Seasonal
Living nativities demand camels
When it comes to living nativity scenes, nothing makes a splash like a camel.
Yes, you have your sheep, and they are fluffy and warm when it is cold outside. They definitely have a place at the manger because the angels appeared to the lowly shepherds. You have the donkey, which is comic relief, and also Mary and Joseph had to get to Bethlehem some way and they probably parked their camel at the manger.
But nothing welcomes the newborn baby Jesus more than the camel. The camel’s size, majesty, and innate dignity make it a star attraction.
Camels have been part of Christmas for hundreds of years.
Even the first president George Washington rented a camel for the Mount Vernon Christmas party in 1787. He paid 18 shillings, about $900 in today’s money.
In Egypt, Baba Noel (Father Christmas), a fat man in a red suit with a white beard, can sometimes be seen near Cairo shopping districts riding — of course — a camel, bedecked in carpets and dangling balls, according to the Washington Post.
Nothing in the Bible tells us about a camel at the manger, but throughout the centuries, people assumed there must have been one because of the Wise Men.
The Bible says the Wise Men, sometimes depicted as kings, came from the east following a star. They gave the baby Jesus three gifts: Gold, the treasure of a king; frankincense, a fragrant resin used for perfume and offerings to God; and myrrh, a resin used for fragrance, medicine, and even embalming, according to Christianity Today.
The gifts from the Wise Men were expensive and only available on the Arabian peninsula or Africa. Therefore, people figured the Wise Men arrived on camels: Three gifts, from three Wise Men, on three camels. That’s how it has worked out in common lore, but every piece of that can and has been disputed.
The one thing we know about the Wise Men from the Bible is that they weren’t snitches. The evil King Herod wanted the Wise Men to report to him when they had found the baby Jesus. But the Wise Men were way too wise for that. With the dignity of their silent camels, they found Jesus, then snubbed the king and slipped away home.
Kids' Corner
Snow Island: The Christmas lantern walk
On one particular night in December, Orion and Capella were allowed to stay up late. This was because they were taking part in Snow Island’s first-ever lantern walk. Trailing behind their parents, they followed other hikers through the woods along the Star Trail. Soon, the group would arrive at the observatory where they would be able to admire the night sky and, if they were lucky, catch a glimpse of the northern lights.
Illuminated by the glow of their lanterns, the twins happily joined in as the crowd sang Christmas carols. The mood was merry, and it was a perfect night for a stroll.
Suddenly, someone cried out in pain.
“Mrs. Isla twisted her ankle,” a man called out.
Several people turned back to help the mayor, who’d been keeping stragglers company at the back of the group. Orion, Capella, and their parents quickly followed. While the mayor apologized profusely for having ruined the hike, the adults discussed what to do. Some thought that one person should wait with her until help arrived, while others offered to help her hobble the rest of the way to the observatory since it wasn’t far.
Just then, Orion had an idea: “Hey, why don’t we make her a stretcher?”
“Yes, we learned how to make one this summer at the Little Explorers’ Day Camp,” his sister added.
“It won’t be easy to do by lantern light, but I think we can make it work,” one woman responded cheerfully.
Excited to put their knowledge to the test — and to help Mayor Isla — the twins began explaining what to do. For many, the activity brought back memories of their own childhood out¬door survival lessons, and a sturdy stretcher was built in no time.
A few people carefully helped Mayor Isla onto the stretcher, and the stron¬gest members of the group carried her up to the observatory while others lit the way. Soon, they joined the rest of the crowd who’d gathered around the observatory and extinguished their lanterns.
Capella was disappointed not to see any northern lights, but then her brother pointed to the sky and cried out with excitement: “Look, you can see Orion from here!”
“You’re right,” she replied, gazing up at the constellation her twin was named after. “Help me find my star!”
“Your star?” asked the mayor, who’d been positioned on the ground nearby.
“Yes, Capella is the brightest star in the Auriga constellation,” the girl explained.
“Oh, I didn’t know that,” the mayor replied. “Your parents must really like stars if they named you after one.”
“It’s because they met here,” Orion said. “Dad took his class on a field trip to the observatory, and Mom was their guide.”
“How romantic,” Mayor Isla exclaimed, following the girl’s finger as she pointed up at the star that was her namesake.
After gazing at the stars and sipping hot chocolate, the hikers prepared to make their descent.
Suddenly, the sky lit up with flashes of fluorescent green. “Oohs!” and “Aahs!” resounded through the crowd as all stood mesmerized by the marvel.
There was little doubt that the first edition of the lantern walk had been a great success, especially for Capella and others who got their first look at the northern lights.
THE END
By Johannie Dufour and Sarah Beauregard
Translated by Katya Teague
Home
Only 2 weeks before Christmas!
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. While you’re not too busy building snowmen, singing carols, or visiting Santa, here are a few tasks to complete.
• If you want a real one, this is the time to buy your tree and bring it home to decorate.
• Wrap your gifts (or have them wrapped at a local shop) and then find a place to hide them.
• Pick up your turkey and any non-perishable menu items for your party.
• Clean each room from top to bottom before you welcome people into your home.
• Create a playlist for the party and prepare a few activities to entertain your guests.
And to get you in the holiday spirit…
Remember to pause and enjoy quality time with loved ones. This week, take your kids or partner to see a holiday performance or browse the stalls at a local Christmas market.
