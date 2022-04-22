Lillian Sealock Fox (1932 – 2022)

Lillian Sealock Fox, 90, went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 18, 2022, at her home in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery at Huntly, Virginia with a meal to follow at Reager School House.

Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Fox; her parents, Flora Dulin Sealock and James Daniel Sealock; her brothers and sisters; and many friends.

The sadness that those of us who are left here on earth is heartbreaking, but the joy that is being felt at the reunion that is taking place in heaven is more than we can imagine.

Lillian was married to Eddie on January 22, 1955. Together they opened Eddie’s Coin Laundry and worked for many years making good friends.

Lillian loved her family and friends and her church. Some of her greatest joys were attending Willis Chapel, where she especially enjoyed singing, Sunday dinners with her family gathered around the table, and Sunday night services at Chester Gap Baptist Church, where she was known as our Methodist friend. She was known for her generosity of spirit and her kindness to everyone she met.

Surviving is her children, Janet Monismith (Bruce), Glenda Fox, and Alan Fox (SueAnn); grandchildren, Christopher Johns (Dominique), Robbie Johns (Nichole), Alyson Fox (Cody Flint), Evan Fox, and Lauren Fox; great-grandchildren, Shayla Fix, Lillian Johns, Owen Johns, Sophia Johns, Lucy Johns, Josephine Johns, and Layla Monismith; and many nieces and nephews, including her very special nephew, Jim “Foxy” Fox.

Pallbearers will be Jim Fox, Bruce Monismith, Christopher Johns, Robbie Johns, Alyson Fox, Evan Fox, Lauren Fox, and Cody Flint.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Burke, Dean Hahn, Roger Miller, Neil Myers, Jim Costello, Donnie Deal, Jay Fox, Aaron Fox, and Billy Williams.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willis Chapel Church, c/o Bonnie Hahn, 48 Homestead Knoll, Huntly, Virginia 22640