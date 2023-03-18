Life is short. Change from average to awesome

Interesting Things to Know
If you want to change your life for the better, there are a lot of things you can do. But did you know you can actually change your life by changing your mindset?
Are you ready to take control of your life? This is the ultimate goal of self-improvement. And in order to achieve it, you need to learn how to change your mindset.
We all want to change our lives from average to awesome. But how do you do it? If you’re like me, you probably just keep plugging away and hoping things will get better.
That’s a good thing to do, but what if there was another way? What if there were a simple set of steps to change your life from average to awesome in just a few days?
Are you feeling stuck in a rut with no real plan for your future? Do you feel like life just keeps throwing you curve balls that you can’t seem to catch?
This is what happens when you’re a normal person who spends too much time in front of a screen.
You get addicted to checking your phone, watching TV, browsing Reddit, and spending time on social media.
Then, you start feeling like you’re not making any progress. You’re still stuck in the same routine, and nothing seems to be changing.
So, you spend all your free time working on self-improvement projects – reading books, taking courses, and doing a lot of research.
And then you think to yourself, “Is this all I’m going to accomplish with my life? Is it possible to change my life?”
Yes, it is possible.
But it will take hard work and commitment, and it will take some effort.
Define Your Identity
Your personality isn’t something that’s determined by some random factor in your brain. Rather, it’s something that you’ve consciously chosen for yourself.
Your identity is something that you’ve built up over time. When you get to the point where you’re a bit older, you’ll notice that your identity has changed over the years.
For example, when you were young, you thought of yourself as a typical kid. You thought you’d grow up to become just like everyone else.
As you grew up, your identity started to change. You began to develop your own sense of self. You knew who you were and what you believed in.
This is why people tend to stay the same for so long, but later in life, they start changing their mindsets as they evolve.
If you want to change your mindset, you need first to define it. You’ll have to define your identity consciously, as it’s something you’ll have to work on.
Before you can define your identity, you need to know who you are, what your beliefs are, and where you stand in life. If you can do that, you’re already a step ahead of the game.
Defining your identity will be one of the most difficult things you’ll ever have to do, but it can be the most rewarding. Once you know who you are and where you stand, you’ll know what kind of person you need to be in order to succeed.
You’ll be able to see where you’re weak and where you’re strong, and you’ll be able to work on improving your weaknesses, and you’ll be able to work on creating your strengths.
It’s all about building up your strength and your identity. Don’t worry if it takes a while to get there.
Master Your Mindset
How many times have you seen a successful person do something that seemed completely random? Perhaps they were speaking to a group of people, and while talking, they suddenly picked up a pen and started writing on the back of an envelope.
When the rest of us saw this happen, we would probably think that they were crazy and would get in trouble. In fact, that’s exactly what people thought about Einstein when he began working on his theory of relativity.
Yet, Einstein was the genius we know today. He was able to turn his random acts of insanity into a breakthrough that would forever change the world.
It’s your mindset that can make or break your life. It’s your mind that decides how you view the world, whether you’re pessimistic or optimistic, whether you’re happy or not. It’s your mind that decides whether you have the courage to act and follow your dreams.
We see the world through our minds. If you don’t like the way the world is, your mind is the one that makes it so. Your mind can bring happiness and success into your life, or it can kill and destroy it.
That’s why it’s so important to have a positive mindset. It will determine everything that you do and the results you get. Even if you’re not a naturally positive person, you can still become one through sheer willpower and dedication.
Your mindset can be changed with the proper mindset and mindset training techniques. If you want to live a happy life, you need to be a happy person, and it’s just as important to be a happy person as it is to be a successful person.
That’s why there are so many different types of positive thinking programs and techniques that you can try to improve your mindset and become more successful.
The key is to make sure that you pick the right one for you and your needs. There’s no one-size-fits-all type of positive thinking program, so be sure to make sure that you choose the one that will work best for you.
Do Small Things Consistently
It’s been said that if you want to succeed at something, you should be able to do it in 10 minutes or less. If you want to accomplish something in your life, it’s best to break down the task into smaller and simpler parts.
Successful people often do this. They take a large, intimidating goal and break it down into a series of small tasks they can complete over time.
If you want to achieve anything in life, you should be able to do it in smaller chunks and make it a habit to get these small tasks done over and over consistently.
Instead of focusing on just one big goal, focus on many smaller goals. When you notice that you’re getting closer to your ultimate goal, you’ll also start to get closer to the smaller milestones you need to reach to get to it.
It can help to think of the process of achieving your goal as a marathon. You can’t run a marathon by sprinting from one-mile marker to the next. You need to take small strides and progress slowly in order to get from point A to point B.
As you gain momentum, you’ll be able to take those small steps more quickly, and you’ll be able to do so more consistently. It might not be easy to get started on something new, but you’ll find that once you get going, it’s easier to get through each day and build up your momentum.
If you’re always on the lookout for something new to do, you won’t get anywhere. Instead, try to break down your bigger goals into smaller ones, and make sure to work on those regularly. By working on the small things, you’ll be able to build up momentum in your life.
