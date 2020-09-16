LFCC’s Evening with the Stars tradition continues with a twist

On September 12, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter sponsored a commemorative celebration of Daniel Morgan, Revolutionary war hero, at Mt Hebron Cemetery. The ceremony was emcee’d by Dale Corey with greetings presented by Chapter President Marc Robinson and Virginia State Society Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) 1st Vice President Jeff Thomas.

The Reverend Jim Simmons provided an invocation in front of a Color Guard consisting of members of the Colonel James Wood II, Colonel William Grayson, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and General Adam Stephens Chapters, and a contingent from the Trail Life youth organization from the Chelsea Academy in Front Royal. The Color Guard was led by Virginia State Color Guard Commander Ken Bonner. A presentation on Daniel Morgan was given by Brett Osborn:

Morgan was born in New Jersey about 1735 and ran away from home to the wilderness of Pennsylvania and western Virginia. He became a teamster, hauling freight between remote frontier settlements. In 1755 he was hired as a wagoner for the Braddock expedition against Fort Duquesne. Three years later he was an ensign with the Virginia Militia.

In 1763, he served as a Lieutenant in Pontiac’s War and in 1774 was fighting Indians in the Ohio Valley. After the Revolutionary War began, he raised a company of marksmen in Virginia and marched north to meet General Washington’s Army at a pace of over twenty-eight miles a day. This became known as the Beeline March. He was part of the assault on Quebec.

Morgan took command when Benedict Arnold was wounded, and led his men into the narrow streets of the Lower Town. While waiting for reinforcements, the unit was surrounded and captured, being held until late 1776. Morgan rejoined Washington’s Army in April 1777, after raising a new corps of sharpshooters. He was sent to join Horatio Gates in New York. His leadership was a major factor in the decisive American victory at the Battle of Saratoga.

In 1781, he led his men against the British Light Troops in South Carolina with a three tiered plan. The first row would fire two shots and retire, the second row 150 yards behind would do the same. The third row and a reserve force were his battle hardened veterans. On the right flank was his cavalry. The plan went off to perfection, almost totally destroying the larger more experienced British force, inflicting over three hundred casualties and taking six hundred prisoners out of the eleven hundred troops engaged. The Americans suffered seventy-two casualties in this the battle, known as Cowpens.

After the war, he operated a gristmill, speculated in western lands, took the field briefly during the Whiskey Rebellions as commander of a Virginia Militia outfit, and in 1797, won a seat in the House of Representatives. He died in 1802.

Wreaths were presented to honor the memory of Daniel Morgan. These included wreaths from VASSAR by 1st VP Jeff Thomas, the SAR Chapters represented by Will Reynolds (Col James Wood II), Mike Weyler (Col William Grayson), Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen), Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Ken Morris (George Mason) and Allan Phillips (General Adam Stephens). The DAR was represented by Anita Bonner (Lanes Mill DAR), Michelle Phillips (West Virginia State DAR) and Marlyn Keesecker (Pack Horse DAR). A musket squad comprised of Ken Bonner, Brett Osborn, Paul Christensen, Sean Carrigan, Dave Cook, Marty Keesecker, Art LaFlam, Eric Robinson and Barry Schwoerer fired three rounds prior to Marc Robinson playing Taps. Also participating were Flag Bearers Chip Daniel, Dennis Parmeter, Erick Moore and drummer Doug Hall. The Color Guard then formed up and marched the length of the cemetery to perform at the Birthday Celebration of the US Constitution.