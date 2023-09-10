Local Government
Library Funding/Content Battle Rages on at County Supervisors Meeting
Once again, a now familiar non-agenda item dominated the Tuesday, September 5, Warren County Board of Supervisors meeting, both outside the Warren County Government Center (WCGC), where a pro-library contingent demonstrated for an hour or more prior to the open meeting’s 7 p.m. start, and inside the board meeting room which was filled to capacity leading to overflow into the hallway. That non-agenda item is the continued funding of Samuels Public Library amidst the public battle between mainly self-identified Catholic critics of the inclusion of LGBTQ-themed books in the library’s adult or children’s sections and supporters of continued funding of the library and the inclusion of such books in the library under increased parental control guidelines the library staff has been working to achieve.
For detailed background on the public debate, we suggest visiting the Royal Examiner’s OPINION page, where both sides have stated their positions extensively in recent weeks. The public comments, again taking the maximum hour’s time allotted to non-agenda items, begin at the 6:15 mark of the County video linked below, concluding at the 1:06:45 mark.
Coincidentally, this revisiting of the library funding and management debate occurred the evening before the initial civil court hearing on a $5,000 defamation of character claim brought by Mark Egger, a principal figure in the CleanUp Samuels effort, against two members of the Save Samuels contingent. In fact, the two people targeted in Egger’s defamation claim, Stevi Hubbard and her daughter Cameron, were the 16th and 17th speakers of 19 at this meeting’s Public Comments, during which almost every speaker used their full three minutes of the allotted time.
This debate over public library function, operations, and funding has now not only garnered national attention, as pointed out by our contributing writer and retired AP (Associated Press) correspondent Malcolm Barr Sr.’s story on coverage in The Washington Post, but now also international scrutiny with a piece in Barr’s native England’s The Guardian, another newspaper of international readership.
Why all the attention?
It would seem Warren County’s elected officials’ handling and prospective handling of its public library’s funding and function in the wake of what appears to be a largely religious, faith-based criticism has attracted a worldwide audience as a pending decision on library funding — which was discussed with legal counsel in Closed/Executive Session prior to Tuesday’s open meeting — may now raise questions among a worldwide audience about the U.S. Constitution’s mandated separation of church and state in the conduct of U.S. governments at all levels.
Center stage in that upcoming political drama on the side seeking the removal of any book with a positive or supportive spin on LGBTQ lifestyles they see as “pornography” appears to be a significant portion who are Christendom College affiliated, both students and staff past and present, many also aligned with Front Royal’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (see more on that below in reference to Kelsey Lawrence’s comments).
Several consistent themes were heard from those “CleanUp” Samuels speakers. Among those were:
— Support of the board of supervisors taking control of the non-profit 501-c3 Samuels Public Library’s Board of Trustees, as was proposed in the County’s initially submitted revised Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA), also referenced as “the Funding Agreement.”
— “No taxation without representation” was another oft-quoted statement of the anti-Samuels as it currently exists contingent, reflecting their belief their tax dollars should not go to support something they don’t agree with.
A Nightmare Scenario
But if some themes were familiar, one speaker was not. Final Public Comments speaker Naomi Egger (1:03:40 video mark) seemed to summarize the darkest potential consequences of acceptance of the “T” (Trans) portion of the LGBTQ lifestyle. She quoted from a memoir about tragic physical consequences experienced by a young teen girl she cited as Chloe Kohl after her parents sought medical advice in the wake of their then 12-year-old daughter’s expression of sexual identity confusion as she reached puberty.
Commenting on her sexual identity dilemma, that girl stated that she told her parents she “felt like a boy” but added in retrospect, “All I meant was that I hated puberty. That I wanted this new-found sexual attention to go away. That I looked up to my brothers a little more than I did to my sisters … (then) we all became victims of so-called gender-affirming care,” Egger quoted from Kohl’s memoir. That memoir continued to cite the negative physical consequences of first, “puberty blockers” at 12, and then at age 13 her first “testosterone injections”, and eventually a “double mastectomy” at 15, all leading to life-altering consequences it appears she will suffer from the balance of her life.
This nightmarish tale seemed to be more a condemnation of the medical industry’s reinforcement of trans-sexuality and its willingness to recommend and institute irreversible medical procedures on one so young than of library material normalizing alternate-sexual identity lifestyles. However, the underlying theme of alternate gender identity reinforcement was a connecting link. But it must also be noted that at no point in Ms. Egger’s presentation of the Chole Kohl memoir was reinforced by reading material, library or otherwise, referenced.
