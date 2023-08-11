Opinion
Lincoln, the Library, and Delores Oates
I don’t appreciate it when people popularize lies of any kind, and I find them particularly despicable when they are about a friend.
First: Lacking any substantive argument, local conspiracy theorists and lazy writers have taken to alleging financial misconduct against my good friend Delores Oates and her campaign manager. Alleging she paid him “well over the average” for his work as campaign manager, they have yet to specify what exactly a “just price” for services bought and sold is. In any case, to borrow from the late Christopher Hitchens, “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence.” I am also sure at least one book could be found in the library to explain how supply and demand works.
Second: It is wrong to force taxpayers to support an agenda imposed on children by third parties behind their parents’ backs.
In his first debate in Ottawa, Illinois, with Abraham Lincoln, Stephen Douglas hoped to resolve the dispute over slavery’s expansion into the Territories through his proposal for “popular sovereignty,” leaving each Territory to decide for itself whether to permit slavery’s expansion. “The great principle,” Douglas maintained, “is the right of every community to judge and decide for itself whether a thing is right or wrong.” Lincoln, however, noticed that Douglas’ “freedom to choose” only extended one way in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision:
“[M]y understanding is that Popular Sovereignty, as now applied to the question of slavery, does allow the people of a Territory to have Slavery if they want to, but does not allow them to not have slavery if they do not want it.” While the issue has changed, Douglas’ logic has lately been adopted on behalf of Samuels Public Library.
The latest demonstration comes from the allegation that Delores is denying the right of parents to educate their children as they see fit. As asked earlier this week in the Royal Examiner:
“[D]o all parents have the right and responsibility to parent their children, or do only you and those who share your religious beliefs get to choose for the rest of us?”
Yet, for all the denunciations alleging a “book ban” or other restriction on freedom is underway, the proposal in question does not even remove books with suggestive material from the building. At present, the proposal is simply to remove them from the children’s section. Which brings me back to Lincoln.
While tolerance and pluralism are necessary for a thriving civil society, Lincoln noticed that for slavery’s apologists, mere tolerance would never be enough. As Lincoln said in his 1860 Cooper Union Address:
“Will they be satisfied if the Territories be unconditionally surrendered to them? We know they will not. In all their present complaints against us, the Territories are scarcely mentioned. Invasions and insurrections are the rage now. Will it satisfy them if, in the future, we have nothing to do with invasions and insurrections? We know it will not. We so know because we know we never had anything to do with invasions and insurrections, and yet this total abstaining does not exempt us from the charge and the denunciation.
“The question recurs, what will satisfy them? Simply this: We must not only let them alone, but we must somehow convince them that we do let them alone. This, we know by experience, is no easy task. We have been so trying to convince them from the very beginning of our organization but with no success. In all our platforms and speeches, we have constantly protested our purpose to let them alone; but this has had no tendency to convince them. Alike unavailing to convince them is the fact that they have never detected a man of us in any attempt to disturb them.”
Then came the crucial feature of what Lincoln saw was happening. They would accept nothing short of positive support, by force if necessary.
“These natural and apparently adequate means all failing; what will convince them? This, and this only: cease to call slavery wrong and join them in calling it right. And this must be done thoroughly – done in acts as well as in words. Silence will not be tolerated – we must place ourselves avowedly with them. Senator Douglas’ new sedition law must be enacted and enforced, suppressing all declarations that slavery is wrong, whether made in politics, in presses, in pulpits, or in private. We must arrest and return their fugitive slaves with greedy pleasure. We must pull down our Free State constitutions. The whole atmosphere must be disinfected from all taint of opposition to slavery before they will cease to believe that all their troubles proceed from us.”
“I am quite aware they do not state their case precisely in this way. Most of them would probably say to us, ‘Let us alone, do nothing to us, and say what you please about slavery.’ But we do let them alone – have never disturbed them – so that, after all, it is what we say which dissatisfies them. They will continue to accuse us of doing until we cease saying.”
