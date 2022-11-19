Uncategorized
Library group: book titles targeted for banning tripled in 2021
WASHINGTON – The number of books people tried to ban from schools and libraries nearly tripled between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the American Library Association.
The ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to 1,597 separate book titles in 2021. That’s up from 377 challenges to 566 book titles in 2019.
“It’s a situation that I’ve never witnessed in the two decades I’ve worked for the Office for Intellectual Freedom and a real change in the nature of the demands to censor books,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the organization.
In 2021, the ten most commonly banned books according to the ALA were Gender Queer, Lawn-Boy, All Boys Aren’t Blue, Out of Darkness, The Hate U Give, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Bluest Eye, This Book is Gay and Beyond Magenta.
Most Banned Books By Year by Jonathan Hunter Donville
Book banning is not a new idea. In fact, Banned Books Week—which promotes book titles targeted over the decades—has been celebrated in libraries since 1982.
But the scope of efforts to ban books is new. Caldwell-Stone attributes the rise in book banning to advocacy groups calling for the removal of dozens of books at the same time.
“I want to clarify that it’s entirely appropriate for a parent to raise a concern about a book their student is reading and have discussions about that with librarians or teachers and even making a choice that the book isn’t the right book for their child or their student,” she said.
“But what we’re seeing now is advocacy groups going to school boards and library boards with a list of 10, 25 or even 50 books, demanding their removal all at once, often based on claims that the books are either inappropriate because they reference LGBTQ persons, or reflect the lives and experiences of Black persons or persons of color.”
Groups like Moms for Liberty and No Left Turn in Education have been vigorous advocates for book removal. The groups have ties to conservative groups and donors.
“Unfortunately, we have found that there is obscene graphic sexual content in books that are located in public school libraries across the United States of America,” said Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty.
“American parents are very concerned about the fact that their children have access to pornography in school, that it’s being done under the supervision of adults who are okay with children having access to pornography in schools, and so we have gotten involved to ensure that school districts follow the law because apparently, they are unable to do that on their own,” she said.
Justice declined to enumerate books Moms for Liberty disapproves of.
“It wouldn’t be appropriate for a national organization to put out a list because we don’t want parents to think that every book is in every single library,” she said. “They need to go and do the work to find what books are in their libraries, and what books and what the laws and statutes are in their state.”
PEN America, a nonprofit that says it works to celebrate and defend free expression, identified at least 50 organizations pushing for book removals across the country.
“Previously, you might have somebody objecting to a particular book because of a particular slur or offensive statement, or representation or content with something people don’t like, but now we have this mass list of books or people going to databases and looking up with any book that has any LGBTQ content, or any book that touches on the history or contemporary commentary about racism,” said Jonathan Friedman, director of free expression and education programs at PEN America. “We’re seeing an escalation of book banning, culminating in something that is really different from the banning we saw even five years ago.”
The book challenges have been effective: According to data from Northeastern University, 15 states have passed legislation banning certain books in K-12 education, often on the grounds that they contain elements of critical race theory. An additional 16 states have proposed similar legislation.
“That’s the distressing thing about this time,” Caldwell-Stone said. “We’re seeing elected officials adopt the rhetoric that books dealing with race, racism, and slavery are inappropriate for young people to read, or if they are available, can only reflect certain viewpoints—a certain view of history that the elected officials and the advocacy groups approve of. And we’re seeing elected officials also adopt the rhetoric that books dealing with gay, queer or transgender people are inappropriate for young people to read and demanding that such books be removed from schools and libraries.”
PEN America found that about half of challenged books are intended for young adult readers, including picture books for elementary schoolers.
Books like Heather Has Two Mommies, This Day in June — a picture book about Pride parades — and Anti-Racist Baby have all been challenged or banned. The organization also found that 41% of banned books “explicitly address LGBTQ+ themes or have protagonists or prominent secondary characters who are LGBTQ+.”
Justice says that the idea that the book challenge fight is about LGBTQ issues is a lie.