Expanding support & numbers games
But beyond the segment of the Catholic community that seems to be the dominant force in the Clean Up Samuels movement, we have also been made aware recently of a letter of support for the Clean Up Samuels initiative from five non-Catholic religious-affiliated individuals, including pastors from Browntown Baptist Church and Living Water Christian Church of the Shenandoah Valley; a “Bishop” with no church affiliation listed; a lay representative of the Shenandoah Christian Alliance; and one Islamic Imam of the Khatme Nubuwwat Center.
And while this now somewhat more diversified group claims to speak for a majority of this community, the opposing side has disputed that contention. In fact, when Stevi Hubbard addressed the board (55:05 County video mark, with her daughter following her at the podium), she unfurled what she said was a long social-media generated signature list of library supporters, some of whom she said while not showing up at meetings, will be motivated to vote in coming elections due to the board’s seeming siding with what they believe is a radical, religious minority of county residents. Queried later about that list she unfurled on the meeting room floor to the displeasure of Chairman Vicky Cook, Hubbard said that at the time of the supervisors meeting, it contained 4,111 signatures, 1,948 confirmed as county residents. By Friday, Hubbard said the total signature list had climbed to 5,461, though she did not have an updated number of verified county residents.
After the first 14 speakers were heard in support of the “CleanUp Samuels” effort — see more on a brewing sign-in controversy at this story’s end — the first speaker in support of the library’s material and full funding came to the microphone (51:47 video mark). That was Kelsey Lawrence, a Save Samuels advocate and co-chair of the Warren County Chapter of Defense of Democracy. Lawrence addressed the numbers game she believes is being played by the defund and overturn control of library operations anti-LGBTQ contingent.
Lawrence opened her remarks with a quote attributed to World War II era German Nazi Minister of Propaganda Josef Goebbels. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” That is her perception of the strategy being employed by the anti-library, anti-LGBTQ support materials contingent, a contingent she described as “93 far-right, radical extremists on a … maniacal mission to defend Samuels Public Library.”
Then, further addressing the “majority” numbers the Clean Up Samuels (CUS) contingent cites, she told the supervisors, “First, CUS wants you to believe that they are the majority of library cardholders and voters in Warren County,” Lawrence began, adding this statistical analysis of un-cited origin, “A mere 33-percent of the county identifies as religious, I’m included in that, and only 7-percent as Catholic. St. John’s own pastor has claimed these people represent 1.5 percent of St. John’s parishioners. They represent less than half a percent of Warren County’s total population,” Lawrence told the supervisors. Royal Examiner could not verify St. John’s stats regarding the proportion of library activists among its congregation.
As to the “taxation without representation” argument of the Clean Up Samuels contingent, Lawrence said, “Lucky for them, they’re not,” explaining, “This claim too is based on a lie. County funds are not used to purchase library books. State funds and endowments are used for that.”
So, what do we find socio-politically on the Lawrence, Hubbard, and other Save Samuels supporters’ side? Judging from self-descriptions from letter writers to Royal Examiner’s Opinion page, among others contacted, it seems that group includes not only people identifying with that alternate sexual-identity lifestyle but also traditional heterosexuals, some even self-identifying as fundamentally conservative, who just don’t believe such an alternate sexuality lifestyle conducted with personal integrity, true love, and affection, condemns one to Hell. In fact, some observers of the current library book content debate have pointed out to this reporter that a softer tone on the spiritual fate of homosexuals appears to be the perspective of current Catholic Pope Francis. In 2013, shortly after assuming the papacy, when asked about the spiritual fate of those of a “gay” lifestyle, Pope Francis responded: “If someone is gay and is searching for the Lord and has good will, then who am I to judge him?”
That group of pro-library county residents is urging the county’s elected officials to pull back from what appears to be threatened defunding and an attempt to gain appointed membership control of the independent 501 c3 non-profit Samuels Library Board of Trustees in order, they believe, to accommodate the religious-driven claims that any reference to alternate sexual lifestyles is “pornography” that must be removed from library shelves. Some have warned the supervisors of possible litigation to challenge such moves they see as religiously driven censorship in the conduct of the county government and its public library function.
Could we be on the verge of “EDA 2” as some have described potential financial paths the county government may have or be poised to follow? At least in the library case, it wouldn’t be stolen money but stolen rights of intellectual diversity and reading material access in the operations of a municipally contracted public library.
