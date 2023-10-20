Local Government
Liaison Meeting Between Town and County Addresses Youth Center, Transportation, and Water Conservation
On Thursday, October 19, at 6 p.m. in the Warren County Government Center, the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Front Royal Town Council met for a Town-County Liaison Committee meeting to discuss issues of overlapping interests.
Aside from agenda items that were discussed briefly, like improvements to the Avtex site, the bulk of the discussion focused on three items: redevelopment of the Youth Center, transportation improvements in the Shenandoah Shores region, as well as the Route 340/522 corridor, and finally the increasingly urgent imperative of water conservation.
Speaking from the gallery seating, Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows updated the liaison committee on the progress at the old Youth Center building, a place where the non-profit “Reaching Out Now” (RON) has plans to provide young people from all over Warren County with resources and activities that supply them with a haven, enrich their development, and secure them on a path to a bright future.
“The asbestos and mold remediation has been completed,” Meadows said of two primary maintenance issues in the County-owned building. Due to issues with funding and licensing, it took longer than anticipated, she noted, adding, “Everything hinges on the election, so we can’t do any other demolition of the bathrooms until after the election. So, the day after, we will actually start ripping up the concrete floors and taking everything out of the bathrooms, and while the bathrooms are being remodeled, our HVAC is going to be able to come in and take care of the new unit. And then, once everything is done, the flooring will be the last thing because we don’t want to damage the new flooring.” It is expected the move-in date will come in advance of January 1.
The Town is in the position of funding the Reach Out Now program, while the County is responsible for building maintenance. Mayor Lori Cockrell emphasized the importance of the Town Council and Board of Supervisors going forward with an agreement, even though their obligations are different. This agreement would ideally be reached no later than November so that Reach Out Now can go forward with the operation. Board of Supervisors Chairman Vicky Cook agreed to draft a response to the Town’s Memorandum Of Agreement within that timeline.
Transportation issues
Speaking from the audience seating, county board member Delores Oates painted a picture of the challenges facing the Transportation Committee. As industrial growth in the Route 340/522 corridor expands, it will become increasingly important to provide transportation to people without cars, whether by trolley or otherwise. Another high-priority item for the Transportation Committee is the proposed East-West Connector, which would run parallel to Happy Creek Road and connect with Shenandoah Shores Road to the east and town road infrastructure around 8th Street to the west. “The long-term solution is being able to give people alternative ways out of the community,” Oates said.
Also under consideration is an emergency access road off I-66, which hinges upon a response from VDOT. It will take six months for VDOT to evaluate the data the committee plans to supply them. If the Town and County were able to go ahead with an emergency access option, there would have to be several easement agreements in the case that certain parcels are affected by the development. From Oates’ point of view, emergency access would be a short-term solution.
The effort to improve transportation in Shenandoah Shores has upwards of a thirty-year history. But councilman Bruce Rappaport has a potential solution that he believes could expedite the process. That would be the creation of a Community Development Authority (CDA). If the people who live in Shenandoah Shores petition the Town and the County to create such a body, proposed to consist of five members, the newly created CDA could then post bonds that developers or anyone interested could buy. That money would then be applied to the building of the East-West Connector and any other needed items like a hotel or a recreation center. This solution would take the burden off the taxpayers. Similar in concept to the sanitary district that already exists in Shenandoah Shores, the CDA would be a geographical authority that can only exist for up to fifty years or until the debt is paid, whereupon it dissolves and is given over to the locality.
Water Conservation
The conversation then turned to water conservation. Town Manager Joe Waltz spoke to this concern. “We have three water sources that are all surface water.” One such source, McKay Springs, is a parcel that the Town owns and intends to keep and is an essential source of water. “It is viable for us to continue exploring McKay Springs,” Waltz said, “not just for the springs, but we could also do wells for groundwater.” He went on, discussing the sources of water as an aggregate: “But I really do think that this is more of a regional thing because we live downstream and upstream from other communities that pull from the same source, as well as groundwater.”
As growth in the corridor amplifies, the water supply becomes more of a potential crisis. Board member Jerome Butler suggested that the water supply could be more of a town issue. However, as the discussion developed and the focus congealed around industrial growth in the corridor, it became clear that the issue is a County concern as well. “Any way you look at it, it’s a very fluid issue,” Butler jested.
