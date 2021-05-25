Local News
LFCC tuition to remain the same for the fourth straight year
LFCC is happy to announce that the in-state tuition rate for the 2021-2022 academic year will remain the same as it has been since 2018.
The State Board for Community Colleges, by a unanimous vote, elected to maintain the current in-state tuition and mandatory fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. The Board’s decision means tuition will remain at today’s rate of $154 per credit hour – keeping community college tuition and mandatory fees at approximately one-third of the comparable costs of attending Virginia’s public four-year universities.
Further, the State Board maintained the existing tuition rate for out-of-state students, which is $354.10 per credit hour. More than 90 percent of students in the 23-college state system are Virginia residents.
“Our Board has had some tremendous partners in the Virginia General Assembly working to keep our courses and programs as accessible and affordable as possible, and I applaud them,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “As we take our vaccines and move beyond the pandemic, we know that plenty of Virginians need our help beginning, or re-starting, their careers, and we are here to help them do just that.”
The State Board’s decision comes as G3 Scholarship funding becomes available. G3 (Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back) Scholarships cover tuition and fees for students who qualify for state financial aid and who are taking select programs in the most in-demand industries – early childhood education, health care, information technology, public safety, and skilled trades.
Available to lower- and middle-income students, the G3 program is a last-dollar scholarship, which means that when combined with other financial aid, it can bring the cost of tuition down to zero.
“I’m thrilled that the State Board for Community Colleges made the decision to keep tuition rates steady once again,” said LFCC President Kim Blosser. “The pandemic has been so hard on everybody, and knowing that students won’t have to worry about tuition going up is a weight off my mind. Our hope is that with more in-person classes and the new funding sources to help students pay for career-training programs, more students will be ready to focus on their education.”
Learn more about G3 Scholarships at www.lfcc.edu/g3. Explore all of LFCC’s programs and other funding opportunities at www.lfcc.edu/explore.
Local News
Congratulations to Skyline High School Seniors – Class of 2021
Royal Examiner presents the Skyline High School Class of 2021. Congratulations to these wonderful seniors on their hard work and deserved accomplishments! We wish you the best in your next big endeavors. Photos courtesy of Victor O’Neill Studios, Tolliver Studios, and Patty Schuchman Seniors.
Skyline Seniors without photos are listed at the end. If you would like to add your student’s photograph, please send in their Name and Senior Picture to news@royalexaminer.com.
Not Pictured – Skyline High School 2021:
Logan Ahern
Kendra Clatterbuck
Clayton Corder
Matthew Cusic
Hannah Darnell
Kameryia Diamond
William Dodson
Brandy Donovan
Trenton Durlin
Olivia Edwards
Raidon Ferguson
Trey Fincham
Cassidy Foley
Gavin Frye
Elizabeth Gomez
Tawny Huggins
Robert Jackson
Thomas Jerome
Frank Kelley Jr.
Breanna Marcey
Evan Masseey
Kiarra Neale
Emely Pardo Umana
Lianna Payton
Nicholas Pettigrew
A’lan Pinon-Santos
Donte Porter
Shakira Porter
Dakota Potter
Brendan Rodgers
Erik Salazar Alcantar
Darion Santucci
April Sayers
Hunter Sellers
Kaylee Snead
Stephen Stone
Mekayla Tanks
Robert Thrasher
Rylin Tschappat
Shaelin Tull
Briana Wetzel
Kayla Wolfe
Braxton Zahn
Local News
Keller Williams celebrates grand opening of new location on Main Street
Keller Williams at 210 E. Main Street in Front Royal held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 22nd to celebrate the opening of their new location.
Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Lee Beaver, owner, and Joyce Larkin, broker to Main Street Front Royal.
Keller Williams is a technology company that provides the real estate platform that their agents’ buyers and sellers prefer. Keller Williams thinks like a top producer, acts like a trainer-consultant, and focuses all its activities on service, productivity, and profitability.
Their mission is to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, lives worth living, experiences worth giving, and legacies worth leaving. Their vision is to be the real estate company of choice for agents and their customers. Their values are God, Family, then Business.
Their beliefs are Win-Win: or no deal, Integrity: do the right thing, Customers: always come first, Commitment: in all things, Communication: seek first to understand, Creativity: ideas before results, Teamwork: together everyone achieves more, Trust: starts with honesty, Equity: opportunities for all, and Success: results through people.
Click here to find out more about Keller Williams.
Local News
High school athlete and art awards honor five local students
The now graduated Warren County High School student who a week before received a $5,000 scholarship award returned to the Rotary Club of Front Royal May 21 to be recognized for his athletic successes.
The second award, presented by a WCHS star athlete of the 1950s, Rotarian John Marlow, went to John “Jackson” Pond who excelled in three sports while at WCHS, baseball, golf and basketball. Pond leaves in the fall to attend college at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Marlow also presented an award in his name to William Wolf, a three-year football captain at Skyline. The outstanding female athlete, Makayla Fay Grant, received the Heidi Moore Award.
An award named for the late Betsy Blauvelt went to Emily Gallagher, the WCHS Student-Art winner. The Kim Crump Student-Art winner was Jonah Burch of Skyline.
Athlete awardees received $500 each. Art awards were for $250.