Seasonal
Holiday dangers for pets
You always thought that once the children were all grown up you could finally give free rein to your imagination and go crazy with the decorations. But, unfortunately, you forgot to take your pet into account. That’s right; even with pets, it’s important to follow some safety rules in order for Christmas to be a success.
Firstly, your Christmas tree poses several risks. If it is natural, ensure that your cat doesn’t drink the water, and keep it well away from fallen needles. Also, ensure that the tree is stable and won’t fall over if your cat suddenly decides to jump into it. After all, you don’t want the tree falling over and injuring your beloved pet.
Tree ornaments also pose a threat to the health of your pets; they can suffocate a pet or damage its intestines if they are swallowed. So avoid using tinsel icicles and make sure any dangerous ornaments, such as artificial snow and small decorations, are inaccessible. In addition, keep dogs and cats away from strings of lights, as they could electrocute themselves by chewing on them. Finally, opt for plastic ball ornaments rather than glass ones, which are easily breakable.
Position poinsettia plants out of the reach of animals, as they are toxic. Also, be careful where you set up candles, and never leave them burning unattended.
Sweets, leftovers, alcoholic drinks, ribbons, and small toys can all be dangerous if ingested by your pet. Sure, you can still decorate your home and entertain guests, but be sure to take a few precautions.
Lots of guests can be stressful, so let your pets have access to a quiet place where they can hide during the festivities.
Home
Holiday 2021 video game guide: Which gaming console is right for you?
Expect video game consoles to be at the top of many Christmas wish lists this year. Unfortunately, picking the right console for your family can be difficult.
First up is the Nintendo Switch, the best-selling console in the United States since 2018. The Switch can switch between a traditional at-home console played in front of the TV and on-the-go portable gaming. It’s great for frequent travelers and families who share a TV.
Nintendo produces many family-friendly hits, such as Mario Kart, that offer scaling difficulty levels. Families can scale down the difficulty, making games easy for small children to enjoy, while adults will find higher difficulty levels challenging. Since launching in March 2017, Nintendo has sold more than 89 million consoles.
The Sony Playstation 5, launched November 2020, might be the hottest game console this Christmas season and likely into 2022 as well. Sony is known for its “exclusive” video games, such as God of War and The Last of Us, which can only be played on Playstation consoles.
Playstation exclusives are also generally well-regarded for their stories and tough, but fun gameplay. For many hardcore gamers, the Playstation 5 is thus the top choice. Over 11 million Playstation 5s have sold so far, with sales totals hampered by supply shortages.
Meanwhile, Microsoft aims to turn the Xbox into a multipurpose home entertainment system with a friendly UI and plenty of apps, like Netflix. Budget-conscious gamers can subscribe to Microsoft’s Gamepass. For a low monthly subscription fee, gamers can download and play over 100 video games, including many blockbuster hits, like Forza Horizon 4.
Unfortunately, Microsoft has stirred up confusion with its newest consoles. The Xbox Series S costs just $300, but despite being a current-generation console, some argue that it’s underpowered. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X offers great performance but costs $500. Despite the high price tag, this latter model might be a better choice for many gamers.
Seasonal
15 sweet treats to serve this holiday season
Do you want to offer your guests a selection of mouth-watering desserts? Or perhaps you want to serve up a different treat at each holiday event? In either case, here’s some inspiration:
1. Mashed potato donuts
2. Butter cookies with red and green sprinkles
3. Ice cream yule log
4. Fruit cups with whipped cream
5. Brown sugar pie
6. Salted caramel pretzel bark
7. Candy cane fudge
8. Gingerbread trifle
9. Chocolate mousse
10. Maple cupcakes with buttercream frosting
11. Poor man’s pudding
12. Shortbread cookies
13. Eggnog cheesecake
14. Cranberry pecan pie
15. Chocolate rum truffles
Keep in mind that you can either prepare these desserts yourself or pick them up at a local bakery or pastry shop. Enjoy!
Seasonal
Fireplace safety: Where there’s soot, there may soon be fire
Professional chimney sweeps say any soot deposits more than a quarter-inch thick present a fire hazard.
The soot, called creosote, is one of the top reasons for the thousands of fires involving fireplaces each year, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Creosote is flammable and should be cleaned out annually if the fireplace is used regularly. Find a National Chimney Sweep Guild Certified chimney sweep.
* Have a cap installed at the top of the chimney to keep it from becoming blocked by birds, animals, or debris.
* Use clean-burning wood. Hardwoods like oak burn cleaner than softer woods like pine. Dried wood burns cleaner than green.
* Follow directions when using manufactured firelogs. Use one at a time. Don’t crack or break manufactured logs. This will release energy at a high rate, resulting in a shorter burn time. Firelogs create less creosote than wood.
* Make a fire that fits the fireplace. If it’s too big or too hot, it wastes fuel and can crack the chimney.
* If the fireplace has glass doors, leave them open while burning a firelog to allow air circulation and cleaner burning.
* Always use a fireplace screen.
* Keep a fire extinguisher on hand and have smoke detectors throughout the house.
* Use kindling to start a fire. Never use a flammable liquid.
* When building a fire, place logs at the rear of the fireplace, preferably on a grate.
* Don’t burn anything but wood in the fireplace. Never burn a Christmas tree.
* Keep the area around the fireplace and chimney clear of flammables.
