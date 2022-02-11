Obituaries
Linda Denise Gordon (1964 – 2022)
Linda Denise Gordon, 57, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Gordon was born on October 28, 1964, in Front Royal to the late Earl Sr. and Kathryn Garber King.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Richard Gordon Sr.; son, Richard “Ricky” Gordon Jr.; three daughters, Kathy Johnson, Stacey Gordon, and Brittaney Kerns; brother, Earl “Tinker” King; two sisters, Tam Snoots and Kristy Day and four grandchildren, Kayleigh, Zachariah, Bryce, and Lainey.
Pallbearers will be Herb Snoots, Rodney Williams, Eric Day, Chuckie Johnson, Matthew Kerns, and Christian Day.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Raymond C. “Buster” Slifka II (1965 – 2022)
Raymond C. “Buster” Slifka II, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home.
Buster was born on September 28, 1965, in Maryland to the late Raymond and Jean Slifka. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Kramer Slifka. He was a Master Plumber and Pipe Fitter for the Smithsonian Institute and owned Ray’s Plumbing. He was a volunteer firefighter for Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Sharon Slifka; son, Raymond C. Slifka III; two daughters, Meagan Guiliani (Michael) and Sara Richter; brother, Steven Swenson; sister, Carla Slifka and five grandchildren, Lillith Richter, Silas Guiliani, Aubrey Richter, Owen Racer and Amara Guiliani.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, 3099 Livingston Rd, Bryans Road, MD 20616, or to the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, 221 N Commerce Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Irene Ethel Wells (1933 – 2022)
“Reenie-Butt”, died peacefully while surrounded by family at Hidden Springs Assisted Living on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Born in Guymon, Oklahoma on August 8, 1933, her life was characterized by her love for Christ and others. She spent her life serving Christ as a youth leader, choir member, and prayer warrior at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Manassas, Virginia where she lived for nearly fifty years. Here, her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for others led her to open a craft and framing arts store, which she successfully owned and operated for more than 20 years.
Always a beacon of positivity, Irene was the proverbial glue that held the family together. She laughed often and always saw the best in everyone. Her sense of humor enriched the lives of those around her and inspired happiness in even the most troubled of times. She brought endless joy to her grandchildren with frequent trips into the ball pit at play centers, white water rafting trips, and even driving lessons. Irene brightened every room she walked into with her wonderful sense of humor and warm conversations.
Though we know she is now joyfully at home with Christ, we deeply miss her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Burnis Wells, her daughter, Tina Kimble, and her three brothers, Don Dow, Delmer Dow, and Jerry Dow. Irene is survived by her two children, Denise Katsarelis and Steve Wells their spouses, Harry Katsarelis, Peggy Wells, and Mike Kimble as well as ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, Virginia.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lake Wales Care Center, 140 East Park Avenue, Lake Wales, Florida 33853, https://lakewalescarecenter.com/.
Obituaries
Sarah Mae Harris (1995 – 2022)
Sarah Mae Harris, 26, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 9 at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Sarah was born October 31, 1995, in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of Mary Kay Waltz and James Harry Harris.
Sarah was a devoted and loving mother, who loved the outdoors, hiking, biking, and swimming.
Surviving is her mother and step-father, Mary Kay and Joe Waltz of West Liberty, Ohio; father James Harry Harris of Wardensville, West Virginia; one daughter, Bobbi Rose Shifflett of Front Royal; paternal grandparents, Kenneth Eugene Harris and Freda Mae Harris of Covington, Virginia; step-maternal grandparents Joseph Robert Waltz and Opal Marie Waltz of Front Royal; brother, James Kenneth Harris of Front Royal; and best friend, Brandon Burke of Front Royal.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Obituaries
Betty Louise Lillard (1945 – 2022)
Betty Louise Lillard, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road Front Royal with the Rev. Marc Roberson officiating.
Mrs. Lillard was born on February 27, 1945, in Greenville, Tennessee to the late Joseph and Evelyn Broyles. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Lillard Jr.; two daughters, Diane Green and Debra Moats; son, Michael Lillard; two brothers, Thomas Broyles and JC Broyles and nephew, Tommy Broyles.
Betty was raised by farmers in Tennessee. Her dad enlisted in the Navy and took the family to many locations across the United States, but she planted her roots in Virginia. She raised her three girls with strong values and that included adding her four other children when she married her husband, Jim. Betty and Jim enjoyed traveling in their RV in their spare time from work. Their marriage was focused around a loving family and they ensured they were taken care of. They lived the majority of their time in Manassas, Virginia while employed. Betty worked twenty-five years as an executive secretary for Prince William County. Once they retired they moved to Winchester, Virginia. She became an avid bingo player in her spare time and enjoyed the relaxation of retirement. She was an animal lover of all breeds, but mostly to the many dogs, they had over the years. She was known for her smile and her hugs. She was the most devoted mother, grandmother and great (great) grandmother to her loved ones. Now she is reunited with her loving husband and family members, but she will live on in our hearts with the memories we all shared with her.
Survivors include her three daughters, Shari Keith (Mike) of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Shelley Bailey of Front Royal, Virginia and Amy Andrade (Fritz) of Front Royal; son, David Lillard of Stanley, Virginia; brother, Kenny Broyles (Rita) of Orlando, Florida; sister-in-law, Sheila Broyles of Tampa, Florida; ten grandchildren, Suzanne (Matthew), Leighanne, Stephen, Logan, Avery, Anna, Angie, Josh, Amanda, and Donaldberry; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries
Carroll William Jenkins (1942 – 2022)
Carroll William Jenkins, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the home of his companion.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10 from 10-11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
William was born October 16, 1942, son of the late Roscoe Jack and Gladys Ilene Knight Jenkins. He retired after many dedicated years from Warren County Public Schools. He owned and operated C.W. Jenkins Topsoil and Mulch Business for many years. William enjoyed working and taking care of his family and friends, loved and took great care of his cats, and loved drinking coffee with his sisters. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving is his loving and devoted companion, caregiver, and the love of his life, Christine Foster; three sisters, Frances Thompson and husband Richard, Mary Rowe and Pat Tharpe; granddaughter, Ashley Herbauth; two great-grandchildren; his aunt, Margaret Morris; special friend, Ruth E. Foster; and four nephews.
William was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Elizabeth Kuser; grandson, Warren Kuser, Jr. and best friend, Charles “Willie” Foster.
Pallbearers will be Joe Striker, Michael Gue, Hank Blakely, Warren Kuser, Sr., Buddy Morris, and Lynn Dempsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Paul Foster, Billy North, and Ronnie Gue.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
James Robert “Bob” Anderson (1946 – 2022)
James Robert “Bob” Anderson, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Bob was born on June 30, 1946, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Ralph and Kathleen Jenkins Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Sallyann Ridgway Anderson, and three older brothers, Ralph Jr. “Jim”, Donnie and Jerry. He moved to Front Royal following his marriage in 1972. His hobbies included woodworking, gardening, and small engine repair.
Surviving is Bob’s brothers, Wayne and Kenny; sister, Ann; Godson, Jesse Budd; long-term caregiver, Vicki Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews and his beloved dog, Sally.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.