Stay tuned, sports – I mean court fans.
PS – Early sign ins?
One aspect of Tuesday’s Public Comments attracted the notice of several pro-library people who unsuccessfully tried to sign in to speak, one who said mid-afternoon, three to four hours prior to the open meeting’s start. The issue raised was that despite what appeared to be a significant majority of those present inside and outside the WCGC being supporters of the library’s full funding and operational independence, the first 14 of what ended up being a total of 19 Public Comments speakers who made it within the allotted hour were from the Clean Up Samuels Library (CSL) contingent. One of the pro-library groups said they were told a number of the anti-Samuels Library contingent had shown up at the WCGC as early as 9 a.m. that day. They wondered if those library opponents had been allowed to sign up to speak at that evening’s meeting as much as 9 to 10 hours prior to the meeting’s convening. It was not clear after speaking to several county officials whether that could have occurred with or without the county staff’s knowledge.
See the linked County video for the full public comments, as well as the post-public comments on regular meeting agenda topics. Among those agenda topics were approval of a Resolution on drought-related Warren County Disaster Relief to agricultural operations, a Rail Trail Letter of Support presented by County EDA Director Joe Petty, and a Financial Agreement with the Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.
The concluding passage of the Disaster Relief Resolution states: “NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Warren County Board of Supervisors that the County Administrator is directed to make a formal request to the State FSA Executive Director Dr. Ronald Howell that Warren County be declared an agriculture disaster area and that any and all appropriate State and Federal disaster relief and assistance be made available to the farmers in Warren County.”
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Meeting of September 5, 2023


Local Government
Warren County Board of Supervisors Tackles Key Agenda Items
Addressing Community Development, Tourism, and Tax Issues in Upcoming Session.
On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Warren County’s Board of Supervisors will delve into several pressing matters, each impacting the region’s growth and welfare. Scheduled to start at 6 pm, this work session aims to make strides in the areas of community development, tourism revival, and tax collection.
Matt Wendling, the Planning Director, will kick off the session by addressing CUP2013-09-01, a topic concerning the dissolution of an agreement related to a 60′ Easement for a Commercial Auto Repair Garage owned by William “Bill” Long. After a letter from Gary Gardner dated 5/15/2023, the board is expected to consider the dissolution of the agreement, originally between Warren County and Mr. Long. If agreed upon, the dissolution could lead to a modification of the conditional use permit and further reviews of the Route 340/522 Corridor Transportation Plan.
Following Wendling’s segment, Jamie Spiker, the County Treasurer, will present the Delinquent Tax Report. This in-depth review will offer insights into the collection efforts and delinquencies as of June 30, 3023, while also shedding light on potential future actions. Spiker’s strategies involve both current tools, such as employer liens, bank liens, and DMV stops, and the introduction of new tools to bolster delinquent collections. The notable auction held by TACS on May 18, 2023, garnered an impressive revenue of $111,984.92, with another auction scheduled for November 1, 2023.
Warren County’s commitment to reviving tourism after the blow from COVID-19 will be manifested in Joe Petty’s Director of Economic Development, ARPA Tourism Update. Thanks to the allocation of $170,000 by the Governor, the county and the Town of Front Royal have collaborated on a strategic approach to deploy these funds effectively. From visitor campaigns and event strategies to destination service enhancements, the outlined plan promises a comprehensive upliftment for Warren County’s tourism sector. The proposal also encompasses investment in product development, event organization, and improvements in-destination services. The endgame? A renewed Front Royal and Warren County that consistently attracts and retains visitors.
The session’s final discussion, although not detailed in the agenda, involves the staffing of the I.T. Department, an essential segment reflecting the county’s commitment to tech-driven progress.
As Warren County’s decision-makers converge on September 12, residents anticipate forward-thinking actions that encapsulate community development, tourist attraction, and fiscal responsibility.
Local Government
Upcoming Town Council Work Session Sheds Light on Infrastructure and Municipal Updates
Power Supply, Public Power Week, and Infrastructure Upgrades Top the List
On Monday, September 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., the Front Royal Town Council is set to convene for an essential work session at the Town Hall Conference Room. For those unable to be present in person, the meeting will be broadcast live online, ensuring the community stays abreast of vital municipal decisions and updates.