Local Government
Town Planning Commission Forwards Zoning Ordinance Change to Allow Smaller Planned Neighborhood Development Districts
After a one-month hiatus, the Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, October 18, and welcomed its newest member, Commissioner Brian Matthiae. Matthiae filled the vacancy created when former Chairman Darryl Merchant’s term expired without him seeking re-appointment to the commission. There was no September Commission meeting.
Two items submitted by Magdalen Capital LLLP were originally listed as Consent Agenda items. First was an ordinance text amendment to the current zoning ordinance, Section 175-37.3C, 175-37.4.A, and 175-37.17.A, covering the minimum size for Planned Neighborhood Development Districts (PNDs). The requested revision would reduce the current 20 and 50-acre minimum development parcel sizes to a 2-acre minimum. This is the minimum size of the total development, not the individual lot size. Under the Town’s zoning ordinance, the maximum allowable residential density is 6 dwelling units per acre – and only at the discretion of the Town Council, making a theoretical planned development of 2 acres under the revised ordinance only capable of 12 dwelling units. Otherwise, the parcel is still subject to the density restrictions of the parcel prior to rezoning. The PND Ordinance was established by the Town in April 2005 and allows:
- Detached single-family dwellings;
- Two-family dwellings;
- Multi-family dwellings;
- Townhouses with a maximum of eight units per structure;
- Accessory buildings or uses as defined in Town Code Section 175-3;
- Recreation or park facilities;
- Retirement living facilities (handicapped accessible)
- Municipal buildings or uses;
- Public utilities: poles, lines, booster and relay stations, distribution transformers, pipes, meters, and other facilities necessary for the provision and maintenance of public utilities, including water and sewerage systems. Such utilities shall be buried or otherwise screened in accordance with the design standards of the development;
- Home Occupations as set forth in Section 175-108;
- Public libraries;
- Schools;
- Churches.
- Special childcare services.
- Open space and conservation areas.
- Such other uses as determined similar to one or more enumerated uses by the Zoning Administrator.
Magdalen Capital LLLP asserts that there are few if any, available parcels in the town that would qualify for development under the current ordinance. According to the request, the ordinance amendment would “open the door” to diverse development opportunities more efficient land use, and allow the Town to meet evolving community needs, among other benefits. As a Consent Agenda item, there was no public hearing on the zoning amendment request at this meeting.
With no other discussion, on a motion by Commissioner Glenn Wood, seconded by Vice-Chairman Connie Marshner, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the ordinance amendment. The recommendation of the commission will be forwarded to the Town Council for final action.
The commission then took up the request for consent to advertise a public hearing for a rezoning application, also from Magdalen Capital LLLP. The company has submitted a rezoning request to rezone four adjoining properties at 311 Leach Street off Happy Creek Road from Residential (R-1 and R-S) to Planned Neighborhood Development (PND). The combined parcels total 10.71 acres. The rezoning application states that without the rezoning approval, the parcel could allow the construction of 22-27 single-family homes. The rezoning package does not state how many dwellings would ultimately be built, but the revised PND ordinance allows a wide variety of uses in the development, and the preliminary sketches in the rezoning package under “Option One” show temporary lodging facilities and more than 60 dwellings of various sizes and configurations.
“Option Two” shows less detail but appears to be a mix of single and multi-family dwellings with fewer large-scale structures. A development project involves many stages, each with its own approval process, and a rezoning request is a very early stage. On a Motion by Vice-Chairman Marshner, seconded by Commissioner Michael Williams, the commission voted unanimously to advertise for a public hearing for the rezoning. The public hearing will be held on November 15th at 7:00 p.m.
