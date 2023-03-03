Obituaries
Lillie K. Fincham (1938 – 2923)
Lillie K. Fincham, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her home,
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:30 pom at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Dr. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Fincham was born in Front Royal on April 18, 1938, to the late Clifford and Esther Jenkins Woodard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Roy Fincham Sr.; son, Hugh Roy Fincham Jr. and two grandsons, Brian Dolly and Jeffery Fincham Jr. She was a member of First Baptist Church Front Royal, where she volunteered in many positions, including the nursery.
Survivors include her son, Jeffery Fincham Sr; three daughters, Beatrice Bailey, Dana Dolly, and Debbie Cook; special granddaughters, Ashley Fincham and Alissa Jordan and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Holly Elizabeth Sutton (1944 – 2023)
Holly Elizabeth Sutton of Shenandoah County, Virginia, left this Earth on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. As per her wishes, she passed peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78.
Holly was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Nettie Sutton, of Long Valley, NJ, as well as her loving son Russell Haberstroh.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Haberstroh, of Front Royal, VA; son, Brian Haberstroh wife, Amy, of Fairfax, VA; and son, Aaron Haberstroh, and wife, Melissa, of New Market, VA. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, who knew her as GiGi; three sisters and many nieces and nephews called her their friend.
Holly was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1944, in Somerville, NJ. The spiritual meaning of the name Holly is eternal life and resilience. How blessed to be born on a holy day and have eternal life!
Everyone that knew her could agree that Holly was very resilient. She worked hard to raise her four children. She was strong, steadfast, and led by example. Holly’s caring and empathic nature flowed over to her work as well. She was employed as a CNA for many years at the Lyons VA Medical Center in Lyons, NJ.
Holly loved to garden and delighted in her flowers. She enjoyed camping and found great joy in cooking for her family.
Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her favorite thing to do. Holly also loved to laugh and share time with her sister, Harriet Cryan, her rock, and her lifelong friend, Janice Deleski. Holly will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Obituaries
Beverly Sue Walter (1958 – 2023)
Beverly Sue Walter, 64, of Chester Gap, Virginia, received her wings on Friday, February 24, 2023, and was lifted by our Heavenly Father to her new home in heaven.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Beverly was born on February 26, 1958, to the late George and Louise Foster. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Foster, and Sandra Foster, and her youngest brother, Harold Foster.
She grew up and lived in Rappahannock County all her life. She was known to her family as Sue and never met someone who wasn’t her friend. She was all about God and her family and friends.
Sue loved to work in her yard and garden and was already preparing for this year by starting seeds. When she wasn’t gardening, you would find her on the porch watching and taking pictures of all the birds. She could tell you what each bird was. Sue was a very happy person.
She had just retired from her job a couple of months ago and was looking forward to having more time in her yard and garden. God needed another angel, and we are sure she is very happy about that.
Sue leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Ronald Walter; son, Ronald Walter Jr.; two grandsons, Ronald L. Walter, and Nicholas Walter; brother, John Foster (Mary) and three sisters, Gertrude Foster, Virgie Foster (Don) and Barbara Mallory (Steve).
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie (1953 – 2023)
Robert “Bob” Allen Baleskie went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 24, 2023. Born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on March 25, 1953. Bob lived in Front Royal, Virginia, and called it home for over 54 Years.
Bob loved God, loved his wife Deborah, and loved his daughters and sons-in-law, BobbieJo (Kenneth) Henderson, Stacey (David) Daughtery, and his grandson Kenneth Henderson II.
He was preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Linda Figgins Baleskie; his wife, Pam Baleskie; his father, Norman Baleskie; his father, Author Shearer and his mother, Laura Corder Shearer.
Bob enjoyed bluegrass music, old cars, fishing, the Steelers, and fellowship at the Front Royal Church of Christ. He was the VP of the FOP Auxiliary, Lodge 33, Front Royal Warren County.
Bob worked as a machinist at Fabritek in Winchester, Virginia, until he retired in 2019. He was happiest repairing small engines and fabricating metal parts that were thought impossible to produce. His expertise saved many old cars and machines. His talent will be greatly missed.
Bob’s family invites everyone to Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, to celebrate his life. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:00 am—graveside burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Michael Allen Sealock (1949 – 2023)
Michael Allen Sealock, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home with his wife by his side.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 24, at 11:00 am in Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating.
Michael was born May 22, 1949, in Warren County, Virginia, the son of the late James Golden and Thelma F. Wines Sealock.