One of the key discussions will be led by Carey Saffelle, the Director of Energy Services, and Mike Migliore, the Vice President of Power Supply Planning at American Municipal Power. They’ll provide an overview of Front Royal’s wholesale power purchasing portfolio and delve into the budgetary aspects of the Power Supply. With blocks of purchased power set to end by FY24/25, they will address a resolution for a fixed volume energy supply schedule from 2025-2028, not exceeding $59.00 per MWh.
The council will also be asked to acknowledge Public Power Week. Every year, during the first week of October, towns and cities nationwide celebrate Public Power Week. This event helps the public understand the workings of their community-owned utility. The council aims to recognize October 1-7, 2023, as Public Power Week in Front Royal.
Infrastructure upgrades also made the agenda with Michelle Campbell, the Manager of Purchasing, putting forward a contract for influent pump installations at the Wastewater Treatment Plant. These pumps, critical to the WWTP’s operation, were installed in the 1970s and are now hard to maintain due to scarce replacement parts. The contract, which amounts to $959,401.00, is proposed to be awarded to Johnston Construction Company.
Laura McIntosh, Human Resources Director, is seeking approval to award a contract to Pierce Group Benefits for the town’s Benefits Consulting Services. This comes after a rigorous evaluation of six proposals, with the final contract amount being $10,000 per year.
BJ Wilson, Director of Finance, will be proposing a calendar for the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget. This will involve an overview of significant budgetary items and plans for a series of work sessions.
In an effort to bolster public safety, Police Chief Kahle Magalis seeks approval for DMV matching grants. These funds will help enforce speed and impaired driving regulations in the community.
Concluding the meeting’s agenda is a request by Aaron Hike to vacate a portion of North Royal Ave. This move has implications for public works and energy services, as certain utilities and infrastructures reside on these lands.
The Town Council’s upcoming session promises to be an eventful one, touching on multiple areas of the town’s operation. As Front Royal continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of its residents, these sessions serve as an integral part of ensuring that growth is both sustainable and beneficial to the community.
Local Government
Town Council Hears Strategies for Enhancing Outdoor Spaces for Pedestrians and Bicyclists
The predominant theme at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Front Royal Town Council work session at Town Hall was the pressing need for options for pedestrians and bicyclists that are both safe and preserve the natural environment in which those paths are being forged. The councilmen and women heard Justin Proctor and Lizi Lewis present on behalf of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), respectively.
The Town of Front Royal faces several ongoing problems regarding its outdoor spaces where residents and visitors enjoy walking and cycling, and these problems require a team effort from multiple branches of the town’s local government. Both Proctor and Lewis indicated those problems represent opportunities. In each of their PowerPoint presentations, they mapped a vision for the Town going forward.
The Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) might change its name soon to the Advisory Committee for Environmental Sustainability (ACES). Justin Proctor pitched the idea of the name change to the council, arguing that it would be an easier name to remember since: “it means someone doing something well.”
Proctor told the council that “a budget would mean less time writing grants and more time improving the landscape.” Re-imagining the Appalachian Trail (AT) connector trail is part of his proposed plan. The Appalachian Trail currently circles the town, and Proctor believes it is possible to make it easier and safer for people to come on and off the trail. At one point in his presentation, he said, “We are all looking for ways for people to walk and cycle this town safely.”
He also said, “We need to be proactive, not reactive.” That statement applies especially to the Happy Creek stream, which has been a sore point for this town in the past. “Born out of blood,” the solution to deforestation along the margins of this creek will be an ongoing task. On the morning following the meeting, in a phone interview, he described the riparian buffers that have been established along the margins of Happy Creek. “Any suburban stream needs a lot of care and love,” he said. “It is essentially an aquatic garden that just needs maintaining over time … we will forever be stewarding this creek.”
Letting trees grow naturally and allowing the recreational space to be a continuation of the natural space is Proctor’s passionate goal. Part of that natural approach will be installing streetlights that do not obliterate the view of the stars. “Brighter isn’t necessarily safer,” he told the council.
For the American Rescue Plan Act, Lizi Lewis presented a tourism grant to the council. Totaling $170,000, the grant covers several important projects, including a proposed trail at the Avtex site as well as improvements at the Bentonville boat landing, near Route 613. Lewis explained that the landing there is in urgent need of attention.