“We’ve been very clear about saying that parents being concerned about pornography in schools whether it’s with heterosexual couples, homosexual couples, heterosexual children, homosexual children, their sexual orientation isn’t the issue,” she said. “It’s the pornography. That’s the issue, and we need to be honest about that.”
Caldwell-Stone worries about this trend from both a legal and moral standpoint.
“We’re talking about public institutions, government-funded institutions, engaged in telling young people and telling families and telling adults what they can read and think about, which is repugnant to the First Amendment,” she said. “But also, it’s a matter of addressing the dignity and humanity of others who live in society and their right to find their lives and experiences. reflected in the collections of a public library or school library that their taxes support as well.”
Friedman agreed.
“It’s having an impact on students, teachers, writers, publishers, and librarians, some of whom have been harassed or intimidated,” he said. “It’s highly concerning because if you start reducing the availability of books based on anything anyone might object to, you’re very quickly going to run out of any kind of library or classroom book to have available to young people.”
Caldwell-Stone said she anticipates the number of challenged books this year will be about the same or higher than last year.
“The end result is that books that do reflect the diversity of society, that reflect the lives of persons who attend that school or part of the community and that the public library serves, are being told that they don’t belong and that their stories don’t belong,” she said. “And I think that is the ultimate tragedy here.”
By KATE SELTZER
Capital News Service
Uncategorized
Shenandoah University introduces the HIVE with groundbreaking celebration on Veterans Day
Shenandoah University celebrated the planned renovation of the former National Guard armory located on its main campus, which will serve as the university’s new Hub for Innovators, Veterans, and Entrepreneurs (HIVE), at a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, due to poor weather. The event featured remarks from Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons, Ph.D.; Provost Cameron McCoy, Ph.D.; Yolanda Shields, MBA, an instructor in SU’s School of Business; Mohammad Obeid, Ph.D., associate professor and director of SU’s augmented reality/virtual reality program and co-director of the Shenandoah Center for Immersive Learning (SCiL); student and veteran Logan Williams ’25, president of Shenandoah Veterans and Supporters (SVS); Shenandoah University Board of Trustees Chair Mike Perry; and Winchester Mayor John David Smith Jr.
Shenandoah Conservatory students treated attendees to a patriotic-themed musical performance, and students from Randolph-Macon Academy presented the nation’s colors. Attendees were able to take an interactive virtual tour of the HIVE using augmented reality/virtual reality technology.
“It’s important on this day, on the 11th day of the 11th month, at nearly the 11th hour, that we remember why the armory is timeless,” Dr. McCoy said in his opening remarks to attendees. “It’s a place for community, it’s a place from which to launch important endeavors, and it’s a place of service. What we are doing with the HIVE – with all of our partners – is rekindling that timeless spirit. It’s with great gratitude that we remember how important it is to be around other veterans on this Veterans Day, to honor them, and to revitalize a place from which veterans were born.”
At the end of the ceremony, all seven speakers were joined by Wendell Brown of ESa, the architectural firm that designed the HIVE; Jeff Boehm, president of Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc., which is handling construction; and local World War II veteran Leon Pope, a 1943 graduate of John Handley High School in Winchester, for a photo with hard hats and golden shovels.
Work has begun on the historic 80-year-old building and the first two phases of the four-phase project are expected to be completed in August 2023. The third phase has an anticipated completion date of August 2024, while the completion date of the fourth and final phase is contingent upon funding.
When complete, the HIVE will transform the former armory into a future-focused and boundary-breaking technology hub, innovation accelerator and magnet location for tech business startup, expansion and relocation.
The HIVE will feature a technology-enhanced emergency preparedness center; a community technology incubator to provide programming, mentoring, investor introductions and workspace; a community makerspace that will provide space to students and community members alike to explore revolutionary technologies and rapid prototyping equipment such as 3D printers and laser cutters; and the SU Collaboratory, a community “sandbox” that will serve as a central component of the HIVE.
The building will additionally serve as the home for an expanded Veterans, Military and Families Center that will provide veterans with comprehensive support, resources and opportunities in high-demand technology fields; the SCiL Lab; additional space for Shenandoah’s cybersecurity and data analytics programs; and the SU Center for Transformative Learning.
