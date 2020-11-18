Local Government
Linden bus stop, more pandemic-relief funds top School Board agenda
Warren County School Board members unanimously approved an online academic learning and remediation site and 15 additional temperature scanners for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) totaling nearly $70,000 in pandemic-relief funds during their Tuesday, November 17 meeting and work session.
Board members also heard from a concerned citizen about a bus stop on Apple Mountain Road in Linden, Va., that would end up sharing space with a proposed Sheetz gas station and convenience store, which the resident said could be easily used by child sex traffickers, child sex offenders, and illegal drug dealers due to its close proximity to Interstate 66.
During the work session portion of their meeting, Denisa Scott, who lives on Mountain Lake and has a five-year-old, urged School Board members against approving a bus stop at the forthcoming Sheetz location.
“Drug dealers and gas stations are an absolute correlated fact,” Scott said, citing various data from an academic publication and showing headlines from local news outlets during her PowerPoint presentation to the School Board.
Gas stations, among others, also have been shown to be regularly frequented by child sex traffickers and those who commit stranger abductions, Scott said, specifically those that are located near highway interchanges like I-66, which connects with other interstate highways in the state.
Additionally, Scott said a February 2019 study of U.S. gas stations published in the international journal, Science of the Total Environment, found that toxic benzene emissions vented from underground gasoline storage tanks were “sufficiently high to constitute a health concern at a distance of up to 518 feet,” posing more potential problems for children standing at a nearby bus stop.
“These would all be things we would be exposing our children to,” said Scott. “I’m not being dramatic; these are the facts. And I really don’t think you want our children’s body bags on your conscience.”
The School Board members thanked Scott for her presentation but made no comments.
Funding approvals
During its action agenda portion of the meeting, the School Board approved $35,423 to purchase the online IXL Learning site for both high schools and middle schools in Warren County for 18 months, and to award a $33,737 contract to Geek Land USA, LLC for the purchase of 15 additional BIOS03 Multi-Person Walk-through Temperature Scanners. Funding for both will come from the county’s designated portion of federal funds allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
IXL Learning offers personalized skill recommendations based on what each student has been practicing, said WCPS Director of Secondary Instruction Alan Fox, who described IXL’s skills as being aligned with both the Virginia Curriculum Framework and the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOLs).
“IXL’s state standards alignments allow students and teachers to easily find unlimited practice questions specifically tailored to each required standard,” Fox said, adding that the site also meets federal education law requirements for instructional intervention.
For instance, if an SOL question is successfully answered by a student using the program, then the subsequent questions become more difficult, said Fox. And if a student isn’t having success with a particular question, then the program “takes you backward until you can find success,” he said. Teachers at the same time can track a student’s progress and can see how much time a student is spending on a standard, how much practice time is put in, and whether a student is being successful.
“Warren County Middle School has been using this program for some time now,” Fox said, “and I was approached by [Skyline Middle School Principal] Bobby Johnston recently about the program and how we could possibly pay for it.”
WCPS Superintendent Chris Ballenger, who had experience with the program during his employment in Smith County, Va., called IXL “a great remote program” that teachers use with daily instruction, in addition to the SOLs practice because it’s not just for remediation but also “enhances student learning.”
Fox said WCPS also has spoken with colleagues in Shenandoah County, Va., who “seem to be very pleased with their results.”
All School Board members voted “yea” to purchase the IXL Learning site with Chairman Arnold Williams, Jr., Vice Chairwoman Catherine Bower, and members Kristen Pence, James Wells, and Ralph Rinaldi present.
The board members also voted unanimously to award a $33,737 contract to Geek Land USA for the purchase of 15 additional temperature scanners.
WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch said the school division already has tried the temperature scanners in various locations. “We feel that it can meet our needs,” he said.
The scanners can track temperatures of multiple people in flowing traffic at a distance of 10 to 15 feet in .7 seconds, said Hirsch, reminding board members that the original scanner purchased was previewed at the School Board’s November 4 meeting. The scanners are particularly useful at door entry points for schools and hospitals, for instance, Hirsch added and can decipher between false positives, such as a hot cup of coffee.
Each BIOS03 Multi-Person Walk-through Temperature Scanner costs $2,499, bringing the estimated amount to $37,485. But Geek Land provided WCPS with a 10-percent educational discount that brings down the total cost to $33,737.
