Lillie “Aunt Lil” Mae Eshelman (1936 – 2022)

Lillie “Aunt Lil” Mae Eshelman, 85, of Glen Allen, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at a Kindred Hospice residential facility in Richmond.

A funeral service will be held for Lillie at 1:00 p on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Steve Guizar officiating. Following the service, the entombment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Guests are welcome to visit with the family one hour prior to the service.

Lillie was born on July 6, 1936, in Charlottesville, Virginia to the late James and Refa Blakely. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Eshelman; her children, Sandy, Margie, James, and Jerry; and her siblings, Helen, Jim, Sam, Paul, and Connie.

Surviving Lillie is her loving son, David Eshelman; her siblings, Barbara, Linda, Hank, Brenda, Karen, and Mary; her grandchildren, Tracey, Krystal, Curtis, Jessica, Joey, and Caleb; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Lillie was a member of the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene where she received an award for her distinguished services. She was a prolific writer and a Seamstress for many years.

Pallbearers will be Roger Vorus, Tommy Heslep, John DeWalt, Joshua Barnett, Chuck Heflin, and J.J. Warnick.

Honorary Pallbearers are Ben Valdez, Ashby Grimsley, and Richard Guizar.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Church of the Nazarene at 1107 Monroe Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 to go towards the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries program.