“When we think about this building, we talk about how the theme is about protecting the future,” Dr. Fitzsimmons said. “‘Protecting’ is a nod to how it has served our community in the past. But it’s also about protecting the future, because everything slated for the HIVE is future-forward. Through this project, we’re asking, ‘How are we going to serve our community and our country in the future?’ That’s what we’re expecting from the innovators, the veterans and the entrepreneurs.”
The HIVE will offer services in partnership with the commonwealth of Virginia, the city of Winchester, the counties of Frederick and Clarke, and local educational entities like Laurel Ridge Community College and the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center (part of the Winchester City Public Schools), as well as other local organizations and private investors.
“Winchester is proud to have a partner in the community like Shenandoah University, who continues to strive in making Winchester a hub for opportunities,” Mayor Smith said. “Over the last few years, Winchester has become a place of many firsts, and this is going to be a first in Winchester and our surrounding area. I want to thank Tracy Fitzsimmons for all of the hard work that has been put in to make Shenandoah University not only a hub for inclusion, but a hub for progress.”
The Armory Building was constructed in 1940 and remained the headquarters for the Virginia Army National Guard 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment until 2009, when the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center was built in Frederick County. Shenandoah acquired the property as the National Guard prepared for its move to the new headquarters.
In addition to its military function – the 3rd Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment set out from the former armory for the D-Day Invasion of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944 – the building hosted many community events, including dances, county fair events and performances by musical acts, including Winchester-area native Patsy Cline in the early days of her career.
To celebrate and preserve the building’s history and its connection to the Winchester community, Shenandoah is collecting memories of the former armory from community members. Share your memories – and photographs – using the submission form available at su.edu/hive or by emailing hive@su.edu.
Donations to the HIVE can also be made at su.edu/hive.
Uncategorized
When and how should you exfoliate your skin?
Exfoliation effectively eliminates dead cells and impurities that accumulate on your skin. When done correctly, it enables cellular renewal and helps your skincare products penetrate more deeply. To get healthy glowing skin, find out when and how you should exfoliate.
When?
How often you should exfoliate your skin varies primarily according to the areas you’re treating, whether the face or the body. The delicacy and irritability of your skin should also be factored into the decision. Here’s a general rule of thumb for exfoliating these areas:
• Face. Exfoliate your face two or three times per week at most. Afterward, thoroughly cleanse your skin and apply a moisturizer.
• Body. Do a complete body exfoliation once a week. Doing this in the shower is best as the heat helps open the pores and enables you to get the best results.
Exfoliating at night gives your skin’s cells all night to regenerate. It also allows time for any redness to ease.
How?
If you choose a product containing microparticles or an exfoliating accessory like a loofah, use small circular movements to exfoliate the desired area. If you use a chemical treatment with acidic ingredients, leave it on your skin for a few minutes before rinsing.
Whichever method you choose, remember that products intended for the body shouldn’t be used on the delicate skin of the face.
Ask your cosmetician or esthetician for help choosing an exfoliating product best suited to the needs of your skin type.
Uncategorized
5 breast cancer myths
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month in America. Although more people are surviving a breast cancer diagnosis than ever before, it’s still the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among American women. Therefore, it’s important to know the facts. Here are five breast cancer myths.
1. Only people with a family history of breast cancer are at risk. Only about five to 10 percent of breast cancers are considered hereditary.
2. Breast cancer only affects women. Although rare, men can get breast cancer too. In 2022, about 2,710 American men are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer, and 530 will die from the disease.
3. Antiperspirants and deodorants cause breast cancer. There’s no conclusive evidence linking the use of antiperspirants or deodorants and the development of breast cancer.
4. Breast cancer always causes a lump you can feel. Although regular breast self-exams can help detect lumps, breast cancer doesn’t always manifest itself this way. Other symptoms include pain, swelling, redness, and skin thickening.
5. All breast cancers are treated the same way. Breast cancer treatment plans vary widely depending on the tumor’s characteristics, the cancer stage, and the patient’s preferences.
