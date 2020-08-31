LFCC’s annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk back Sept. 19

LFCC’s annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk is back – a little later than originally planned – Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Middletown Campus.

The run/walk had been postponed this past spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Extra precautions are in place to keep the race as safe as possible, including preregistration only; no pets, strollers or headphones; no in-person awards ceremony; staggered start times; participant self-screening; extra sanitation; and elimination of the water station.

Additionally, it is asked that spectators not watch the event this year.

Early registration for $20 and a guaranteed Wits T-shirt ends Thursday, Sept. 3. After that, the registration fee is $25. Shenandoah Valley Runners members receive a $1 discount. Proceeds will benefit the LFCC Educational Foundation.

“This is one of the few live 5Ks that has been held in this region for quite a while, so we hope people are eager to get out and improve their wellness while also benefiting our foundation,” said Stacey Ellis, professor of health, physical education, and recreation, who organized the event. “We are taking many extra steps to make this a safe and fun event for all who participate.”

The race, which is on a multi-surface course, is open to runners of all ages. There will be post-race refreshments and restrooms available in the Student Union Building.

To register or learn more, visit lfcc.edu/5K or email Professor Ellis at sellis@lfcc.edu.