Linda Denise Gordon (1964 – 2022)

Betty Louise Lillard, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road Front Royal with the Rev. Marc Roberson officiating.

Mrs. Lillard was born on February 27, 1945, in Greenville, Tennessee to the late Joseph and Evelyn Broyles. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Lillard Jr.; two daughters, Diane Green and Debra Moats; son, Michael Lillard; two brothers, Thomas Broyles and JC Broyles and nephew, Tommy Broyles.

Betty was raised by farmers in Tennessee. Her dad enlisted in the Navy and took the family to many locations across the United States, but she planted her roots in Virginia. She raised her three girls with strong values and that included adding her four other children when she married her husband, Jim. Betty and Jim enjoyed traveling in their RV in their spare time from work. Their marriage was focused around a loving family and they ensured they were taken care of. They lived the majority of their time in Manassas, Virginia while employed. Betty worked twenty-five years as an executive secretary for Prince William County. Once they retired they moved to Winchester, Virginia. She became an avid bingo player in her spare time and enjoyed the relaxation of retirement. She was an animal lover of all breeds, but mostly to the many dogs, they had over the years. She was known for her smile and her hugs. She was the most devoted mother, grandmother and great (great) grandmother to her loved ones. Now she is reunited with her loving husband and family members, but she will live on in our hearts with the memories we all shared with her.

Survivors include her three daughters, Shari Keith (Mike) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Shelley Bailey of Front Royal, Virginia and Amy Andrade (Fritz) of Front Royal; son, David Lillard of Stanley, Virginia; brother, Kenny Broyles (Rita) of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law, Sheila Broyles of Tampa, Florida; ten grandchildren, Suzanne (Matthew), Leighanne, Stephen, Logan, Avery, Anna, Angie, Josh, Amanda, and Donaldberry; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.