of its first home in Luray, 334 N. Hawksbill St., and moving into its new purpose-built Luray-Page County Center. Friday, Dec. 18, will be LFCC’s last day at the Hawksbill site.
That site, a former Wrangler jeans factory, opened up as the Luray-Page County Center in 2006. While the building was sold at auction a couple years ago, LFCC was able to continue its lease. However, the building wasn’t designed for instruction, and had issues common to older facilities – leaky roof, frequent power outages and inadequate parking.
Thankfully, the Jenkins family – Russell and Elta Rae, plus their son and daughter-in-law Rodney and Karen – donated about 8 acres of land behind the Luray Wal-Mart to the LFCC Foundation. Community donations, as well as state and grant funding, have helped cover the costs needed to build the new center.
The 13,000-square-foot center, named the Russell A. and Rodney A. Jenkins Hall, will house classrooms, science and health science labs, a trades lab, board room and student commons areas.
The college is “so excited” about the new center, said LFCC President Kim Blosser, a lifelong Page County resident.
“This new center allows us to offer several new programs we’ve never before been able to offer in Page County,” said Dr. Blosser. “Starting in February, the heavy equipment operator and HVAC programs will be offered in the new Pioneer Bank Trades Lab. Next fall, LFCC’s new Physical Therapy Assisting program will begin, as well as many other health professions, trades, and college transfer programs.
“Residents of Page County and surrounding counties will have even more opportunities because of the expanded classroom and lab space in Jenkins Hall. We are looking forward to welcoming all of our students into the new instructional spaces.”
LFCC Workforce Solutions is excited to also be offering a medical assistant program and phlebotomy assistant program starting in January, said Director of Marketing Guy Curtis.
“Students will learn in an amazing, state-of-the-art facility gaining hands-on skills to face today’s high-demand jobs,” he said. “Using labor market information for Page County and the immediate surrounding areas, we knew launching these programs would help students find immediate employment opportunities regionally.”
The LFCC Educational Foundation is offering a unique way to support the new center while giving a lasting gift. The foundation has established its first-ever donor brick campaign. Personalized engraved bricks will be displayed in the courtyard of Jenkins Hall. Depending on the size, the bricks are available for personalization for $125 and $250, and will support the foundation’s Luray-Page County Center Building Fund. To order, visit www.lfcc.edu/brick.
An information session on trades programs being offered at Jenkins Hall and other college sites will be held Jan. 16, 8 a.m. to noon. Learn more or enroll in the session at https://lfccworkforce.com/event.
Regional News
LFCC’s new data science degree developed to meet growing workforce demand
One of LFCC’s newest programs has been developed to meet the growing demand for data scientists. The associate of science degree in science with a specialization in computational and data science program began this fall.
“Data science plays an integral role when it comes to making critical decisions in many fields, including transportation planning, healthcare, the corporate world, farming and food production, education, finance, government, manufacturing, retail and criminal justice,” said Dr. Ia Gomez, LFCC dean of science, integrated technologies, engineering, math and health. “In fact, it would be hard to name an industry in which the skills of data scientists are not needed.
“Data science is emerging as a game changer among the most successful players in all markets. For example, financial institutions rely on data scientists to detect and prevent fraud, retailers depend on them for market research, and manufacturers can use their analytical skills to detect anomalies and predict – and thus prevent – problems. And, in these unprecedented times in which we are living, those skilled in decision sciences can make an impact on the global stage.”
Professors at LFCC collaborated on the program with their counterparts at George Mason University to ensure the degree would smoothly transfer into the program at GMU. However, the specialization is transferrable to other four-year universities.
LFCC’s program will be led by Beth Dodson, who has more then a decade of experience as a college instructor, specializing in statistics, data analysis, data visualization and curriculum development. Prior to coming to the college, she was director of analytics for a computational research lab with a focus on researching global humanitarian issues.