The key is to keep yourself consistent. You can’t just work one day and then not again because you’ll lose that momentum if you do. Keep your momentum up by making sure to work on the small things every single day.
Don’t take a break from your life. There’s a reason that they call it “breaking” a habit, and if you’re breaking a habit, then you’re actually building up a new one.
Change Your Mindset To Become A Successful Person
If you are feeling frustrated with how you live now, it’s time to stop being a victim and start being a victor.
You must decide that you will never be a victim again.
You must realize that no matter how hard you try, you will never change the world.
You have to realize that you are only responsible for yourself.
So, take a step towards success and change your mindset.
The IRS is watching digital ‘assets’
The Internal Revenue Service doesn’t consider cryptocurrency to be actual money. But it does consider it a valuable asset, and if you made dollars on bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, that money would be taxed.
On the other hand, following the $1.4 trillion crypto industry drop in value in 2022, you could get some tax relief if you had substantial losses, as many did.
Expect the IRS to pay close attention to crypto and other digital assets, such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The IRS now asks tax filers if: At any time during 2022, did you: (a) receive (as a reward, award, or payment for property or services); or (b) sell, exchange, gift, or otherwise dispose of a digital asset (or a financial interest in a digital asset)?
Congress also beefed up reporting requirements for exchanges and other organizations. While some reporting measures were delayed this year, expect more of a paper trail going forward.
It’s been a tough year for crypto trading, with one of the largest exchanges, FTX, imploding under the weight of alleged fraud and mismanagement. At one point, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was considered a billionaire. Now he faces complicated legal battles and potentially long jail sentences. Many crypto traders have lost money this year, but regardless, Americans will need to report crypto income and losses to the IRS.
The crypto industry’s trillion-dollar losses in 2022 are believed to be greater than the nominal GDP of Spain in 2021, which was estimated at $1.28 trillion. Exchanges, investment funds, and others have been hit hard, with some organizations and individuals now all but bankrupt.
Get your tackle box ready for fishing season
Are you getting eager for your first day on the lake? As you gather your rods and reels, use these lists to get your tackle box fully stocked for your first fishing trip.
Fishing essentials
Get these items from a local fishing outfitter:
• Hooks of varying sizes
• Lures and flies
• Floaters
• Weights
• Fishing line
• Line swivels
• Leaders
• Stringer
• Ruler
• Scale
• Needle nose pliers
• Utility knife
Little extras
A successful fishing trip depends on catching fish, having a good time, and staying safe. Look for these items at a nearby department store, craft shop, or drug store:
• Flashlight. Don’t forget the extra batteries.
• First-aid kit. If you already have one, ensure it’s well stocked with Band-Aids and alcohol pads.
• Insect repellant. Try a portable ultrasonic mosquito-repelling gadget if you don’t want to apply chemical repellant.
• Sunscreen. Add a lip balm for complete sun protection.
• Craft scissors. You’ll need these — or nail clippers — to cut your fishing line.
• Unscented soap. It’s best to handle bait with clean, fragrance-free hands.
• Multi-surface glue. It’ll come in handy if your rod breaks.
Remember to keep your fishing license’s photocopy in your tackle box for easy access.
Beware the ides of March!
Forget Friday the 13th. Ignore ladders, black cats, broken mirrors, and spilled salt. But remember the ides of March (also known as March 15) and beware!
As superstitions go, being wary of March 15 is somewhat unusual. Yet the day does have its staying power. Its legend is partly a result of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. In Scene 2, Act 1, the soothsayer cautions Caesar to “Beware the ides of March!” Caesar, of course, ignores the warning and is murdered.
Note that in their calendar, the ides fell on the 15th in March, May, July, and October. In other months, it fell on the 13th. If that seems odd, just remember that the Julian calendar, established by Julius Caesar, gave us the basis of our system of 365 days a year and 366 in a leap year.
The ides of March continue to be remembered as unlucky, so marked because of Julius Caesar’s assassination in 44 B.C. But there is another reason all dreaded it. On March 15 of the Roman calendar, all debts from the previous year were supposed to be settled.
Caesar was assassinated in Pompey’s Theater, where the senate happened to be meeting that day. The theater was in the temple of Venus, part of the theater complex.
The foundations of that building survive to this day. It is the site of the modern Roman restaurant Da Pamcrazio, which invites passersby to dine where Caesar was slain.
The restaurant is located in what is now a wonderful part of the old city.
The Irish ballad of beauty and mystery
The ballad Danny Boy perhaps perfectly reflects the pain of the diaspora from Ireland and has become an Irish anthem. But the tune’s origins are obscure, its lyrics a mystery.
Interestingly, the lyrics weren’t written by an Irishman, but English lawyer Frederic Edward Weatherly, who wrote two stanzas of the song in 1910 without a tune to go with it. How the lyrics were set to music is hotly debated. Some say that in 1912, Weatherly’s Irish sister-in-law sent him the music to Londonderry Air. Others say that Weatherly’s sister-in-law was living in Ouray, Colorado, and set Frederic’s poem to the tune of Londonderry Air herself.