During her report, Planning Director Lauren Kopishke told the Commission that during the month of September, 41 new zoning permits, 18 new code enforcement cases, six sign permits, eight business license applications, and seven Certificates of Appropriateness were processed during the month of September. She also said that the Town Planning Department had begun collecting the number of walk-in requests for service from the public as a way of getting some service metrics. In September, there were 241 such requests. Commissioner Wood asked Director Kopishke if there had been any activity or concerns surfaced regarding the “Chicken Ordinance” that the Commission had recommended for approval in August (see previous story here)
That recommended Zoning Ordinance change ran “a fowl” of the council in September (Council story here) and awaits a Town Council work session on November 4. Director Kopishke said that there really hadn’t been any increased concerns. Commissioners questioned the fact that the commission and the planning department had produced the revised ordinance to allow for an increased number of chickens at the specific request of the Town Council and wondered at the new resistance to it. Director Kopishke responded that the language of the revisions was in harmony with the Agricultural Extension service guidelines.
Some confusion arose from the terminology “free-range,” which implies that chickens are free to roam unimpeded, but the ordinance requires an enclosed run or coop. Commissioner Wood asked what triggers an investigation or action by the Zoning Administrator regarding urban agriculture. Director Kopishke responded that actions are complaint-based; in other words, if a complaint is received about an agricultural activity in town, it is investigated, and if warranted, a violation notice is issued. In any case, the tow council will be revisiting the ordinance and its effects next month. Stay tuned.
The meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.
Local Government
Planning Department Seeks Collaboration with School Board at Wednesday Work Session
On Wednesday October 18 at 5:30 p.m. the Warren County School Board met for a work session in the Diversified Minds Meeting Room at 415 West 15th Street. They heard at length from Warren County Planning Director Matt Wendling and Town Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Lauren Kopishke, both of whom arrived that evening to present a strategic vision for growth in the town and county, over the next 15 to 20 years, and to intensify the chemistry between school board and planning departments as they hopefully seek in unison to implement that vision.
What the town and county planning departments want from the school board is an annual fiscal impact report that would become a tool for Wendling and Kopishke going forward. Wendling highlighted some of the questions the report could answer: “How much enrollment do you have? What are you going to need for additional classrooms? What’s the cost this year per student?”
As the planning departments try to comprehend the fiscal impact, “That analysis is only as good as the data we put into it,” Kopishke said. The kind of data mining the school board can do will then become a tool for the planning departments as they interface with developers and apply the information so that those developers can make more informed proffers.
“That’s why we wanted to get an update from you,” School Board Chairman Kristen Pence said about the evening’s goals. “Over the past six to eight months, we’ve had a lot of conversations about how full our elementary schools are and how close we are to needing a new elementary school. So, I think it’s good for our community just to hear what the growth potential is and to hopefully be able to plan as a school division for those needs as they come to us.”
The keystone of the evening’s discussion was the Warren County Comprehensive Plan, a living document that is reviewed every five years and was last updated in 2005. In both of their presentations, Kopishke and Wendling underlined the relationship between population growth in developing residential areas and the direct impact on the county’s schools. As people, including teachers, take up residence in expanding residential areas, the schools will inevitably be impacted as more young people begin to attend school and new households negotiate the cost of living. As a supplement to this point, Kopishke articulated that it is important to provide affordable and enticing housing for the high caliber teachers the county’s schools will want to employ.
Kopishke also expressed her department’s desire to “discourage residential development in areas of environmentally sensitive lands and agricultural operations,” as the Comprehensive Plan reads under Chapter 4, Section 9 of the plan’s executive summary. What she wants to avoid is “sprawl”. Sixty percent of the county’s current zoning is Agricultural; thus, it is important to build homes in areas that are already residential. Kopishke is optimistic that there is already at least a partial solution to the problem. “We have one-thousand-nine-hundred parcels in the town of Front Royal that are vacant and can be used for residential uses.”
Wendling presented at length the strategic vision of the plan. He highlighted several goals and concerns, including the aim of attracting the best teachers and retaining them.
Among the board’s other items was a presentation from Assistant Superintendent for Administration Buck Smith about cameras in Warren County public schools; a presentation from the Phoenix Program about protecting students from sexual violation; information from social services about the opportunity to apply for benefits; and after the bulk of the evening’s agenda was accomplished, they went into closed session to address personnel issues.