“The computational and data science specialization provides a solid foundation for students in the data science field pillars of mathematics, computer science and statistics,” Dr. Gomez said. “This solid foundation in math, statistics and computer language that goes into the more exciting fields of data science, such as machine learning, large data analysis and predictive modeling, will set our graduates apart in the job market.”
She said students could immediately enter the workforce upon graduating – entry level jobs include data scientist, business intelligence analyst, data technician, operations analyst, healthcare analyst and research statistician – or transfer to a four-year to complete their bachelor’s degree in the areas of data science, analytics or data-driven decision science. Many junior-level data scientists will be hired at the associate-degree level with the understanding they will pursue a bachelor’s degree in the field.
Learn more about the program at lfcc.edu/datascience.
Crime/Court
Berryville man pleads guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, distribution of cocaine
On December 3, 2020, a Berryville, Virginia man pleaded guilty to a pair of federal firearm and narcotics charges. He fled police following a traffic stop in January 2020 and was found in possession of a loaded Smith & Wesson 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and a cache of narcotics secreted in a storage unit. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division, and Jesse Fong, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Washington Field Division made the announcement.
Cironta Rayshon Commander, 22, pleaded guilty today to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession with the intent to distribute and distributing 28 grams or more of cocaine base.
According to court documents, on January 27, 2020, an officer with the Berryville Police Department initiated a traffic stop of Commander. As the officer returned to his cruiser to investigate a potential discrepancy in Commander’s paperwork, Commander sped from the scene at a high rate of speed. When the defendant approached an intersection, he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into a grassy area between an apartment building and a tree, where there were people present in the common area. As the defendant reentered the roadway, he drove toward a dead end and crashed into a tree.
Commander attempted to flee the scene on foot while carrying a backpack but was detained. In a search of the backpack, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson, 9mm, semi-automatic pistol containing five rounds of ammunition. In addition, officers found approximately 3.66 oz. of marijuana, $4,738 in cash, a bundle of clear plastic bags commonly used for narcotics distribution, and a small plastic bag of white powder with 2.19 grams of powder cocaine. At the time of his possession of the firearm, Commander was a previously convicted felon prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.
Local police and federal agents executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence in Berryville, Va., on February 3, 2020. In the basement of the residence, officers found three rifles and $4,392. In the closet in the master bedroom, agents located a shoebox with an additional $11,000 in cash.
Additionally, during the search of a Cadillac Escalade parked in the driveway, agents recovered an access card for a storage unit in Stephens City, Virginia. Agents went to that location and learned the unit had only been leased following Commander’s arrest. After obtaining a search warrant of the location, agents recovered a variety of narcotics, including 191.64 grams of fentanyl, 32.96 grams of heroin, 349.47 grams of powder cocaine, and 181.83 grams of cocaine base.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Berryville Police Department, and the Office of the Clark County Commonwealth’s Attorney. The Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh is prosecuting the case for the United States.
Regional News
Metro budget cuts would hurt workers and residents
WASHINGTON – Proposed budget cuts at Metro threaten thousands of jobs, the closure of 19 stations, the suspension of 19 bus lines, and an end to weekend rail service.
“We’re facing a historic budget crisis,” Metro General Manager and CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a Nov. 30 online press briefing.
Wiedefeld’s proposed the fiscal year 2022 budget cuts, which would take effect July 1, 2021, were released ahead of a Friday WMATA Board meeting. The moves are an attempt to overcome a $494 million operating deficit caused by a loss of riders during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the plan to slash service drew sharp attacks from a variety of critics.
Tara Maxwell, the political coordinator for Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689, said the cuts would be devastating for transit workers.
“They don’t have any concern for the people that it’s affecting, or for their families,” Maxwell told Capital News Service.
Transit advocates like Robert Puentes said the cuts would be devastating to the economy and transit network in the capital region.
“It would have devastating effects on the city,” said Puentes, president, and CEO of the Eno Center for Transportation, a non-profit research and policy foundation in Washington. Cuts of this magnitude, according to Puentes, will make it hard to retain riders and scale services back up after the pandemic.
