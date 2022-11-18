Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd (1967 – 2022)

After a full life of 97 years, Ruby Ann (Williams) Nicholson departed this world on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, and died peacefully at home in her sleep.

Ruby was born in Mountville, Virginia, on September 13, 1925, to Leroy and Mary Emily “Mamie” (Fincham) Williams. She married Lester Woodrow Nicholson, and together they raised two children. After Lester’s death in 1993, Ruby continued to stay active and enjoyed many vacations to the beach and visiting other east coast destinations with her sisters, children, and grandchildren. While she was quite modest, she enjoyed a good laugh and silly antics, all serving as fond memories for those she leaves behind.

Ruby resided in Manassas, Virginia, for nearly 60 years, and her home was a central hub for the family. She hosted many gatherings to celebrate birthdays and holidays, always attentive to the needs of others, ensuring everyone departed with a full belly and full heart.

Ruby loved her family, and she loved Jesus. She set an example in spiritual devotion by waking early in the morning to read her Bible alongside her morning coffee. She faithfully attended Chapel Springs Church (formerly Manassas Assembly of God) in Bristow, Virginia, for over 25 years, only missing services when her health kept her homebound.

Ruby was a symbol of strength, resilience, and reliability. She faced many challenges in her lifetime, yet continued to show up for others, drawing from her internal strength and determination. Even in her final days, she remained strong in her convictions and desire for independence, wanting to serve others and not be a burden.

Ruby is survived by her daughter Brenda (Larry) Stevens, and son Bruce (Beth) Nicholson, both of Manassas, Virginia. She leaves a legacy of six grandchildren: Susan Buchanan (Raymond Carter), Craig Buchanan, Sarah (Christopher) Pokorny, Kelly (Michael) Davis, Hannah (Cody) Freeman, and Rebekah Nicholson. She had the privilege of being called a great-grandmother by twelve: Raelynn, Timmy, Lexi, and Danielle Carter; Antoine Blackwell; Simeon, Elizabeth, Gianna, and Dominic Pokorny; and Harper, Theodore, and Hayden Davis. She will be missed by many other family members, friends, and neighbors.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her parents, Leroy and “Mamie;” her sisters, Blanche Downs, Erma Pomeroy, Gladys Ashton, Jo Anna Marders, Eleanor Shifflett, and Mazie Ritenour; and her brothers, W. Randolph Williams, and Roy O. Williams.