EDA in Focus
County-Overseen FR-WC EDA Okays Sale of Two Lots in Stephens Industrial Park
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) held a special meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. with the FR-WC EDA Asset Committee. There were five Board members and legal counsel present; board member Bruce Townshend participated remotely, and Jim Wolfe and Hayden Ashworth were absent.
The meeting began with the Asset Committee providing updates on EDA-Owned Avtex Redevelopment properties regarding the enforcement of trespassing.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss potential disposition of real property to business prospects and legal consultation on active litigation. Following the closed session, the Board approved a resolution authorizing a contract to sell lots 6 & 7 in Stephens Industrial Park.
Following the closed session, the Board adjourned their special meeting and the Asset Committee continued with their regularly scheduled meeting. The Committee had presentations from two developers regarding the future vision of Avtex and Happy Creek Technology Park. The group also had a discussion regarding industrial park signage located in parks originally developed by the EDA, and how the signage should be managed in the future.
The EDA’s next regular monthly Board of Directors meeting will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:30 AM, at the Warren County Government Center.
(From a release by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development authority)
Local Government
Staff Explains Necessity of County Animal Code Violations Being Taken Over by Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
At a brief, apparently 23-minute meeting of which just over 16 minutes were recorded or live-streamed Tuesday evening, October 17, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a seven-item Consent Agenda and quickly approved two items under New Business added to the meeting’s originally published agenda. Included in those added items were a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the county government and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
That MOA was to facilitate Commonwealth Attorney John Bell’s office taking over prosecution of County Animal Code violations previously handled by recently departed Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, whom County Attorney Jason Ham noted had left for “alternate employment”. Ham explained the situation to the board:
“Commonwealth Attorney John Bell has agreed to enforce Chapter 66 of the Animal Code, animals running at large etcetera, and wanted a short, simple agreement, which has been executed by Mr. Bell and basically provides that the commonwealth’s attorney will prosecute the cases; that either party can withdraw from the agreement with 90 days notice. So, if it’s not working for some reason for the County, we get feedback from the sheriff’s office that things aren’t moving the way they need to be, we can stop doing this. If it doesn’t work for the commonwealth’s attorney they can withdraw as well,” Ham said. He continued to explain that there would be no cost to the County, as Bell had not asked for compensation at this point, though he acknowledged that could change in the next annual budget cycle.
Board members expressed some confusion at the arrangement. First, Delores Oates asked why a new agreement was necessary since the commonwealth attorney would be the prosecutor anyway. Ham reiterated that it was county staff, in this case departed Assistant County Attorney Jordan, who prosecuted the cases, not the commonwealth attorney’s office. The reason being, Ham said, was because the cases involve violations of county codes, not felony criminal or state law statutes. Here, the commonwealth’s attorney was agreeing to fill the gap created by Jordan’s departure, at least for a time.
“Is there a reason that the commonwealth attorney wanted to assume responsibilities for this?” Jerome Butler asked board Chairman Vicky Cook. “I don’t know,” Cook replied with a look toward the staff table. “Well, we asked them to, sir,” County Administrator Edwin Daley replied to Butler’s inquiry.
Daley observed that with the cases being relatively simple and brief, 10 to 15 minutes he estimated, county administrative staff decided having Ham or one of his County-contracted Litten & Sipe LLC law firm associates spend more time driving up and down the road from Harrisonburg than in court was neither cost nor time efficient.
With that information in hand, on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, second by Oates, the supervisors unanimously approved the MOA.
In the other added New Business item, without discussion the board approved the American Legion Post 53’s annual request to utilize the Warren County Courthouse grounds for a Veterans Day event. On a motion by Oates, seconded by Mabe, the board unanimously approved the Legion use of the courthouse grounds on November 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
After a brief summary of topics slated for Thursday’s Town-County Liaison Committee meeting from the county administrator after a question from Ms. Oates, the 7 p.m. meeting was adjourned at 7:23 p.m.
