Living apart together: a growing trend among older adults

An increasing number of couples are choosing to live in separate homes. This lifestyle choice, referred to as living apart together, is particularly popular among adults over the age of 50 who get into a relationship after being divorced, widowed, or finding a partner later in life.

Motivations

There are several reasons why older adults might opt for this living arrangement, even if they’ve been in a committed relationship for years. For example:

• Some couples prefer to maintain their respective homes, finances, routines, and independence while still enjoying the companionship and intimacy of a romantic relationship.

• Some people who’ve been divorced or were previously in an unhappy relationship might not want to feel tied down again.

• Some people who were previously a caregiver for a sick parent or spouse don’t want to resume those responsibilities or the burden of running a household.

• Some people value their personal space and alone time, and they don’t wish to have their lives completely intertwined with their partner’s.

Living apart together isn’t for everyone. However, the trend is a reminder that sharing your life with someone doesn’t mean you need to move in with them. There are many perfectly happy couples in loving relationships who choose to live apart.