Superintendent Ballenger said the temperature scanners will continue to be used even after the current pandemic is under control and could be useful during flu season.
The School Board also unanimously approved a new fuel oil contract for the school division.
Greg Livesay, WCPS director of maintenance, said the WCPS existing heating fuel oil services contract expired in June 2020 with no renewal options remaining. Staff solicited Invitations for Bid from four regional providers and two responses were received on November 9, with Fannon Petroleum Services being the low bidder at just more than $1.27 per gallon, said Livesay, adding that the estimated annual cost is $39,315.16 per year.
“This initial contract period, like most others, would be for one year with four one-year renewable options when we agree upon the pricing,” Livesay said.
Additionally, Livesay said the current contract price is significantly lower compared to prices roughly five years ago, largely due to the COVID-19 school shutdowns, last year’s mild winter, and overall decreased consumption due to some WCPS buildings being converted from fuel oil to gas.
“So, we still have quite a bit of inventory of fuel oil sitting in our tanks this year,” he said.
Watch the entire Warren County School Board meeting on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Council considers helping finance low-cost spay & neuter clinic; extends downtown weekend closings to end of year; and plans to re-start Creekside tree cutting Nov. 17
Following a 45-minute Special Meeting Closed Session discussion of two topics – the year-plus, thus-far unsuccessful search for a permanent replacement for Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick and the yet-to-be-finalized United Bank financing arrangement enabling the Town to take over the $8.4 million debt service on its new police station (no announcement on either) – the Front Royal Town Council opened a Monday evening, November 16th work session with a request from Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers to aid in set-up financing of a planned low-cost spay and neuter clinic here.
Bowers explained start-up costs totaling $125,000 of an estimated total first-year budget of nearly $425,000. The Humane Society’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter will contribute $50,000 to the start-up costs and responding to a question from the interim town manager, Bowers said the county government will also be approached about start-up cost help. “I wouldn’t be a good executive director if I didn’t ask for money from everyone,” Bowers commented drawing some laughter.
Asked about long-term contribution needs, Bowers said it was anticipated once established, the ‘spay and neuter’ clinic will become self-supporting. It is low-cost, not free, she noted. And it is expected that pet owners from surrounding jurisdictions without such a service will also travel here to utilize the clinic, helping prop up revenues. She said it was anticipated the local clinic would serve jurisdictions as far away as Martinsburg.
Bowers also pointed to a beneficial community impact in reducing the number of stray and feral animals that Animal Control and the Wagner Shelter must deal with.
Council took the request under consideration. The plan is to have the shelter open in the summer of 2021 as part of the Fiscal Year-2021/22 budget. Mayor Tewalt observed that the schedule improved the Town’s ability to help since there were no contingency funds set aside in the current budget for such outside projects.
Speaking of budgets, Town Finance Director B. J. Wilson took council through a monthly review of revenue, enterprise and contingency funds as impacted by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic restrictions on how departments and local businesses may operate. Things remained positive despite uncertainties like a possible statewide ban on delinquent utility cutoffs during the pandemic, Wilson told council.
Tederick pointed to a positive trend in sales tax revenue despite the pandemic. Wilson’s numbers indicated year-to-date sales tax receipts trending almost $51,000 above anticipated numbers at $412,288.43.
And speaking of sales tax revenues, a council consensus was reached to extend the Downtown Business District East Main Street weekend street closings through the end of the calendar year, which would make Christmas weekend from Friday, December 25 through Sunday, December 27 the final walking mall weekend of the year.
C&C Frozen Treats principal William Huck had brought the request to extend the walking mall weekends as the original early November shut down target passed. With early fall or spring-like temperatures in the 60s and occasionally 70s still with us in sometime weekend spurts and a positive sales tax revenue report, council’s attitude was why not? In fact, council discussion indicated a growing consensus to make the downtown business district weekend walking mall a permanent fixture in the local business landscape.
And speaking of landscapes, during Town Public Works Director Robbie Boyer’s PowerPoint review of “Infrastructure Improvements” reaching the topic of “Happy Creek Streambank Channel Restoration” the interim town manager observed that the cutting of trees along that bank would re-start the following day after discussions with several involved agency representatives. Tederick also indicated that some tree replanting would occur as part of the project above the bank on the level ground “shelf”, just not on the sloping bank where the rip-rap rock replacement is planned to replace removed vegetation.
