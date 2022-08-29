Lloyd Allen Painter (1938 – 2022)

Lloyd Allen Painter, age 83, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away in his home on Friday, August 26, 2022. Lloyd Allen, son of the late Marvin Painter and Delphia Ferrebee Painter, was born on December 9, 1938.

After graduating from Clarke County High School in 1957, Lloyd Allen became a delivery driver and route salesman for ITSI in Front Royal, Virginia.

Outside of work, Lloyd Allen had a passion for music. Lloyd’s mother, Delphia, taught him how to play guitar at a young age. He bought his first guitar from the G&M music center and shortly after began playing guitar in several local bands, including Larry Lehew and the Shadows, Iced Melon Band, Tribe, and more.

Lloyd Allen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie Close Painter; their son, Steven Painter; three grandchildren, Marcus, Collin, and Mallory Painter; his sister, Sandra Sibert; his Niece, Kathryn Wall, and husband Cliff; his nephew, Danny Sibert and wife Kari; his niece, Debbie Sibert (deceased); along with numerous great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 3, at Rockland Community Church. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockland Community Church’s Prayer Garden, 2921 Rockland Rd., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, or C-Cap 316 N Royal Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.