Other items on the agenda included a much-needed update to procurement policy, the first since 2002; regulations pertaining to the keeping of chickens in town residential areas; a sidewalk project on West Criser Road that appropriately echoed the theme of the evening; and the delay until October of a hearing related to 207 Cloud Street where a roof replacement has been halted in order to ensure that the new materials are in keeping with the historical integrity of the Town Historic District in which that house is located. The applicant wants to assemble more information.
Click here to watch the Town Council Work Session of September 5, 2023.
Local Government
Split Town Council Denies Swan Estates Proffer Amendments, Hears Overwhelming Citizen Support for Revitalized Youth Center
Of nine public hearings held at its meeting on Monday, August 28, the Front Royal Town Council spent the bulk of its time on the final two. Those were Item H, the “Request for Funding from Reaching Out Now to Revitalize the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th Street,” and Item I, proposed amendments on proffers tied to the long-stagnant Anna Swan Estates – HEPTAD LLC rezoning to achieve a large residential build-out off Leach Run Parkway southwest of Warren County Middle School.
However, there was action on only one of those two, as the Santmyers Youth Center redevelopment proposal was scheduled ONLY to receive public feedback on the proposal. That feedback was a 10-0 clean sweep in favor of the Town’s funding a portion of the budget — $25,000 to $50,000 annually — necessary to facilitate a reopening of the County-owned building under the stewardship of the “Reaching Out Now” civic organization. The public hearing begins at the 1:30:50 video mark and ends at 2:05:45.
On the action side of those final two public hearings, after a lengthy council discussion, the Swan Farm proffer amendments were denied on another of Mayor Lori Cockrell’s tie-breaking votes of the evening. That vote to deny due to “heartburn” the mayor said she had over details of past withdrawals of original proffers by the applicant and a reported failure to pay a past agreed-upon sum to the county public school system was delivered after a six-minute-plus explanation of her perspective on the proffer amendment proposal and her consequent “heartburn” over it.
“Skip” Rogers made the motion to approve the amended proffers, seconded by Bruce Rappaport. It reached the mayor following Rogers, Rappaport, and Vice-Mayor Wayne Sealock’s votes for approval and Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, Amber Morris, and Josh Ingram’s votes against approval. The Swan Farm proffer amendment public hearing begins at the 2:05:47 mark of the linked Town video; the vote is called at 2:59:15 mark, with the deadlock reaching the mayor at the 2:59:47 mark. Her vote is cast at 3:06:20, ending the discussion – for now.
‘Big Brother’ & Public Speed Cameras
In a third matter of extensive public interest, as part of its Consent Agenda, council voted unanimously to include authorization for “the Town Attorney to Negotiate an Automated Speed Enforcement Systems Agreement with Blue Line Solutions, LLC as a cooperative procurement.” It was noted prior to the vote on this somewhat controversial matter that council was only authorizing Town Attorney George Sonnett to negotiate contract terms with the Consent Agenda approval. Those terms, once finalized, would come to council for review prior to a vote on acceptance or rejection of the contract.
The matter has become controversial in the wake of a few citizens, including Monday night Public Comments speaker John Lundberg, and some elected officials, notably from the Town (Morris), County (Oates), and School Board (Salins), expressing concerns about governmental overreach and “Big Brother”-style spying on citizens through the unmanned school speed zone camera system.
But as Vice-Mayor Sealock observed last night (3:20:40 video mark) in response to Public Comments speaker Lundberg, “He was worried about the long-term threats on their privacy. Well, your expectation of privacy stops when you walk out the front door of your house.” Sealock has repeatedly observed that automated school zone speed enforcement cameras, rather than a miss-perceived threat on one’s right to privacy, is a cost-efficient — Sealock called it virtually no cost to taxpayers — public safety matters revolving around the physical safety and potentially even lives, of the school-age children of this community. And as a long-time fan of sci-fi novels like George Orwell’s “1984” and Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” the vice-mayor is correct in his assessment of where the right to privacy ends. The nightmare scenario of an all-controlling government’s intrusion on peoples’ lives revolves around their private spaces, not in public, whereas Vice-Mayor Sealock pointed out that once you step into the public sphere, you have NO expectation of privacy, it’s already gone.
Other Business
In other business near the meeting’s outset council unanimously approved “a Resolution to Dedicate/Name the North Commerce Avenue Bridge in Honor and Memory of Sgt. Dennis Smedley.” Smedley’s sister, Cheryl Cullers, was present for the acknowledgment of the initiative.
