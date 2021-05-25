Connect with us

LFCC tuition to remain the same for the fourth straight year

LFCC is happy to announce that the in-state tuition rate for the 2021-2022 academic year will remain the same as it has been since 2018.

The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour – keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.

Further, the State Board maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which is $354.10 per credit hour. More than 90 percent of students in the 23-college state system are Virginia residents.

“Our Board has had some tremendous partners in the Virginia General Assembly working to keep our courses and programs as accessible and affordable as possible, and I applaud them,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “As we take our vaccines and move beyond the pandemic, we know that plenty of Virginians need our help beginning, or re-starting, their careers, and we are here to help them do just that.”


The State Board’s decision comes as G3 Scholarship funding becomes available. G3 (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back) Scholarships cover tuition and fees for students who qualify for state financial aid and who are taking select programs in the most in-demand industries – early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety, and skilled trades.

Available to lower- and middle-income students, the G3 program is a last-dollar scholarship, which means that when combined with other financial aid, it can bring the cost of tuition down to zero.

“I’m thrilled that the State Board for Community Colleges made the decision to keep tuition rates steady once again,” said LFCC President Kim Blosser. “The pandemic has been so hard on everybody, and knowing that students won’t have to worry about tuition going up is a weight off my mind. Our hope is that with more in-person classes and the new funding sources to help students pay for career-training programs, more students will be ready to focus on their education.”

Learn more about G3 Scholarships at www.lfcc.edu/g3. Explore all of LFCC’s programs and other funding opportunities at www.lfcc.edu/explore.

Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2021

May 25, 2021

Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2021. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios, Tolliver Studios, and Patty Schuchman Seniors.

Skyline Seniors without photos are listed at the end. If you would like to add your student’s photograph, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.

Steven Acosta

Valeria Alfonso Alfaro


Cory Alles

Julian Alvarado

James Andrews

Trisha Ausberry

Janessa Baltimore

Makayla Barber

Ashley Barker

April Bascom

Dylan Berry

Morgan Berry

Chase Blake

William Blewett

Kyle Bordner

Shae Boring

Kaden Boyce

Nicole Bradford

Cameron Braithwaite

Collin Braithwaite

Taeya Breen

Casey Brewster

Laura Brown

Tristen Brown

Jonah Burch

Samantha Burkett

Benjamin Cagle

Alexander Cameron

Daniel Campbell

Ryan Campbell

Abby Canard

Hunter Carlson

Alex Carter

Brandan Carter

Travis Carter

Alexia Clatterbuck

Haley Clingerman

Kayelynn Colley

Bailee Cook

Christian Corkhill

Mariah Cox

Anthony Craft

Kaitlin Cramer

Courtnee Croft

Michael Crump Jr.

Yoslin Cruz Gonzalez

Douglas Cummings

Jocelyn Danter

David Deavers

Naomi Deavers

Wesley Deavers

Nathan Dickman

Ciandra Difiglia

Natalie Dodson

Megan Dofermire

Audrey Dueweke

Yadari Duran

Grant Ellifritz

Teaghan Ewing

Shayla Fix

Azeneth Flores

Tiara Ford

Mason Frazier

Rebecca Geiser

Odalis Gomez

Christa Grady

Esmeralda Granados Sorto

Erin Gray

Maggie Haden

Marion Haley

Jake Hamman

Ronald Harpold

Helena Harris

Lillian Harryman

Skyler Heath

Tara Hensell

Aidan Hetz

Brigette-Claire Hillaert

Richard Holmes

Nathan Hungate

Jordyn Hupman

Noah Jarrett

Gillian Jenkins

Cynnamon-Tylar Johnson

Timothy Jones

Chase Judd

Tyler Kensy

David Kitner

Bryce Klutz

Ryan Knight

Dylan Kuzmick

Christopher Laing

Matthew Leach

Talynn Leach

Ryleigh Ledford

Madison Lenz

Lukas Leon-Nolan

Allison Lineweaver

Natalia Lucero-Saavedra

Logan Maiatico

Matthew Mayberry

Brooklyn McCauley

Madison McGann

Kira Melvin

Hailey Merchant

Wyatt Merchant

Alessandra Meza

Caleb Miller

Christopher Mills

Christopher Moin

Nicholas Mollica

Rachel Montoney

Dathen Montoya

Kendall Morris

Zachary Morrow

Christopher Murphy

Shayla Nelson

Kelsey Newberry

Andy Nguyen

Christopher Norton

Justin Ocheltree

Brianna O’Dell

Thomas O’Leary

Alexander O’Neill-Payne

Brody Orndorff

Vincent Page

Shawn Palazzo

Jaelyn Parker

Stacy Parsell

Mattalynn Pastore

Austin Payne

Kyla Petitt

Lauren Petrucci

Kara Plavchan

Erica Reisinger

Tony Rettberg Jr.