He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church, where he loved his church family and was a Deacon for many years. He retired after many dedicated years from Super Fresh in Front Royal.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Bonnie Coleman Sealock; one brother, Steve Sealock, and wife Dasha; sister-in-law, Doris Sealock; two nieces, Diane Sealock, and partner “Big Chris” Thorpe and Karen Sealock and fiancé Joel Suel; three nephews, Chris Sealock, Rodney Sealock, and Todd Sealock and wife Vicky; three great-nieces, Carleigh “Carly” Ruffner, Chloe Thorpe, and Kimberly Sealock; great-nephew, Andrew Sealock; and special friends who are like family, Charlie and Janet Harrison.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Sealock, and Bobby Sealock; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Lee Sealock.
The family has requested no flowers and that you donate in Michael’s name to Marlow Heights Baptist Church, c/o the Memorial Committee, 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
William Newton Wood (1924 – 2023)
William Newton Wood, 99, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called home to reunite with his wife of 62 years, June Lee Wood, on February 20, 2023. He passed away at Lynn Care Center of Front Royal.
Bill was the son of the late Raymond Douglas Wood and Viola Beylor Wood of Rileyville, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.
Bill is survived by three sons, Billy (Diane), Dana (Cathy), and Danny (Stacey); six grandchildren, Stephanie (Shawn) Lane, Ryan (Paul) Bavely, Cristan (Dan) Dube, Taylor (Emily) Wood, Callie (Dustin) Wood-Hernandez, Kendyl (Alex) Settle, and Sarah Wood; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Marguerite (Joe) Sedwick and Corann (George) Updike.
Bill graduated from Luray High School in 1940 and went to work at the American Viscose Corp. He joined the United States Army during WWII. After training, he was sent to Germany as a member of Patton’s 3rd Army after the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in Kassel, Germany, on April 3, 1945, and spent 51 weeks in several VA hospitals. After being discharged, he returned to the American Viscose Corp. (FMC, Avtex), where he worked his entire career until he retired in 1986.
Bill joined the Masonic Unity Lodge #146 and was a member for 66 years. He served as an instructor of work and mentored hundreds of Masons during his career. He served as Worshipful Master of Unity Lodge #146 in Front Royal in 1963. He received a Gold Award from the York Rite Sovereign College of North America in 2016. He further personified the Masonic Creed of making a good man better. In December 2021, he received a Unity Lodge Award created in his honor. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Washington Lodge #78, and the Royal Arch Chapter #45.
Bill was a proud member of the Marlow Heights Baptist Church and particularly fond of their minister, the Rev. Jim Bunce, his wife Suzy, and many of the church members, including Bonnie Sealock and Carol Kenney.
Family night will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road. Front Royal, Virginia. The interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Lynn Care Center and Gentiva Hospice for their excellent care and assistance during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the charity or organization of your choice.
Obituaries
Donald Houston Bowman (1936 – 2023)
Donald Houston Bowman (“Don” “Donnie”), 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with our Lord on February 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was born on August 24, 1936, in Waynesboro, Virginia, and moved to Front Royal as a child. He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, David and Vivian Bowman, and sisters, Henrietta Baldwin and Betty Massey. Don’s spirit lives on through his wife of 67 years, Jacque R. Bowman, children Greg Bowman (Susan) and Allyson B. Higgs (Jeff, dec’d), as well as seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Don is also survived by his brothers, Bill (Kathy) and Jim (Cindy), and numerous other family members.
Don’s most proud accomplishment in life was being a husband, father, and grandfather (Grampy), and he spent all his life in service to his family, helping to raise every generation. Don was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Don was a 1955 Warren County High School graduate, where he and Jacque began dating. He later went on to obtain his Associate of Business degree from Lord Fairfax Community College. Don and Jacque were married in 1956. The love they shared led them to build a beautiful life and family together.
Don was a lifelong Front Royal United Methodist Church member who joyously served the Lord and his church family. His many church contributions included singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, being a lifelong active member of the United Methodist Men, and serving in many other capacities. In addition, Don was influential in the development of Heart Havens. The church recognized Don as a servant of God with the Service Candle in 1977 and again in 2019 as King of the Shrove Tuesday celebration. Don showed his love for the community in many ways, including serving on the school board, Salvation Army, 4-H center, and Warren Heritage Society, to name a few.
A visitation will be held at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday, February 22, from 6-8 pm. A celebration of life will be held at the Front Royal United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 23, at 12 pm with a reception to follow.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to Front Royal UMC, memo (United Methodist Men) 1 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.