The project scope was described as a 1300-linear foot section between E. Prospect Street and South Street. That distance and the total impacted area would require some additional permitting to the comparable Eighth Street project, Tederick observed.
The perceived clear-cutting of Happy Creek’s bank along this portion of the Shenandoah Greenway Trail has become a matter of some citizen concern, most prominently from a coalition of groups going by the title “Save Happy Creek Coalition”. That coalition, including The Tree Stewards, Urban Forestry Advisory Commission, Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Shenandoah Valley Alliance, Appalachian Trail Community network and Izaak Walton League met Monday afternoon to plan an updated expression of concern of the path the Town has taken in its “restoration” and stormwater management project.
Discussion indicated a council consensus in support of the work. Several comments pointed to the clearing of undergrowth, particularly along the bank’s west side adjacent to the Greenway Trail, as removing a hiding place for potential criminal elements including drug users or predators, they believe populate the area.
Stay tuned as the Town’s plotted strategy and local environmental group concerns continue to clash.
See these discussions and other agenda business in this Royal Examiner video:
County Planning Commission meeting attracts attention with Linden Sheetz proposal
The Warren County Planning Commission met Thursday, November 12 in a holiday-delayed regular monthly meeting. More than 75 citizens were in the audience in anticipation of a discussion of a hotly contested rezoning request at the Interstate 66 intersection at exit 13 in Linden. Despite the public announcement by the planning department that there was not to be a public hearing on the project – yet, the room was abuzz with anticipation for what might be in store.
Once the meeting was opened, Chairman Robert Myers firmly set the ground rules for the session – the first of which was a standard prohibition on signs or placards in the meeting. Several signs opposing a rezoning had been placed around the perimeter of the room and were politely removed by the planning staff and placed by the door so the citizens could recover them as they left.
Chairman Myers reminded the attendees that the public hearing for the rezoning was not being held at this meeting – “You’re a month early for that”, and that the audience was not permitted outbursts or responses at any time. The agenda item regarding the Linden Rezoning request was merely the first step in the process- to allow the Planning Commission to advertise a public hearing. The attendees appeared to take the news philosophically, but no one left.
When the meeting agenda had been approved, The chairman opened the floor for public presentations. Despite the large audience, there were no takers. Under the rules of the public presentation, subjects are limited to those issues that are NOT on the meeting agenda.
The commission then turned to the two requests on the agenda that did require public hearings.
A request for a conditional use permit for a chapel by David and Nita Sudlow. The property is located at 6435 Strasburg Road and identified on tax map 9, as lot 48C1. The property is zoned Agricultural (A) and located in the Fork Magisterial District. Planner Matt Wendling explained that the request was to convert an existing accessory structure that is used as a garage and small chapel area for family use into a chapel for use for not more than 49 occupants at any one time. They plan a septic system upgrade and a handicapped-accessible restroom as part of the conversion.
They are working with the Department of Health to develop an Alternative Onsite Sewage system that would replace the existing system. Permission for this was denied by the Department of Health until a permit is obtained from the county for this use. Staff recommended that the public hearing for this permit be recessed until VDOT comments were received and the Department of Health concerns could be settled. The chairman asked if the applicant had any comments or concerns. Mr. Sudlow indicated he was continuing to work with all parties to resolve the issues and had no concern with the recess. Commissioner Henry then made a motion to recess the public hearing on this item until the next meeting, December 9th. Commissioner Longo seconded and the vote was unanimous.
David and Nita Sudlow were also on the agenda for a second conditional use permit, for a guesthouse on the same property. They are proposing to enlarge a converted horse barn they are using as an office and workshop, and they would like to add a bedroom for family and friends to stay in when they visit. Commissioner Henry then offered a motion to recess the hearing for this project along with the other one. Second by Commissioner Kersjes, and the vote was unanimous.
The Commission then turned to the Authorization to Advertise portion of the meeting.
The Commission then heard from the planning staff regarding an authorization to advertise for a public hearing for a project for Dudding Commercial Development, LLC. This request will be to amend the Warren County Zoning Map and rezone approximately six and forty-five hundredths (6.45) +/- acres from Agricultural (A) to Commercial (C). The property is located on Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) at the corner of Apple Mountain Road and Interstate I-66. Dudding plans to purchase a 15-acre parcel at that site, with the intention of leasing just under six and a half acres of it to Sheetz, Inc to build and operate a filling station and convenience store. The rezoning request is part of a development process that will include site plan approvals, permits, environmental approvals, and Community impact assessment. Jerime Dudding and his project team gave a slide presentation outlining the project for the commissioners and the audience.