Similarly, Delores has not taken any action to deprive parents of any means by which they can educate their children. Nor should she or any other representative. In addition to still being available at the library, these books are readily available wherever books are sold if parents want them. But this freedom is not being extended to parents who do not want these “values” imposed on their children by third parties. Instead, the ALA is peddling this material behind parents’ backs at taxpayer expense.
The CLS proposal is not without its problems. Its suggestion that the library be placed under the supervision of the Board of Supervisors simply ignores the problem of continuing to pass decision-making authority to third parties. Privatization, however, would leave the library free to determine how to satisfy its patrons as it sees fit while removing the burden of financial support from taxpayers. As Robert Heinlein once wrote, “There is no worse tyranny than to force a man to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for him.” In turn, severing its taxpayer support and maintaining the freedom of everyone to educate their own children as they see fit would further require the library to answer to consumers and not third-party politicians and bureaucrats.
Moreover, the allegations against Delores have nothing to do with misconduct or censorship. They have everything to do with the same tragic and simple truth Lincoln identified at Cooper Union: “You will rule or ruin in all events.”
Devon Downes
Warren County
Opinion
Samuels Library Treasurer Responds to Jamieson’s ‘Lot of Money’ Letter
In Richard Jamieson’s letter entitled “Samuels Library Has Money…a Lot of Money”, published August 2, he accuses the library’s leadership of ineptitude and “failure to discuss openly and transparently what everyone knows is an unprecedented situation, both financially and operationally.”
He makes numerous innuendos, an incorrect inference, and goes on to say, “many questions arise,” and then lists a series of six or more questions. I have a few questions for Mr. Jamieson. Has he ever attended a Samuels Library board meeting and asked any of these questions? Samuels Library board meetings have always been open to the public. I’ve been a member of the board for approximately 8 years, and I can’t recall him ever attending a meeting to ask any questions. Has Mr. Jamieson ever written to the library to ask any of these questions? Has Mr. Jamieson ever emailed the library to ask any of these questions? Has Mr. Jamieson ever called the library to ask any of these questions or to request a meeting with library personnel to ask these questions? To the best of my knowledge, he has done none of these! I guess it’s just easier and more sensational to insinuate that there has been wrongdoing without the benefit of answers or facts.
He, or any member of the public, could ask library staff these questions any time, and anyone who asks would receive a complete, accurate, and polite response. Additionally, as Mr. Jamieson points out, Samuels Library has a plethora of information openly available to the public from several resources. The leadership of Samuels Library has nothing to hide! While this is not the venue to address each of Mr. Jamieson’s questions, innuendos, and incorrect inferences, if he truly is interested in answers to these questions and issues, as opposed to just trying to keep people’s emotions agitated, he should try contacting the library.
I understand that Mr. Jamieson has a grievance with Samuels Library over materials in its youth collection, and I am not unsympathetic to that grievance. But to try to smear the library’s leadership with false accusations and innuendos because of that grievance, alleging that the library has been less than completely transparent, is a shameful tactic that should only result in damaging his own reputation.
Pete Walker, Treasurer
Samuels Public Library
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the letters published on this page are solely those of the respective authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the Royal Examiner’s editorial team, its affiliates, or advertisers. The Royal Examiner does not endorse or take responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, or validity of any statements made by the authors. The statements and claims presented in the letters have not been independently verified by the Royal Examiner. Readers are encouraged to exercise their own judgment and critical thinking skills when evaluating the content. Any reliance on the information provided in the letters is at the reader’s own risk.
While the Royal Examiner makes every effort to publish a diverse range of opinions, it does not guarantee the publication of all received letters. The Royal Examiner reserves the right to edit letters for clarity, length, and adherence to editorial guidelines. Moreover, the Royal Examiner does not assume any liability for any loss or damage incurred by readers due to the content of the letters or any subsequent actions taken based on these opinions.