Stewart Schwartz, the executive director of the Coalition for Smarter Growth, told CNS that the service cuts would hurt other essential workers who depend on buses and trains to get to work.
“They’re the ones who would be most devastated by severe cuts to bus and rail service, the people who work in our grocery stores and hospitals, support city government services, public safety, healthcare, eldercare, childcare,” Schwartz said.
Metro’s woes are mirrored by transit systems in other cities, like New York, where cuts to the MTA could mean thousands of job losses, and Los Angeles, where Metro authorities approved a $1.2 billion cut.
“The pandemic has plunged the nation’s transit agencies into a profound crisis,” the National Association of City Transportation Officials says on its website.
“Strong federal support is essential for providing essential services, including transit, throughout this crisis and in its aftermath,” the group says. “Without at least $32 billion in additional emergency aid for transit, our cities and economy cannot fully recover.”
The American Public Transit Association, an international association of public transit groups, called on Congress to pass tens of billions of dollars of emergency funding. APTA cited a poll from the First View that found more than three-quarters of American voters supported emergency funds for public transit.
“Americans not only want actions now to save public transit during the pandemic, but they want continued long-term actions that preserve and expand public transit services,” APTA CEO Paul Skoutelas said in a Nov. 19 statement.
According to Schwartz, the loss of jobs and transit opportunities could drive parts of the Washington area workforce elsewhere, while leading to heavier car traffic and more severe greenhouse gas emissions, as more workers and tourists are forced to drive.
Maxwell said job losses will also impact Black workers, noting that most of the Local 689 members are Black. Job losses will hurt Maryland as well as the District of Columbia, as more than 7,000 members of Local 689 live in Prince George’s County, he said.
Transit advocates agree with WMATA that the monetary problems caused by the pandemic are stark.
“The cuts reflect the reality that the agency is in,” Puentes said.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Mechanicsville, said the fate of WMATA’s workers and services depends on Senate action.
“The House passed two major pieces of legislation that would provide WMATA with desperately needed funding to avoid these drastic measures, yet the Senate has refused to act,” Hoyer said in a statement Tuesday.
Schwartz echoed the sentiment and said that Republicans and Democrats in Congress needed to intervene to save transit authorities, whose CARES Act funding has run out.
“We can’t believe that it’s gotten to this point and Congress is still dithering,” Schwartz said.
Absent congressional action, both Maxwell and Schwartz think there are things local authorities, particularly Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration, can do to soften the blow.
“We cannot and could never afford boondoggles like the maglev proposal, and hyper loops and new toll lanes,” Schwartz said. “We must put our existing transit systems first.”
Maxwell questioned the utility of such projects at a time when thousands of workers in existing transit services face unemployment.
“But even if I was a millionaire, why would I want to pay $50 per person for a toll,” Maxwell said.
“They’re spending millions of dollars right now on research and information that they’re finding out is not favorable toward the maglev you know, but they are still spending that money. That money could go to the operational need for transit,” Maxwell said.
He added that transit operators have worked through the pandemic, despite the risk of exposure to coronavirus.
“They stood in the gap. They transport other essential workers to and from work and home,” Maxwell said. “They did their part, but it doesn’t seem to be enough.”
Schwartz said services would take a long time to recover.
“It would mean a declining economy, greater unemployment, greater inequity, in terms of ability to gain access to jobs, a traffic Armageddon, setting back the D.C. region decades,” Schwartz said.
By ANEURIN CANHAM-CLYNE
Capital News Service
Regional News
Ayala, Guzmán champion equality, representation in lieutenant governor bid
Hala Ayala and Elizabeth Guzmán were among the first Latina representatives elected to the state legislature during the wave of Democratic victories in 2017. Ayala and Guzmán ran for office to provide diversity in state government that more accurately represents the population in Prince William County where a quarter of residents are Latino; almost 25% are Black and nearly 10% are Asian, according to the U.S. Census.