Below are the seven items approved as part of the Consent Agenda:
- Authorization to Purchase EMS Treatment and Support Equipment
- Fire and Rescue Cancer Protection Measures Exhaust Removal Systems
- Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – Ordinance to Amend Chapter 30 of the Warren County Code and to add and ordain Section 30-10
- Award Recommendation for Reassessment Services
- Approval of the Treasurer’s Investment Policy as a Fiscal Policy
- General Assembly Approved Compensation Changes
- New Position Fire and Rescue (Firefighter/Apprentice EMT)
In other routine business, Appropriations and Transfers was unanimously approved; and Approval of Accounts passed by a 4-1 margin, Ms. Cullers voting against in an apparent continuation of her protest of too vague citing of certain budget items from some departments.
Local Government
County Back to Drawing Board on Short-Term Rental Zoning Options; Sheriff’s Operational Report Extended by Q&A
The two topics of most general public interest at the 6 p.m. Warren County Board of Supervisors work session on Tuesday, October 10, began and ended that work session with presentations of over an hour’s duration. Those were the Sheriff’s Office operational and budget presentation and Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz’s summary of County Planning Commission and staff recommendations on changes to the zoning rules for short-term rentals. The initiative to have the 100-foot setback requirement either totally removed from the zoning requirements or made an absolute requirement in the name of equal treatment of all applicants despite potential differences in each permitting application has started a firestorm of public opposition and the creation of a new grassroots organization, the Warren County Coalition of Community Associations (W3CA) — to fight and offer alternative options on such matters. We will hear more from them later.
Officially, the Zoning Text Amendments on the table appear to have originated with the board of supervisors, who forwarded them to the planning commission for review and a recommendation last month. Confusion on board members’ parts on why different applications would receive different recommendations was cited. At the October 10 supervisors’ work session, that theme resurfaced. Chairman Vicky Cook wondered why the existing setback requirement was only being enforced by the board 20% of the time. The staff agenda summary addressed this concern:
“The proposed amendment to subsection O to remove the 100-foot setback requirement from neighboring dwellings is recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Board of Supervisors that this requirement be reviewed and options be presented to replace the existing requirement. The current placement of this 100-foot setback requirement in the supplementary regulations allows for the requirement to be waived by the Board of Supervisors, which has led to confusion and debate among Board members when deciding whether the setback requirement should be waived. Option A and Option B of the draft ordinance propose separate options for addressing this issue.”
Involved public reaction related to the formation of the above-mentioned W3CA community organizational alliance indicates overwhelming public opposition to these two all-or-nothing options. And the work session staff summary seemed to indicate planning commission agreement with the public push-back. The “Planning Commission Status” portion of the staff summary notes (Bold text added):
“On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Mr. Henry moved to forward this application to the Board of Supervisors, recommending denial. The motion was seconded by Mr. Kersjes and approved by the Planning Commission by a vote of 4-1. In their discussion, the Planning Commission supported all the proposed changes to the supplemental regulations except for the proposed options to change the 100′ setback requirement from neighboring dwellings. The Planning Commission did not agree with making the 100-foot setback an absolute requirement that cannot be waived, and they also disagreed with removing the 100-foot setback requirement entirely. The Planning Commission indicated a preference for keeping the setback requirement as a supplemental regulation that can be waived by the Board of Supervisors.”
Responsibilities of elected leadership
But apparently, the responsibility of judging Conditional Use Permitting (CUP) requests on a case-by-case basis dependent upon the individual circumstance of each application remains too daunting for some on the board. Chairman Cook responded to the work session staff presentation and board comments:
“Going back to the comment ‘When you’re only enforcing it 20 percent,’ you’re going to get people to come in and say ‘Hey, don’t worry about the planning commission, the board of supervisors will approve it,’ right? I mean, we got to fix that. And it needs to be, in my opinion anyway, standardized where it’s equal for everyone. And not just be subjective. That’s where I’m going with it,” Cook told her colleagues.
Zoning Administrator Lenz asked if the board was seeking a third option to the two on the table from the board’s original submission on the issue to the planning commission and department. “Can we think about it,” Supervisor Oates asked, leading to some laughter and Cook’s observation, “We’ve been thinking about this for a long time.”
Oates responded that the all-or-nothing options would be “very challenging because every property is unique … and you can standardize and discriminate. — Do you see what I’m saying?” to which Cook replied, “That’s where the criteria of a waiver come in.” Oates noted that the board had “not determined the criteria for a waiver,” seemingly taking them back to square one on a case-by-case analysis of each permitting request, which is what currently exists, without setting the all-or-nothing zoning code criteria as the starting point for a waiver request.
