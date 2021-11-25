Seasonal
Lists are not just for Santa!
The holiday season is often accompanied by worries about not being ready in time. As the festive season is approaching fast, here is a list for those in charge of organizing Christmas. It will help you make sure everything goes off without a hitch.
1. Establish your budget. This is always a good starting point. It feels awful to regret all your spending once the holidays are past.
2. Create checklists. Plan your menus, gifts, indoor and outdoor decorations, and schedule your beauty appointments well in advance.
3. Set your tasks. Each of the previous lists brings its own share of things to do, so it’s important to list them clearly along with a time frame in which to do them.
4. Spread out the tasks. Note on a calendar or in your smartphone agenda all things to do each day, as this will give you a better overview. It will also be easier to add an item to the list or delete completed tasks (yay!), so that you don’t forget anything.
5. Delegate. Some tasks can even be assigned to the children. You’ll be surprised at their creativity!
6. Get organized in advance. Some things can be done well before Christmas. Think about preparing any make-ahead dishes that can be frozen until the party or Christmas dinner. Doing this will allow you to relax a bit during the party!
7. Buy your gifts before the last-minute rush. Shopping on December 23 is just an invitation to stress. So start shopping in late November or early December. If that is truly impossible, bear in mind that shopping malls are less crowded early in the week.
Taking the time to get organized will give you the inspiration to create some unforgettable moments for you and your loved ones this holiday season.
Seasonal
4 great reasons to give gift cards during the holidays
Do you find it stressful to pick out personalized gifts for everyone on your list? Are you unsure whether giving your loved ones gift cards is the right thing to do? If so, here are four reasons offering this type of present may be a good choice for you.
1. There are endless options. From ski lift tickets to spa packages and gourmet meals to clothing stores, it’s easy to find a gift card that suits the interests of the person you want to spoil.
2. You won’t disappoint. Rather than risking buying your loved ones a present, they don’t like, giving them a gift card allows them to choose exactly what they want. This is an especially wise option for gift exchanges.
3. You’ll save time. Gift cards are quick and easy to purchase, and buying them will save you the hassle of walking up and down crowded store aisles. Simply head straight to the checkout. You can even purchase certain gift cards online.
4. You decide the price. You’re in full control of how much money is loaded onto the gift card. That way, you can spend as much or as little as you want, without having to calculate taxes.
Do you think a gift card is too impersonal? Think again! Simply wrap this present in a pretty box and attach a handwritten note to up the wow factor.
Seasonal
How to find the perfect present
Do you strive to give the perfect gift? Whether it’s for someone you’ve known for years or only a few months, here are some tips to help you accomplish this holiday feat.
Think about the person’s interests
You can brainstorm on your own or ask a friend or family member to help you come up with ideas. Consider the person’s hobbies and interests. Are they tech-savvy? Do they enjoy being physically active? Do they like to cook? What are their passions? Even if the answers to these questions don’t give you a clear idea, they may still point you in the right direction.
Take your time to find the right item
Avoid making an impulse buy or waiting until the last minute. If you rush to find the perfect present, you risk panicking and purchasing something the person may not like. By planning ahead, you’ll be able to carefully think about what would make a great gift.
In addition, when you browse your local stores, make sure to ask sales associates for their insights and recommendations.
Seasonal
What to give a globetrotter for Christmas
Do you know someone who’s planning to travel? Whether it’s for a short stay in a single location or a long tour across multiple destinations, here are some gift ideas to ensure they have a fun-filled trip.
Everyday living
Give the traveler in your life a gift they’re sure to need while abroad. Consider purchasing an international plug adapter, a charging station with several USB ports, a multi-tool, or a waterproof bag for their laundry.
Luggage
Help your world traveler zip through airport security with practical items. For example, a luggage scale is useful to have on hand to make sure suitcases aren’t overweight. In addition, vacuum-seal bags are perfect for compressing large items such as sweaters and jackets to make more room inside the luggage.
Travel essentials
Spoil your loved ones with handy products they can take with them as they jet around the world. For example, you could look into getting them a portable charger, an e-reader, a camera, a collapsible water bottle, or a foldable backpack. In addition, high-quality earbuds or earphones are a great gift.
Visit the stores in your area to find these items or discover further gift ideas for the traveler on your shopping list.
Seasonal
Smart tips for well-written holiday cards
The time has come once again to send out holiday cards. If you’re not sure what to write to your friends and relatives, here’s some advice.
Give yourself plenty of time
Whether you want to send your cards by mail or electronically, avoid waiting till the last minute to get started. Not only do you risk forgetting someone, but a rushed card won’t have the same sentiment as a message you took the time to reflect on.
Craft a personalized message
The standard greetings that appear in most store-bought cards or online templates can be a good starting point. However, regard¬less of whether the cards you choose include text, be sure to add a personal touch so the message reflects your relationship with the recipient.
