Live Music Mother’s Day at the B-Chord Brewery

Published

6 hours ago

on

Mother’s Day Weekend, Friday & Saturday May 7 & 8, the B-Chord Brewery is hosting Scythian for a weekend of open-air, festival style music. Featuring opening acts and special musical guests, Scythian will perform a unique set of music each day in it’s first local live show of 2021!

B-Chord plays the perfect host to a social-distanced outdoor concert with a charming stage at the foot of a gentle amphitheater slope. “Pods” are delineated by picnic tables, so you can come with a cake to celebrate mom while you enjoy music, beer and the fine things of life!

Kids 12 & Under go free, and individual day and multi-day passes are now available ONLINE. Tickets are $30/advance and $35/Day Of.

This Mother’s Day give the gift of music!


This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of April 9th

Published

13 hours ago

on

April 6, 2021

By

Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! We are continuing to practice “6 Foot Social Distancing” with 30% capacity reserved seating in all auditoriums.

Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, April 9:

• Friday: 7:05 & 9:40
• Sat & Sun: 12:45, 3:20, 6:35 & 9:15
• Mon – Thurs: 7:05
Rated PG13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 54 min

• Friday: 7:15 & 9:30
• Sat & Sun: 12:55, 3:30, 6:45 & 9:00
• Mon – Thurs: 7:15
Rated R  |  Run Time: 1 hour 32 min



• Friday: 4:00 & 7:00
• Sat & Sun: 12:40, 3:15, 6:30 & 9:10
• Mon – Thurs: 7:00
Rated PG-13  |  Run Time: 1 hour 53 min

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Adult: $9
  • Child (under 12): $6
  • Military: $7
  • Student (college): $7
  • Senior: $7
  • Matinees, All Seating: $6

COMING SOON:

  • “Mortal Combat”
  • “Wrath of Man”
  • “Spiral”
  • “Finding You”
  • “A Quiet Place: Part II”
Community Events

AARP free tax preparation extended for two upcoming dates in Front Royal

Published

1 day ago

on

April 5, 2021

By

AARP Tax Aide Site will be open at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Monday, April 26th, and Wednesday, May 12th, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Walk-ins are accepted for this free tax preparation, or you can call to make an appointment at 540-635-5859. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 18 W. 6th Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Community Events

Save Our Children Front Royal hosting a Color Run fundraiser on April 24th

Published

2 days ago

on

April 5, 2021

By

Save Our Children Front Royal is hosting a Color Run/Walk to raise money for The Child Safe Center, located in Winchester, Virginia. The Child Safe Center is a local non-profit who supports sexually abused victims and their families.

Registration will be in person upon arrival on the day of the event.

While attending this event, recommended garments are tennis shoes, eye protection, and a white shirt. If you do not want to walk, but would like to contribute or volunteer, please contact Brittany Lewis, President of Save Our Children Front Royal, at 540-692-9893 or by email: brilewis91@aol.com.

5k participants will be responsible for timing themselves.


  • What: Color Walk & 5K
  • When: Saturday, April 24th, 2021
  • Time: Registration starts @ 12:30pm. Walk starts at 1pm and ends at 3pm.
  • Where: The track: 465 W 15th Street | Front Royal, VA 22630
  • Tickets:
    • Adults — $15
    • Children — $5
    • 4 & under — Free
    • Group rate for 10+ people — $5/person

CLICK HERE to join our Facebook event page and stay updated on the event!

Community Events

Teams, sponsors sought for 5th Annual Morris & Co. Realty Golf Tournament in support of area veterans and their families

Published

2 days ago

on

April 4, 2021

By

Morris & Company Realty LLC has announced its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament to be held May 1, at the Bowling Green Country Club’s North Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to support the Front Royal Able Forces Foundation’s mission of providing financial assistance to U.S. military veterans and their families in crisis.

Team entries are $400, $100 per person. The sign-up deadline is April 23. A BBQ lunch, with water, soft drinks, or domestic beer is included with entry fees. There will be an 8 a.m. sign-in and 9 a.m. “shotgun start” on tournament day.

Hole sponsorships with custom-made signs at your hole are available at $100 each. A 50/50 raffle and betting holes will also be part of the increasingly popular event.

For further information on entries or sponsorships contact Christine Ruffner at 540 305-4221 or Audrey Lowry at 540 683-1891 or aylowry@aol.com


Community Events

Ministry spokesperson Cissie Graham Lynch to speak at the Apple Blossom Prayer Lunch

Published

4 days ago

on

April 2, 2021

By

The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® is pleased to announce that Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of Billy Graham, will speak at the Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods event on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from Noon to 2:00 pm, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Cissie is no stranger to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® as she reigned as Queen Shenandoah LXXX in 2007.