‘A bridge-builder’
Ayala was born in Alexandria to a Salvadorian father and Irish-Lebanese mother. Before becoming a state delegate, she volunteered for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and founded the Prince William Chapter of the National Organization for Women. She also was vice president of the organization at the state level. Ayala defeated eight-year incumbent Republican Rich Anderson to represent District 51 in Virginia’s House of Delegates.
Ayala said she first considered running for lieutenant governor in 2019 to be a bridge-builder. She said she has seen the societal divide in America grow this year because of COVID-19 and knew she could do more. Before becoming involved in politics, Ayala worked in national security, where she said settling disagreements and being a bridge builder is part of the job.
A self-described politician and activist, Ayala said she has always championed equality.
“My work with Prince William NOW was about bringing people together, which I’ve always tried to do,” Ayala said. “You may not like what I say, but at least you know you are seen, you are heard and you are welcomed.”
Ayala is also an advocate for improving Medicaid, which she credits with saving her son, who has autism.
“We need a healthcare system that is inclusive of our economy and works for every family, especially now, as Virginia deals with the pandemic,” she said.
In the upcoming General Assembly session, Ayala said she plans to introduce legislation providing hazard pay for essential workers, defining broadband as critical infrastructure, and improving schools.
‘A matter of representation’
Guzmán immigrated to the United States from Peru and settled in Northern Virginia. She worked three jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment before earning a master’s degree in public administration and social work and becoming a social worker.
Guzmán defeated eight-term Republican incumbent Del. Scott Lingamfelter in 2017 for the 31st District seat. She ran on a platform of improving public education, raising the minimum wage and expanding Medicaid.
Guzmán said her decision to run for the state legislature was a matter of representation, and that Lingamfelter was not a good representation of the diverse constituents in Eastern Prince William.
Guzman said that because of her background she was able to champion historic legislation this year.
“It was because of the communities that I represent,” Guzmán said. “It was about the struggles that I had as a first-generation immigrant.”
Guzmán was tapped to co-chair Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in Virginia with fellow Prince William Del. Lee Carter.
Guzmán said she’s passionate about investing more into the state’s public education, including more counselors in schools and more resources for special education and remote learning. Guzmán said she was surprised to discover education issues and legislation that would improve “quality of life” were seen as partisan in the chamber.
“It didn’t matter how well I could make my case or how prepared I would be with data and facts, it was all about the party,” Guzmán said. “My intention was to serve all Virginians, not only those who voted for me.”
As a member of the Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail Board, Guzmán had a hand in getting Prince William County to end its agreement to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to pursue and detain immigrants who entered the country without legal permission. Guzmán said that Prince William was no safer statistically than nearby localities without the program, and ICE made the county’s immigrant community feel less safe and more hesitant to report a crime they were the victim of, such as a robbery or domestic violence for fear of being deported.
“The vision for Virginia should be a place where diversity is embraced and not disrespected,” Guzmán said. “It should be a place where people feel safe, and feeling safe means that you should be comfortable calling the police when there is a crime regardless of your immigration status.”
Guzmán said she has heard from constituents that health care and access to higher education are important issues.
“Your credit score or your eligibility for a loan should not define whether you should go to college,” Guzmán said. “If you have good grades, if you’re a good citizen, you should have the opportunity to go to college, and college affordability is definitely what young voters want.”
Other Democrats running for lieutenant governor include Paul Goldman, former chairman of the Democratic Party of Virginia; Sean Perryman, president of Fairfax County NAACP; Roanoke Del. Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren, a sports agent. Across the aisle are businessmen Puneet Ahluwalia and Lance Allen, Virginia Beach Del. Glenn Davis, who will make his second run for the seat, and former Fairfax Del. Tim Hugo.
By Will Gonzalez
Capital News Service
Capital News Service is a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students in the program provide state government coverage for a variety of media outlets in Virginia.
Regional News
Maryland Governor Hogan details further efforts to fight pandemic surge
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — “This virus is spiking out of control,” Gov. Larry Hogan, R, said during announcements Tuesday restricting visitations to hospitals and nursing homes and ordering 10 p.m. closing times for restaurants and bars, all in an effort to tackle an ongoing COVID-19 surge.
