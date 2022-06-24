Local News
Linden Civil Air Patrol cadet recognized as outstanding noncommissioned officer
Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Francis “Patrick” Treutlein, of Virginia Wing’s Winchester Composite Squadron, received the Air Force Sergeants Association’s (AFSA) Outstanding Squadron Cadet Noncommissioned Officer of the Year recognizing his efforts in 2021.
Cadet Treutlein serves as the unit’s cadet first sergeant, actively mentoring all cadets in the unit and assisting with planning and execution of weekly meetings and activities. In 2021, supported by CAP’s cadet wings program in which he was the 94th graduate, he earned his private pilot’s license in June. At his home high school, he served as the cross country team’s captain, vice president of the national honor society, and treasurer of the student government association senior class. When not actively leading his peers, he is a dedicated piano and karate student.
Chief Master Sergeant Ronald Glazer, Sr., United States Air Force, retired, presented the award. He commented, “Not everyone can earn this award. Cadet Treutlein earned it for his hard work in leading and caring for his fellow cadets and his community. This is the true character of an NCO.”
Cadet Treutlein commented, “Serving my squadron and community through Civil Air Patrol has been one of the most rewarding things that I have done. I believe that the experiences I have had in CAP will better prepare me for officer training at college, and a career in the USAF.”
About Virginia Wing
The Virginia Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, with 22 squadrons spread throughout the Commonwealth has approximately 1,800 members, 12 light aircraft, and 29 multi-purpose vehicles. These assets are available to federal, state and local governments, emergency responders and law enforcement agencies to perform search and rescue, homeland security, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and counter-drug missions. For more information on the Virginia Wing, visit the wing’s website at https://vawg.cap.gov/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vawgcap
About Civil Air Patrol
Established in 1941, Civil Air Patrol is the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 555 single-engine aircraft and 2,250 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) and performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Often using innovative cellphone forensics and radar analysis software, CAP was credited by the AFRCC with saving 108 lives last year. CAP’s 56,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. As a nonprofit organization, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace education using national academic standards-based STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education resources. Members also serve as mentors to over 23,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
Crime/Court
New information revealed during presentation of plea agreement in William Luckey sexual solicitation of a minor case
Citing the agreement of the family of the minor victim, early Friday afternoon, June 24, in Warren County Circuit Court the prosecution and defense submitted a plea agreement with amended charges in the sexual solicitation and indecent liberties against a minor case against former Christendom College professor William Raymond Luckey. After hearing information from both sides in support of the amended complaint and plea agreement, including responses by the 73-year-old defendant to a series of questions from the bench, Judge William Sharp accepted the agreement as presented.
As a result, Luckey plead guilty to reduced misdemeanor charges of sexual battery of a minor and attempted sexual battery of a minor. Judge Sharpe then sentenced Luckey to a total of 24 months in jail, 12 months on each count, with all that time suspended minus the 18 days he spent in RSW Regional Jail in the wake of his June 25, 2021 arrest, three days after the incident occurred. He was released on a $50,000 bond after a second bond hearing at the Circuit Court level on July 12, 2021. He was initially denied bond following a hearing in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
Luckey was initially charged at the felony level with Solicitation of Prostitution from a minor less than age 16” and two charges of “Indecent liberties … of a child less than 15”.
Luckey was apologetic for the incident, telling the court, “I am absolutely sorry for what happened,” adding specific apologies to the victim and family and to his wife, the latter of whom he observed had been “put through hell” as a consequence of the incident. “I don’t know what got into me,” Luckey added of the offer of $10 to the under 15 years of age victim to “see” and “pat their hiney” as described in the arrest warrant.
A hint of “what got into” the defendant on June 22, 2021, was offered by defense counsel Thaddeus Furlong during his comments in support of the plea agreement. Furlong told the court that among the myriad health problems that his client battles cited during previous hearings, including consequences of past back and brain injuries, cardiac problems, and high blood pressure, Luckey was battling early signs of dementia at the time of the incident. He added that Luckey had undergone brain surgery in the intervening year since the incident occurred.
As he has at previous hearings in recent months, Luckey appeared frail, utilizing a walker to move cautiously about. However, his answers to the court’s questions were concise and responsive.
Outside the courthouse following resolution of the case, Furlong told Royal Examiner, “We are glad it’s over. Mr. Luckey suffers from progressive dementia – he doesn’t remember what happened or why. He is very, very sorry.”
In addition to the two years of suspended time, Luckey will be required to register with the Virginia Sex Offender Registry and serve 24 months probation.
In prefacing his acceptance of the plea agreement, Judge Sharp noted that Luckey had been facing “very serious felony charges” originally with “evidence in support” of conviction. However, he noted that an out-of-court resolution in such cases was often preferred by both sides to avoid the necessity of a minor child having to testify, with the potentially damaging effects rippling through the victim into their family.
