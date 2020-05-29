LFCC virtual commencement scheduled for Saturday, June 6

LFCC will celebrate its graduates at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, with a virtual commencement ceremony. The ceremony will feature the national anthem, remarks from President Kim Blosser, a student speaker, student awards and the conferring of degrees.

LFCC student Rebecca Hoffman will perform the national anthem, which will be followed by remarks from President Blosser and the presentation of the Outstanding Graduate Awards for the Fauquier Campus and the Middletown Campus. A faculty member from each campus will also address the Class of 2020.

Nursing graduate Shannon Weisbrodt is the student commencement speaker. She is also the mother of our 2018 commencement speaker, Morgan Ryan, who is a 2020 graduate of Mary Washington University.

Graduates’ names will scroll across the screen, and throughout the video, photos of those who submitted them will be shown. The college provided free mortarboards and tassels to all those students who RSVP’d to attend the virtual graduation ceremony.

LFC has never had a commencement ceremony like this one before, President Blosser noted.

“The saddest announcement I’ve had to make over the past few months was that we wouldn’t be able to gather together in person to celebrate the most special college event of all – commencement,” she said. “But, despite the physical restrictions, all of us at LFCC have worked hard to create a meaningful way to commemorate your hard work and accomplishments. We hope our graduates will gather together with their loved ones – in person or remotely – to watch the ceremony together. While we won’t be together in person for a traditional commencement ceremony, please know that all the faculty, staff, and your fellow students, are celebrating your accomplishments and wishing you the best.”

The Class of 2020 consists of nearly 1,300 students. Below is the number of graduates per service region:

Clarke County, 47

Fauquier County, 188

Frederick County, 321

Page County, 85

Rappahannock County, 24

Shenandoah County, 160

Warren County, 146

City of Winchester, 164

Other, 161

The ceremony will go live at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6 at www.lfcc.edu/commencement. A recording of the ceremony will also be available on the site for future viewing.

LFCC is also naming two professors emeriti for all they have done to serve the college and its students:

Frost McLaughlin, professor of English from 1997-2019

Ernest “Ernie” Grisdale, professor of chemistry from 1988-2019

Nursing graduates will have a virtual pinning ceremony that will go live on the site at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7.