In addition to the C-Store and filling station, The project includes a school bus turnaround and a bus shelter on the site. The representatives for the project described the physical layout of the finished site, discussed security measures being implemented, and described Sheetz as a “good fit” for that site. Representatives of the team described the environmental safeguards such as double-wall underground fuel storage, groundwater systems, and fuel spill procedures.
The Sheetz Director of Real Estate, Michael LaCesa was also present to provide Sheetz’s corporate perspective as anxious to be a good community neighbor and willing to listen to concerns. The team has already met with Apple Mountain HOA and expects to spend a lot more time working with residents to address any concerns or questions they may have. The very thorough presentation may well have alleviated some residents concerns, but the Public hearing will provide plenty of opportunities for every concerned resident to have their say. At the conclusion of the presentation, Commissioner Henry said he would be curious as to what VDOT may have to offer regarding the project, but offered a motion to approve the advertisement for a public hearing. Commissioner Kersjes seconded, and the approval vote was unanimous.
The reaction on the part of the audience was surprisingly muted, but there were certain to be more said when the hearing is held in December.
The commissioners each expressed wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving, and the Director of Planning told the commission that the Chipotle outlet at Riverton is 3-4 weeks away from opening, and the 5 Guys shortly after that.
The chairman then reminded everyone about recognizing veterans this month, make sure all the political signs are down and have a Happy Thanksgiving.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:10 PM
County headed to public hearings to end coyote bounty payments and expansion of loose dog prohibitions
Prior to getting detailed overviews on the operations and challenges facing the County’s Fire & Rescue Department and Sheriff’s Office at a Tuesday, November 10, evening work session, Legal and Animal Control staff presented recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on ordinance amendments that would put an end to the County’s paying a $50 dollar bounty for the killing of coyotes and make prohibitions and legal penalties on dogs running loose a countywide offense. County Codes have made prohibitions and fines on unattended dogs running loose a neighborhood-specific offense since 1984 a staff summary noted.
Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan and Warren County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officer Laura Gomez brought the recommendations to the supervisors, minus the absent Tony Carter.
Jordan summarized information from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) citing, as our contributing writer Malcolm Barr Sr. pointed out in a November 2017 Royal Examiner article, studies indicating no evidence that the random killing of coyotes has any positive impact on reducing their numbers in a given location.
“Coyote bounties have been tried throughout the United States for more than 150 years. There is not a single documented instance of a bounty program temporarily or permanently reducing coyote populations or livestock depredation problems,” Michael L. Fies of VDGIF wrote in response to a November 2016 inquiry by Bath County Animal Control officials included in Tuesday night’s agenda packet.
“Other concerns with coyote bounty programs include rampant fraud – coyotes turned in from other counties, coyotes checked in multiple times, etc. – Bounty programs may also increase the likelihood that domestic dogs will be accidentally shot or trapped,” Fies wrote in response to the Bath County inquiry four years ago, also noting, “Most coyotes are killed opportunistically by hunters and farmers. Very few additional animals are killed as a result of bounty programs. Research has shown that coyote populations must be reduced by more than 60% or their numbers will recover in a single year … Since coyote bounties are ineffective, our Department has consistently recommended against these programs in favor of targeted control efforts around farms with a history of coyote damage. This approach has been successfully used by USDA Wildlife Services to reduce livestock losses in other portions of the state.”
An agenda summary included in the work session packet noted the $50 bounty offered by Warren County totaling between $2500 and $3800 dollars since Fiscal Year 2011-12. Records traced the County’s paying of coyote bounties back to FY-2000-01.
Referencing Fies letter, Gomez pointed to bounties being paid to out-of-county residents traveling here to take advantage of the bounty program and the overall waste of County funds on bounty payments.
“The biggest issue with that is we have documentation showing it’s not effective in any way. And removing the coyote bounty would not prevent people from still being able to protect their property and their livestock,” Gomez noted of the proposed ordinance amendment ending the bounty program. “And another issue is we don’t pay anyone to kill other nuisance animals such as raccoons, foxes and things like that. And they’re showing in that letter that it has over a 150-year failure.”