In submitting a letter to the editor, authors grant the newspaper the right to publish, edit, reproduce, or distribute the content in print, online, or in any other form.
We value the engagement of our readers and encourage open and constructive discussions on various topics. However, the Royal Examiner retains the right to reject any letter that contains offensive language, personal attacks, or violates any legal regulations. Thank you for being a part of our vibrant community of readers and contributors, and we look forward to receiving your diverse perspectives on matters of interest and importance.
Opinion
South River School Board Race Heats Up — Mathews Responds to Pence Letter on Policy Vote Process
In a 7/25 letter to you, my opponent has poured whitewash over her voting record. She stated that … “In 2021, the Virginia Department of Education, not the Virginia School Board Association, as incorrectly stated by my opponent, released model policies pursuant to § 22.1-23.3 of the Code of Virginia.”
Essentially, she asserted that when the School Board voted to impose a pro-transgender policy on the schools in August 2021, her vote was not in response to the anti-parent Virginia School Board Association’s (VSBA) pro-transgender model policies but rather it was a necessary response to Virginia and Federal non-discrimination law. That is contradicted by the facts.
The Agenda for that School Board meeting and the wording of the motion that passed 3-2, with my opponent being one of the majority of the vote, may be viewed online on the School Board’s website.
Agenda item 4b was “Approval of May 2021 VSBA School Board Policy Updates – Mr. Smith” The Agenda provided an “Explanation and Summary” that said, “In May 2021, VSBA submitted 45 policies for consideration by the Warren County School Board. A chart showing all the updated policies has been prepared by staff.”
The motion that passed was “I move the May 2021 VSBA Policy Updates be approved for inclusion in the Warren County Public Schools Policy Manual as recommended by staff with the exclusion of policy GAA.”.
Leslie Mathews
Candidate for South River School Board
Incumbent Kristen Pence Responds on Public School Policy Guidelines, Counseling Resources, Parental Review
Opinion
Interim Library Director Addresses Questions About Finances, MOA With County
As I start my new role as Interim Director at Samuels Library, I would like to thank everyone who has reached out with kind words of encouragement and support. I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the many contributions made by Michelle Ross during the last three-plus years. Her professionalism, creativity, knowledge, and kindness will be greatly missed by staff and patrons alike at Samuels Library.
In the last week, there has been a lot of chatter about Samuels Library’s finances and a Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA). I feel the need to clarify the situation for the citizens of Warren County.
Let me begin by providing some historical perspective. The current Library building on Criser Road opened its doors to the public in June 2009. Prior to the start of construction, Warren County set aside funds over several years for the construction project. Construction began in 2008, and the project was completed in 2009 – under budget and with no debt service payments required.
During the next several years, Library traffic and programming continued to grow. In 2017, the Warren County Board of Supervisors formed an Ad Hoc Committee to determine whether or not there was a more cost-effective way to provide public library services to the residents of Warren County. The Ad Hoc Committee consisted of Warren County elected officials and staff members and members of the Samuels Library Board of Trustees and staff.
This process lasted several months, and all options were extensively reviewed, and the clear, cost-effective conclusion was that the library’s operations should remain unchanged. Within that framework, an MOA was established with a three-year duration which outlined increases for each year: Year 1, 0 percent, Year 2, 1 percent, and Year 3, 2 percent.
When the MOA terms expired, the County and Library went back to the normal budgeting operation. Each year the library submits an Outside Agency Funding Request with appropriate documentation, then the library meets with the County to answer any questions about the request, and the County determines the funding amount which the library will receive.
The library is a not-for-profit corporation that holds 501(c)3 status with the IRS. As such, we are able to raise money through mail campaigns, fundraising events, grants, and a variety of other avenues. Fortunately, we have been very successful in this regard, and the Warren County community has been very generous.
