Linda Kay Robbins (1954 – 2023)

Published

31 mins ago

on

Linda Kay Robbins, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Monday, December 18, 2023.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.  Inurnment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Mrs. Robbins was born in Front Royal on December 19, 1954, to the late Robert and Pearl Jenkins Fincham.  She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Robbins, and brother, Robert Fincham.

Survivors include her two sons, Robbie Robbins and Jeremy Robbins; daughter, Stacy Robbins; three sisters, Mary Wines, Mildred Chadwell, and Deborah Rutherford; three grandchildren, Matthew Cross, Kelsey Robbins, and Gage Robbins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Steve W. Cook (1952 – 2023)

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

Steve W. Cook, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 29, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Steve was born March 5, 1952, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Leroy and Doris Fristoe Cook.

He worked many years for the Conservation and Research Center in Warren County. He will be long remembered for his love of playing the drums and spending time boating on the river.

Surviving is his wife of many years, Debbie Fincham Cook; one son, Brian Cook of Front Royal; two daughters, Ashleigh North, and husband Jeremy and Alissa Jordan and husband Darryl, all of Front Royal; one sister, Cynthia Settle and husband Curtis of Amissville; and 11 grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Hunter Cook, Harlon Crawford, Matt Clatterbuck, Darryl Jordan, Stacy Lockhart, and Aaron Lockhart.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy “Bubba” Day, Clark Moats, and Mike Nirich.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, December 29 from 12-1 p.m..

Shirley Ann Ludwig Wynkoop (1941 – 2023)

Published

34 mins ago

on

December 19, 2023

By

Shirley Ann Ludwig Wynkoop, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.

A funeral service will be on Thursday, December 21, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The interment will be on Wednesday, December 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick.

Shirley was born June 15, 1941, in Woodstock, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roy Arthur and Jean Marie Beydler Ludwig. She retired after many years from ABEX.

Shirley was married to the late Zene Davis Wynkoop, Sr., for 60 years before passing in December 2021.

Surviving are two sons, Zene Davis Wynkoop, Jr. and wife Samantha of Oxford, Michigan, and Avery Sean Wynkoop of Front Royal; one sister, Wanda Lea Carroll of Front Royal; and three grandchildren, Zene Brandon Wynkoop, Dennis Brady Wynkoop, and Nathan Davis Wynkoop.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Tommy Arthur Ludwig.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 21 from 2-3 p.m..

Memorial contribution may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr. (1967 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr., 56, of Stanley, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at his sister’s home in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.

Timothy Dale “Harley” Skaggs Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating and Kelly Gholson speaking.  Burial will follow at the Skaggs Family Cemetery in Capon Bridge.

Mr. Skaggs was born on March 3, 1967, in Woodstock, Virginia, to the late Lorrah Dale Skaggs and to Charlotte Pitsenbarger Skaggs.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 29 years, Stacy Dawn Skaggs; two sons, Timothy “T.J.” Skaggs Jr. (Annie) and Chase Skaggs; two daughters, Kailey Skaggs (Michael) and Chelsie Cook (Justin); two sisters, Kimberly Dutrow and Lynette Krout (Dwayne) and three grandchildren, Rylan Cook, Granger Skaggs and Knox Cook.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Fletcher, Allen Willingham, Paul Atkins, Chris Campbell, Roger Somers and Matt Skaggs.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

Margaret Baltimore Summers (1927 – 2023)

Published

1 day ago

on

December 18, 2023

By

Margaret Baltimore Summers, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on December 15, 2023. She was surrounded by family.

Margaret Baltimore Summers

A funeral service will be held for Margaret at 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 22, 2023, at Mount Morris Baptist Church, 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, Virginia, 22639. The family will hold a viewing at 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral. Reverend Ralph Williams will officiate the service, and Bishop Wilbert Baltimore will give the eulogy. She will be laid to rest following the funeral service at Mount Morris Cemetery.

Margaret B. Summers was born on February 28, 1927, in Linden, Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas B. Baltimore and Sarah Rector-Baltimore. She is survived by one brother, Golden Baltimore (Ann), and sister-in-law, June Summers Parker. She is also preceded in death by ten brothers, Rev. Allen L., Lloyd G., Roland L., Robert, Henry, Eugene, Warner, John, Edward, and Paul Baltimore. Four sisters, Alice B. Smith, Elise A. Banjoman, Lucy Summers, and Rachel Poles.

