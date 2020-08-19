Local News
Lindsay Automotive Group to acquire Jack Evans Chevrolet, Inc. in Front Royal
Jack Evans Chevrolet, Inc. and the Lindsay Automotive Group based in Alexandria, Virginia have signed an agreement and submitted it to Chevrolet Motor Division for approval. Closing on the new ownership is expected to commence in 45 to 75 days.
“It’s been a great run!” stated John W. Evans IV, Jack Evans’ company President. Growing up in Hagerstown, Maryland in the ’50s and 60s when his father worked as a Sales Manager at Hoffman Chevrolet, it was easy to catch the “car crazy” bug. “It’s hard to not get excited with Corvettes, Chevelles, and Camaros all-around” said Evans. “If a school classmate’s father drove a Ford, we had issues.”
In 1975, John’s parents, Jack and Vonnie, with his sister Pat, sold their house and about everything else to move to Front Royal and purchase their own Chevrolet dealership. Being 21 and always dreaming of becoming a Chevrolet dealer someday, John jumped on board and started washing cars, running parts, and being the company” gopher” (go for this and go for that). In 1981, he graduated from General Motors College of Dealership Management sales school and became the Sales Manager. In the fall of 1991, he took over as Dealer when his father retired. “Dad had a great vision, treat the customer right, and they will come back. Customer loyalty was the key to our success, and I never strayed from that basic principle, “said Evans.
Now 66, John felt the pressure of trying to stay competitive with larger dealers and their benefits in marketing, centralized systems, and the synergy of having other stores to share major expenses and inventory. “It’s time for me to move aside and take care of some of my bucket list items,” he said. He has always enjoyed drag racing. “I was never interested in sports in school, but racing was something I was fairly good at.” He was recently offered a “COPO” Camaro factory race car from Chevrolet and plans to compete in the NHRA Stock Eliminator Circuit starting this fall.
“I am very excited to see my employees grow and prosper as this new dealership assimilates in our community,” John said. “The Lindsay organization also has a “family” employee atmosphere just like us, and I’m confident my team will fit in just fine.”
Lindsay Automotive Group is based in Alexandria, Virginia, and has 13 franchises in two states. Their Standalone Cadillac Dealership in Alexandria was founded in 1963, and their Woodbridge, Virginia Chevrolet store is one of the highest volume Chevrolet outlets in the Washington DC Zone, covering DC, Maryland, parts of Virginia and Pennsylvania.
“It’s been a great ride and I appreciate our customer base and employees that have been there with me. Now that baton will pass to a new family name with a familiar address. Thank you all for the support and welcome Lindsay Automotive Group, said Evans.
Local News
Warrern County High School Scholarship Winners – Class of 2020
The Royal Examiner congratulates the following Scholarship Winners from Warren County High School. These scholarships will help students lessen the impact of college tuition costs, and decreases the number of loans that may be needed.
Carl and Emily Thompson Charitable Trust Foundation – Aimee Rich
Warren County Educational Foundation Scholarship – Aidan Ward
American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship – Jaydon Halter
Anna Marie Dalton Health Pursuit Scholarship – Sabrina Perea
Arnold and Phyllis Williams Scholarship – Syndi Davidsen
Axalta Coating STEM Scholarship – Madison Booth
Beth Medved Waller WHAT MATTERS HOMETOWN Scholarship – Kylie Burnworth
Calvary Episcopal Church Scholarship – Autumn Kibler
Cedarville Ruritan Club Scholarship – Brianna Hogan
Church of the Brethren “Circle of Love” Scholarship – Chase Roltsch
Dr. Craig Zunka Health Scholarship – Kylie Burnworth
Dr. Craig Zunka & Joellen McNeal Scholarship – Isabelle Grupac and Shannon Vernick
Edgar R. Baldwin Memorial Scholarship – Elizabeth Roland
Elizabeth H. “Sue” Grant Memorial Scholarship – Emma Lynn
Elizabeth P. Denny Memorial Scholarship – Ethan Kuhstoss
Front Royal Chapter #6 Order of the Eastern Star Scholarship – Sabrina Perea
Front Royal Elks Lodge #2382 Scholarships – Isabelle Grupac and Isaiah Wilt
Front Royal Little League Scholarship – Jackson Arnold
Front Royal Lions Club Francis “Red” Hall Memorial Scholarship – Isaiah Wilt
Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 Scholarship – Sabrina Perea
Gilette/Zunka LLC Scholarship – Aidan Ward
Harry Parker/Warren County Music Patrons Scholarship – Ethan Kuhstoss and Emma Lynn
Harry S. Turnmeyer Scholarship – Hannah Ren
Izaak Walton League Scholarship – Chase Roltsch
James B. Boiling Scholarship – Jakob Perry
Jerry L. Atkins Memorial Scholarship – Kiersten Tanner
John Phillip Sousa Award – Timothy Wheeler
Kiwanis Club Scholarship – Shai Geiger
Linda H. Hogoboom/Glen Mikulak Scholarship – Elizabeth Roland
Louis Armstrong Jazz Award – Breelyn Romer-Wines
Loyd’s Scholarship Fund in memory of Cody Loyd – Kylie Burnworth
Mat Time Award of Outkast Wrestling – Dylan Becker
Royal Fury Basketball Scholarship – Patrick Coffron and Kiersten Tanner
Sarah Rose Genari Memorial Scholarship – Isabelle Grupac
Skyline Caverns Scholarship – Yaritza Chevez
Sodexo Awards – Kyra Treutlein, Jazmine White, Olivia Phelan, Emma Gershon, Kyra Robinson and Jesse Harvey
Warren County Education Association – Jackson Arnold
Warren County Girls Little League Softball Scholarship – Rylee Jenkins
Warren County High School Class of 1971 Memorial Scholarship – Callista Mayberry
Warren County Retired Teachers Association Memorial Scholarship in memory of Robert Leonard, Frank Moxie, and Fern Perry – Jackson Arnold
Warren County Retired Teachers Association in memory of Francis “Lou” Clark Powell – Chelsey Cross
Warren County Sheriffs Office Scholarship – Derek Staton
Warren County Youth Cheerleading Association Scholarship – Chelsey Cross
Warren Memorial Hospital Foundation – Kylie Burnworth and Shannon Vernick
Wells Fargo Scholarship – Syndi Davidsen
Winnie Weaver Nicholls Memorial Scholarship – Kara Athey
Women of the Moose Scholarship – Sabrina Perea
WWAA Scholarship – Chelsey Cross and Derek Staton
WWAA Jack Evans Water Program Scholarship – Karenzo Hogue, William Huerto, Chase Roltsch and Kiersten Tanner
Blue Ridge Technical & Career Education Awards:
Larry L. Andrews Scholarship for Electricity – Lance Nails
|Pam Mclnnis Scholarship
Warren County Public Schools’ Culinary Award – Lara Ball
Students who have earned a credential or certificate through Lord Fairfax CC:
Dylan Becker – Certificate in General Education
Patrick Coffron – Certificate in General Education
Jaydon Halter – Associates of Science Degree
Joseph Kilgallen – Certificate in General Education
Aimee Rich – Associates of Science Degree
Chase Roltsch – Associates of Science Degree
Aidan Ward – Certificate in General Education
Isaiah Wilt – Associates of Arts and Science Degree in General Studies
Completion of the Emergency Medical Technician Academy at Lord Fairfax Community College:
David “Ty” Boyles – Pre-Allied Health Career Studies Certificate
Olivia Phelan – Pre-Allied Health Career Studies Certificate
Isaiah Wilt – Pre-Allied Health Career Studies Certificate
Lord Fairfax Community College Scholarships:
Ernestine J. Jordan Principal’s Scholarship – Chelsey Cross
Career Pathways Scholarship – Elizabeth Roland
College Board Scholarship – Sabrina Perea
Family of Phyliss Athey Scholarship – Sabrina Perea
United States Military
Air Force – Jeffrey Barek
Army – Matthew Adams , Ryan Bradley, Ilanny Campa, and Nicholas Lowery
Marines – Grace Critzer and Patrick Coffron (Reserves)
2020 Senior Academic Letters
Fourth Year – Tiffany Abbott, Jackson Arnold, Kara Athey, Jeffrey Barek, Jessica Blankenship, Madison Booth, Kylie Burnworth, Chelsey Cross, Sean Gable, Isabelle Grupac, Jaydon Halter, William Huerto, Callista Mayberry, Sabrina Perea, Olivia Phelan, Hannah Ren, Aimee Rich, Elizabeth Roland, Chase Roltsch, Zairajael Sandoval-Sanchez, Brigid Tamas, Kyra Treutlein, Shannon Vernick, Aidan Ward, Jazmine White, and IsaiahWilt
Third Year – Carlee Brownawell, Syndi Davidsen, Hannah Frost, Rylee Jenkins, Breelyn Romer-Wines, Andrew Thompson, Robin Kier Tolentino
Second Year – Caleb Patterson, Cassandra Riley, Orion Schad and Sierra Sharp
First Year – Ethan Baldwin, Lara Ball, Brent Bermanski, Arellano Mayra Covarrubias, Bryan Duncan, Hanscome Nikolas, Gregory Heishman, Trinity Holben, Hannah Kekel, Maxwell Mclnturff, Ethan Neely, Emma Robinson, Heavenly Sowers, Clara Vassallo and Lily Wayland
2020 Senior National Honor Society
President – Callista Mayberry
Vice President – Kylie Burnworth
Secretary – Kyra Treutlein
Treasurer – Chelsey Cross
Kara Athey, Madison Booth, Kylie Burnworth, Chelsey Cross, Isabelle Grupac, Autumn Kibler, Callista Mayberry, Hannah Ren, Elizabeth Roland, Kyra Treutlein, Shannon Vernick, Jazmine White, and Isaiah Wilt
Local News