- Special Use Permit to Allow the Painting of Two Murals at 1314 N. Royal Avenue – applicant William Kryssing — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by Sealock, for the murals acknowledging the work of first responders at the north-side chimney-cleaning business location owned by two past first responders.
- Adopted the Certification/Recommendation of the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan dated May 19, 2023 — Unanimous approval on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne. It was noted this was the first Town Comprehensive Plan update since March 23, 1998. Municipal Comp Plans are by state code to be reviewed and updated as necessary every five years.
Under Agenda Item 11, “Business Items”, on a motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council unanimously approved “a Request from Donald McCarty for the Vacation of a Portion of North Street and a Portion of an Unimproved Alley.” Discussion indicated a heavily overgrown alley not used by other surrounding property owners. Councilwoman Morris commended the appointed “Review Committee” for taking the specifics of the two alley vacation requests into consideration in coming up with separate recommendations, the first denial, this one approval.
Other public hearings
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 912 Virginia Avenue – Joseph Chetupuzha — on motion by Morris, second by DeDomenico-Payne, council approved, on the mayor’s first tiebreaker of the evening 4-3, the mayor voting with DeDomenico-Payne, Morris, and Ingram. Prefacing her motion to approve, Morris explained why she supported approval despite some code issues, usually regarding available parking, in that it gave council more options to hold applicants accountable through a Special Use Permit than long-term rentals would. Public hearing, discussion, and vote from 20:22 to 31:28 marks of video).
- Special Use Permit to Allow a Short-Term Rental at 417 Kerfoot Avenue – Mesa Rose Coral — Council divided along the same lines on how strictly to adhere to related ordinance guidelines on things like parking, with the mayor breaking her second consecutive tie vote along the same lines as above, approving the permitting by a 4-3 vote. (public hearing to vote 31:55 to 44:00 mark)
- Special Use Permit to Allow Two Dwelling Units to be Located on the Ground Floor at 1127 N. Royal Avenue – Independence Realty LLC — This one ended Mayor Cockrell’s tie-breaking streak with a unanimous vote of approval on a motion by Rappaport, second by Rogers. (public hearing to vote 44:00 to 54:00 mark)
Council also unanimously approved “Proclamations to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day/Recovery Month” earlier in the meeting.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council meeting of August 28, 2023.
Local Government
Town Council to Honor Sgt. Dennis Smedley and Delve into Future Planning
Multiple recognitions, public hearings, and significant discussions are scheduled for the August 28th meeting.
Front Royal residents and industry stakeholders are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Regular Town Council Meeting on August 28th, 2023. Scheduled recognitions, public hearings, and the introduction of diverse business items are expected to ensure a vibrant discussion and potentially shape the future of the town.
Honoring the Dedicated and Skilled
Among the highlights is the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. This recognition will be presented to Finance Director BJ Wilson and his dedicated team at the Finance Department, celebrating their commitment to transparent and effective fiscal management.
Taking a Stand Against the Opioid Crisis
The Council also aims to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day and Recovery Month, emphasizing the town’s support for individuals affected by addiction and emphasizing its commitment to fostering a supportive community.
A Tribute to a Hero
A special resolution to name the N. Commerce Avenue Bridge in memory of Sergeant Dennis Smedley is also on the docket. This gesture serves as a poignant reminder of Sgt. Smedley’s valor and the sacrifices made by our brave servicemen and women.
Diverse Public Hearings
Of the proposed items open for public discussion, several requests for Special Use Permits dominate the agenda. These include permits for short-term rentals at various locations, notably by applicants Joseph Chetupuzha and Mesa Rose Coral. Independence Realty LLC seeks to innovate the property at 1127 N. Royal Avenue, with a proposal to accommodate two dwelling units on the ground floor.
Additionally, artist William Kryssing has put forward an exciting proposal to paint two murals at 1314 N. Royal Avenue, which may add an artistic flair to the town’s vibrant atmosphere.
Moreover, a key zoning amendment is under consideration. Ramsey Inc. is advocating for the reclassification of 1.2837 acres at 10160 Winchester Road, suggesting a shift from the Highway Commercial District C-3 to the Residential District R-2.
Planning Ahead
Looking into the long-term vision for Front Royal, the Council will also review the recommendation of the Front Royal Comprehensive Plan dated May 19, 2023. Additionally, the possible Ordinance Amendment to Chapter 75, which pertains to the Transient Occupancy Tax, promises a detailed discussion on potential shifts in town policy.