The library also possesses two bank accounts – one which we call the Operating Account and one which is called the Reserve Account. Additionally, we have an Investment Account which includes donations, endowments, and reserved funds such as those received from the public for the proposed Amphitheatre Project. All funds from Warren County are deposited only into the Operating Account, where they reside until spent.
Any expenditures which fall outside of the approved and funded Operating Account are paid for utilizing fundraised money – this includes any new furnishings, technology equipment, attorney fees, etc. Just this past year, the library improved the children’s department with a new and expanded Reference Desk and a newly remodeled Young Adult section. The changes made by the Library utilized fundraised money only. For fiscal year 2024, in order to balance the Library budget, we will need to transfer in excess of $75,000 from the Investment Account.
Each year the library is audited, as required by the Commonwealth, and for the 21 years I have been with the library, the audit has always given us an exemplary finding.
As we continue our current budget discussions with the County, the topic of an MOA has resurfaced. The Library staff and trustees welcome this discussion, and we are working in a spirit of collaboration with the County. We hope to have progress to report soon. As always, we want to work in a financially efficient and transparent manner so that Warren County taxpayers and the thousands of individuals who benefit from the services we provide at Samuels Library can be proud of what we are doing.
There is important work to be done in the weeks and months ahead. I am committed to Samuels Library and the Front Royal community, and I pledge to use my years of experience to give this position my full attention. I am extremely honored to serve in this role and will make every effort to carry out the library’s mission of bringing people, information, and ideas together to enrich lives and build our community.
Eileen Grady
Interim Director
Samuels Public Library
Opinion
Analyzing Delores Oates’ Hypocrisy
Delores Oates wants you to believe she’s the best choice around for delegate of District 31, but she can’t even uphold her own campaign values. For proof, we need to look no further than the recent Samuels Public Library attack she’s involved in.
Taken from Delores Oates’ campaign site: “Education: We must ensure parents remain the primary educators and drivers of what their children learn. Parents have a fundamental right to choose what students are taught in the classroom. …The role of educators should be to prepare the leaders and the workforce of tomorrow and teach them how to think, not to indoctrinate them with a woke agenda.”
Mrs. Oates says she believes parents should have the right to parent. By holding the library’s funding hostage, she’s showing she only wants those rights for people who adhere to her religious standards. What about parents who want to follow the American Academy of Pediatrics, Mayo Clinic, and other medical and children’s groups that suggest sex conversations and education start at 5 to 8 years old? Or what about parents who teach their children “woke” concepts like universal human rights and inclusion? Those parents are supposed to go pound sand, unable to have resources so their children learn age-appropriate concepts that their parents support. Education comes from knowledge, and banning knowledge because some religious parents are too lazy to parent is in direct opposition to her statement that individual parents are the only ones who should determine the appropriate content for their own children. Which is it, Mrs. Oates – do all parents have the right and responsibility to parent their children or do only you and those who share your religious beliefs get to choose for the rest of us?
But don’t worry, this kind of double standard can be seen again: “Religious Freedom: Our country was founded on the basis of escaping tyrannical rule and the freedom to live and worship how we please.” Ironic, considering Delores is working to undermine the rights of anyone who does not conform to her religious beliefs or personal values. I guess if you believe an overweight child can be heroic in a story, you’re supporting obesity (and, apparently, obscenity in libraries). And if you think it’s fine for two dads to hold hands in a picture book, you’re encouraging pornographic filth.
Finally, my personal favorite. “Corruption: Being a public servant means sacrificing personal gains for the betterment of the community.” Delores paid one of the leaders of Clean Up Samuels $20,000 for a few months of work, well over the average for a political consultant in Virginia. Either Mrs. Oates has shown gross incompetence in her ability to hire, or she’s wittingly or unwittingly bankrolled a hate group. It’s hard to believe it’s mere incompetence or negligence after reading Oates’s online essay to local Catholics: “I support the removal of pornographic literature and severing ties with the ALA (American Library Association) … the current library board, with one exception, has proven they are not suited for the task and should be replaced by new members who care about the well-being of children.”