And while the recommendation was to end the bounty program completely, Assistant County Attorney Jordan suggested in the short term, adding a legal penalty to the existing code for filing a false coyote bounty claim. This late in the year, with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons approaching and a reduced board meeting schedule, Jordan suggested bringing the two ordinance amendment recommendations to Public Hearing in early January 2021.
While there wasn’t much push back on this portion of the recommended codes sections, North River District Supervisor Delores Oates and South River’s Cheryl Cullers expressed some concern with expansion of the loose dog amendment. Oates worried that her dog may break through her electric fencing and wondered if she would be fined if she called seeking help in re-capturing her dog. She also noted that people whose dogs have gotten loose are already in a stressful situation of concern their escaped dog might be hit in traffic.
Gomez pointed to 800 calls this year to her department concerning dogs at large, and a total of 900 calls last year. She noted that about 30 county neighborhoods already have prohibitions on dogs at large, saying the change would assure all the county’s citizens are treated the same.
Interim County Administrator Ed Daley pointed out that the ordinance change expanding the $50 fine for a lone dog at large, and $100 for dogs running loose in a pack, was aimed at chronic, repeat offenders, rather than isolated incidents of a dog getting away from its owner.
This seemed to ease some of the concern expressed by Oates and Cullers that the amendment might be too harshly applied on citizens trying to recapture their dog after accidental escapes.
See this discussion, as well as County Fire Chief Richard Mabie and staff’s presentation on the state of their department and Sheriff Mark Butler and his administrative staff’s summary of their department in this Royal Examiner video:
Warren County Board of Supervisors Work Session – November 4, 2020
During the November 4, 2020 work session, the Board of Supervisors discussed the following issues:
Discussion – Backroom Brewery Grant Master Agreement – Taryn Logan B. C. D. E.
Discussion – Overview of the Parks and Recreation Department – Dan Lenz Discussion
Overview of the Planning and Zoning Department – Taryn Logan
Discussion – Compensation Plan Phase II Implementation – Jodi Saffelle
Happy Creek bank work criticism and response dominate start of Monday Town Council meeting
At a meeting where nearly $12.5-million-dollars in various Town Fund Reserves was approved for unfinished projects without much discussion of impacts on those fund reserves; where Virginia Beer Museum proprietor David Downes urged the town council to approve the use of PUBLIC property along Kidd Lane by the Front Royal Brewing Company to stimulate the outdoor serving of beer and refreshments as a stimulus to drawing tourists to Front Royal, even though they have rejected his request to utilize a similarly sized stretch of his own PRIVATE property nearby for the same use; and where after a slight, approximate 10-second hesitation on the making of a motion to do so, approved the existing Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s request to rezone 62.7 acres of EDA-overseen town land adjacent to the Happy Creek Technology Park from Residential to Industrial to raise the statewide tier ranking of the property for commercial marketing, among other business conducted; it was two opening salvoes of criticism concerning work ostensibly to stabilize and flood-proof Happy Creek between South and Prospect Streets that seemed to set a tone for the Monday, November 9th meeting of the Front Royal Town Council.
About that Creek Bank
That opening public comment criticism came from Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards President Melody Hotek and long-time council critic Paul Gabbert. The criticism included Gabbert’s assertion council allows Interim Town Manager and long-time Republican Committee officer and strategist Matt Tederick to re-define reality for it. Gabbert cited Hotek’s previously expressed concerns about replacing native vegetation with rocks as a stabilizing strategy, as a glaring example. And Hotek wasn’t speaking for herself, but rather seven organizational signees to a letter submitted to council.
Gabbert’s assertions led to a verbal spat with Councilman Jacob Meza, who complained to the mayor that Gabbert’s comments aimed the interim town manager and council’s way were unfair and counterproductive to the meeting’s requirements of decorum not becoming unduly personal. Gabbert countered that he had not mentioned the interim town manager by name and asserted his 1st Amendment right of free speech to criticize council actions. Mayor Tewalt cautioned Gabbert to keep his comments on policy and allowed him to continue. A quick read of council’s rules of decorum indicated no crossing of rules against “profanity, vulgar or sexist language” or “irrelevant commentary”.
