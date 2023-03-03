Lillie K. Fincham (1938 – 2923)

William Newton Wood, 99, of Front Royal, Virginia, was called home to reunite with his wife of 62 years, June Lee Wood, on February 20, 2023. He passed away at Lynn Care Center of Front Royal.

Bill was the son of the late Raymond Douglas Wood and Viola Beylor Wood of Rileyville, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Bill is survived by three sons, Billy (Diane), Dana (Cathy), and Danny (Stacey); six grandchildren, Stephanie (Shawn) Lane, Ryan (Paul) Bavely, Cristan (Dan) Dube, Taylor (Emily) Wood, Callie (Dustin) Wood-Hernandez, Kendyl (Alex) Settle, and Sarah Wood; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Marguerite (Joe) Sedwick and Corann (George) Updike.

Bill graduated from Luray High School in 1940 and went to work at the American Viscose Corp. He joined the United States Army during WWII. After training, he was sent to Germany as a member of Patton’s 3rd Army after the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in Kassel, Germany, on April 3, 1945, and spent 51 weeks in several VA hospitals. After being discharged, he returned to the American Viscose Corp. (FMC, Avtex), where he worked his entire career until he retired in 1986.

Bill joined the Masonic Unity Lodge #146 and was a member for 66 years. He served as an instructor of work and mentored hundreds of Masons during his career. He served as Worshipful Master of Unity Lodge #146 in Front Royal in 1963. He received a Gold Award from the York Rite Sovereign College of North America in 2016. He further personified the Masonic Creed of making a good man better. In December 2021, he received a Unity Lodge Award created in his honor. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Washington Lodge #78, and the Royal Arch Chapter #45.

Bill was a proud member of the Marlow Heights Baptist Church and particularly fond of their minister, the Rev. Jim Bunce, his wife Suzy, and many of the church members, including Bonnie Sealock and Carol Kenney.

Family night will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Marlow Heights Baptist Church, 517 Braxton Road. Front Royal, Virginia. The interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Lynn Care Center and Gentiva Hospice for their excellent care and assistance during his stay there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to the charity or organization of your choice.