Delores Oates perpetuates the same lies and hate that the Clean Up Samuels Library group does, painting our wonderful library staff as groomers and pedophiles — not the respected experts they are. The 99% approval rating by patrons of Samuels Public Library confirms that. This kind of slanderous, unmerited attack should not be perpetrated or supported by any member of our Board of Supervisors. Yet Mrs. Oates and others continue to drag out this hate parade for a few extra votes, already causing the resignation of the library Director, Michelle Ross, after months of harassment
In my opinion, Mrs. Oates is also not above directly lying to the public to suit her needs. In the same essay, she writes, “Supporting our residents, me and three other supervisors voted to withhold funding for the library by 75% until September, giving them time to clean up their material and attitude toward parents.” Then in a June 13 Facebook post, she wrote, “We completely and fully approved the budget, including the library budget.” She also states the money can be appropriated “at any time” — but refuses to do so despite the library implementing a new card system that allows concerned parents greater control over the books their child can check out.
Delores Oates will only support education that indoctrinates children to her “doublespeak” way of thinking. Just read those campaign values again; you can practically hear the dog whistling. Mrs. Oates will only support her own religious freedom, and she has shown she will waste her own and taxpayer dollars with frivolous grandstanding, even hijacking budgets of valued community resources. Delores Oates has shown the LGBTQ+ community of Warren County she will NOT support you, she will NOT respect the protections and rights you have desperately fought for, but she will use her power to try and ERASE the strides forward you have made.
Delores Oates is not interested in protecting the well-being of children; she is interested in upholding her own religious doctrine. If Mrs. Oates did care about protecting the well-being of children, she would support the library’s efforts to provide a variety of literature covering far more viewpoints than her narrow-minded and bigoted view of the world. If Mrs. Oates were concerned about children’s safety, she wouldn’t be exposing the LGBTQ+ members of our community, some who are, in fact, children, to this hateful vitriol as people once again have to stand up to defend their right to exist in a public space.
M. Christopher
Warren County
Opinion
EDA Part Two?
The late writer and philosopher George Santayana once stated: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” I would add my personal opine that those who are well aware of the past yet chose to ignore it for personal AND POLITICAL gain are a danger to our very existence. Enter our current Warren County Board of Supervisors (except Cheryl Cullers and some appropriate questions from Delores Oates), a town councilman, and our current Sheriff. As evidenced by the recent Board of Supervisors meeting, it is painfully apparent that the coddling of our current Sheriff, despite his complete incompetence, lack of integrity, and embarrassment of a budget presentation, has potentially set us up for yet another financial scandal in our beloved community.
“Not knowing” where over $20,000 is being spent, yet is listed as an item which is already covered by the overall county budget, in addition to a $10,000 line item for canine toys and accessories, and a half-egged response when questioned about it, are prime examples of said incompetence. Despite this, the apparent crush that our BOS Chairwoman, her colleagues (minus Cullers and Oates), a town councilman, and (some might argue) the editor of this publication (many of whom I truly, consider my friends) has/have with our current sheriff leaves me scratching my bald head, with the sad reality that I will not be growing hair back anytime soon.
Why? These are the same people that all but trample our School System Superintendent when he and School Board Chairwoman Dr. Kristin Pence go before the same board only to get grilled over every aspect of their budget. Can any of these individuals mentioned look “anyone” in the eyes and say that they would not flip out if our School Board Chairwoman or Superintendent went before them, were asked about a $20,000 line item, and their response was “Uhhhhh, I don’t know?” Give me a break!!
The hypocrisy and double standard here (from people I consider my friends) who claim to be men and women of God demand transparency yet openly campaign for a sheriff who has been deemed unable to testify in any case due to a documented lack of integrity at his previous law enforcement job, and have no questions (except Cullers and Oates) about these matters, is most troubling. Oh, how I miss Bebhin Egger!! One can only hope (and pray, as I make no apologies for doing daily) that, come November, the voters of my beloved town and county will see through this, demand appropriate change (with their voices and votes) at the Sheriff’s Office so that we do not have an “EDA Part 2” on our hands and once again return to HELLTOWN.