“We are very concerned that hospitals in western Maryland are already at capacity,” Hogan added, citing rising rates of positivity and hospitalizations, most significantly in rural areas.
In response, Hogan issued a new emergency order, effective Friday at 5 p.m., closing bars and restaurants at 10 p.m., limiting the capacity for retail and religious spaces to 50%, prohibiting fans at racetracks and stadiums, and implementing new hospital surge management rules.
New surge rules include restricting hospital visitations to end-of-life care, obstetrics, guardians of minors, and support for people with disabilities, patient transfer from hospitals at or near capacity, guidance to avoid elective procedures that may require ventilation, ICU or nursing facility care.
Nursing home visits were also limited to compassionate care with visitors being required to have
proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to their visit. This is in addition to mandatory twice-weekly testing for nursing home staff and mandatory weekly testing for residents.
These restrictions are in addition to previous indoor dining reductions from 75% to 50%, mandatory telework implementation for state employees, and out-of-state travel advisories, all announced on Nov. 11.
Dr. Thomas Scalea, the physician-in-chief of the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical Center, spoke further on the plan for hospitals near or at capacity to more easily transfer patients to available hospitals when necessary.
“Now a single phone call will give (providers) access to the appropriate level of critical care services,” Scalea said.
As of Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health reported nearly 170,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 hospitalizations, and over 4,000 deaths.
Scalea and Hogan noted lessons learned during the first surge beginning in March that is now saving lives.
“I can’t remember learning this much, this fast about a disease. That doesn’t mean everybody lives though,” Scalea cautioned. “They’re not universally successful. We’d be really happy to (use these lessons) less often.”
Hogan also was cautiously optimistic about the state seeing fewer deaths from the disease than during the early stages of the pandemic.
However, he stated that while the first wave affected mostly suburban areas, this current surge is hitting western Maryland particularly hard, especially Allegany and Garrett counties.
“Certain people there had a false sense of security,” Hogan said, referring to the western counties where cases are spiking. “Maybe they weren’t being as careful and not wearing masks. Now they’re calling us, begging for help, and we’re sending strike teams and moving patients out of their crowded hospitals.”
He stated another problem is with contact tracing compliance. Many refuse to give information to tracers regarding possible COVID-19 exposure.
“A little more than half, if we contact them, they don’t want to participate,” Hogan said. “We have to get the word out for people to participate.”
But one area of critical success has been with the state’s electronic exposure notification system.
MD COVID Alert is a mobile phone app designed to assist contact tracing efforts and help limit the community spread of the disease by alerting users to possible virus exposure.
The app was launched on Nov. 10, and Hogan stated almost a million Marylanders have already signed up for the system.
“The battle’s not getting any easier,” he said. “But we have more weapons and more soldiers on the field, and we’re in a better position to fight back.”
By Philip Van Slooten
Capital News Service
Regional News
Warner & Kaine announce more than $94 million in federal funds for transit systems in Virginia
On November 13, 2020, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced that Prince William County will be awarded $94,489,915 in federal funding for public transit. The funding was authorized by the Federal Transit Authority (FTA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine, and will support operating, administrative, capital, and preventive maintenance costs for Virginia Railway Express (VRE), Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), and Fredericksburg Regional Transit (FRED).
“We’re pleased to announce this funding to ensure Virginians can continue to rely on safe and reliable public transportation during this ongoing health and economic crisis,” said the Senators. “And as we’ve seen COVID-19 cases gradually increase across the country and in the Commonwealth, these funds will help ensure that our essential workers can continue to get to and from work as safely as possible.”
Through the CARES Act, Congress provided $25 billion for transit agencies to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince William County received its funding under the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program, which makes federal resources available to urbanized areas and to governors for transit capital and operating assistance in urbanized areas and for transportation-related planning.
King Cartoons
