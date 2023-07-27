Linda B. Habron (1943 – 2023)

Jeffrey Calvin Martin, Sr., 59, of Linden, VA, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at home.

Jeffrey was born in 1964 in Indianapolis, IN, the son of Mary Martin and the late J.C. Martin. He served our country in the United States Marine Corps. Jeffrey received multiple Associate’s Degrees in Computers, Communications and Electronics from Vincennes University in Indiana. He worked as a web developer from NeosTEK in Arlington, Va. Jeffrey had five loves in his life, family, woodworking, photography, Star Trek, and conservative politics.

He is survived by his wife, Lucinda, whom he married on October 14, 2006; daughters, Kayla Hargaden, Sarah Paez (Art), Erin Webster; sons, Jeffrey C. Martin, II (Heather), Christopher Martin, Adam Jolliff; six grandchildren, sisters, Patricia, Vickie, Deborah, Martie; brothers, Jimmy, Terry Wayne, Michael, Ricky, and Scott.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Larry and Ronnie.

A service will be held for Jeffrey on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with a one-hour visitation prior. Burial will be on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 3:30 pm in West Newton Cemetery in West Newton, IN.

Please visit the obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com