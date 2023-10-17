Lloyd Kahan (1949 – 2023)

Lloyd Kahan, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 21, at 2:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 7145 Browntown Road, Front Royal, with Bishop Randy Allen officiating. The interment will be private in Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.

Lloyd was born May 21, 1949, in New York City, New York, the son of the late Roland T. and Lena Cohn Kahan.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired after many dedicated years from the New York Police Department.

Surviving is his wife, Jenifer Fairchild; one son, Matthew Kahan of New York; and a brother, Paul Kahan of New York.

Pallbearers will be members of the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Warren County Lodge 33 Fraternal Order of Police, P.O. Box 1562, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.