Community Revitalization
A standout item involves the request for funding to rejuvenate the former Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center at 201 E. 8th Street, brought forward by the community organization, Reaching Out Now.
As the Town Council gears up for a comprehensive session, Front Royal residents are assured of witnessing a blend of tributes, future-oriented discussions, and community-driven initiatives. The outcomes of the meeting may pave the way for a prosperous, inclusive, and artistically enriched Front Royal.
Local Government
Supervisors Approve Rushmark-Rockland Industrial/Commercial Rezonings and OK Move to 2-Year Real Estate Reassessments
With the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) rezoning public hearing canceled for two months, another Rockland-area development proposal, this one centered on Commercial/Industrial re-zonings just off State Route 340/522-North, took center stage. As opposed to what had been expected of organized opposition to the SVGC Rural Residential and Commercial rezoning, no one showed up to fight Rushmark Rockland LLC’s plans to rezone 46 acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eight-seven hundredths’ (1.87) from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C).
But then, as noted above, the Rushmark proposal is way up on Winchester Road/Route 340/522 North, not mid-Rockland, though some have expressed concerns about a diversion of some commercial truck traffic deeper into Rockland roads from the Rushmark rezoning. In fact, other than Rockland Rushmark representative Brian Prader, the only speaker at any of the three related public hearings was Virginia Port Authority (VPA) representative Chris Gullikson. Gullikson spoke in favor of the above-referenced Industrial and Commercial rezonings as a beneficial move related to operations of Norfolk-based VPA’s Virginia Inland Port nearby on the county’s north side.
Consequently, the supervisors approved the two Rockland Rushmark rezoning requests and the opening Comprehensive Plan Amendment request to facilitate the rezoning requests by unanimous votes. Staff agenda packet summaries of those requests and the motions and seconds are listed below. The three Rockland Rushmark discussions and public hearings begin at the 2:20 mark of the County video, ending at the 46:17 mark.
Public Hearings
- Public Hearing – Comprehensive Plan Amendment – Future Land Use Map – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC – Presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Future Land Use Map in the Warren County Comprehensive Plan to designate the properties located on tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and a portion of 28, and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 as Commercial (C) and TM# 12, parcel 32C1 and a portion of TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28 as Industrial (I) zoning. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road.
After no public hearing speakers following a lengthy presentation by the Rockland Rushmark representative on a motion by Delores Oates, second by Walt Mabe, the request was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing – R2022-10-01 – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC_ Rezoning C to I and R-1 to C – Presented by Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone forty-six (46) acres from Commercial (C) to Industrial (I) and rezone one and eight-seven hundredths’ (1.87) from Residential One (R-1) to Commercial (C). The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road and identified on the following tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 28, TM# 12A, section 1, block 10, parcel 26A and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 and TM# 12, parcel 32C1. A portion of TM#12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28, and TM#12, parcel 32C1 with a total of twenty-seven and four hundredths’ (27.04) acres is proposed to remain Commercial (C) with an amended proffer statement. The properties requested to be rezoned Industrial are TM#12, parcel 32C1, and TM#12A, section 1, block 16, parcel 28, for a total acreage of 46 acres. The properties are located in the North River Magisterial District. The total acreage of the parcels is approximately 77.59+/- acres.
After hearing the Va. Port Authority speaker in support, on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, seconded by Oates, the request was approved unanimously.
- Public Hearing – CUP2022-10-01 – Rushmark Rockland Road, LLC_Conditional Use Permit – Planning Director Matt Wendling – This is a re-submittal of a request for a conditional use permit for a building in excess of 50,000 square feet to be located in the Route 340/522 Highway Corridor Overlay District. The properties are located at 8561 Winchester Road and identified on the following tax map numbers; TM# 12A, section 1, block 16, parcels 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 28, TM# 12A, section 1, block 10, parcel 26A and TM#12A, section 1, block 5, parcel 8 and TM# 12, parcel 32C1. The properties are currently zoned Commercial (C) and Residential-One (R-1) located in the North River Magisterial District and are included in the rezoning request to Industrial (I) in application number R2022-10-01.
Again after no public hearing speakers, the request was unanimously approved on a motion by Oates, second by Mabe.