Cheyenne Riley

Andrea Rivera-Silva

Sabrina Roberts

Joanne Romo

Andrew Ross

Heath Rudolph

Kristen Rutledge

Olivia Schermerhorn

Lamar Schmitz

Madison Schmitz

Marcus Schmitz

Mason Schmitz

Christine Schucker

Alyssa Schuman

Damien Sealock

Alorah Shaffer

Caitlin Shaffer

Jonathan Sherwood

Paige Sinclair

Noah Sisk

Patrick Slate

Mackenzie Smedley

Gabriel Smith

Hailey Smith

Sophie Smith

Matthew Sosa

Madison Striker

Brooklyn Swearingen

Christian Sydnor

Frank Tagle

Lily Thiel

Ethan Thomas

Nathan Thomas

Miles Troxell

Elvis Tweedie

Cortney Waters

Emma Wecker

Jahrel Whiting

Brayden Williams

Kristin Williams

Noah Williams

Alayna Williamson

Shane Wilson

William Wolf

Deanna Zehring

 

Not Pictured – Skyline High School 2021:
Logan Ahern
Kendra Clatterbuck
Clayton Corder
Matthew Cusic
Hannah Darnell
Kameryia Diamond
William Dodson
Brandy Donovan
Trenton Durlin
Olivia Edwards
Raidon Ferguson
Trey Fincham
Cassidy Foley
Gavin Frye
Elizabeth Gomez
Tawny Huggins
Robert Jackson
Thomas Jerome
Frank Kelley Jr.
Breanna Marcey
Evan Masseey
Kiarra Neale
Emely Pardo Umana
Lianna Payton
Nicholas Pettigrew
A’lan Pinon-Santos
Donte Porter
Shakira Porter
Dakota Potter
Brendan Rodgers
Erik Salazar Alcantar
Darion Santucci
April Sayers
Hunter Sellers
Kaylee Snead
Stephen Stone
Mekayla Tanks
Robert Thrasher
Rylin Tschappat
Shaelin Tull
Briana Wetzel
Kayla Wolfe
Braxton Zahn

Keller Williams celebrates grand opening of new location on Main Street

May 25, 2021

Keller Williams at 210 E. Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new location.

Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Lee Beaver, owner, and Joyce Larkin, broker to Main Street Front Royal.

Keller Williams is a technology company that provides the real estate platform that their agents’ buyers and sellers prefer. Keller Williams thinks like a top producer, acts like a trainer-consultant, and focuses all its activities on service, productivity, and profitability.

Their mission is to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving. Their vision is to be the real estate company of choice for agents and their customers. Their values are God, Family, then Business.


Their beliefs are Win-Win: or no deal, Integrity: do the right thing, Customers: always come first, Commitment: in all things, Communication: seek first to understand, Creativity: ideas before results, Teamwork: together everyone achieves more, Trust: starts with honesty, Equity: opportunities for all, and Success: results through people.

Click here to find out more about Keller Williams.

 

 

High school athlete and art awards honor five local students

May 25, 2021

The now graduated Warren County High School student who a week before received a $5,000 scholarship award returned to the Rotary Club of Front Royal May 21 to be recognized for his athletic successes.

The second award, presented by a WCHS star athlete of the 1950s, Rotarian John Marlow, went to John “Jackson” Pond who excelled in three sports while at WCHS, baseball, golf and basketball. Pond leaves in the fall to attend college at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

John Marlow Male Student-Athlete Award winner Jackson Pond, with John Marlow – Courtesy Photos/FR Rotary-Bret Hrbek

Marlow also presented an award in his name to William Wolf, a three-year football captain at Skyline. The outstanding female athlete, Makayla Fay Grant, received the Heidi Moore Award.