Cissie Graham Lynch. Photo courtesy of Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival

Cissie was raised in the familiar surroundings of two ministries her father now leads—the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and Samaritan’s Purse. Since 2010, Cissie has worked as part of the two organizations in various capacities, currently serving as a communications advisor and ministry spokesperson. She has traveled the world advocating for initiatives that reach women, children, and millennials. Her mission is to stand boldly for the Gospel in an ever-compromising world and encourage others to stand on only the Truth―the same Spirit-filled Truth that she has found in her relationship with Jesus Christ.

In 2017, Cissie was a speaker at the National Prayer Service for the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the National Cathedral. She serves on the Executive Evangelical Advisory Board of President Trump’s Faith Advisory Council.


Cissie encourages people to speak boldly on issues including life, family, and faith.

“One of the most important lessons I learned from my parents and my grandparents was to never compromise my beliefs because of what the world says,” said Graham Lynch. “I want to help people navigate the tough issues we all face and to give them practical ways to live out their faith in truth and love and to be unapologetic and fearless in a world that is forever compromising.”

Cissie hosts a podcast produced by the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association called Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch: Fearless Faith in a Compromising Culture, which is available on many major podcast streaming services. In each episode, she explores popular issues in culture and what the Bible teaches about those topics. She also shares personal stories from her own life and lessons she has learned from watching her father and grandfather in private and public ministry. Fearless with Cissie Graham Lynch encourages listeners to explore Scripture for themselves and challenge them to stand fearlessly for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Cissie Graham Lynch’s guest appearance is generously sponsored by Chick-fil-A, First Bank, Wilkins Shoe Center, The Willows at Meadow Branch and Jordan Springs Market.

Tickets to the Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods are currently on sale for $30.00. Tickets can be purchased in person at Festival Headquarters, by phone at (540) 662-3863 or through our new online ticketing system at www.thebloom.com. Make plans now to join us on April 23-May 2, 2021 as we get “Back in Bloom.”

Community Events

Sons of the American Revolution continue to commemorate Vietnam Veterans

Published

7 days ago

on

March 31, 2021

By

From left to right: Dale Corey, Dennis Parmerter, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Bill Schwetke and Marty Keesecker watching as Larry Johnson addresses the seniors at the facility. Photos courtesy of Susan Bell.

On March 29, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution sponsored a salute to Vietnam Veterans at the Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Front Royal. Compatriots from the chapter were there to provide a commemoration for National Vietnam Veterans Day. Larry Johnson provided prayers, and Marty Keesecker led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.

From left to right: Bill Schwetke, Dennis Parmerter, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Dale Corey (speaking to the seniors, Marty Keesecker and Larry Johnson.

This event honors all veterans from that era as explained by Dale Corey who further provided background information about the day. He explained how the United States became involved in Indochina. From 1955 to 1975, 9 million Americans served in the armed forces with 2.7 million, including 11,000 women serving in Vietnam. Compatriots related stories of their Vietnam experience and of friends who became one of the 58,000 plus Americans who did not come back from that war.


Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Dennis Parmerter represented the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Bill Schwetke, Past President of the Virginia SAR represented the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and Marty Keesecker, President of the General Adam Stephens Chapter participated from West Virginia.

From left to right: Bill Schwetke, Dennis Parmerter, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marty Keesecker, Dale Corey and Larry Johnson.

Also on March 29, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated with the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter in commemorating Vietnam Era Veterans. A ceremony was held at the Culpeper Courthouse next to a monument dedication to the veterans who fought and perished during the Vietnam Conflict.

The day is observed every year on March 29th with the following objectives:

  • To thank and honor the nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
  • Highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war.
  • Pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens.
  • Highlight technology, science and medical advances made during the war.
  • Recognize contributions by our Allies.

Culpeper Minutemen Chapter President Charles Jameson conducting the ceremony in front of the Culpeper Monument dedicated to Vietnam War Veterans. Photos courtesy of Thomas “Chip” Daniel.

This commemoration was begun when Congress authorized a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, which was signed into law January 28, 2008, by President Barack Obama. An inaugural Presidential event was held on Memorial Day, May 28, 2012. In 2017, President Donald Trump issued the following proclamation: “To ensure the sacrifices of the 9 million heroes who served during this difficult chapter of our country’s history are remembered for generations to come, I signed into law the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, designating March 29th of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Throughout this Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and every March 29 hereafter, we will honor all those who answered our Nation’s call to duty.” – President Trump.