Michael S. Williams
Front Royal, VA
Opinion
The Missing MOA: The Overlooked Agreement Behind Library Funding Controversy
The government center has been packed with citizens, and all the conversations have been focused on books. It came to my attention that something was not being talked about—the lack of an MOA in place between the library and the county.
A “memorandum of agreement” (MOA) is a written formal document between parties that details the agreement of how they will work together. I would expect that before handing out over a million dollars in taxpayer funds, such an agreement would be in place. It is hate that is seen when people are stating that the BOS is taking away funding. The board has said specifically that they are asking for the library’s process of how they handle books as well as an up-to-date MOA. It seems that some people that want to jump on their high horse and roll with incorrect info are doing so so that they can look to be the ones holding the checkered flag. Why does it have to be a fight and purposely out to make others look bad?
I reached out to the library director, Michelle Ross, and in an email dated July 5, she acknowledged that the MOA had, in fact, expired 2 years earlier. I was shocked this major piece of information had not been better explained in any news story to inform the public of the full reasoning behind why the BOS fully funded but only appropriated 25% of the library’s budget. I emailed Michelle Ross on July 6th to ask for more information. “This is the main source of revenue for the library, no? It seems that information put out about funding and the process of it is by you and another that sits on the board of directors that pushed this is quite different. It seems that you want the public to be mad at the county when this looks as if this falls on you, the Director. “
On July 10th, I received the following email response back from Michelle Ross: ”Myself and an SPL Trustee met with BOS members and came to a verbal agreement on changes to address public concerns. That includes creating a “New Adult” section which would remove books intended for older audiences (16-college age) from the Young Adult area and into the Adult section of the library. That process has already begun but may take a while as staff are looking at each individual item in the Young Adult collection to determine what needs to be moved. The discussed agreement also includes creating two new card types that would allow parents to restrict their children’s accounts to only Juvenile material or Juvenile and Young Adult material. The limited cards will be voted on at the July 10 SPL Board of Trustees Meeting. Once approved, the new card types will be available on July 11. The BOS decision to appropriate ¼ of the library’s budget was different than their normal procedures, but my understanding is that their intent is to make sure the discussed changes are completed.”
This was the final email to the Director of the Library, who did not want to take responsibility that her job requires exactly what the BOS is asking for. Instead, it seems that they are taking the hit for the library. No one is holding funding captive. Having a current MOA in place, none of this would exist. There hasn’t been an MOA in place since the Director came aboard in 2021.
“Thank you for getting back to me. In getting all of that tedious work together, wouldn’t that fall on the library as the responsibility of getting the proper amount of money for funding? I understand many others have a role to play. It is like starting a new job and having to go through all that annoying paperwork to prove who you really are in order to be on the payroll. You, the new employee, must complete that. Same with filing taxes. There are consequences if you do not. Do you understand my point? You came aboard as Director of the library during covid of 2021, right? Wouldn’t this task fall under the duties of being the director of the library? I would assume you would oversee a budget, establish (in this case) existing relationships with local government, report to your board as well as fundraising, employment issues or hiring, volunteer staff, being compliant with rules and governing laws. I just see that the municipal level of business would be initiated on your end, and you working with the BOS to get that funding moving or in order quickly and professionally. “ ( End of final email)
So, there it is, as Paul Harvey would say, “Now you know the Rest of the Story.” Our community has torn each other apart for over a month now when the solution was already worked out. The library could have avoided this entire situation if they had gotten their MOA in place on time. Maybe we should stop this hateful behavior between neighbors and start having a conversation about what really happened and how to avoid having this happen again.
Steph M.
Warren County