If you’re very close with the person, don’t hesitate to mention recent or upcoming events such as their plans to buy a house or a trip they just took. Has it been a while since you caught up? Consider extending an invitation for a phone call or coffee date after the holidays. The most important thing is to be sincere.
Be optimistic about the future
In addition to wishing the person a happy holiday, include a positive message about the new year. While you shouldn’t disregard any recent hardship the person may have experienced, the idea is to share some hope for the future.
Remember, you can be as creative as you want with your holiday cards. Just be sure to write from the heart.
Seasonal
4 gift ideas for collectors
Do you have a friend or family member who enjoys collecting things? If you’re on the hunt for a personalized gift for the collector in your life, here are a few ideas that are sure to please.
1. A display unit. Opt for a model with adjustable shelves. You may also want to look for a case with glass doors to keep dust away. If your collector already has a display unit, try to find a similar one to ensure their space will have a uniform appearance.
2. A collectible. If you know what your collector is looking for, you can gift them an item to add to their collection. If your budget allows, consider purchasing a rare item they can’t afford.
3. Lights. Help your loved one showcase their collection by purchasing spotlights that can be mounted under the shelves or overtop the display unit. Consider purchasing dimmable or color-changing lights for added effect.
4. An outing. Depending on what your loved one collects, you could buy them a ticket to a local show or convention that brings together people with the same passion. You could also offer to take them to a specialty store they’ve never visited to browse the goods.
To find these and other gifts for the collector in your life, visit the stores in your area.
Seasonal
12 ways to support local businesses this holiday season
1. Learn more about them
You might be surprised by the wide variety of shops in your area. Find out more about what each store carries to spark gift ideas and make your holiday shopping a breeze. Certain places even offer custom creations, allowing you to give your loved ones unique presents.
2. Start shopping early
The longer you wait to do your holiday shopping, the more tempting it is to purchase last-minute gifts from large online retailers that offer rapid delivery. If you want to support local businesses, avoid lineups and keep your stress to a minimum, start early. This also ensures everything you’re looking for is still in stock.
3. Send one-of-a-kind cards
If you want to send out cards to let your friends and relatives know you’re thinking about them over the holiday season, see if any artists or boutiques in your area sell handmade cards. These handcrafted works of art will look beautiful on a mantel, and they may even feature depictions of local landmarks.
4. Decorate with handmade items
When it comes time to decorate your home for the holidays, deck the halls with locally sourced creations. From wreaths and garlands to Christmas tree ornaments and stained-glass window hangings, the artists in your area are sure to offer handcrafted pieces that’ll imbue your home with the spirit of the season.
5. Buy from festival vendors
Does your community host Christmas markets, parades, or outdoor performances during the holiday season? These present a wonderful opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones, so make the most of visiting them. Buy a round of hot chocolate for your friends, treat your kids to seasonal snacks or surprise your partner with a little something from one of the stalls.
6. Update your wardrobe for parties
A new outfit will help you put your best foot forward at your upcoming holiday office party or New Year’s Eve bash. The staff at your local stores can help you put together a look from head to toe. You may also want to keep an eye out for the perfect ugly Christmas sweater or matching pajamas for the whole family.
7. Build your own gift baskets
If you’re short on inspiration, gift baskets make ideal offerings for co-workers, housekeepers, personal trainers, and your child’s teacher or babysitter. Many stores have a selection of pre-made baskets, or you can build your own with an assortment of locally sourced jams, soaps, teas, scented candles, chocolates, wine, and more.
8. Treat yourself to a meal out
Indulge in the magic of the season with a night out at a restaurant. This can be a great way to take a break from all the cooking and cleanup that comes with hosting holiday celebrations. Plus, many establishments have live music, special menus, and seasonal cocktails during this time of year to mark the occasion.
9. Remember to tip generously
‘Tis the season to give, and one way to show your appreciation is by leaving a generous tip for the people who help make the holidays special. This may include the staff at a restaurant, hairdresser, or beauty salon, as well as an employee who offers to wrap your gifts or helps you strap your Christmas tree to the car.
10. Keep it local when you buy online
Shopping online is a convenient way to quickly check items off your gift list (not to mention avoid crowded stores). Fortunately, you don’t have to choose between convenience and supporting local merchants. Many of the stores in your area have websites where you can buy what you need from the comfort of your couch.
11. Opt for gift cards over cash
Some people are harder to shop for than others. If you want to leave the choice up to them, consider offering a gift card rather than money. Not only will this guarantee the cash goes toward a local business, but a gift card is more personal as it shows that you took the time to select a store based on the person’s interests.
12. Cook with local ingredients
Whether you’re planning an elaborate Christmas dinner, preparing your contribution for a holiday potluck, or looking for the perfect hostess gift, you’ll get nothing but the best from regional producers. Visit the markets and shops in your area for everything from artisanal cheeses and pastries to seasonal produce and craft liquor.
Wind: 6mph SSW
Humidity: 33%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 2
46/32°F
52/30°F