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, donate to help create a world where no American fears breast cancer.
Top Stories
‘Bikers Against Child Abuse’ support victims and families as Garrett Dean sentenced to 7 years on sexual abuse of minors plea agreement convictions
A 26-year-old man who plead guilty to several charges related to the sexual abuse of two minor girls as part of a plea agreement with the Commonwealth was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday, September 30, in Warren County Circuit Court. Somewhat convoluted sentencing guidelines indicated a range of from 2-years-1-month on the low end (with special circumstances possibly lowering that to zero time of incarceration and only probation served) to 9-years-11 months on the high end. Should Garrett Dean break the rules of 10 years of probation he faces upon his release, the first five years supervised, the second five unsupervised, he could face imposition of three 5-year suspended sentences imposed on two Indecent Liberties with a Minor charges and one Child Pornography charge he was convicted of in the plea agreement. The seven years he was sentenced to serve was on an Aggravated Sexual Battery of a Minor guilty plea.
It was noted by a representative of Blue Ridge Legal Services present for the hearing that a “Lifetime Protective Order” against Dean had been filed on behalf of the two victims and their families.
Judge Dennis L. Hupp heard testimony from six Commonwealth witnesses concerning victim impacts from four relatives of the two victims and two counselors/mentors who have treated the children for trauma through a Warren Coalition program cited as Project Courage. Defense counsel Tyler Simmers presented four witnesses, two sisters of the defendant and his stepfather, as well as the defendant himself. The gist of his relatives’ testimony was that the Garrett Dean they knew had been a good, caring, and helpful person who had gone bad under the influence of hard drugs.
Dean testified to addiction issues, particularly with crystal methamphetamine during the time frame of the abuse. In fact, the 26-year-old testified he had done crystal meth since he was 17 “almost every day” – “I lost my life, I lost my job of three years … I lost who I was and made poor judgments,” Dean said in response to his attorney’s questions about his addiction issues, which Dean indicated during his testimony at least one family member of a victim was proactively aware of during that time-frame.
Questioned about treatments he was undergoing in the wake of his arrests in March-April 2021 on these charges, Dean also noted he has been treated for mental health issues, citing schizophrenia or bipolar disorder and depression. He also expressed remorse for his actions, apologizing to the victims and their families for what he had done. “I wish I could take back what I’ve done,” he said on the witness stand.
The defendant also told the court he had adhered to the terms of home-release status as he awaited his sentencing hearing. However, the prosecution presented one rebuttal witness who testified they had seen Dean with his mother at a Salvation Army thrift store in Winchester during his home incarceration. And while Commonwealth Attorney John Bell admitted being at a Salvation Army store with one’s mother wouldn’t normally be “a bad thing” – in this case it was a technical violation of his pre-sentencing release terms, the prosecution noted.
Prosecution Counterpoint
Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell countered the good-boy-gone-bad-under-the-influence defense scenario on two fronts. One was Dean’s 2016 arrest on a Schedule 1 or 2 drug distribution charge at age 20. Rather than rehabilitate following that experience, Bell pointed out that once out of the control of the judicial system, he had returned to the addictive behavior he now blames for his sexual predatory behavior five years later.
“He was given a chance to remove drugs from his life but went back and ruined these two families lives. He has taken an opportunity and rejected it as soon as he was out from under the thumb of the court,” Bell told the court of the defense contention Dean was committed to kicking his drug habit and bad behavioral choices this time around.
The second and perhaps most nefarious aspect of the cases Bell told the court, was the way the defendant ingratiated himself into the lives of the two victims’ families over time so that he became a trusted caretaker of the young girls he ended up abusing. The personal consequences and impacts reverberated beyond the victims throughout their families, Bell reminded the court during closing arguments, referencing the victim impact statements previously submitted to the court in writing, four examples of which were heard on the witness stand that day.