Bentonville dog selected as 2021 Early Times All-American Dog
Early Times, an All-American Whisky since 1860, searched the country to find “All-American Dogs” and has selected a Bentonville, Virginia, dog as one of the 10 winners in a national contest. Ruger, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois-Pitbull mix, was chosen from tens-of-thousands of entries as part of the Early Times All-American Dogs social media campaign. Ruger participated in a photoshoot with other All-American dogs from across the country, and her picture will be featured in the Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar later this fall. On Monday, August 10, a billboard featuring Ruger was also revealed in Front Royal near VA-37 and Route 11.
“We knew Ruger was a winner based on his heroism,” said Robert Trinkle, Partner and Senior Vice President, PriceWeber. “Ruger is a search and rescue dog who finds missing pets in his area. His dedication to serving others makes him a perfect example of an Early Times All-American dog.”
“The backbone of America is helping each other and doing good things,” said Lisa Jones, Ruger’s owner. “Every day, Ruger is doing a hero’s work, and she is a hero to a lot of people – that is All-American.”
The 10 winners hail from Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Nevada and Indiana. The Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar includes stories of redemption, lifesaving-heroics, military training and unwavering companionship, and will be available to the public in a downloadable and printable version on the Early Times website.
The calendar will also feature Molly, the one-year-old rescue dog sponsored by Early Times. Molly is training to become a service canine as part of the brand’s longtime partnership with K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit organization committed to training service canines for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury, and other trauma resulting from post-9/11 military service. To date, Early Times has donated $200,000 to K9s For Warriors.
Jenspiration
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center announces new networking series: CENTER STAGE
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center announces new networking series: CENTER STAGE (launches on Tuesdays)
Get ready for an exciting video series that will help local women share their message. New book? Hosting a special event? Do you provide a new service? We can help you SHARE the news!
Call the FRWRC at (540) 636-7007 to get on the schedule. Your host, Jen Avery, is ready to get some momentum going! “Welcome to Center Stage…it’s your time to shine.” #centerstage #frwrc
Local News
Virginia gets a thumbs up on Chesapeake Bay efforts, not so Pennsylvania and Maryland
The non-partisan environmental watchdog group the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) has released a five-page “Executive Summary” of its 40-plus page report on developmental and environmental impacts on stormwater flow into the Chesapeake Bay from the Bay’s wide, multi-state watershed of rivers contributing to the freshwater flow – though not always THAT fresh – into the Bay.
Involved states and communities have either volunteered and/or been mandated to make improvements to pollution sources impacting their parts of the Bay watershed in an effort to protect the billion-dollar annual fishing and seafood industry the Chesapeake generates. Those federal mandates generating from the Environmental Protection Agency began in 2010.
In the below Executive Summary and linked report, Pennsylvania and Maryland are criticized for cutbacks to their stormwater/pollution abatement efforts, while Virginia gets a positive nod for maintaining its efforts, which includes limiting stormwater and pollutant runoff into the Shenandoah River and its branches, including Front Royal and Warren County’s share of the Shenandoah.
“In contrast, Pennsylvania and Maryland retreated in their proposed efforts to reduce urban and suburban runoff. This is significant because Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia account for about 90 percent of the urban and suburban runoff pollution fouling the Bay,” the EIP Executive Summary points out.
The report and its summary cite some staggering rainfall numbers from 2018-19 that resulted in this assessment: “The amount of freshwater pouring into the nation’s largest estuary in 2019 was by far the highest ever recorded, averaging 130,750 cubic feet per second, according to U.S. Geological Survey.”