Citing the support of the victim’s family for the plea agreement, Judge Sharp said, “I find this a reasonable and proper disposition of the case,” in accepting Luckey’s two guilty pleas to the amended, lesser charges.
That a plea agreement was in the offing had been hinted at when both a May 16 hearing at which a trial date was expected to be set was continued, and that hearing was again continued on June 3.
“I think we are making progress toward resolving this case,” the Stafford-based Furlong commented on May 16, adding on June 3, “We’re very close.”
And now as of June 24, all involved can move on with the rest of their lives.
Local News
Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted a commemoration to General Daniel Morgan
On 18 June 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter conducted a commemoration to General Daniel Morgan. The event was held at his gravesite in Mt Hebron Cemetery to commemorate Morgan’s contributions to the victory in the American Revolutionary War, beginning with the Bee Line March in August 1775.
After the battles of Lexington and Concord on 19 Apr 1775, the Second Continental Congress authorized 10 rifle companies to be recruited from local militia ranks. Two of these were to be from Virginia. Virginia answered the call to aid the Continental Army in June 1775.
The Berkeley County Riflemen, which mustered under Captain Hugh Stephenson in Mecklenburg on 21 June and a second, mustered under the command of Daniel Morgan from Frederick County at Winchester on 22 June. Morgan was chosen by a unanimous vote by the Committee of Frederick County to form one of these companies and became its commander. He recruited 96 men in 10 days and assembled them at Winchester on 14 July. His rifle company of marksmen was nicknamed “Morgan’s Riflemen”.
The long rifles used were more accurate and had a longer range than other firearms at that time, but took much longer to load. The company raised by Stephenson had planned to meet Morgan’s company in Winchester but found them gone. Morgan marched his men 600 miles to Boston in 21 Days, arriving on 6 Aug. Stephenson’s unit marched from Morgan’s Spring, arriving in Cambridge after 24 days on 11 August.
These marches became known as the Bee Line March. Both companies covered 600 miles in a relatively short period of time. Daniel Morgan would go on to experience one of the most adventurous paths among Colonial officers. He was taken prisoner at the Battle of Quebec on 31 December 1775 and paroled by the British in 1776. He returned to the Army to lead successful battles at Saratoga and the decisive victory at Cowpens in January 1781.
At the Cowpens, Morgan used tactics never before used in developing a double envelopment to encircle the British which resulted in the total destruction of one of the British elite units. The aftermath of the battle saw General Lord Cornwallis move his army to Yorktown and an eventual defeat at the hands of the colonial forces led by George Washington.
Participating for the Sons of the American Revolution were members of Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Culpeper Minutemen (CMM), Fairfax Resolves (FR), General Daniel Morgan (GDM), George Mason (GM), George Washington (GW) and Sgt Maj John Champe (SJC) Chapters.
The Daughters of the American Revolution were represented by the Lanes Mill (LM) chapter. The ceremony was emceed by Dale Corey with chaplain duties presented by Rt Rev Larry Johnson.
Michael St Jacques of CJWII provided a presentation on the Bee Line March which was followed by a presentation of wreaths.
Ernie Coggins, 1st Vice President of the Virginia State Society presented greetings as well as a wreath for the State. John Petrie (CJWII), Bill Schwetke (CMM), Dave Cook (FR), Paul Parish (GDM), Ken Morris (GM), Richard Rankin (GW), and Ken Bonner (SJC) presented honors for the SAR chapters with Anita Bonner presenting for the DAR.
The color guard was a combined Virginia State guard. Brett Osborn commanded the Color Guard carrying the U.S., Virginia State, National Society SAR, and 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War flags. Ken Bonner led the Honor Guard carrying the various chapter flags. Marc Robinson was the commander of the sentinel squad.
A 15-man, three-round, musket salute to honor Daniel Morgan. Additional members of the color guard included Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Jim Cordes, Pete Davenport, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall, John Petrie, Will Reynolds, Barry Schwoerer, and Mike St Jacques (all CJWII primary or dual members.)
Local News
History Camp this week at the Warren Heritage Society
Warren Heritage Society holding “History Camp” this week at 101 Chester Street in Front Royal. There are a few more ‘walk-in’ spots available, so walk in on Thursday or Friday and find out more about Warren Heritage.
The camp runs from 9:00 am to noon. The cost is $20.
