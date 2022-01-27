Lisa Jean Stock (1970 – 2022)

Lisa Jean Stock, 51, of Martinsburg, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Lisa was born on February 14, 1970, in Cobleskill, New York to Stanley and Marcella Mears Wood.

Surviving along with her parents are her loving life partner, Tim Lowenhaupt; son, Dylan Stock; three daughters, Alanna Stock, Alyssa Stock, and Morgan Stock; step-son, Matt Lowenhaupt; two brothers, Robert Wood and David Wood; grandson, Ari Dean Nelson; a grandchild on the way; a dear friend, Charlene Hull; loyal dog, Luna, and cat, Scout.

Lisa was an animal lover and found great joy in nature’s beauty. You could often find her with a camera, snapping pictures of sunsets, colorful flowers, or her beloved family. She loved to garden, read, and journal. Her kindness and love lit up the spirits of all who crossed her path. The compassion and empathy she carried within her heart was a powerful force. She will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and requests that all in attendance wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or online at pancan.org.