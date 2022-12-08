Linda Mellott Beatty (1950 – 2022)

Linda Mellott Beatty, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 5, 2022, passing away peacefully at 8:09 in the morning surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 110 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, Virginia, with Pastor Paul Markee officiating. Interment will follow in Ridings Chapel Cemetery in Stephens City.

Linda was born November 30, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Mellott, Sr. and Frances Marie Ault Mellott.

She attended Lighthouse Full Gospel Church and gave 43 dedicated years as a Court Clerk with Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, the County of Warren, and her many friends.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Robert Lewis Beatty; daughter, Traci Elaine Beatty, and significant other, Rommel Eleccion of Stephens City; son, Michael Paul Beatty, and significant other, Kerry Shannon of Stephens City; the apple of her eye her grandson, Owen Michael Beatty of Stephens City; and two step-grandchildren, Annabelle Racey of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Elliott Racey of Fairfax.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Grover Cleveland Mellott, Jr.

Pallbearers will be Owen Beatty, Geoff Mellott, Gary Phillips, Elliott Racey, Abraham Garcia, and Rommel Eleccion.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nicklaus Patterson, Matthew Patterson, JR Darr, Timmy Mellott, Ed Hausenfluck, and Robbie Lowery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, from 12-2 p.m. at the church.