County Administrator Ed Daley noted staff could begin preparing waiver criteria, at least in part appearing to address a difference between locally generated permitting applications and those offered by out-of-state interests.
The discussion continued to indicate internal board division on the best path forward. Oates referenced her own property, noting physical parameters that might lead to varying recommendations from a comparable lot with a different landscape. “If we’re going to standardize it, we can’t standardize it to the point where it becomes discriminatory. Then we’ve swung the pendulum the other way,” Oates observed.
Zoning Administrator Lenz offered to work on some options to bring back to a future work session, which the board seemed to accept as a next step in the matter.
See these closing comments near the meeting’s end, essentially beginning with some observations by Cheryl Cullers at the 3:01:42 mark of the linked County video. The meeting adjourns at the 3:05:39 mark. Lenz’s presentation on the short-term rental zoning amendments issue begins at the 1:58:25 video mark.
But prior to that adjournment, as noted above, there were a number of other staff presentations beginning with the WCSO operational and funding report.
Back to the beginning with WCSO
With past questions about his departmental budget having surfaced without appropriately clear answers for at least one supervisor, South River’s Cullers in particular, with the opening spot in the Tuesday, October 10th work session, Sheriff Mark Butler took to the podium to announce that in response to those questions — “We have actually put a presentation (together) for you.” Butler introduced the departmental staff who would make that presentation, Major Mumaw and Captains Collins and Brogan.
“And we will give you a quick presentation to answer any questions you might have. But we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished, very proud of where we’re at, and I think you’ll see that in the presentation,” the sheriff said before presenting his staff and their PowerPoint presentations on departmental operations and financing. That presentation begins at the 01:17 video mark with Major Mumaw’s introduction of Captain Brogan, who addressed Court Services and Civil Processes (02:05 to 14:45 video).
Next up was Captain Collins, who addressed Patrol and Operations, including School Resource Officers, Animal Control, K-9 units, Narcotics Detection, and participation in the federal task force on illegal drug distribution investigations, with keen public interest in several of those topics being expressed recently, including questions and responses that were the lengthiest of the three WCSO presentations (14:58 to 1:05:46 of video).
Major Mumaw returned to the podium to address more specifics on Drug Seizures and Arrests in conjunction with the federal task force, during which Sheriff Butler also responded to questions on task force interactions at the federal and state/regional levels (1:05:49 to 1:13:49).
Near the end of those presentations, a question was posed by Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe (1:13:21), following up on an earlier comment by Supervisor Cullers on why the sheriff’s office was not associated with the regional/state task force. Mabe asked Sheriff Butler, “Why not both?” in regards to the sheriff’s office involvement in a federal task force, but not in the state and regional one since they seem to interact so heavily, as described in the departmental presentation. The sheriff’s response was off-microphone and unintelligible by live-stream or video. We inquired of both as to that response.
Mabe told us that the sheriff essentially said in response to two queries on the matter that if Mabe came to his office, he would tell him anything he wanted to know in that regard. Sheriff Butler concurred, telling us, “I just told him I would discuss this with him at my office, not there.” Mabe said he posed the follow-up question hoping to elicit a public response from the sheriff, which he said he was disappointed not to get.
Other topics the supervisors got staff reports from at this work session were:
- Tourism Update – Joe Petty
- Discussion – State Impact Salary Adjustment – Jane Meadows
- Discussion – Warren County Handbook Personnel Policies & Procedures – Kayla Darr/Jane Meadows
- Discussion – New Position Fire and Rescue (Firefighter/Apprentice EMT) – Kayla Darr
- Discussion – Warren County Treasurer’s Investment and Deposits Policy as a Fiscal Policy – Alisa Scott
- Carryover Package – Alisa Scott
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors Work Session of October 10, 2023.
Local Government
County Tries to Accommodate Homeless Around County Parks Until Complaints Surface
In response to a reader inquiry about the Warren County government cracking down on the presence of homeless people in county parks to the extent of them not even being allowed to use public restrooms, we contacted County Administrator Ed Daley and Parks & Recreation Director Dan Lenz.