Each day of the History Camp will concentrate on one aspect of local history. Students will be provided a ready supply of drinking water, healthy snack food, and rest breaks throughout the camp day. History Camp will be staffed by Warren Heritage Society employees and volunteers who will look to your child’s safety and needs as well as see that everyone has a fun time. Although snacks will be provided, no breakfast or lunch will be served. Campers should wear clothes comfortable for being active in summer weather. Although many activities will be outside, campers will come indoors for some snack, break, and activity periods over the course of the day, and Warren Heritage Society buildings are air-conditioned. Campers should be dropped off and picked up on time, as some activities may involve transportation to other sites in the town and county, or walking within the historic district of Front Royal.
Warren County’s place as part of the historic Shenandoah Valley of Virginia is legend. Warren boasts the confluence of the North Fork and South Fork of the Shenandoah River, archaeological evidence of the oldest permanent Native American structure in eastern North America, Colonial explorers and settlers, important roles in the French & Indian War, the Revolution, the Civil War – including many battle sites – and both World Wars, as well as rich natural beauty enshrined in the Shenandoah National Park, George Washington National Forest, and the Shenandoah River Andy Guest State Park.
Our publisher Mike McCool stopped by on Wednesday to see what was happening at the camp and spoke with Dale Cory just before he started a class on the flags used in the past.
Local News
VDOT again postpones I-81 Northbound sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County due to weather
Interstate 81 sinkhole repairs scheduled for the night of Wednesday, June 22 into the day on Thursday, June 23 are postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. The sinkhole is located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County.
This is the second postponement due to forecasted weather conditions. The previous repair dates were June 8 into June 9.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will develop a new repair date, to be scheduled after the Independence Day holiday. The new date will be announced once plans are finalized.
The sinkhole location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made. Crews note that there are no visible changes to the hole or its repairs.
All work is weather permitting.
Local News
Incumbent Cline sweeps to Republican 6th District Primary win
Incumbent Congressman Ben Cline defeated his Republican rival to secure the 6th District nomination for Congress.
With most precincts reporting, the margin of Cline’s victory was over 80%. Here are the numbers as of June 22, 2022.
Republican 6th District Primary results:
Warren County with 13 of 14 precincts reporting:
Ben Cline – 1,019 (80.49%); Merrit Hale – 247 (19.51%)
6th District-wide, 303 of 324 precincts reporting:
Ben Cline – 19,573 (82.24%); Merrit Hale – 4,227 (17.76%)
Incumbent 6th District Congressman Cline’s office issued the following victory statement, Tuesday evening:
“I am so grateful to the Republican voters of Virginia’s Sixth District who have asked me to continue fighting for life, liberty, and the Constitution as their nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives this November. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign today.
Crime/Court
Grand Jury indicts Leadman in fatal 2021 ATV accident
The Warren County Grand Jury on June 13 indicted Bentonville resident Jerrell Stanton Leadman,62, on two counts of felony child abuse related to the August 2021 ATV accident that claimed the life of Olivia Clatterbuck, 7, and injured her then-four-year-old brother.
The Grand Jury wrote in its indictment, regarding Count 1, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
Regarding Count 2, “On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of R.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life .or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-371.1 (A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended.”
As Royal Examiner had previously reported, the accident occurred on August 10, 2021, at 6:45 pm. Leadman was driving a 2007 Polaris Ranger ATV on private property on Whitney Lane, according to Virginia State Police, who say Leadman was not able to navigate the terrain and overturned.
The ATV flipped and ejected Miss Clatterbuck, killing her on the scene. Her brother was transported to Winchester Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.
Leadman had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.
He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2021, and charged with one count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. He was subsequently released on Aug. 19, 2021, on a $75,000 bond and remains free.
Leadman’s DUI charge was nolle prosequi during a May 12, 2022, hearing in Warren County Circuit Court. The legal term means “to be unwilling to pursue” in Latin.
Royal Examiner reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell Tuesday, regarding the DUI charge. Bell replied in an email,” The nolle prosequi was based on the results of the blood test, which established that his blood alcohol levels were far enough below the legal limit that he is presumed to have been not under the influence under Virginia law.”
Leadman, represented by Winchester attorney William “Beau” Bassler, is scheduled to appear at a Warren County Circuit Court hearing on Aug. 8 at 1:30 pm. He stands charged with two counts of felony child abuse with serious injury, a Class 4 felony.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nicholas Manthos is prosecuting the case.
If convicted, the Bentonville man faces 2-10 years on each charge, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.
Leadman is not biologically related to the two children; according to Olivia’s father, Jonathan Clatterbuck, Leadman is Olivia’s mother’s ex-stepfather.
Clatterbuck stated Tuesday afternoon, “I just hope it’s a fair and honest trial, but the facts and situation should be looked over again because, in my opinion, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office dropped the ball on the charges. “
Wind: 5mph SE
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 30"Hg
UV index: 1
88/68°F
75/54°F