Commonwealth witnesses described the traumatic emotional impacts on the victims, essentially changing how they perceive the world around them and how they now lead their lives. Asked how the victim she treated was doing, a Warren Coalition counselor replied, “Not very good … I feel I will be a part of her life as long as I can, as long as she’s (age) eligible for treatment. It breaks my heart – you shouldn’t have to lose your childhood like that, especially with someone the family trusted,” the counselor told the court. Asked by Judge Hupp if she had treated the victim before the sexually abusive incidents occurred, the counselor replied, “No,” adding that she began treating the girl two weeks before her 10th birthday in the wake of discovery of the abuse.
The prosecution’s victim impact testimony continued in that vein for both victims, with relatives often sobbing through their description of the emotional impacts on the victims and how the abuse had come about through the defendant’s connections to the families.
Following closing arguments in the hearing that began shortly after 10 a.m., at 11:50 a.m. Judge Hupp retired to his chambers to ponder his sentencing decision. It might be noted here that present throughout the proceedings in support of the victims and their families was a contingent from the Virginia Chapter of “Bikers Against Child Abuse.” Those bikers sat among family members throughout the sentencing hearing and stood with them in and around the courthouse second-floor lobby and witness rooms during recesses.
Sentencing parameters
At 12:22 p.m., just over a half hour after adjourning to chambers, Judge Hupp returned with his sentencing decision. First, he asked the defendant if he had anything else to say. “I’m really sorry … I’m trying to move on one day at a time,” Dean said in a final expression of remorse for the devastation he had brought to those in two families who had once believed him to be a trusted friend and companion.
Judge Hupp pointed to the potential impact of surrounding mental health issues on the defendant’s behavior, adding, “That doesn’t diminish this case. You have stolen the innocence of two young girls … who are still dealing with the pain and trauma and consequences.” The judge then referenced the long-term nature of the abuse citing the defendant’s first gaining the trust of the victims’ families and the victims themselves. However, the judge acknowledged the defendant accepting responsibility for his actions and expressions of remorse as tempering his decision somewhat. But he then noted that Dean’s past history suggested: “a continued risk on the other side” of returning to drug abuse with whatever impact that might have on his future behavioral decision-making.
Judge Hupp then gave his sentencing as cited above: suspended 5-year sentences on the two Indecent Liberties with a Minor convictions, another five years suspended on the solicitation of child pornography conviction, and the seven years to serve on the Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor conviction; followed upon his release by the five years of supervised probation, then five years of unsupervised probation. Dean was also ordered to continue treatments for his sex offender behavior and mental health issues.
The judge denied a defense request to delay imposition of the sentencing, ordering him to be taken into custody for processing into incarceration immediately. Dean will also be required to register as a sex offender after his release and abide by the Lifetime Protective Order prohibiting any contact with the victims and their family members. Noting the increasing dependence on electronic communications in today’s world, Judge Hupp did not prohibit Dean from owning electronic communications devices after his release. However, related to the solicitation of child pornography conviction, Judge Hupp prohibited Dean from having any social media accounts in the future.
Uncategorized
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – July 13, 2022
Following the Independence Day District Work Period, my colleagues and I returned to Washington this week with only 23 days to complete the work of the 117th Congress. The biggest remaining hurdle is the passing of the twelve Appropriations bills that fund the government over the next year. Additionally, a smaller but still inflation-causing “Build Back Better” bill may see new life in the Senate. But I have listened to story after story of Sixth District residents who have seen their paychecks shrink, gas and grocery bills rise, and expressed a lack of confidence in future economic opportunity because of skyrocketing inflation over the past year. It will be with them in mind that I will fight to restore energy independence and reduce the inflationary spending, higher taxes, and Green New Deal agenda that is causing damage to the American dream.
Dog Days of Summer for Congress
Funding the Federal Government
Congress has much to finish but very few legislative days in which to do it this year. Two remaining priorities are funding the Federal government through Fiscal Year 2023 and reauthorizing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Just recently, after completing the Appropriations Committee markup, we learned yet again that House Democrats are committed to continuing their relentless spending spree. House Democrats’ Appropriations spending bills, while encompassing some areas of bipartisanship, reflecked much of President Biden’s $5.8 trillion tax and spend budget. It will still be an uphill battle for Republicans to add bipartisan amendments on the House Floor that can reverse course from the failed agenda of Speaker Pelosi and President Biden.
