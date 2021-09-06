Linda Lee York (1959 – 2021)

Linda Lee York, 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at the Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, Virginia, surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.

Linda was born November 2, 1959, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of Julia C. Pomeroy Rutherford of Front Royal and the late Richard Rutherford, Sr. She worked for the Warren Sentinel in Front Royal for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Surviving with her mother are her devoted husband of 39 years David W. York; two daughters Jennifer York Robison (Roger), and Chelsea York both of Front Royal; special granddaughter Haley Swain of Front Royal; two brothers Richard Rutherford, Jr. of Front Royal and Michael Rutherford of Rappahannock County; and two sisters Barbara Jenkins and Julie Rutherford both of Front Royal.

Pallbearers will be Denny Hudson, Jeff Hudson, Wayne Hudson, Stephen Smith, Brandon Rutherford, and Dalton Rutherford.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 8 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.