The Executive Summary continues to note, “Both of these recent high-water years dealt blows to Chesapeake cleanup efforts. But they were not freakish events. In fact, the amount and intensity of rainfall across the whole region have been gradually creeping upward for the last century, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.”
Click here to read additional detail in the Executive Summary.
Local News
New grant for Warren, Page and Shenandoah Counties to help with the opioid epidemic
The Warren Coalition acting as the lead agency for the Northwestern Prevention Collaborative is thrilled to announce that it was awarded a million-dollar grant over the next three years by the Health Resources and Services Administration. This grant will provide prevention, treatment and recovery funds in Warren, Page and Shenandoah Counties.
Christa Shifflett, Executive Director, of the Warren Coalition said, “ The timing of this grant couldn’t come at a better time for our area. COVID-19 has unfortunately created the perfect conditions for relapse, overdoses, and new people initiating opiate use as people are stressed and isolated. We are on track to surpass the record number of overdose deaths (40) set in 2017 for the Lord Fairfax Planning District and resources were desperately needed to help turn the tide on the resurging opioid epidemic.’
The funds will bring, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) services into Northwestern Community Services clinics in Warren and Page Counties. It also provides funds to help people who are seeking treatment, but don’t have the funds/insurance to pay for it or MAT medications, or need transportation to get to treatment. There will now be a reentry case manager for people coming out of RSW to try and help returning citizens have their basic needs taken care to try and reduce recidivism rates. Case management will also be offered to people who overdose to help people who want to get into treatment get those pieces put into place.
On the prevention side, the grant will focus on decrease stigma around the disease of addiction, increase people’s understanding on how childhood trauma increases the likelihood that people will struggle with substance use and mental health disorders as adults and what communities can do to help change these outcomes. The grant will ensure that Narcan is available for law enforcement to use in the event of overdoses and continue to provide online Narcan trainings in collaboration with Northwestern Community Services. Materials to help reduce access to opiates like drug disposal bags, lockboxes, and timer caps will also be available free of charge to people. Online education and support services will be offered to families who have loved ones who struggle with the disease of addiction and online supports will also be promoted for people who are in recovery.
Local News
Sampling of bills to be introduced during special session starting Aug. 18 – Part 2
Governor Ralph Northam has called the Virginia General Assembly into a special session beginning August 18. Here is a sampling of the Senate Bills to be introduced which include school nurses, disaster law, neck restraints by police, marijuana, Juneteenth, concealed permits, and more.
SB 5001 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders. Introduced by: Stephen D. Newman
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on the duration of executive orders. Limits the duration of any executive order issued by the Governor pursuant to his powers under the Emergency Services and Disaster Law to no more than 30 days from the date of issuance. The bill provides that if the General Assembly does not take any action on the rule, regulation, or order within the 30 days during which the rule, regulation, or order is effective, the Governor may once again issue the same rule, regulation, or order but shall thereafter be prohibited from issuing the same or a similar rule, regulation, or order relating to the same emergency. Under current law, once issued, such executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly.
SB 5002 Law-enforcement officers; prohibition on the use of neck restraints. Introduced by: Thomas K. Norment, Jr.
SB 5004 School nurses; local school boards shall employ nurses for elementary, middle, & high schools. Introduced by: Jennifer A. Kiggans
School personnel; school nurses. Excludes school nurse positions from requirements for student support positions and instead requires each local school board to employ at least one full-time equivalent school nurse position in each elementary school, middle school, and high school in the local school division.
SB 5007 Criminal cases; sentencing reform. Introduced by: Joseph D. Morrissey
Criminal cases; sentencing reform. Provides that in a criminal case the court shall ascertain the extent of the punishment unless the accused has requested that the jury ascertain punishment or was found guilty of capital murder. The bill also provides that if a jury cannot agree on a punishment, the court shall declare a mistrial. The bill provides that the attorney for the Commonwealth may not demand a jury trial when an order declaring a judicial emergency has suspended criminal jury trials. The bill also provides that the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission shall prepare a fiscal impact statement reflecting the operating costs attributable to and necessary appropriations for any bill that would result in a net decrease in periods of imprisonment in state adult correctional facilities.
SB 5008 Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders. Introduced by: David R. Suetterlein
Emergency Services and Disaster Law; limitation on duration of executive orders. Limits the duration of any executive order issued by the Governor pursuant to his powers under the Emergency Services and Disaster Law to no more than 45 days from the date of issuance. The bill provides that if the General Assembly does not take any action on the rule, regulation, or order within the 45 days during which the rule, regulation, or order is effective, the Governor shall thereafter be prohibited from issuing the same or a similar rule, regulation, or order relating to the same emergency. Under current law, once issued, such executive orders are effective until June 30 following the next regular session of the General Assembly.