This commemoration covers U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location of service. This includes the 2.7 million service members who served in Vietnam. The 58,000 plus whose names are memorialized on the black granite wall in Washington, D.C. The 304,000 who were wounded, 1,245 missing in action and the 2,500 prisoners of war. Further noted are the 11,000 women who answered the call to service in Vietnam during the conflict.

From left to right: Keith Price (CMM), Sean Carrigan (CJWII/CMM), Charles Jameson (CMM/CJWII), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (CJWII), Dennis Parmerter (CJWII), Mike Dennis (CMM/CJWII), Dale Corey (CJWII/CMM/CWG), Bill Schwetke (CMM/CJWII) and Mike Weyler (CWG/CJWII/CMM/OFPA).

Emcee for the commemoration was Culpeper Minutemen (CMM) Chapter President Charles Jameson. Giving presentations on their service during the war were Charles Jameson, Virginia SAR Past President Bill Schwetke and Colonel James Wood II (CJWII) Chapter Past President Dale Corey. The VFW combined with the Virginia SAR Color Guard to present the colors. Participating for the SAR were Bill Schwetke, Mike Dennis (Culpeper Minutemen Color Guard Commander), Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II Chapter Vice President), Dennis Parmerter (Colonel James Wood II Chapter), Sean Carrigan (Colonel James Wood II Chapter) and Dale Corey. Representing the Colonel William Grayson (CWG) Chapter and the Order of Founders and Patriots Association (OFPA) was Mike Weyler (Governor, OFPA).

Virginia Color Guard on the Culpeper Courthouse steps. From left to right: Dennis Parmerter, Mike Dennis, Dale Corey, Charles Jameson, Sean Carrigan, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Bill Schwetke.

Upcoming Events

Apr
13
Tue
10:00 am Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 13 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. This club meets on Tuesdays from April 6, 2021 through April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community[...]
6:30 pm Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 13 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Dance Fitness Class @ Warren County Community Center
This class is for all fitness levels and anyone who is looking to have fun dancing to a variety of music styles from hip hop to swing to salsa, all while EXERCISING! This class will[...]
Apr
17
Sat
all-day Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
Apr 17 all-day
Shenandoah Epic @ Caroline Furnace
This tried and true Epic 24-hour AR will test your biking, paddling, trekking, and navigation skills as you explore two state parks (one of them brand new!) and national forest lands. Join soloists and teams[...]
9:00 am Basic Pistol Shooting Class @ Warren County Community Center
Basic Pistol Shooting Class @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 17 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Basic Pistol Shooting Class @ Warren County Community Center
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department and Defensive Firearms of Virginia, LLC will be holding a Basic Pistol Shooting Class for those interested on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.[...]
10:00 am 2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 17 @ 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
2nd United States Cavalry - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 2nd US Cavalry as they perform daily tasks of the Union soldiers. Activities[...]
10:00 am Community Earth Day Celebration @ Skyline High School
Community Earth Day Celebration @ Skyline High School
Apr 17 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Community Earth Day Celebration @ Skyline High School
 
Apr
18
Sun
9:30 am Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 18 @ 9:30 am – 11:30 am
Forest Bathing Walk @ Sky Meadows State Park
Join Kim Strader, ANFT Certified Nature and Forest Therapy Guide, for a gentle walk (no more than a mile or two) where we will wander and sit. Through a series of invitations and prompts, we[...]
10:00 am 2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
2nd United States Cavalry – Civi... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 18 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
2nd United States Cavalry - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Get up-close and personal with history. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 2nd US Cavalry as they perform daily tasks of the Union soldiers. Activities[...]
Apr
20
Tue
all-day Mad Science Kit @ Warren County Community Center
Mad Science Kit @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 20 – Apr 23 all-day
Mad Science Kit @ Warren County Community Center
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Mad Science Kit contains experiments that focus on fun, interactivity, and entertainment. Participants ages 6-12 will be able to perform four (4) experiments, including Dyed Carnations, Lava Lamps,[...]
10:00 am Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Apr 20 @ 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Mah Jongg “Players Club” @ Warren County Community Center
Players will enjoy several hands of Mah Jongg against skilled opponents. This club meets on Tuesdays from April 6, 2021 through April 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warren County Community[...]