Above, John Marlow Male Student-Athlete Award winner William Wolfe, with John Marlow; below, Heidi Moore Female Student-Athlete Award winner Makayla Fay Grant, with Heidi Moore’s family

An award named for the late Betsy Blauvelt went to Emily Gallagher, the WCHS Student-Art winner. The Kim Crump Student-Art winner was Jonah Burch of Skyline.

Above, Betsy Blauvelt Warren County High School Student-Art Award winner Emily Gallagher, with Meredith Miller (Betsy’s daughter); below, Kym Crump Skyline High School Student-Art Award Winner Jonah Burch, with Kym Crump

Athlete awardees received $500 each. Art awards were for $250.

Front Royal Police Department is reminding us to wear seatbelts through their Click It or Ticket Campaign

May 25, 2021

As you drive the roads the next two weeks around Memorial Day, you will likely see more law enforcement patrolling the streets. The Front Royal Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by participating in the Click It or Ticket Campaign, which started on May 24th and goes through June 6th. This serves as a reminder to drivers and their passengers of the importance of wearing seatbelts, as well as the legal consequences and fines for failing to do so.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is not about writing citations, it is about saving lives. Wearing your seatbelt is the most effective protection for you and your loved ones against reckless, distracted, and impaired drivers. In 2019, nearly 10,000 unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants were killed across the country, and it is estimated that over 15,000 lives were saved by seatbelt use.

Seatbelts save lives, but only if they are worn, and worn properly. Make sure the lap belt goes across your hips, not your stomach. And ensure that the shoulder belt is across the middle of your chest and shoulder, away from your neck. Never place the shoulder strap behind your back or under your arm.

Remember that your kids are watching. If you are not wearing your seatbelt, it sends the message to your kids that they do not need to wear a seatbelt either. Virginia law states that anyone under the age of 18 must be properly restrained in a seatbelt or child safety seat, regardless of their position in the vehicle, and it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that this happens. Additionally, any front seat passenger, age 18 or older, can be given their own citation if not properly restrained.


To learn more about the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.

Warren County and Skyline High School Classes of 2021 share a ‘Hollywood Night Under the Stars’

May 24, 2021

What a long, strange trip the final two years of high school have been for the graduating classes of 2021. Reduced in-school, in-class time, virtual learning at home, and canceled or reduced-capacity athletic and other events once considered business as usual in packed venues. That marks the era of the worldwide Coronavirus Disease-2019 pandemic attributed with the deaths of over 595,000 Americans among nearly 3.5-million fatalities worldwide in about a year and a half.

But with a little parental initiative in cooperation with downtown Front Royal business people and the town government spearheaded by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, Warren County’s graduating classes of 2021 got a Hollywood-themed night to remember “Under the Stars” the evening of Saturday, May 22nd.

Get ready for that Hollywood Red Carpet, Classes of 2021 – you are ALL stars! Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini

Late Saturday afternoon, Royal Examiner found the organizational hub and information center on that evening’s joint Senior Proms of Skyline and Warren County High Schools in Front Royal’s Village Commons area across East Main Street at White Picket Fence/Key Move Properties. Proprietor Sue Laurence was overseeing the final stages of neighboring C&C Frozen Treats couple Will and Nina Huck’s dressing for Prom Night, while her husband and co-designated prom chaperone Chris was on site across the street as the final touches to a “Hollywood Night Under the Stars” setting, and DJ musical accompaniment was underway for the lucky 7 to 11 p.m. Prom Night extravaganza.


White Picket Fence’s Sue Laurence helps occupy downtown business neighbor C&C Frozen Treats Will Huck as his wife Nina puts on the final touches to her prom dress nearby. Below, ‘Not so deep’ Will mugs as Nina pins his prom corsage on.

We asked the co-organizer and Downtown Ice Cream Man, Will Huck, about the impetus for the evening’s outdoor prom night. He explained that following the public school system’s early decision not to have proms due to the still-strict pandemic guidelines at the time, it was parents of graduating seniors who took the initiative to try and facilitate some kind of open-air-site event where social distancing requirements could be met.

“Since the guidelines have changed, and they only recently changed,” Huck observed of a CDC softening of pandemic precautions as over two-thirds of the nation is now reported having received a COVID-19 vaccination, “there wasn’t enough time for the schools to change direction because they said they weren’t going to be doing proms early on. And some citizens, some local mothers of some seniors reached out, came in, and wanted to put this together, and I said ‘Sure’. So, we moved along the process, working with the Town and the community. This is a community event,” Huck pointed out.

