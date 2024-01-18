Lillian Lynn Kenney Sager (1946 – 2024)

Lillian Lynn Kenney Sager, 77, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.

Mrs. Sager was born June 16, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Hunter and Margaret May Skillman Kenney.

She retired after over 20 years from Berryville Graphics.

Mrs. Sager was an amazing historian and genealogist. She received the Rebecca Poe Preservation Award in 2018 for her generous volunteer service. Prior to her passing, she was excited to have completed the required paperwork to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Surviving are her children, Chuck Sager (Ann) of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, Jennifer Sager of Strasburg, and Joseph Sager of Texas; one sister, Sandra L. Kenney of Maryland; seven grandchildren, Joshua Sager, Christopher Sager, Matthew Sager (Brittany), Colby Foster, Hannah Sager, Elijah Sager, and Hunter Sager; five great-grandchildren, Charles Sager, Dominic Sager, Emilia Sager, Hunter Sager, Noah Sager, with one on the way; two nephews; and numerous cousins and close friends that she held dear to her heart.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, January 20 from 1-2 p.m..