First, we asked Daley if, in fact, the County had initiated any policies that might be interpreted as making the county’s homeless citizens’ lives even more difficult than they already are. Daley replied that the County’s “concern is everyone’s safety, and that includes the homeless.” He then continued to address some situations that have arisen in specific locations that have impacted the use of public restroom facilities and general access to and around County property.
“We have had some facilities at 15th and 8th Streets vandalized to the degree they need to be repaired/replaced. There is no formal policy to remove things – but if it is broken, we can’t use it. We will be replacing them, but I’m not sure exactly when,” Daley began on the status of facilities currently unusable to not only the homeless but anyone in those areas in need of a pit stop.
“The county is focused on all park users, not the homeless, since we see vandalism from a wide variety of people,” County Parks & Recreation Department Director Lenz added about current efforts to address an ongoing pattern of abuse of public park facilities. “We will be implementing some additional lighting and cameras, which we received from a grant, in order for us to deter the vandalism that has been occurring and also provide a safe environment for our employees at the facilities. See more facilities info at the end of the story.
“County staff are in the process of updating the Code of Conduct created in 2018 regarding the use of all parks, open spaces, and facilities owned and operated by Parks & Recreation. It will be a part of the November work session/board meeting,” Lenz pointed out of the effort to update the code to address evolving patterns of public behavior.
“We kindly request the assistance of our community members in keeping an eye out and reporting any unusual activity. Our parks are a shared treasure. Let’s join together to keep them pristine and welcoming for all!” Parks & Rec Director Lenz wrote of what he hopes evolves into a community-wide effort to maintain these community assets.
And with Lenz’s observation that park vandalism have been identified with “a wide variety of people,” it might be to the benefit of the homeless who see questionable behavior in County facilities they may be somewhat dependent on to alert the nearest County employee to what they have seen, so as not to be misidentified as the perpetrator because they were in the area at the time.
But it has also been community members who have alerted County staff to issues believed to involve homeless citizens, County Administrator Daley points out. “Parents kept calling about dwellers bothering elementary-age kids, and parents were concerned,” Daley said of incidents reported in the 8th and 15th Street park areas. “We try to leave the dwellers alone, but if they bother the kids – then the mama bears come out quickly.”
Another example cited by the county administrator involved property near, as well as at, the County-owned golf course. “They were in the woods at the top of the golf course and stayed to themselves. Then, they started coming down to the clubhouse and approaching individual women near the clubhouse. The women called the sheriff’s office, and we asked them to leave.”
This reporter observed to the county administrator that it sounded like the moral of the homeless wanderings story is, don’t unnecessarily bother neighboring women or kids, don’t do drugs or start tearing stuff up in public facilities, and we’ll leave you be. — Break those simple rules, and you will be asked to relocate, as would any citizen breaking those rules.
“While there are complex reasons contributing to the homeless population and a number of resources provided through Warren County, including an App of resources (Warren County, VA Resources), which connect users with partners depending on their specific needs, there is still a population in our community who remain homeless. The County strives to ensure that we are providing the same level of services to all residents regardless of their living situation. We are stewards of the tax dollars that are paid to the County, and we want to ensure the facilities and services are available for all and taken care of by all. We set the same expectations for all persons and expect them to follow the rules or lose access to the facilities. The facilities in the county are funded by the taxpayers, and we are responsible for ensuring we protect them so they remain available for everyone to continue to use,” Daley replied of the guidelines in place trying to accommodate the situation of the community’s homeless when gaps in public or private sector assistance appear, while at the same time addressing concerns of neighboring citizens about specific interactions with some of the community’s homeless citizens.
Posting on the use of park facilities
In his reply to us, Lenz included this information on restroom facilities posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on August 24:
Regarding the restrooms … After months of property destruction and vandalism this season, we are sad to report that our restroom facilities will close to the public at the following locations:
– Lions Park/Fantasyland
– Health and Human Services Complex
– Skyline Soccerplex
– Chimney Field Park
Portable restrooms are available at these locations. Restroom facilities will be available during special events and youth sports league use.