SB 5011 Motor vehicle safety inspection program; abolishing state program, etc. Introduced by: David R. Suetterlein
Motor vehicle safety inspection program. Abolishes the state motor vehicle safety inspection program.
SB 5013 Marijuana; summons for violation of possession shall contain an option for person charged to prepay. Introduced by: Richard H. Stuart
Possession of marijuana; prepay penalty. Provides that a summons for a violation of possession of marijuana shall contain the option for the person charged to prepay the civil penalty.
SB 5021 Public schools; mandatory virtual learning, provision of required technology and Internet service. Introduced by: Amanda F. Chase
Public schools; mandatory virtual learning; provision of required technology and Internet service; emergency. Provides that if a school board requires students to engage in virtual learning for any reason, whether full time or part-time, and a computer and Internet service to connect to the curriculum is required, then the school board must provide appropriate technology devices to every student enrolled in the school system, so they may access the learning platform. Additionally, the bill requires school boards to provide adequate Internet service to a student’s household at no cost if a student’s family income is below 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. The bill contains an emergency clause.
SB 5026 Nursing homes; publication of information about certain communicable diseases. Introduced by: Stephen D. Newman
Nursing homes; publication of information about certain communicable diseases. Requires the Commissioner of Health to make available to the public information about confirmed cases of a communicable disease at nursing homes in the Commonwealth when a public health emergency related to such communicable disease has been declared. The bill requires such information to include (i) the name of each nursing home with at least one confirmed case of such communicable disease among the patients or staff of the nursing home, (ii) the total number of confirmed cases of such communicable disease among the patients of the nursing home, and (iii) the total number of confirmed cases of such communicable disease among the staff of the nursing home.
SB 5029 Issuing citations; possession of marijuana and certain traffic infractions. Introduced by: L. Louise Lucas
Issuing citations; possession of marijuana and certain traffic infractions. Changes from primary offenses to secondary offenses the possession of marijuana and the traffic infractions of operating a motor vehicle (i) without a light illuminating a license plate, (ii) without an exhaust system that prevents excessive or unusual levels of noise, (iii) with certain sun-shading materials and tinting films, and (iv) with certain objects suspended in the vehicle. A secondary offense is one for which a summons can only be issued if the offender is stopped for another, separate offense. The bill also provides that no law-enforcement officer may lawfully search or seize any person, place, or thing solely on the basis of the odor of marijuana, and no evidence discovered or obtained as a result of such unlawful search or seizure shall be admissible in any trial, hearing, or other proceeding.
SB 5031 Legal holidays; Juneteenth. Introduced by: Mamie E. Locke
Legal holidays; Juneteenth. Recognizes the nineteenth day of June of each year, also known as Juneteenth, as a legal holiday in the Commonwealth to commemorate the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, the last of the former Confederate States of America to abolish slavery, and to recognize the significant roles and many contributions of African Americans to the Commonwealth and the nation.
SB 5034 Release of prisoners. Introduced by: Jennifer B. Boysko
Release of prisoners. Provides that any person serving a sentence imposed upon a conviction for a felony offense, other than a Class 1 felony, who is terminally ill or permanently physically disabled is eligible for consideration by the Parole Board for conditional release. The bill also provides that any person serving such sentence (i) who is 65 years or age or older and has served at least five years of the sentence imposed or (ii) who is 60 years of age or older and has served at least 10 years of the sentenced imposed is eligible for consideration by the Parole Board for conditional release without the need to petition the Parole Board. The bill also establishes a four-level classification system for the awarding and calculation of earned sentence credits. The bill requires the calculation of earned sentence credits to apply retroactively to the entire sentence of any inmate who is confined in a state correctional facility and participating in the earned sentence credit system.
SB 5041 Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence; effective date. Introduced by: Richard H. Stuart
Concealed handgun permits; demonstration of competence; effective date. Amends the delayed enactment clause for Chapter 390 and the delayed enactment clause for Chapter 1130 of the Acts of Assembly of 2020 so that the provisions of such chapters will take effect on January 1, 2022, instead of January 1, 2021. The bill has an emergency clause.
King Cartoons
Wind: 3mph N
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 29.92"Hg
UV index: 1
82/63°F
84/66°F