- Public Hearing – Ordinance Providing for Biennial Reassessment and Equalization of Real Estate – Presented by County Administrator Dr. Daley – EXPLANATION & SUMMARY: “Warren County, Virginia, currently reassesses all real property in the County every four years. The most recent reassessment effective in 2023 resulted in a substantial increase in the assessed value of real property in the County due to the time that elapsed between reassessments,” staff wrote, perhaps ignoring an “up trend” in an often up-and-down market in residential home values near the time of that reassessment. “Therefore, the County proposes to reassess all real property every two years instead of every four years.”
Considering some concern about added costs to the County among other variables, including, according to some citizens we have spoken to, difficulty in getting details from county administrative staff that would oversee this operation on how the last reassessment was calculated in certain neighborhoods, somewhat surprisingly there were no speakers at this public hearing. South River District Supervisor Cullers did question how approval at this point would allow the County adequate time to implement reassessments on the initial two-year cycle.
County Administrator Daley replied that the board would see a recommendation for the awarding of a contract “very quickly” out of an anticipated three bids, the same number he pointed out, as received in the last reassessment. Daley admitted the window “was tight” and that staff had hoped to have this proposal before the board a month earlier. Daley was also quizzed on required state certifications to qualify to do reassessments by Supervisor Oates. Following those discussions, on a motion by Happy Creek Supervisor “Jay” Butler, second by Mabe, the board unanimously approved the move to two-year reassessments. That discussion goes from the 46:20 to 58:30 video marks.
Other Public Hearings included:
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-01, Amirabbas Burstein for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1678 Gooney Manor Loop and is identified on tax map 43 as lot 51A2. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the South River Magisterial District.
After some discussion with the applicant about a closer property manager than himself due to his schedule keeping him closer to his D.C. area employment, one citizen requested to address the board (1:14:20 video mark), identifying himself as Jay Newell, a local resident present for another matter. Newell volunteered to take care of the property management at the times the applicant was not in the area, “And I’ll do it for free, how about that — Is that good enough?” he asked of board concerns about closer property management in case of emergencies. After a handshake between the applicant and volunteer property manager, on a motion by Cullers, second by Oates, the board approved the permitting unanimously.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-02, Robert Chevez & Kayla James for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz (1:15:57). A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 52 Hickory Nut Rd. and identified on tax map 24D, section 1, block 100, as lot 1065. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District. Staff noted some setback requirements were not met in the application.
Two speakers, Matthew Wright and Richard Crosby, opposed the permitting at the public hearing. An initial motion to approve the application by Mabe, who noted he had contacted “the Blue Mountain group,” whom he said “Did not have a problem” with the application, died without a second. Cullers seconded Butler’s motion to deny, and the permitting request died by a 3-2 vote, Butler, Oates, and Cullers voting to deny the request, Mabe and Cook dissenting.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-03, Jay Newell for Private Use Camping (Non-Commercial) – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz – A request for a conditional use permit for Private Use Camping. The property is located at 0 (zero) Avalon Drive and identified on tax map 20C, section 1, Block 4, as lot 38. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
Newell, the citizen who volunteered to help with previous applicant Amirabbas Burstein’s CUP short-term rental request, addressed the board on his own. There were no other speakers, and on a motion by Oates, second by Mabe, the CUP was unanimously approved.
- Public Hearing – CUP2023-06-04 – Gregory Fritz- Conditional Use Permit for a Guesthouse – Planning Director Matt Wendling (1:32:58) – A request for a conditional use permit for a Guesthouse. The property is located at 0 (zero) Knock Lane. and identified on tax map 10P, section 2, as lot 13. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the North River Magisterial District. Wendling explained that the applicant wanted to build the guest house as an initial residence while working towards the construction of a primary dwelling on the property.
The applicant addressed the board, there were no other speakers, and on a motion by Oates, second by Cullers, the CUP was approved with the conditions recommended by the planning commission and staff on a unanimous vote.
- Public Hearing – Conditional Use Permit 2023-06-05, Austin Schwoegl for a Short-Term Tourist Rental – Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz (1:37:55) – A request for a conditional use permit for a Short-term Tourist Rental. The property is located at 1614 High Top Rd. and identified on tax map 23C, section 2, block 2, as lot 79. The property is zoned Residential-One (R-1) and is located in the Shenandoah Magisterial District.
After hearing from the applicant, there were no public hearing speakers. On a motion by Mabe with a dead heat for a second, the permitting was approved unanimously.
The meeting then adjourned shortly after 7:40 p.m.
Click here to watch the Warren County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting of August 22, 2023.