Margaret married Lewis K. Summers on May 5, 1945. They had two children: daughter Velma “Tootsie” Summers Byrd (Jasper), who preceded her in death; and her surviving son, Alvin B. Summers, who has taken care of his mother for a number of years, and daughter-in-law Candace L. Summers. Lovingly known as “Gran-Gran,” Margaret leaves behind four grandchildren, Corey B. Summers (TaMarah), Raina D. Mason (Michael), Kea R. Carter (Randolph), and Erika S. Byrd; her eight great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kare, Corey, Christopher, Kayla, Elijah, Khloe, Ethan, and two great-great-grandchildren on the way. She also leaves behind loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Margaret accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior early in life. She joined Mt. Paron Baptist Church in Linden, Virginia in October of 1955. As a member of Mt. Paron, she served on the Senior Choir, and Deaconess Trustee Board. She was a member of the Golden Key Club, an honorary member of the Cavalier Auxiliary, and the 2nd National Ketoctin Baptist Woman’s Auxiliary. Later, becoming President of the 2nd National Ketoctin Baptist Woman’s Auxiliary. On June 26, 2009, at the age of 80, she received the Honorary Doctorate of Theology Degree from Second Guildfield Biblical Institute. Another proud accomplishment was going back to school and receiving her GED at 60 years old.

Margaret was employed at the Apple House for many years as an Event Specialist at the Shenandoah Golf Course. She volunteered on the Electoral Board for Warren County. Margaret was a full-time mother, grandmother, and helping hand to whoever needed it.

She enjoyed walks, singing in the choir, bible study, puzzles, and spending time with friends and family. Margaret had a smile that would light up the room, and her warmth made everyone feel loved. She never met a stranger. Margaret is sorely missed and will be forever in our hearts!

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin (1940 – 2023) – Semper Fidelis

Published

2 days ago

on

December 17, 2023

By

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023, in the comfort of his own home.

Kenneth “Kenny” Gwyne Martin

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm. on Friday, December 22, 2023, at Culpeper National Cemetery, 305 U.S. Ave., Culpeper, Virginia 22701, with Sammy Campbell officiating.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Kenny was born to the late Frank and Frances Martin on January 7, 1940, in Lexington, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Rose, and his brother, John Martin.

Surviving Kenny are his loving wife of 60 years, Jessie Martin; his children, Mike Martin, Denise Martin and Douglas Martin all of Front Royal; his siblings, Alice Townsend of Florida, James Martin of Fairfax, Virginia, and Joyce Jessee of Fredericksburg, Virginia; his grandchildren, Joshua Martin, Nataly Martin, Haylee Martin all of Front Royal, Cheyenne Dickerson (Brett) of Maurertown, West Virginia, Dylan Martin of Strasburg, Virginia, Ryne Martin of Moorefield, West Virginia, and Carley Martin of Front Royal; and his many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Kenny was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and an avid fisherman. He loved watching NASCAR and cooking for his friends and family. His favorite recipes were for his meatloaf and chili.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Diabetes Association, and to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.

Virginia Colfelt Clem (1931 – 2023)

Published

2 days ago

on

December 17, 2023

By

Virginia Colfelt Clem, 92, died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 15, 2023, in her home in Front Royal, Virginia. Mrs. Clem was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and Gordonsville Lions Club, both in Gordonsville, VA.

Virginia was the daughter of the late Hassie Bolt and James Frank Colfelt, Sr.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward William Clem, sister Nancy Lee Powell, and her son William Webster Clem.

Virginia is survived by her siblings James Frank Colfelt, Jr. and Joann Good and by her children James Edward Clem (Sherry), John Robert Clem, Barbara Jean Thacker (Robert), Beverly Susanne Cline, Allen Wayne Clem (Katherine), and Teresa Eileen Carneal (Oddie), and four grandchildren Justin Clem, Jedidiah Ferguson, Odie Carneal III, and Lindsey Clem.  Pall Bearers include Robert Thacker, Ed Clem, Allen Clem, Justin Clem, Oddie Carneal II, and Lee Carneal.

The family will receive visitors at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.   The funeral service will be at Maddox Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 20, at 11 a.m., with interment following at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

