Lieutenant Colonel Richard Lewis “Rick” Deason, USAF Ret. (1951 – 2023)

Randolph Lee Swanson, 74, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Monday, May 1, 2023, at HCA Doctors Hospital in Sarasota after a brief illness.

Randy was born on August 20, 1948, the son of the late Forrest and Lillian Swanson. He married his second wife, Karen Leonard, who predeceased him in January 2023.

Randy was a Boy Scout in Troop 4 in Front Royal, attaining the rank of Life Scout. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow and often talked about being a camp counselor and member of the O A Dance Team at Camp Rock Enon in Gore, Virginia.

He graduated in 1967 from The John S. Mosby Academy in Front Royal, VA. Randy served in the U.S. Navy from 1968-1972, where he was an airplane mechanic, and went on to earn a Certificate in Criminal Justice in 1976 from Allegany Community College (now the Allegany College of Maryland) Cumberland, MD.

In addition to law enforcement, he had several careers in the course of his working life. He was a “people person” and didn’t really know a stranger. He enjoyed football, especially Washington Redskin Football, and in more recent years, Bingo and Poker in his community in Florida. He was not a “technology” guy and resented the need to do so much on the phone or by computer. He loved to laugh and make others laugh and was always telling a joke or two.

Randy kept his faith quiet but enjoyed sharing it in one-to-one settings and normally when you least expected it. He loved to share Jesus with those he felt needed it most.

He was incredibly proud of his grandchildren and, given the chance, would tell you all about them. He taught his children and grandchildren how to play chess and would challenge them to play whenever he got to visit.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter Rebecca L. Swanson Stern (David) of Winchester, VA, and two sons Philip R. Swanson of Winchester, VA, and Robert J. Swanson (Serene) of Hagerstown, MD. His grandchildren: Jennifer Swanson of Winchester, VA; Cole Swanson of Moorefield, WV; Garrett Swanson of San Antonio, TX; Paige Peterson of Dillsburg, PA; and Sarah E Stern of Winchester, VA. One Brother, Richard L. Swanson (Connie) of Blacksburg, VA; and two sisters: Barbara J. Woodward of Silver Spring, MD; and Charlotte Swanson Smith (Charley) of Winchester, VA; Five nephews, eight nieces, and their families.

Randy is preceded in death by his brothers George Swanson of Massachusetts and Thomas Swanson of South Carolina, and sisters Elizabeth Betty (Swanson) Ondish of Pennsylvania; and Patricia A. Swanson (Ondish) of Virginia.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 9, 2023, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life reception will follow at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal. Arrangements were handled by All Veterans All Families Funeral Homes of Sarasota, Florida.