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
The next task for Congress is to pass the NDAA for FY23. The NDAA provides authorization for the training, equipment, and resources of our men and women in uniform and the thousands of civilian DoD employees. While we must have the best-trained and equipped military in the world, we must also make sure it is funded by a policy that meets the needs of 21st century warfare and threats and allows us to respond when America’s interests are threated.
There are likely to be some important provisions in this bill which I support and will continue advocating for, such as a 2.4% pay bonus for enlisted personnel to counteract the impacts of inflation on low income military families, $500 million for additional housing allowances to counteract the skyrocketing cost of rent on military families, and an additional $750 million to reduce costs of food and other necessities at military commissaries, and much more needed targeted support to our military.
However, if history is any indication, Democrats will try and politicize our military and inject woke indoctrination theories and mandated training into our Nation’s defense funding. To be sure, supporting our troops and Veterans has remained a top priority. But I will not shy away from fighting against regulations that diminish the cohesiveness and readiness of our troops in an increasingly dangerous world. America’s men and women in uniform need to be properly funded and not bogged down by a radical agenda that distracts them from their core mission of keeping our country safe and advancing our interests abroad.
Bypassing the Supreme Court and Federalizing Abortion Law
As the political debates continue on multiple issues, I will continue to stand for life and against Democrats’ attempt to federalize abortion law across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs. President Biden recently signed an executive order to expand abortion services at the federal level, and Democrats in Congress are attempting to codify expanded abortion rights into law. Speaker Pelosi is set to bring to the Floor a number of radical pro-abortion bills, provisions of which include no restrictions on abortion even 9 months into pregnancy. These actions will be met with fierce opposition by myself and other Republicans. Rest assured that I will continue be a leader in the charge to defend the voiceless.
New Veterans Crisis Line
For Veterans struggling with their mental health there is a new resource to help. Starting on July 16th, the Veterans Crisis Line will have a new option for phone contact. Dial 988, then Press 1 when prompted. You can learn more about the new launch in an article here.
COVID-19 Update
Last week in Virginia there was an average 31 daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, down from 33 daily cases last week. This week’s COVID-19 test positivity rate rose to 21%. For more information, click here.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow my Facebook and Twitter pages.
Uncategorized
Amy Blanche Jenkins (1948 – 2022)
Amy Blanche Jenkins, 74, of Browntown, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her home in Browntown.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jack Campbell and Brother Tony Cubbage officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Amy was born April 28, 1948, in Warren County, the daughter of the late Lovel Partlow and Verda Smelser Partlow. She was a member of the Flint Hill Pentecostal Church.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Bobby Wilson Jenkins, whom she married on August 14, 1968; three sons, David Jenkins and wife Christel of Browntown, Daniel Jenkins and Wife Frankie of Linden, and Bobby “Buster” Jenkins and wife Misty of Strasburg; two brothers, Earl Partlow of Winchester and George Partlow of Stephens City; 8 grandchildren, Laura Corathers and husband Anthony, Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Courtney Davis and husband Justin, Brooke Robison and husband Cameron, Andrew Jenkins, Katie Funk, Linkyn Bosworth; and 7 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Lincoln and Charlie Corathers, Waylon and Aubrey (and Alana on the way) Davis and Charlotte and Bonnie Robison.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robbie Partlow; and sisters, Clemmie Henry, Polly Matthews, and Louise Seal.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Andrew Jenkins, Linkyn Bosworth, Anthony Croathers, Justin Davis, and Cameron Robison.
Honorary pallbearers Laura Croathers, Courtney Davis, Brooke Robison, Katie Funk, and Michaela Banzhof.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 23 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or the Flint Hill Pentecostal Church, 161 Aileen Road, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.
Wind: 2mph SW
Humidity: 48%
Pressure: 30.11"Hg
UV index: 0
50/27°F
52/25°F