And Hotek and Gabbert’s comments led to an 11-minute-plus rebuttal by Tederick during his Town Manager’s Report. That rebuttal largely quoted from the council approval process in moving toward a Consent Order for the work and cited professional qualifications of involved personnel from I&I (Inflow & Infiltration) project consultant CHA who has forwarded permitting applications to the State and County for the Town.
Whether Tederick’s rebuttal made Gabbert’s point on council’s acceptance of an interim town manager redefined reality or refuted Hotek list of concerns and questions surrounding the Town’s Happy Creek project, likely depends on one’s environmental, and perhaps political, perspective.
In the wake of Hotek’s submission of the joint letter of concern and related questions about the Happy Creek project, one known fact is that seven environmentally conscious public organizations and at least one local landscaping professional believe the project is not accomplishing its stated permitting purpose of stabilization and flood control.
In addition to the Tree Stewards, those organizations signing on to the concerns and assertions of flawed processes, work and permitting the Stewards have brought forward are Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, The Shenandoah Riverkeeper, the Front Royal-Warren County Appalachian Trail Community Committee, The Beautification of Front Royal Committee, Sustainability Matters, and the Izaak Walton League.
In response to one criticism of the downing a Willow Tree gifted by the Tree Stewards with a commemorative plaque, Tederick called Public Works Director Robbie Boyer forward. Boyer explained the tree had been taken down several months earlier because it was dead and was not removed as part of the creek project.
Following Tederick’s rebuttal to the criticism of the Town plan to replace vegetation with rocks the length of Happy Creek’s banks between South and Prospect Streets, the interim town manager took on a more pleasant and less controversial task – the awarding of dual “Star of the Month” awards to Town employees.
Those employees were Robbie Taylor of the Wastewater Treatment Plant staff and Water and Sewer Supervisor Ray “Tony” Rogers. See those awards following the earlier debate on the Creek work and council’s other business including three public hearings on the Front Royal Brewery request;
the Budget Amendment reserve fund outstanding project expenditures; and EDA rezoning request – all unanimously approved; as well as approval of acceptance of a Deed of Easement from ELP Riverton, LLC to provide water-sewer service to the new Chipotles and Five Guys restaurants; and an ordinance amendment facilitating remote participation in meetings in this Royal Examiner video:
County appoints Keith A. McLiverty as Finance Director
Warren County is announcing the appointment of Keith A. McLiverty as the new Finance Director for Warren County. Mr. McLiverty graduated from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and received his Master’s Degree in Finance from the New England College of Business and Finance in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. McLiverty will begin his employment with the County effective November 30, 2020. He fills the vacancy created this past September by the resignation of Jonathon Munch, former Finance Director.
Mr. McLiverty joins Warren County from the City of Derby in Connecticut where he served as the elected Treasurer for over twenty (20) years as well as the Director of Finance in several of Derby’s Regional School Districts from 1998 through 2019. Most recently, Mr. McLiverty has served as the City of Derby’s Finance Director where he was responsible for budget management and forecasting, long-term financial planning, and interfacing with bond rating agencies on the City’s fiscal condition, among other duties and responsibilities. As the Director of Finance for the City’s Regional School Districts 5, 9, 12, and 15, he oversaw the cash flow management for a $62 million entity; supervised and managed general ledger and account reconciliation for multiple accounts and funds; and supervised payroll, accounts payable, accounts receivables, and purchasing.
Walt Mabe, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair, stated, “We are very pleased to find such an individual as Keith, who possesses the knowledge, experience, and education to make an immediate effective impact in Warren County. Given his past experience in the business, school system, and local government worlds, he has shown that he is quite the capable individual. We are pleased that he is joining our team from a larger locality, bringing fresh ideas and solutions to our daily challenges.”
Ed Daley, Interim County Administrator, stated, “Keith brings extensive local government finance experience to Warren County. His background as a municipal Treasurer and his work with the public school system will be particularly beneficial as Warren County continues moving forward.”
Mr. McLiverty said, “I value the opportunity to become part of the Warren County team, and in particular the Finance Department. We are in challenging times, and it is essential that everyone rows together in order to provide the necessary fiscal prudence and maximize taxpayer returns. I look forward to bringing my experience to Dr Daley’s team, and complementing the great crew!”
He continued, “I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for their support and trust. Each day we will strive to serve our internal and external customers with nothing but quality service.”
The Finance Department is located in the Warren County Government Center at 220 North Commerce Avenue, telephone (540) 636-1604. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