Local News
Front Royal Police Department is reminding us to wear seatbelts through their Click It or Ticket Campaign
As you drive the roads the next two weeks around Memorial Day, you will likely see more law enforcement patrolling the streets. The Front Royal Police Department is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration by participating in the Click It or Ticket Campaign, which started on May 24th and goes through June 6th. This serves as a reminder to drivers and their passengers of the importance of wearing seatbelts, as well as the legal consequences and fines for failing to do so.
The Click It or Ticket campaign is not about writing citations, it is about saving lives. Wearing your seatbelt is the most effective protection for you and your loved ones against reckless, distracted, and impaired drivers. In 2019, nearly 10,000 unrestrained passenger vehicle occupants were killed across the country, and it is estimated that over 15,000 lives were saved by seatbelt use.
Seatbelts save lives, but only if they are worn, and worn properly. Make sure the lap belt goes across your hips, not your stomach. And ensure that the shoulder belt is across the middle of your chest and shoulder, away from your neck. Never place the shoulder strap behind your back or under your arm.
Remember that your kids are watching. If you are not wearing your seatbelt, it sends the message to your kids that they do not need to wear a seatbelt either. Virginia law states that anyone under the age of 18 must be properly restrained in a seatbelt or child safety seat, regardless of their position in the vehicle, and it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that this happens. Additionally, any front seat passenger, age 18 or older, can be given their own citation if not properly restrained.
To learn more about the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.
Local News
Warren County and Skyline High School Classes of 2021 share a ‘Hollywood Night Under the Stars’
What a long, strange trip the final two years of high school have been for the graduating classes of 2021. Reduced in-school, in-class time, virtual learning at home, and canceled or reduced-capacity athletic and other events once considered business as usual in packed venues. That marks the era of the worldwide Coronavirus Disease-2019 pandemic attributed with the deaths of over 595,000 Americans among nearly 3.5-million fatalities worldwide in about a year and a half.
But with a little parental initiative in cooperation with downtown Front Royal business people and the town government spearheaded by Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell, Warren County’s graduating classes of 2021 got a Hollywood-themed night to remember “Under the Stars” the evening of Saturday, May 22nd.
Late Saturday afternoon, Royal Examiner found the organizational hub and information center on that evening’s joint Senior Proms of Skyline and Warren County High Schools in Front Royal’s Village Commons area across East Main Street at White Picket Fence/Key Move Properties. Proprietor Sue Laurence was overseeing the final stages of neighboring C&C Frozen Treats couple Will and Nina Huck’s dressing for Prom Night, while her husband and co-designated prom chaperone Chris was on site across the street as the final touches to a “Hollywood Night Under the Stars” setting, and DJ musical accompaniment was underway for the lucky 7 to 11 p.m. Prom Night extravaganza.
We asked the co-organizer and Downtown Ice Cream Man, Will Huck, about the impetus for the evening’s outdoor prom night. He explained that following the public school system’s early decision not to have proms due to the still-strict pandemic guidelines at the time, it was parents of graduating seniors who took the initiative to try and facilitate some kind of open-air-site event where social distancing requirements could be met.
“Since the guidelines have changed, and they only recently changed,” Huck observed of a CDC softening of pandemic precautions as over two-thirds of the nation is now reported having received a COVID-19 vaccination, “there wasn’t enough time for the schools to change direction because they said they weren’t going to be doing proms early on. And some citizens, some local mothers of some seniors reached out, came in, and wanted to put this together, and I said ‘Sure’. So, we moved along the process, working with the Town and the community. This is a community event,” Huck pointed out.
As to the establishment of the Town Commons area between the Gazebo and new Pavilion at the East Main-Chester Street downtown central intersection, Huck noted, “Lori Cockrell brought up the idea at a town council meeting back in February. And when we knew the pavilion was going to be built, I said, yes, we need to do it, and we need to do it on Main Street, and we need to utilize the new pavilion. So, we have it sanctioned over here and laid out where it’s going to be an elegant prom contained into the parking lot area of the Gazebo.
In fact, it was the student’s parents who helped the process along financially and organizationally, Nina Huck observed. “The parents came in and brought water and sodas and gave money. It was 20 dollars here, 50 dollars here, 20 dollars here … We had snacks donated by parents, they would just bring them in and drop them off – they didn’t want any credit. They just wanted to have stuff for the kids to be able to do it. So, it was very much the community coming together, and it’s very humbling to see that happen,” Nina concluded.
“This is a community of our two schools coming together for this special occasion – to make this happen for our seniors who have had a rough year,” Nina’s husband observed of the pandemic-mitigating restrictions through 2020 and the seniors’ final semester of 2021.
Enjoy these additional scenes, including some ‘BAD’ (that means good) group dancing, of Saturday evening’s joint Warren County and Skyline High Schools “Old Hollywood Night Under the Stars” Prom night – Classes of 2021, you earned it!!
Local News
Va. Beer Museum’s Saturday night counterpoint: outdoor dancing isn’t just for graduating seniors
It wasn’t only the two-high school prom crowd enjoying the closings of East Main and Chester Streets for a little music and outside dancing the evening of Saturday, May 22nd. The Virginia Beer Museum got in the spirit for the older crowd, perhaps including some prom parents, in the backyard Biergarten to the musical accompaniment of Grindstone.
Grindstone put their collective “nose to it” catering to that older generation’s musical memories of raging adolescence several decades south of what was going on a short stretch down Chester Street.
But despite the generation gap, friskier members of both crowds – perhaps a slightly higher percentage of the graduating seniors – shared a desire to “get on the good foot” as illustrated in these Beer Museum photos providing a counterpoint to our prom night coverage:
