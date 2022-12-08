Obituaries
Linda Mellott Beatty (1950 – 2022)
Linda Mellott Beatty, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, 72, of Stephens City, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 5, 2022, passing away peacefully at 8:09 in the morning surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 110 Conestoga Lane, Stephens City, Virginia, with Pastor Paul Markee officiating. Interment will follow in Ridings Chapel Cemetery in Stephens City.
Linda was born November 30, 1950, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Mellott, Sr. and Frances Marie Ault Mellott.
She attended Lighthouse Full Gospel Church and gave 43 dedicated years as a Court Clerk with Warren County Juvenile and Domestic Relations. She will be greatly missed by her loving family, the County of Warren, and her many friends.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Robert Lewis Beatty; daughter, Traci Elaine Beatty, and significant other, Rommel Eleccion of Stephens City; son, Michael Paul Beatty, and significant other, Kerry Shannon of Stephens City; the apple of her eye her grandson, Owen Michael Beatty of Stephens City; and two step-grandchildren, Annabelle Racey of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania and Elliott Racey of Fairfax.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Grover Cleveland Mellott, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Owen Beatty, Geoff Mellott, Gary Phillips, Elliott Racey, Abraham Garcia, and Rommel Eleccion.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nicklaus Patterson, Matthew Patterson, JR Darr, Timmy Mellott, Ed Hausenfluck, and Robbie Lowery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, from 12-2 p.m. at the church.
Obituaries
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Sinclair (1947 – 2022)
Rebecca “Becky” Ann Sinclair, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Sinclair was born on July 16, 1947, in Mesa, Arizona, to the late James Woodrow Sain and Hilda Hinegardner Sain. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Sinclair.
Survivors include her two daughters, Hilda “Liza” Petrucci and Joy Miller; son, Timothy Mendenhall (Dominique); stepdaughter, Lelona Sinclair Stronzik; stepson, Gerald Davis Sinclair Jr.; brother, James Christopher Sain and five grandchildren, Lauren Petrucci, Gabrielle Mendenhall, Timothy Mendenhall Jr., Jack Mendenhall and Joey Klemmer.
Obituaries
Tracy Lynn Fincham (1972 – 2022)
Tracy Lynn Fincham, 50, of Toms Brook, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Steve Foster officiating.
Mrs. Fincham was born on April 8, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia, to the late Dennis W. Wines Sr. and to Debra Pennington Fincham. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Bobby G. Stonebreaker, and stepson, Jeffrey Fincham Jr.
Surviving along with her mother are her husband, Jeffrey Fincham Sr.; three sons, Nathan Fincham, Cody Fincham, and Dylan Fincham, all of Toms Brook; stepdaughter, Amy Fincham of Winchester; three brothers, Dennis Wines Jr. of Strasburg, Virginia, Bobby Stonebreaker of Strasburg and Stephen Stonebreaker of Front Royal; six grandchildren, Nathan Jr., Colton, Hudson, Neveah, Zoey and Zayn Fincham all of Toms Brook and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Roger A. Heston (1955 – 2022)
Roger A. Heston, 67, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Mr. Heston was born on September 24, 1955, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to the late Richard and Margie Drake Heston.
Survivors include his son, Jason R. Heston of Fairmont; two brothers, Clyde Heston of Bentonville and Gary Heston of Fairmont and two grandchildren, Isaiah and Brittany Teets, both of Fairmont.
Obituaries
Jesse Walker Dove (1991 – 2022)
Jesse Walker Dove, 31, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022.
He graduated from Warren County High School in 2009. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy before pursuing a career in law enforcement, including Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Strasburg Police Department, and Department of Homeland Security. He was most recently a federal officer and continued to volunteer as a deputy for Warren County.
Jesse was born on January 22, 1991. He is the son of Jesse R. “JR” Dove and Callie Dove of Front Royal, VA. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Marissa Dove, and daughter, Wrenly Mae Dove; siblings, Jessica Phillips (Lonnie), Joshua Dove (Lori), Caitlin Ruckman (Chad); grandparents, Betty and Billy Chapman, and Jim Heflin; and a large extended family.
Jesse was an avid hunter, fisherman, and farmer. He was a fierce and loyal protector of friends and family and took indescribable pride in protecting and serving his fellow citizens in the county, which meant so much to him. He had a smile that would light up a room and was always quick with a joke. Jesse was a loving and devoted man and will truly be missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, from 6 to 8 pm at Maddox Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 8, at 12:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal, VA. Burial will immediately follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Strasburg, VA. Afterward, a fellowship meal will be held at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department on Commerce Avenue.
Joshua Dove, Chad Ruckman, Evan Massey, Nick Williams, Michael Grove, and Mike Robinson are pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Edward Jones, 1705 Amherst St., Suite 101, Winchester, VA 22601, for the benefit of Wrenly Mae’s Education Fund. Checks should be made payable to Edward Jones. Please indicate ‘Wrenly Dove – 529’ on the memo line.
Obituaries
Harold Elwood Boone (1935 – 2022)
Harold Elwood Boone, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
A memorial service will be held for Harold at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the memorial service.
Harold was born on October 18, 1935, in Pocahontas, Virginia, to the late William and Bertha Boone. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Jane, Edward Boone, and James Boone, and his grandson, John Dallas Bunch IV.
Surviving Harold is his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn R. Boone; his children, Harold Wayne Boone (Sandy), Thomas Allen Boone (Dabney), and Patricia Ann Bunch; his brothers, Franklin Daniel Boone (Julie) and Roger Curtis Boone (Franny); his grandchildren, Kristen Roberts Brannon, Justin Scott Rider, and Carrie Ann Boone; and his great-grandchildren, Hadley, Carter Rose, and Joselyn.
Harold was a retired veteran of the United States Army and was very proud to say that during his time working at Mt. Weather, he had personally worked for the White House for three presidents, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson. He was also a golfing enthusiast and wasn’t a half-bad bowler. He was also a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/, or the Warren County Humane Society at https://humanesocietywarrencounty.com/donate/
Obituaries
Marjorie P. Saffelle (1936 – 2022)
Marjorie P. Saffelle, 85, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Evergreen Health and Rehab of Winchester, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held for Marjorie at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, Virginia, with Sammy Campbell officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Marjorie was born on December 17, 1936, in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Ashby and Louise Patterson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Carey Saffelle Sr., and her son, Frank Hedrick Saffelle Sr.
Surviving Marjorie is her children, Laura Anne Saffelle, Artricia Haynes (John), Art Saffelle II (Laura), Margie Smoot (Teddy), Susan Billhimer, Linette Ritter (Jeff), Andrew Saffelle (Krista), and Ginger Batton; her sister, Jane Thomas (Jerry); and her numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie loved God and church meant everything to her. Her favorite hobbies were sewing and crafting, and she was a professional at both. She also loved animals and adored her family.
The Saffelle family would like to give a special thanks to all the exceptional staff that has provided care to Marjorie during her time in Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “All dogs matter” at https://alldogsmatter.co.uk/get-involved/donate/ and the “Dementia and Alzheimer’s Association” at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=51079&51079.donation.