This early-arriving couple is ‘framed’ by an empty ‘Discover Front Royal’ billboard stand.

As to the establishment of the Town Commons area between the Gazebo and new Pavilion at the East Main-Chester Street downtown central intersection, Huck noted, “Lori Cockrell brought up the idea at a town council meeting back in February. And when we knew the pavilion was going to be built, I said, yes, we need to do it, and we need to do it on Main Street, and we need to utilize the new pavilion. So, we have it sanctioned over here and laid out where it’s going to be an elegant prom contained into the parking lot area of the Gazebo.

A ‘red-carpet’ entry was set up at the Laura Virginia Hale Dr. entrance to the parking lot adjacent to the new pavilion where the DJ was set up. Below, but when you’re in White Tie you don’t need a red carpet.

In fact, it was the student’s parents who helped the process along financially and organizationally, Nina Huck observed. “The parents came in and brought water and sodas and gave money. It was 20 dollars here, 50 dollars here, 20 dollars here … We had snacks donated by parents, they would just bring them in and drop them off – they didn’t want any credit. They just wanted to have stuff for the kids to be able to do it. So, it was very much the community coming together, and it’s very humbling to see that happen,” Nina concluded.

“This is a community of our two schools coming together for this special occasion – to make this happen for our seniors who have had a rough year,” Nina’s husband observed of the pandemic-mitigating restrictions through 2020 and the seniors’ final semester of 2021.

Enjoy these additional scenes, including some ‘BAD’ (that means good) group dancing, of Saturday evening’s joint Warren County and Skyline High Schools “Old Hollywood Night Under the Stars” Prom night – Classes of 2021, you earned it!!

Above and below, respective school ‘tickets of admission’

Some more red carpet entrances

The red carpet has officially been cleared for prom use by county law enforcement, which provided security for the event.

More arrivals stop for the Royal Examiner camera as the prom gets underway.

Skyline lays claim to one Hollywood red carpet.

Relaxing under the trees, and below under the tree stars

Above, I think you got here just in time; below, I think the music’s about to kick it up a notch.

Uh oh, somebody called a drone in to keep a sky-eye on the dancing.

And with a nod to those who volunteered to chaperone and help organize – that drone may not be the only thing to fly out of here, Nina … (This story will be updated if the information on the respective school Prom King and Queen elections becomes available).

UPDATE: Not showing any favoritism, but posted in order received: above, Skyline King and Queen Andy Nguyen and Lillian Harryman; below, Warren County King and Queen Austin Herring and Clara Sanchez. Also, the prom’s musical inspiration was provided by DJ Brandon Rutherford. Is that you, Brandon, peaking over Wildcat Queen Sanchez’s shoulder? – I believe it is. Courtesy Photos Prom Organizers

Va. Beer Museum’s Saturday night counterpoint: outdoor dancing isn’t just for graduating seniors

May 24, 2021

It wasn’t only the two-high school prom crowd enjoying the closings of East Main and Chester Streets for a little music and outside dancing the evening of Saturday, May 22nd. The Virginia Beer Museum got in the spirit for the older crowd, perhaps including some prom parents, in the backyard Biergarten to the musical accompaniment of Grindstone.

Grindstone put their collective “nose to it” catering to that older generation’s musical memories of raging adolescence several decades south of what was going on a short stretch down Chester Street.

But despite the generation gap, friskier members of both crowds – perhaps a slightly higher percentage of the graduating seniors – shared a desire to “get on the good foot” as illustrated in these Beer Museum photos providing a counterpoint to our prom night coverage:

If Grindstone’s NOT too old to Rock & Roll, then their crowd is NOT too old to dance, right older kids?!? Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini


And the dancing spanned generations into a family affair, as some dancers still have high school graduations to look forward to some years away. Dancing, yea that looks like a good idea.

Dewey Vaughan takes the stage to help Grindstone cover The Rolling Stones, channeling his best ‘Mick’ persona …

… In fact, Vaughan took to the Karaoke stage at the Va. Beer Museum the previous evening, along with Bev Williams, below brining DJ Yanni into the mix …

… to practice revving the crowd up into a dancing mood, which evolved – or was it devolved – below, into a Conga line.