Londonderry Air is an ancient tune with roots in Ireland and Scotland, perhaps even Celtic origins. The tune was first published in 1851 by Jane Ross, who heard it played by a blind traveling fiddler. Before the tune became famous as Danny Boy, it had been arranged many times as Londonderry Air with many different lyrics, usually patriotic.
Even so, Danny Boy’s well-known lyrics continue to intrigue.
For one thing, we can only speculate about the narrator, who says that Danny Boy must leave for a long while, but the narrator must stay, pledging to wait for him always, even to death. While the song is a favorite of tenors, the lyrics can be read as a woman longing for her beloved, a father lamenting his son, or even a paean to a sibling. In the second to last verse, we know it is not the mother singing because she has been brought low by Danny Boy’s absence.
In addition, nowhere in the lyrics does it say why Danny Boy must leave. Some say the ‘pipes calling across the glen’ suggest that Danny Boy participated in an uprising. In some versions, notably that of Sinead O’Connor, the verses are changed to be explicitly political: Danny Boy is fighting for the freedom of Ireland.
Finally, the longing for Danny Boy changes in the last two stanzas. It becomes clear that Danny Boy has been so long gone that he is feared dead. Only in heaven will they all be reunited.
The well-traveled ketchup
That divine sauce required for french fries and barbecues has a long and exotic history that doesn’t involve tomatoes.
The first documented ketchup recipe came from southern China in 300 B.C., where salty sauces made from fermented fish were called, roughly, koe-cheup or ge-thcup in the Southern Min Dialect.
Westerners didn’t get to sample the sauce until about 1600, when sailors and British traders who traveled along the Silk Road took samples back home, according to History.com. The sauces lasted a long time and were easy to transport.
The problem with the Chinese version of ketchup is that the required ingredients weren’t always found in the West. So they improvised. By the 18th century, cookbooks offered recipes with oysters, mushrooms, walnuts, celery, and fruits. But not tomatoes, which were thought to be poisonous for some time, and later considered an aphrodisiac.
It wasn’t until 1812 that tomato-based ketchup debuted. In 1876, the Heinz company produced tomato ketchup that contained vinegar to prevent spoiling. The company still sells 650 million bottles a year.
Is it ketchup or catsup?
Either is correct — both are a corrupted version of the name of the Chinese sauce. You can blame the Heinz company for any confusion. They started out calling their sauce catsup and later changed it to ketchup.
3.3 million Virginians are self-described ‘survivalists’, reveals survey
Hollywood has long captivated audiences with blockbuster movies centered around apocalyptic events such as Armageddon, Deep Impact, The Day After Tomorrow, Independence Day, and Mad Max. However, it seems that the possibility of such catastrophic events happening in real life has prompted millions of people to actively plan and prepare for them. These preparations are no longer confined to the realm of fiction, but rather a response to the very real threats facing our world today.
A survey of 3,000 respondents by Primal Survivor (a website dedicated to providing practical prepping advice), has revealed that almost 150 million Americans (57%) now consider themselves to be ‘survivalists’. That’s right – almost half of the US population is preparing for the worst. But who can blame them? Between Chinese spy balloons, extreme weather, a global pandemic, and a war in Ukraine, it’s no wonder people are starting to get a little anxious.
When it comes to Old Dominion, 50% of Virginians consider themselves as survivalists, which equates to a sizeable 3,337,336 people!
Interestingly, Hawaii has the highest proportion of survivalists, with 80% of the population (or 892,000 people) having already prepared for an extreme event. One possible explanation is the state’s geographic isolation and vulnerability to natural disasters such as hurricanes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. These events could potentially cut off the state’s access to supplies and resources, making it more important for residents to be prepared for emergencies. Additionally, Hawaii’s large military presence, which includes several bases and installations, may have led to a culture of preparedness and readiness in the state.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island seems to be taking a more laid-back approach, with only 17% of the population having taken steps to prepare for disaster.
Created by Primal Survivor • Viewlarger version
And what exactly are survivalists preparing for? Well, it turns out that extreme natural weather events are what keep them up at night. 54% of respondents said that this is the main reason they’re prepping, followed by economic uncertainty (16%) and an international conflict (14%). The survey revealed that recent news about Chinese spy balloons incursions into US airspace has prompted 34% to become more engaged in prepping. Another 13% are most concerned about another pandemic. Indeed, of those who did not consider themself a ’survivalist’ before the pandemic, 54% say they are more likely to join the movement now. Finally, 3% prepare for domestic political uncertainty.
But despite the growing number of survivalists, it seems that most Americans aren’t actually that well-prepared for an extreme event. When asked how long they could survive without help from authorities if the power were to go out, the average response was just one week. And 17% of respondents said they wouldn’t even make it past day two.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends having a basic Disaster Supplies kit ready, which includes items such as three days’ worth of bottled water and non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, a whistle, and warm clothing.
It appears that that prepping has become a way of life for many Virginians. Fifty-seven percent of those surveyed said they now consider prepping to be a mainstream movement.
“The stats don’t lie – two in three Americans have been affected to some degree by an extreme weather event. Even if the worst-case scenario doesn’t ever transpire, preparing thoroughly will give you peace of mind on a day-today-basis” says Paul Simpson from Primal Survivor.
